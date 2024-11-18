ADVERTISEMENT

Bichi Mao invites you to a world of adorable cats where they navigate everyday human challenges. Through these stories, the artist is teaching us wholesome lessons like embracing life’s simple joys and self-love in a funny and cute way. Although some of the comics explore sadder, heart-wrenching themes, they all try to convey the same message of kindness.

The artist behind Olive Yong is from Malaysia and has been creating these comics for some time now. Her audience is growing fast, and now the Instagram account has a massive amount of 728K followers. In an interview with Bored Panda, Wee Lim, the co-founder of Bichi Mao, shared about their recent changes: "Since our last feature, we're grateful that Bichi Mao has had consistent healthy growth. We’ve expanded our reach across more platforms such as XiaoHongShu and were able to connect with an even larger audience, which has been incredible."

So, without further ado, let’s hop into the post and read the full interview below.

