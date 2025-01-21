ADVERTISEMENT

Online shopping platforms and marketplaces have opened up a whole new fun and easy way to buy almost anything your heart desires, without having to traipse through a whole bunch of malls and stores. From household goods, to gadgets, clothes, cars, and plants, you can find it all under one world wide web proverbial “roof”.

While there are some super cool deals, there are also a few items that are bound to stop you in your tracks and leave you wondering WHY anyone would own something like that, let alone try to sell it. We’re talking about things like 100 loose human teeth, super scary dolls, and creepy decor that can best be described as sleep paralysis demons.

Bored Panda has braved the depths of the weird and wonderful web to compile a list of some of the most disturbing objects we could find for sale. Some look like they could have come straight off the set of a horror movie, while others might have been found in the dark, dusty attic of a haunted house.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

This Thing For Sale On Craigslist. The Description Makes It Even More Confusing

Creepy creature listed for sale online, resembling a mythic animal with an eerie description.

YeetYeetSkrtYeet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Facebook Marketplace Is A Gold Mine. This Lovely Thing Is $200

    Hanging doll with skeletal body and fur back, an example of creepy things available online.

    Wienerwrld Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Scrolled Past This Horror On My Local Facebook Market

    Bizarre figurine with a human face and rabbit ears, an example of creepy things sold online.

    goudadaysir Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    marcorichter_1 avatar
    Floeckchen
    Floeckchen
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    looks like it came straight out of a Hieronymus Bosch painting.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #4

    Burn It. Burn It Now Before The Curse Takes Hold!

    Vintage creepy photo face doll with cloth body and plaid dress.

    tekza Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    $40 For Your Very Own Sleep Paralysis Demon

    Creepy baby goose decoy with doll head, used as unique yard art priced at $40.

    scogin Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
    #6

    Apparently Furbies Weren't Creepy Enough

    Orange furry sculpture with human-like hands, a quirky item from creepy things sell online.

    unfedex Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    With The Movie Coming Out They Finally Found Their Chance

    Barbie chandelier made of dolls, a unique item for sale online.

    Cloud13181 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    moonlight_bunni avatar
    Tiffany
    Tiffany
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The hooks through the head. I've seen some brutal horror movies to question this piece. Even so.. is it an in law repellent? Asking for a friend.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #8

    Heil Spez And His Man Made Horrors Beyond Comprehension

    Creepy poodle adult costume for sale at $600, featuring realistic eyes and fur detail.

    ThatsPurttyGood101 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Some Kind Of Double Wide Rat Doll Thing

    Creepy doll with a dark animal head, striped clothes, sitting on a wooden surface.

    justletmeonpls Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #10

    "Garden Decor" For Sale On Fb Marketplace

    Creepy things with mouths designed as zippers, resembling bizarre sculptures for online sale.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Not Haunted

    Antique mirror for sale, showcasing a reflection of a person with text claiming it's not haunted, priced at $20.

    Snack_Mouth Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    moonlight_bunni avatar
    Tiffany
    Tiffany
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The mirror might not be.. but the owner, I have questions for.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #12

    Vintage Michael Jackson Rubber Halloween Mask

    Creepy mask for Halloween sale featuring a vintage rubber design on display.

    inventingways Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #13

    Great! I Always Wanted A Sleep Paralysis Demon In A Terrarium

    Creepy doll terrarium with plant, available for sale online for $50.

    calidownunder Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    This Fb Marketplace Listing

    Vintage doll with leather face, sitting on a couch, listed as a creepy collectible online for $155 in Burlington, CT.

    ym1573 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    alysha_pursley avatar
    Bewitched One
    Bewitched One
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Are you SURE that’s leather? Is that what dried human skin would be considered?

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #15

    $20 For Old Doll Head Found While Hiking

    Creepy old doll head covered in moss and dirt on a bed of autumn leaves.

    mamahertz Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    lindacowley avatar
    Auntriarch
    Auntriarch
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If you hadn't admitted to finding it whilst hiking, you could have added a nought

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #16

    Harry Potter, But With Human Teeth Instead Of Glasses

    Plush toy with human teeth glasses, creepy things sold online.

    krakenkun Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    janembull avatar
    MonsterMum
    MonsterMum
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't believe they are real teeth, there is no marking round the gum line or discolouration

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    My Fiancée Sent This To Me And I Couldn’t Help But Feel It Belonged Here

    Creepy doll head planters with succulents for sale, hanging upside down.

    LordFortinbraap Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    From Facebook Market Place

    Mannequin table with human head and orange shorts, listed for sale online as a creepy item.

    Island_vampire Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Campbell Soup Boy

    Campbell soup boy doll for sale online, labeled as one of the creepy things sold on the internet.

    sirluqo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    marcorichter_1 avatar
    Floeckchen
    Floeckchen
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    “In the future, everyone will be famous for 15 minutes.” - Andy Warhol

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #20

    Just What I Always Wanted, And Such A Reasonable Price Too

    Glass jar filled with disassembled doll parts, a creepy item for sale online.

    czerw1tl Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Will Make A Good Chair For Someone Who Knows How To Restore It. 25$ No Low Ball Offers

    Old lawn chair submerged in murky water, surrounded by debris and rust. Creepy things sell online.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #22

    Thanks, I Hate Toenail Clipping "Art"

    Skull art made of toenail clippings for sale, showcasing creepy things available online.

    Pickl5 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #23

    These "Garden Ornaments" My Girlfriend Found On Facebook Marketplace

    Four banana duck statues for garden decor on sale; examples of creepy things sold online.

    Dumbdude22 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #24

    This Facebook Post Will Be Haunting My Dreams With A Ruler

    Antique nun doll with open mouth and rosary beads on display; a perfect example of creepy things sold online.

    NalaandBuddy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    This Doll That Popped Up On My Fb Marketplace Page

    Reborn Jewel baby doll in striped outfit held up. Creepy things to sell online.

    Disastrous-Bed3422 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    Nightmare Fuel! Get Your Nightmare Fuel Here!

    Creepy frog-shaped purse for sale, displayed in various angles and settings.

    DasBierChef Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Well That's A Little Creepy

    Glass eye collection displayed in a gridded box, available for sale online.

    Donthurtmyceilings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #28

    Cicada Shell Wreath

    Handcrafted wreath made with cicada shells on a table, representing creepy things to sell online.

    acidundead Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    moonlight_bunni avatar
    Tiffany
    Tiffany
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'd get an eviction notice if I hung that outside my apartment. To add to it, probably a bill for an exterminator.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
    #29

    Spotted By A Friend On Marketplace. At Least It’s On Sale?

    Vintage 1920s soap baby head with dual expressions, a unique creepy item to sell online.

    yourmoosyfate Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    Found In Ct On Facebook

    Crocodile-shaped shoes for sale online; unique and creepy footwear.

    lordypants Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #31

    Straight Up Just Teeth

    Bag of loose teeth on sale, listed for purchase online.

    jdmking1234 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    binurithenabadu avatar
    Tempest
    Tempest
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Tooth fairy is just trying to make ends meet in this economy.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #32

    Wtf Facebook Marketplace

    Legs with a chain and vintage ball attached, listed for sale.

    HumusGoose Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #33

    Thanks, I Hate Facebook Marketplace

    Tattooed arm holding a sturdy hornet's nest against a pink wall; creepy things sell online.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    duncancmccann avatar
    Panda McPandaface
    Panda McPandaface
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I wonder how it would look with an LED bulb inside it. Probably still a bit of a fire risk...

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #34

    This Absolute Nightmare Fuel Found On Fb Marketplace

    Handmade doll crafted from buttons, featuring intricate details and unique design, a creepy thing for sale online.

    tessislurking Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    "No Lowballs I Know What I've Got"

    Jar of toenails for sale online, priced at $1,000, in a buy, sell, or trade post. Creepy items available.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Haul Away A Collosal Mountain Of Trash For Him. It'll Only Cost You $1000

    Worn inflatable waterslide for sale online, showing signs of wear and dirt, listed at $1,000.

    SmithKenichi Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    Saw This Vintage Santa Decoration With Light Up Eyes On Marketplace

    Creepy Santa doll with red eyes and worn suit, standing on a counter in a cozy living room setting.

    damestillmen Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    Yikes

    Crocheted doll with human hair in yellow dress, featured in unusual online sale listing.

    BigMort66 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    This Bike Seat I Found On Facebook Marketplace Listed For 20$

    Unusual black glove with multiple fingers, a creepy thing to sell online.

    ll-Sniffu Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #40

    This Real Advertisement On My Local Facebook Marketplace

    Worn wooden coffin available for free delivery, showcasing bizarre items to sell online.

    cryptidsnails Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    stefanscheiben avatar
    The Scout
    The Scout
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Firts thought of Stan' Slightly Used Coffins on Booty Island (I guess i have a slight Monkey Island Trauma...) - but he would never give away something for free...

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #41

    Catch And Release And Run And Hide. Scary Footstool!

    Floral-patterned decorative stool with lace, resembling legs and feet. Creepy things sell online.

    DiggityShack Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #42

    Clg

    Coffin for sale online with humorous description, priced at £200.

    StateOfSelling Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #43

    You Never Disappoint Facebook Marketplace

    "BDSM stock bench for sale online, priced at $300, wooden structure with padded seat."

    lilStankfur Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
    #44

    Local Characters, You Say?!?! Rare, You Say?

    Creepy wax busts of local characters for sale online in Pinckney, MI.

    TanguayX Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #45

    Absolutely Horrifying

    Creepy things for sale: life-size stitched stuffed people dolls displayed in a living room and on a couch.

    GreatWightSatan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #46

    Pay Me To Remove This From My House

    Hornets nest hanging indoors with $600 price tag, listed as one of the creepy things to sell online.

    bwcarnes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    Just Found A Nick Cage Octopus. You’re Welcome

    Creepy things: 3D printed octopus with multiple identical heads of a popular actor on display, available for sale online.

    hysterical_momness Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    Found On Facebook Marketplace

    Heart pendant made from real human skull with sutures, displayed on a hand for online sale.

    KneemaToad Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #49

    Tooth Ring

    A tooth encased in a ring display labeled as a creepy item for sale online.

    KyTitansFan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    moonlight_bunni avatar
    Tiffany
    Tiffany
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I hate teeth. They hurt and in the US cost an arm and a leg for treatment. The last thing I want is anything that is this. Teeth = trauma.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #50

    The Stuff Of Nightmares

    SpongeBob-themed creepy bedside dresser with painted face for sale online.

    patriarchalrobot Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #51

    This Seems To Be Taking A Long Time To Sell. Wonder Why

    Ceramic baby head chandelier, eerie decor sold online, featuring iron ring and lights.

    Sneakerwaves Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #52

    Love This Fb Group

    Dolls for sale in an online marketplace with claims of creepy spirits attached.

    Bear_Main Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #53

    Found In Facebook Marketplace

    Creepy ventriloquist doll for sale online, featuring worn clothes and a torn face, priced at $120.

    triplehhh101993 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #54

    This Facebook Marketplace Ad

    Vintage Philco Predicta TV displaying a spooky face, showcased online for sale.

    1Ehwaz Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #55

    This Doll On Facebook Marketplace

    Creepy antique rubber doll for sale online, wearing a vintage coat with blue eyes.

    wise-bull Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #56

    "Found On Craigslist..." Containment Necessary?

    Creepy doll for sale, worn dress, messy hair, unsettling expression.

    Xaayer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #57

    That's Exactly What A Haunted Piano Would Say

    Vintage piano listed online, described humorously as not haunted, available for pickup.

    TConfessionals Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #58

    Condolences. Heil Spez

    Real hair wig displayed on an urn, listed for sale online with comedic comments about its creepy presentation.

    Difficult-Cod2397 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #59

    Y,gh

    Creepy vacuum cleaner cover with a fox head design in a floral dress, standing in a room.

    StateOfSelling Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
    #60

    Yfl

    Unique leopard sculpture with a human face, part of creepy things sold online.

    StateOfSelling Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #61

    Creepy 12' Tall Elvis Head

    Rare 12-foot Elvis head for sale online, priced at $10,000, made from fiberglass, listed in Londonderry, NH.

    sskrimshaww Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #62

    Seashell Jordans

    Seashell pot shaped like a sneaker with pink laces, listed for sale online, highlighting creepy things to sell.

    dilbert1337 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #63

    The Seller Seems Just As Confused As I Am

    Creepy sculpture for sale with a human-like face and draped fabric, listed online.

    Hubcap_Man Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    marcorichter_1 avatar
    Floeckchen
    Floeckchen
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'd assume it was from a carnival procession or some parade.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #64

    I Found This On A Facebook Page Where People Sell 4 Wheel Drive Vehicles

    Autopsy table for sale online, featuring stainless steel construction, in a storage setting.

    blowmine62 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #65

    Absolutely Terrifying

    A beige face lift mask and control unit on a table, listed for sale online.

    NotAnIntelTroop Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #66

    Blursed Gaming Chair

    Creepy gaming chair shaped like a seated figure for sale online.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #67

    Really Pulls The Room Together

    Taxidermy alligator in a vintage display case, listed for sale online as a creepy collectible item.

    pml75 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #68

    Now You Too Can Enjoy Your Own Creepy Baby. Only $50

    Creepy vintage crawling baby toy with numbered buttons for sale online.

    tabitha009 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #69

    The Hair Is Probably More Unsettling Than The Rest Of It

    Homemade rocking horse with unusual design, creepy things for sale online.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #70

    51?

    Stack of Saw DVDs, a creepy item for sale online.

    quff_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #71

    Pay Me To Be My Exterminator?

    Large bee hive for sale inside a wooden structure, listed at $350.

    Dustylyon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #72

    Slightly Used

    Metal casket listed for sale online in the back of a pickup truck, highlighting creepy things to sell.

    harpostyleupvotes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #73

    I'd Have To Pay 40 Bucks For This Pos And Go Pick It Up?

    Creepy green reptile baby doll with horns and wings seated on a wooden chair for sale online.

    JudgeTool Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #74

    Thinking About Getting The Kids A New Toy

    Custom Elmo with unique decorations for sale, featuring quirky and creepy design elements.

    jlynn5415 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #75

    Found On My Local Buy/ Sell Page, “For That Special Someone”

    Coffin table for sale online with cross detail, shown upright and open, used for storage.

    Leeshy-lou Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #76

    “When Lit, Illuminates Fetus”

    Porcelain pregnant torso lamp for sale in a car trunk, part of creepy things sell online.

    QeratD Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #77

    I Don't Remember This Part In Silent Hill

    Creepy-looking computer hutch with black and white paint, selling online for $30.

    yepperssure Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #78

    Death In A Bathroom Via Craigslist

    A hooded figure statue in a bathroom, representing creepy things sold online.

    Sauroke Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #79

    Saw These “Custom” Air Forces On Facebook Marketplace

    White sneakers splattered with red, embodying creepy things sold online.

    Reasonable_Can_9903 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #80

    Someone Posted This Hair Clip For Sale On Facebook Marketplace. It Looks Like Maggots Or Teeth To Me

    Hair with teeth ornament, listed online.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #81

    This Was Listed On Facebook Marketplace

    A creepy wooden sculpture with a haunting expression sits on the floor, suitable for selling online.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #82

    This Not Not Haunted Dresser On Facebook Marketplace: “Some May Say The Way The Wood Formed Presents A Haunted Face, But It Is Not Haunted And I Think It Adds Character.”

    Wooden dresser with an eerie face pattern on the front, highlighting creepy things that sell online.

    foxlikething Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #83

    Found On Facebook Marketplace Near Me

    Creepy mascot costume for sale online, featuring a handmade figure in a red shirt and orange shorts.

    OLDWATERDADDY Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #84

    These Plates Were Terrifying

    Vintage porcelain doll plates with haunting expressions, perfect for creepy things to sell online.

    pterribledactyls Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #85

    Know No Career Boundaries

    Unique bat covered in artificial teeth for sale at a dentist office.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #86

    Winters Here, Must Be Why He’s Coffin

    Slightly used coffin for sale online, lined with satin, shown open and closed, advertised on a classifieds site.

    Chrisisvenom2 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #87

    I Keep Finding Creepy Dolls In Facebook Marketplace

    Smiling doll with blonde hair and pink overalls, considered creepy, available for purchase online.

    triplehhh101993 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #88

    "Very Old Picture Of Jesus" Kinda Scary LOL

    Framed vintage image of Jesus on a textured cloth, considered creepy to some, available for purchase online.

    nicholestick Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    cindyjbrick avatar
    Cindy Brick
    Cindy Brick
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is a classic -- it's supposedly the handkerchief of a lady following Jesus to the cross. He wiped his face on her handkerchief...and it magically made a picture. (I think her name was Veronica??)

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
    #89

    Tbh It’s So Well-Made I Kinda Want It, But It Freaks Me Out

    Carved wood mask with unusual face, creepy things to sell online, priced at $27.

    woweewow Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #90

    Buy This Terrifying Approximation Of Someone Else's Terrible Pet

    Handmade paper mache dog with clock, showcasing unique and creepy things to sell online.

    jeremyberimy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!