Online shopping platforms and marketplaces have opened up a whole new fun and easy way to buy almost anything your heart desires, without having to traipse through a whole bunch of malls and stores. From household goods, to gadgets, clothes, cars, and plants, you can find it all under one world wide web proverbial “roof”.

While there are some super cool deals, there are also a few items that are bound to stop you in your tracks and leave you wondering WHY anyone would own something like that, let alone try to sell it. We’re talking about things like 100 loose human teeth, super scary dolls, and creepy decor that can best be described as sleep paralysis demons.

Bored Panda has braved the depths of the weird and wonderful web to compile a list of some of the most disturbing objects we could find for sale. Some look like they could have come straight off the set of a horror movie, while others might have been found in the dark, dusty attic of a haunted house.