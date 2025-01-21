“Toenail Clipping Art”: 90 Of The Creepiest Things People Tried To Sell Online
Online shopping platforms and marketplaces have opened up a whole new fun and easy way to buy almost anything your heart desires, without having to traipse through a whole bunch of malls and stores. From household goods, to gadgets, clothes, cars, and plants, you can find it all under one world wide web proverbial “roof”.
While there are some super cool deals, there are also a few items that are bound to stop you in your tracks and leave you wondering WHY anyone would own something like that, let alone try to sell it. We’re talking about things like 100 loose human teeth, super scary dolls, and creepy decor that can best be described as sleep paralysis demons.
Bored Panda has braved the depths of the weird and wonderful web to compile a list of some of the most disturbing objects we could find for sale. Some look like they could have come straight off the set of a horror movie, while others might have been found in the dark, dusty attic of a haunted house.
This Thing For Sale On Craigslist. The Description Makes It Even More Confusing
Facebook Marketplace Is A Gold Mine. This Lovely Thing Is $200
Scrolled Past This Horror On My Local Facebook Market
looks like it came straight out of a Hieronymus Bosch painting.
Burn It. Burn It Now Before The Curse Takes Hold!
$40 For Your Very Own Sleep Paralysis Demon
With The Movie Coming Out They Finally Found Their Chance
Heil Spez And His Man Made Horrors Beyond Comprehension
Some Kind Of Double Wide Rat Doll Thing
"Garden Decor" For Sale On Fb Marketplace
Not Haunted
Vintage Michael Jackson Rubber Halloween Mask
Great! I Always Wanted A Sleep Paralysis Demon In A Terrarium
This Fb Marketplace Listing
Are you SURE that’s leather? Is that what dried human skin would be considered?
$20 For Old Doll Head Found While Hiking
If you hadn't admitted to finding it whilst hiking, you could have added a nought
Harry Potter, But With Human Teeth Instead Of Glasses
I don't believe they are real teeth, there is no marking round the gum line or discolouration
My Fiancée Sent This To Me And I Couldn’t Help But Feel It Belonged Here
From Facebook Market Place
Campbell Soup Boy
“In the future, everyone will be famous for 15 minutes.” - Andy Warhol
Just What I Always Wanted, And Such A Reasonable Price Too
Will Make A Good Chair For Someone Who Knows How To Restore It. 25$ No Low Ball Offers
Thanks, I Hate Toenail Clipping "Art"
These "Garden Ornaments" My Girlfriend Found On Facebook Marketplace
This Facebook Post Will Be Haunting My Dreams With A Ruler
This Doll That Popped Up On My Fb Marketplace Page
Yet another confirmation of my choice to remain childless.
Nightmare Fuel! Get Your Nightmare Fuel Here!
Well That's A Little Creepy
Cicada Shell Wreath
Spotted By A Friend On Marketplace. At Least It’s On Sale?
Found In Ct On Facebook
Straight Up Just Teeth
Wtf Facebook Marketplace
Thanks, I Hate Facebook Marketplace
I wonder how it would look with an LED bulb inside it. Probably still a bit of a fire risk...
This Absolute Nightmare Fuel Found On Fb Marketplace
"No Lowballs I Know What I've Got"
Haul Away A Collosal Mountain Of Trash For Him. It'll Only Cost You $1000
Saw This Vintage Santa Decoration With Light Up Eyes On Marketplace
Yikes
This Bike Seat I Found On Facebook Marketplace Listed For 20$
This Real Advertisement On My Local Facebook Marketplace
Catch And Release And Run And Hide. Scary Footstool!
Clg
I hope they didn’t get that plaque on it engraved ….
You Never Disappoint Facebook Marketplace
Local Characters, You Say?!?! Rare, You Say?
Absolutely Horrifying
Pay Me To Remove This From My House
Just Found A Nick Cage Octopus. You’re Welcome
Found On Facebook Marketplace
Tooth Ring
The Stuff Of Nightmares
This Seems To Be Taking A Long Time To Sell. Wonder Why
I'd consider having this. Actually, if I wanted one I'd make one.
Love This Fb Group
Found In Facebook Marketplace
This Facebook Marketplace Ad
This Doll On Facebook Marketplace
"Found On Craigslist..." Containment Necessary?
That's Exactly What A Haunted Piano Would Say
Condolences. Heil Spez
Creepy 12' Tall Elvis Head
Seashell Jordans
The Seller Seems Just As Confused As I Am
I'd assume it was from a carnival procession or some parade.
I Found This On A Facebook Page Where People Sell 4 Wheel Drive Vehicles
Absolutely Terrifying
Blursed Gaming Chair
Really Pulls The Room Together
Now You Too Can Enjoy Your Own Creepy Baby. Only $50
The Hair Is Probably More Unsettling Than The Rest Of It
Pay Me To Be My Exterminator?
Slightly Used
I'd Have To Pay 40 Bucks For This Pos And Go Pick It Up?
Thinking About Getting The Kids A New Toy
Found On My Local Buy/ Sell Page, “For That Special Someone”
“When Lit, Illuminates Fetus”
I Don't Remember This Part In Silent Hill
Death In A Bathroom Via Craigslist
Saw These “Custom” Air Forces On Facebook Marketplace
Someone Posted This Hair Clip For Sale On Facebook Marketplace. It Looks Like Maggots Or Teeth To Me
This Was Listed On Facebook Marketplace
This Not Not Haunted Dresser On Facebook Marketplace: “Some May Say The Way The Wood Formed Presents A Haunted Face, But It Is Not Haunted And I Think It Adds Character.”
Found On Facebook Marketplace Near Me
These Plates Were Terrifying
Know No Career Boundaries
Winters Here, Must Be Why He’s Coffin
I Keep Finding Creepy Dolls In Facebook Marketplace
"Very Old Picture Of Jesus" Kinda Scary LOL
This is a classic -- it's supposedly the handkerchief of a lady following Jesus to the cross. He wiped his face on her handkerchief...and it magically made a picture. (I think her name was Veronica??)