When my daughter was born, I had to move to Misawa AB in Japan, which is really far away from my family. I was OK being away from my family, but Misawa has lots of snow in winter, which makes me feel depressed. All I enjoyed was taking pictures of my baby with my cell phone since I was stuck in a house with her due to snow almost every day.

Maybe my ex-husband was worried about me then, so he bought me a digital camera as a Christmas present. He said I need to have some hobby. Since then I started to practice photography by myself. I wasn't serious at first, but when I saw some child fine artist's work on FB, they inspired me a lot.

I was a stay-at-home mom so didn't have money to use for my hobby. So I decided to learn Photoshop by myself at first. What I did was watch YouTube and learn new things every day for a year. Also, I started posting my work on some photography groups on FB, which chose 10 images for a photo of the day.

