ADVERTISEMENT

When my daughter was born, I had to move to Misawa AB in Japan, which is really far away from my family. I was OK being away from my family, but Misawa has lots of snow in winter, which makes me feel depressed. All I enjoyed was taking pictures of my baby with my cell phone since I was stuck in a house with her due to snow almost every day.

Maybe my ex-husband was worried about me then, so he bought me a digital camera as a Christmas present. He said I need to have some hobby. Since then I started to practice photography by myself. I wasn't serious at first, but when I saw some child fine artist's work on FB, they inspired me a lot.

I was a stay-at-home mom so didn't have money to use for my hobby. So I decided to learn Photoshop by myself at first. What I did was watch YouTube and learn new things every day for a year. Also, I started posting my work on some photography groups on FB, which chose 10 images for a photo of the day.

More info: Facebook | Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Child in creative costume with fox mask, holding a red umbrella in a misty setting, symbolizing artistic expression.

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Miki S Fine Art Photography
Add photo comments
POST

It was hard though. I got lots of comments like "Your image sucks" or even just "LOL." Of course, it made me sad but it also made me think that I will be better than you one day! Since then, my dream has been to get an award in an international photography competition and to make a photo album for my daughter to give on her wedding day. Life was good in that I could take lots of photos and memories with my daughter and I could improve myself day by day too. 6 years later I got pregnant again and had a baby boy. Of course, I started to take photos of him too. I also started to work as a photographer on a military base. I enjoyed it a lot but then my life changed suddenly.
RELATED:
    #2

    Child holding flowers, with a worried expression, in a creatively styled portrait to help battle depression after divorce.

    I created this image right after I got divorced. My daughter was sad about it back then. But trying not to show her sadness to me. I wanted to tell her that it's OK to be sad and cry. Also, this photo was taken in a small bedroom with my black wide pants and her school uniform. I just cut both clothes and put them on her head. I didn't sew, lol. The flowers are also fake and from a dollar store.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Miki S Fine Art Photography
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #3

    Creative photo of a child holding a model ship, wearing a vintage-style shirt against a moody background.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Miki S Fine Art Photography
    Add photo comments
    POST

    I got divorced back in 2020, which was a really hard time. Back then COVID was around and I had to sell my camera and all my gear to make money to rent an apartment for me and my kids in my hometown. I cried so hard that I had to give up my dream. I still remember the day I sold my camera etc. I cried all night. I was lost and depressed for a while. But when I was cleaning up my photography album, it made me want to take up photography again for my kids. So I bought a camera and a lens with a loan. I even decided to start a photography job in my hometown too and tried but things didn't work well. Due to COVID-19 and since I didn't have money for marketing etc., I couldn't get many customers.
    #4

    Child in vintage attire holding a bird doll, part of creative photo series battling depression post-divorce.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Miki S Fine Art Photography
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    Creative photo of a child with large flowers, capturing a dreamlike and artistic atmosphere.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Miki S Fine Art Photography
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    I had to give up again. Now I am working at my sister's company, which isn't a photography job, to live. To work to only make money to live keeps me away from photography now. Since I am busy with work and taking care of kids, it's hard to even think about what kind of image I want to take. I hope that my passion for photography will be back one day...

    I will post some old work to keep it as a memory.
    #6

    Child holding a model ship, lying down with flowers in hair, in creative photography setting.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Miki S Fine Art Photography
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Child with butterfly-themed accessories and elfin ears, looking upward creatively.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Miki S Fine Art Photography
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Child in a patterned outfit with a beret, holding a flute, surrounded by floral wallpaper. Creative kids photography.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Miki S Fine Art Photography
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    A child in a blue dress sits surrounded by koi fish, illustrating a creative photography concept.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Miki S Fine Art Photography
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #10

    Creative photo of a child dressed as a space warrior with a glowing sword in a cosmic setting.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Miki S Fine Art Photography
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #11

    Child in a creative costume resembling a fantasy character, set against a cosmic background.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Miki S Fine Art Photography
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Creative photo of a child sitting on a suitcase, wearing vintage clothes, with a small rat nearby.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Miki S Fine Art Photography
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #13

    A creative photo of a child in vintage clothing, looking up amidst a serene forest backdrop.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Miki S Fine Art Photography
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Creative photo of a child in period costume with intricate headpiece, set against a dark background.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Miki S Fine Art Photography
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Creative photo of a child surrounded by vibrant flowers and butterflies, capturing a serene expression.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Miki S Fine Art Photography
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Child in vintage attire and cap, appearing confident and serene, part of creative photo series on overcoming personal struggles.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Miki S Fine Art Photography
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    Creative photo of a child lying among purple flowers, wearing a blue dress.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Miki S Fine Art Photography
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Child in green dress lying down, adorned with flowers and butterfly accessories, showcasing creative photography.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Miki S Fine Art Photography
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #19

    Creative photo of a child lying on foliage, holding flowers, expressing emotion and imagination.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Miki S Fine Art Photography
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Child with pink hair in a creative photo shoot, wearing a small black hat with a floral background.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Miki S Fine Art Photography
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Creative photo of a child holding a peacock feather, surrounded by vibrant flowers, expressing artistry and emotion.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Miki S Fine Art Photography
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #22

    Creative photo of a young girl in a patterned dress against a speckled background, showcasing imaginative photography.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Miki S Fine Art Photography
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    A girl looking upwards in a snowy forest, symbolizing creative photography of kids.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Miki S Fine Art Photography
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Creative photo of child in wizard costume holding glowing wand, wearing round glasses and striped scarf.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Miki S Fine Art Photography
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    Child in a costume with fur and red accents, part of a creative photography series.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Miki S Fine Art Photography
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #26

    Creative photo of a child dressed as a Jedi holding a lightsaber with a galaxy background.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Miki S Fine Art Photography
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Child in a Jedi costume holding a lightsaber, standing in front of a cosmic sci-fi background.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Miki S Fine Art Photography
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Child in a winter scene gazing upwards, wearing a gray hat and scarf, capturing a creative photo moment.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Miki S Fine Art Photography
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!