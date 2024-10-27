ADVERTISEMENT

Halloween is about creativity and self-expression, and this year, it's no different. But since we have already carved our pumpkins and hung up all the decorations, everything that remains now is to suit up.

For this list, Bored Panda put together a selection of bold and memorable costumes designed for the spooky occasion by people with disabilities.

These innovative outfits not only reflect the unique personalities and passions of their creators but also challenge stereotypes and promote inclusivity. What a way to celebrate!

#1

Amputee Halloween Costumes Just Hit Different

Amputee Halloween Costumes Just Hit Different

openbionics Report

#2

My Wife Is Bedbound So I Made Her This Halloween Costume

My Wife Is Bedbound So I Made Her This Halloween Costume

My wife has been bedridden with a severe illness, but she loves to dress up for Halloween. So I made this costume for her.

Seeing her smile made the under-the-fingernail cardboard paper cut almost worth it.

(Credits: costume idea my wife’s, house design inspired by Aubree Originals, made by me)

kitz2103 Report

#3

"I Am Made Of Porcelain". Happy Halloween

"I Am Made Of Porcelain". Happy Halloween

tilly.lockey Report

#4

Brantley's First Halloween Costume Was A Success! He's The Perfect Carl

Brantley's First Halloween Costume Was A Success! He's The Perfect Carl

thathairmama Report

#5

Was A Good Halloween

Was A Good Halloween

awalkwithsebs Report

#6

Halloween We Are So Ready For You All. Briella Is Wearing The Adaptive Cinderella Costume With Adaptive Wheelchair Cover

Halloween We Are So Ready For You All. Briella Is Wearing The Adaptive Cinderella Costume With Adaptive Wheelchair Cover

briellaandme Report

#7

"Toss A Coin To Your Witcher"

"Toss A Coin To Your Witcher"

patrickivison Report

#8

My Tree Nymph Halloween Costume From A Couple Of Years Ago, Complete With A Power Chair Transformed Into A Hollowed-Out Tree

My Tree Nymph Halloween Costume From A Couple Of Years Ago, Complete With A Power Chair Transformed Into A Hollowed-Out Tree

alia_vera Report

#9

My Passion For One-Legged Halloween Costumes Continues To Burn

My Passion For One-Legged Halloween Costumes Continues To Burn

joshsundquist Report

dtominsky
Sleepy Panda
Sleepy Panda
Community Member
36 minutes ago

I knew Josh would be on this list! His halloween costumes are always top tier! He always outdoes himself every year! I can’t wait to see this year’s costume!

#10

Happy Halloween

Happy Halloween

wagsofsci Report

#11

Frida-Inspired Halloween Costume

Frida-Inspired Halloween Costume

uniplegic Report

#12

First Halloween In A Wheelchair, And I Knew I Had To Dress As Madame Leota

First Halloween In A Wheelchair, And I Knew I Had To Dress As Madame Leota

ACirrusCloud Report

#13

McDonald's Fries Are Always Better With Ketchup. Bros For Life

McDonald's Fries Are Always Better With Ketchup. Bros For Life

meganmompher Report

#14

Halloween Couples Costumes Is Kicking Off This Year With Maddy & Jacob’s Hot Dog Stand

Halloween Couples Costumes Is Kicking Off This Year With Maddy & Jacob’s Hot Dog Stand

wagsofsci , maddywassermann Report

#15

Weatherman Blake

Weatherman Blake

meganmompher Report

#16

Jeremy’s Costume This Year: The Halo Warthog! We Had To Build One On The Rig

Jeremy’s Costume This Year: The Halo Warthog! We Had To Build One On The Rig

ryansmiller Report

#17

Blake’s Halloween Costume This Year

Blake’s Halloween Costume This Year

blake.sacre Report

#18

Happy Halloween From Our Little Meatball

Happy Halloween From Our Little Meatball

hopeniccolle Report

#19

Halloween 2023 Was One For The (Leather-Bound) Books. We Hope You Enjoyed Our Costumes

Halloween 2023 Was One For The (Leather-Bound) Books. We Hope You Enjoyed Our Costumes

silas_saga Report

#20

Pee-Wee Herman And Chairy: First Trick-Or-Treat For This Sweet Boy In His Wheelchair

Pee-Wee Herman And Chairy: First Trick-Or-Treat For This Sweet Boy In His Wheelchair

michkennedy Report

#21

The Cutest Cowgirl In Town

The Cutest Cowgirl In Town

__rileyandmommy Report

#22

Happy Halloween! Yes, I Made The Leg Myself

Happy Halloween! Yes, I Made The Leg Myself

organic_hobnob Report

#23

I’m An Amputee. Here’s My Halloween Costume This Year. What Do You Think?

I’m An Amputee. Here’s My Halloween Costume This Year. What Do You Think?

DeadZeppelin011 Report

#24

Wheelchair Costumes

Wheelchair Costumes

bawsey Report

#25

Happy Halloween From Our Little Bookworm

Happy Halloween From Our Little Bookworm

ourrealrarelife Report

#26

Happy Halloween From ET, Elliot, And Gertie. What Are You Dressing Up As This Year?

Happy Halloween From ET, Elliot, And Gertie. What Are You Dressing Up As This Year?

coupleinthekitchen Report

#27

Barbie World. How Did We Do?

Barbie World. How Did We Do?

wheelchairpapi Report

#28

The Cutest Bowl Of Mac And Cheese I’ve Ever Seen

The Cutest Bowl Of Mac And Cheese I’ve Ever Seen

meganmompher Report

#29

Taking Reservations For Your Next Corporate Event, Holiday Party, Or Food Truck Festival - You Name It! Maddux Has You Covered For All Things Burgers, Fries And Shakes

Taking Reservations For Your Next Corporate Event, Holiday Party, Or Food Truck Festival - You Name It! Maddux Has You Covered For All Things Burgers, Fries And Shakes

whatamithankfulfor Report

#30

Happy Halloween From Paul Hollywood, Noel Fielding, And Our Very Own Star Baker

Happy Halloween From Paul Hollywood, Noel Fielding, And Our Very Own Star Baker

jenniferidamason Report

#31

My Professor And His Friend As Forest Gump And Lt. Dan For Halloween

My Professor And His Friend As Forest Gump And Lt. Dan For Halloween

DrHivesPHD Report

#32

Happy Halloween From Ryan San

Happy Halloween From Ryan San

hopeniccolle Report

#33

Halloween Was So Much Fun This Year! I'm Glad We Got To Spend It With Great Friends

Halloween Was So Much Fun This Year! I'm Glad We Got To Spend It With Great Friends

candicemccool.fit Report

#34

My Son As An Ohio State Football Player

My Son As An Ohio State Football Player

AnnArborBuck Report

#35

"I Wanna Rock… Rock"

"I Wanna Rock… Rock"

chelrupp Report

#36

Did My First Official Troop In The Wheelchair Clone Trooper Armor Today! The Modifications Went Well. I'm Going To Make A Few Small Adjustments, But Overall I'm Pretty Happy With It

Did My First Official Troop In The Wheelchair Clone Trooper Armor Today! The Modifications Went Well. I'm Going To Make A Few Small Adjustments, But Overall I'm Pretty Happy With It

deez_lees Report

#37

Another Successful Halloween! Not A Funny Costume This Year, I Was Limited For Time, But I Think This Turned Out Well

Another Successful Halloween! Not A Funny Costume This Year, I Was Limited For Time, But I Think This Turned Out Well

briannaseewald Report

#38

From A Bride In Her Coffin To Sitting On The Iron Throne, We Love How People Take Advantage Of Their Wheelchairs And Incorporate Them Into Their Costumes

From A Bride In Her Coffin To Sitting On The Iron Throne, We Love How People Take Advantage Of Their Wheelchairs And Incorporate Them Into Their Costumes

accessnowapp , nikoletttka Report

#39

So This Year's Halloween Theme Was Moana And I Was Te Fiti

So This Year's Halloween Theme Was Moana And I Was Te Fiti

rachelles_wheels Report

#40

Halloween Was Made A Lot Sweeter For These Kids, Thanks To The Team At Shriners Children's Salt Lake City And The Wheelchair Costume Clinic

Halloween Was Made A Lot Sweeter For These Kids, Thanks To The Team At Shriners Children's Salt Lake City And The Wheelchair Costume Clinic

shrinershospitals Report

#41

Pirate Costume With A Paw, Stick, And All The Details (Though Only For The Photo, Since I Couldn’t Actually Walk Like That). What Do You Think Of The Costume?

Pirate Costume With A Paw, Stick, And All The Details (Though Only For The Photo, Since I Couldn’t Actually Walk Like That). What Do You Think Of The Costume?

natyboat Report

#42

Happy Halloween From Lieutenant Dan! We Ran Into Forest And Jenny Too

Happy Halloween From Lieutenant Dan! We Ran Into Forest And Jenny Too

alittlegramming Report

#43

Presenting Harry Potter And Buckbeak. She Looks Pretty Fantastic, I Must Say. Even Hermione And Dumbledore Showed Up To Take A Few Pictures

Presenting Harry Potter And Buckbeak. She Looks Pretty Fantastic, I Must Say. Even Hermione And Dumbledore Showed Up To Take A Few Pictures

josie.rae.c Report

#44

Happy Halloween

Happy Halloween

zoes_story Report

#45

"You’ll Always Have Me, And I’ll Always Have You". Elsa And Olaf Have Always Been Besties

"You’ll Always Have Me, And I’ll Always Have You". Elsa And Olaf Have Always Been Besties

masontaylor1312 Report

#46

First Outing Of Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band And The Yellow Submarine

First Outing Of Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band And The Yellow Submarine

samvsvwm Report

#47

Did It Again! Moana And Vampirina For The Win

Did It Again! Moana And Vampirina For The Win

seedsandleaven Report

#48

When Work Called Me To Scranton For A Halloween Open House, I Wasn't About To Miss This Perfect Costume Opportunity

When Work Called Me To Scranton For A Halloween Open House, I Wasn't About To Miss This Perfect Costume Opportunity

stepfunny426 Report

#49

It’s All A Bunch Of Hocus Pocus! We Had A Blast As A Family At This Year’s Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party

It’s All A Bunch Of Hocus Pocus! We Had A Blast As A Family At This Year’s Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party

wheelsuplife Report

#50

Four Events With This Awesome Halloween Costume

Four Events With This Awesome Halloween Costume

peppernappo Report

#51

Glitter Leg Matches Well, Dorothy

Glitter Leg Matches Well, Dorothy

prosthetic_innovations Report

#52

Wheelchair Costume Ideas. Can You Guess What I Am Going To Be This Year?

Wheelchair Costume Ideas. Can You Guess What I Am Going To Be This Year?

dub_princess , dub_princess Report

#53

Trunk Or Treat: Aladdin And Prince Ali

Trunk Or Treat: Aladdin And Prince Ali

ourspecialspecialworld Report

#54

Sometimes Angel, Sometimes Demon, But Always Me

Sometimes Angel, Sometimes Demon, But Always Me

lavalientedany's profile picture lavalientedany Report

#55

Halloween Parade, 2020

Halloween Parade, 2020

prostheticprincess245 Report

#56

The Most Magical Hogwarts Express At The Celebration Of Harry Potter Today

The Most Magical Hogwarts Express At The Celebration Of Harry Potter Today

epbot Report

#57

Come With Us And You Will See This, Our Town Of Halloween

Come With Us And You Will See This, Our Town Of Halloween

luis_gus_89 Report

#58

I Turned My Son’s Wheelchair Into An AT-ST Walker For Our Trip To Disney. It Is Going To Be Absolutely His Halloween Costume

I Turned My Son’s Wheelchair Into An AT-ST Walker For Our Trip To Disney. It Is Going To Be Absolutely His Halloween Costume

crrude Report

#59

Caroline Is Looking Extra Magical Riding On Her Magic-Carpet Wheelchair

Caroline Is Looking Extra Magical Riding On Her Magic-Carpet Wheelchair

magicwheelchair Report

#60

It's Spooky Season. I Made The Pumpkin Wheels

It's Spooky Season. I Made The Pumpkin Wheels

colleen_cosplay Report

#61

This Is Becoming A Fun Trend With My Wheelchair Costumes

This Is Becoming A Fun Trend With My Wheelchair Costumes

deez_lees Report

#62

This Year, Michael’s Paralyzed. I Love It Because I’m Going About My Normal Daily Activities Wearing My Outfit. I Love The Reactions

This Year, Michael’s Paralyzed. I Love It Because I’m Going About My Normal Daily Activities Wearing My Outfit. I Love The Reactions

tara_shett Report

#63

Look At This Taylor's Adorable Costume. This Is Such A Great Idea For A Dora Superfan

Look At This Taylor's Adorable Costume. This Is Such A Great Idea For A Dora Superfan

magicwheelchair Report

#64

Alyssa Wanted To Be A Unicorn Princess, And We Believe Our Perfect Team Of Fairy Godmothers Made Her Dream Come True

Alyssa Wanted To Be A Unicorn Princess, And We Believe Our Perfect Team Of Fairy Godmothers Made Her Dream Come True

magicwheelchair Report

#65

I'm In Love With My Costume This Year! I Absolutely Love The Film "A League Of Their Own", And I'm So Pleased With How This Rockford Peach Uniform Turned Out

I'm In Love With My Costume This Year! I Absolutely Love The Film "A League Of Their Own", And I'm So Pleased With How This Rockford Peach Uniform Turned Out

I normally do a very minimal costume with a more elaborate face painting or special effect makeup, but this year I decided to switch things around.

abigailjohnsonya Report

