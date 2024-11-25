ADVERTISEMENT

For 24 years, Dave Blazek has been cheering up people with his single-panel cartoons, and today we have good news: the artist has released his latest book "called ' amusing thingies ,' and it features 220 of the best 'Loose Parts' cartoons from the past three years."

The "Loose Parts" cartoons don't have one specific theme besides exploring absurdity, unexpected twists, and slightly darker humor. As Dave previously shared himself: "I just want to be relentlessly clever and funny. My cartoons are meant to be safe islands in a world beset by angst and the pressures of life. Nobody gets lectured. There are no politics. Just lots of talking animals, stupid people, and bizarre stuff that falls out of my head."

So, let's dive into the post of an artist who has already drawn over 10,000 comics and is counting his fair share.

More info: Facebook | Instagram | loosepartscomic.com | x.com