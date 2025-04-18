ADVERTISEMENT

Dogs have always been a fun and relatable subject in cartoons, often capturing their quirky behavior and the bond they share with us. Whether they’re stealing socks or snuggling up with their owners, dogs bring out the best in people.

Today, we’re excited to share a collection of the best dog comics created by talented artists from our Bored Panda community. These strips, featuring dogs, resonated the most with our readers—gathering the most likes, shares, and laughter. From funny quirks to touching moments, these comics showcase the creativity and love that our community has for dogs.

#1

Comic strip featuring a person reading about intelligent dogs, with a playful border collie reacting humorously.

sow_ay Report

We reached out to Sora Ayad (Sow Ay), one of the featured artists, to learn more about the inspiration behind his comic, his relationship with his dog Sully, and how their bond finds its way onto the page.

A few years ago, Sow Ay shared his comics on Bored Panda, capturing everyday life with his dog, Sully. Comics can feel like a personal diary, and through his cartoons, we got a glimpse into their bond. Naturally, we wanted to learn more—does Sully have any quirky habits or personality traits that often show up in Sow Ay's work? "He's funny, loves his Mike—fluffy and fearful. He's easily scared by noises and doesn't like being touched by people, so he gets uncomfortable when strangers get too close," the artist shared. "Lots of people want to touch him, and it's often hard to make them understand that some dogs don't like it—even if they look handsome."
    #2

    Two dogs in a comic strip admire a sausage-scented candle and discuss marriage.

    war.and.peas Report

    #3

    Comic strip showing a couple's disagreement over liking dogs, highlighting humorous relationship dynamics.

    Hey Buddy Comics Report

    Slice-of-life comics have a special kind of magic—they’re instantly relatable. We imagine plenty of dog owners nodding in agreement as they scroll through this list. So we asked Sow Ay: Do fans ever share their own pet stories after reading his work?

    "Yes! In my Instagram comments, people often share similar stories that happened to them. I've even met several readers at events who told me that my comics are really relatable."
    #4

    Dog in comic strip humorously critiques a shirt with witty signs around.

    rusty.creates Report

    #5

    Comic strip featuring a person and a dog with light and joyful expressions, highlighting beloved dogs in comics.

    sow_ay Report

    There's something uniquely special about the bond between a dog and their owner—and sometimes, they even start to look alike. According to Sow Ay, dogs aren't just loyal companions; they're also incredible sources of mental support, helping us stay grounded when the world feels overwhelming. "I'm autistic and can't stand being around people for too long, but I never feel like I spend too much time with my dog," the artist revealed. "I often struggle with exhaustion and depressive periods, and Sully forces me to get up in the morning and not stay in bed. He pushes me to go outside. It's sometimes hard when my brain feels overwhelmed or when I'm feeling sick, but he makes me want to get better so I can take care of him. He's always happy just to go out—it's a very positive element in my life. I feel like dogs have a lot to teach us, like how to enjoy the simple things."

    #6

    Cartoon character dancing with an excited dog, showcasing beloved dogs in comics.

    Hey Buddy Comics Report

    #7

    Cartoon dog in comic strip imagines something profound while sitting with a person, exemplifying humor in dogs in comics.

    rusty.creates Report

    Lastly, we couldn't help but wonder if Sully ever "helps" while Sow Ay is drawing—maybe by sitting on his lap, walking across the keyboard, or demanding a walk right in the middle of an idea. "I'm often drawing on the couch, and he lies half on me—sometimes even drawing a few lines on my tablet with his paw. He always knows when it's time to eat or go outside. When I'm too focused on drawing, he reminds me to take a break, to eat, or drink a bit."
    #8

    Comic strip featuring a dog comforting its owner with a leash, illustrating a humorous and loving relationship.

    war.and.peas Report

    #9

    Comic strip featuring a cute dog on a beach, with a woman in sunglasses and a surprised man reacting.

    bloome_comics Report

    #10

    Comic strip with a cute dog misbehaving, owner expresses frustration and affection.

    bunchee.comics Report

    #11

    Dog in comic strip describes hugging as best way to go, showing deep bond with their human.

    Hey Buddy Comics Report

    #12

    Comic strip featuring a man and his dog discussing protection and companionship.

    Hey Buddy Comics Report

    #13

    Cartoon of a dog holding onto a UFO, showcasing humor in dogs in comics.

    jonny_hawkins_cartoons Report

    #14

    Two people hugging a dog and cat with text about loving pets more than people, from a comic strip by community artists.

    planetprudence Report

    #15

    Two dogs in a comic strip share a humorous exchange about looking like a cloud in a garden setting.

    sushi_and_ren Report

    #16

    Comic strip showing a humorous interaction between a person and dogs, highlighting departures and love in dog comics.

    dogs_love_bacon Report

    #17

    Comic strip featuring a dog named Thor creating a mess while trying to drink from a water bowl.

    dogs_love_bacon Report

    #18

    Comic strip featuring a dog and owner going for a walk.

    Hey Buddy Comics Report

    #19

    Dalmatian in a comic drawing spots on another dog with a pencil, showcasing humor in dogs in comics.

    jonny_hawkins_cartoons Report

    #20

    Two dogs in a comic strip under a night sky, discussing their feelings about the world and each other.

    sushi_and_ren Report

    #21

    Dog in comic strip reacting to color TV, artistically depicting technology surprise.

    bunchee.comics Report

    #22

    Comic strip featuring a genie granting a man two wishes and his dog's wish to talk in a humorous scene.

    Hey Buddy Comics Report

    #23

    Comic strip about dogs and separation anxiety featuring a concerned owner, a vet, and a dog on a computer screen.

    Hey Buddy Comics Report

    #24

    Comic strip showing a person and a dog with the phrase "Who's a good boy?" in playful interaction.

    Hey Buddy Comics Report

    #25

    Comic strip showing a person buying happiness with a stack of money at a shelter, surrounded by happy dogs.

    loreejonart Report

    #26

    Cartoon of person watching TV about heroic dogs, then looking at a dog eating its mess, questioning why dogs are like this.

    bunchee.comics Report

    #27

    Cute dog comic strip showing a corgi eagerly attempting to eat a hot dumpling from the floor.

    dogs_love_bacon Report

    #28

    Comic strip featuring three dogs sniffing a wasp's nest, surprising the person with them.

    dogs_love_bacon Report

    #29

    Comic strip of a dog causing chaos, then finding solitude in a closet. Part of a "dogs in comics" series.

    dogs_love_bacon Report

    #30

    Alien and dog comic strip showing a loving bond between a human and a pet.

    Hey Buddy Comics Report

    #31

    Dog barking at squirrels through window in a comic strip, with human interaction, from community artists.

    Hey Buddy Comics Report

    #32

    Comic featuring dogs with one saying to the other, "He has your eyes... I think."

    jonny_hawkins_cartoons Report

    #33

    Cartoon featuring a dog on a couch asking its owner about being a "good boy" in therapy, highlighting dogs in comics.

    sow_ay Report

    #34

    Two cartoon dogs discussing time travel in comic strip.

    sushi_and_ren Report

    #35

    Comic strip showing a woman inhaling, exhaling, and transforming into a Shar Pei, illustrating a humorous take on photos.

    bloome_comics Report

    #36

    Cartoon character spreads "love" on bread labeled "Family & Friends" and "A Dog" in a fun comic about dogs.

    bunchee.comics Report

    #37

    A comedic comic strip featuring a dog interacting humorously with its owner.

    bunchee.comics Report

    #38

    Vet examining dog's neck; stubborn but eager with baby food. Dogs in comics humor strip featuring community art.

    dogs_love_bacon Report

    #39

    Comic strip featuring dogs showing companionship and care.

    dogs_love_bacon Report

    #40

    Dogs in comics humor strip about a pup asking if animals can have jobs like humans, with playful conversation and jokes.

    Dogs Don't Whisper Report

    #41

    Comic strip with dogs playfully interacting; a chase with humorous dialogue ensues.

    Dogs Don't Whisper Report

    #42

    Two dogs watch a baby being powdered, with a humorous thought about fleas, in a comic strip.

    jonny_hawkins_cartoons Report

    nadiacanegrati avatar
    Nad.nad
    Nad.nad
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I remember when my grandpa put that powder on his cats. Like a million years ago. Miss you gramps ❤️

    #43

    Dog in comic finds bone, solves cold case, while officer and audience are impressed.

    rusty.creates Report

    #44

    Dog in comic strip with owner leaving, returning for forgotten keys, greeted joyfully by the dog again.

    sow_ay Report

    #45

    Comic strip of a dog smiling at a seated man, with playful banter in a grassy setting.

    sow_ay Report

    #46

    Cartoon dogs having a humorous conversation under the moonlight, highlighting dogs in comics.

    sushi_and_ren Report

    #47

    Comic strip featuring two dogs discussing past experiences in a humorous setting.

    sushi_and_ren Report

    #48

    Comic strip featuring a confident dog talking to a horse, with text highlighting humor in dogs and their personalities.

    Dogs Don't Whisper Report

    #49

    Comic strip featuring dogs, a couple's life plan: raising dogs, starting a meme account, and sharing overheard quotes.

    rusty.creates Report

    #50

    Cartoon dog in comics wearing a cape, pretending to fight crime with a toy gun, while people react humorously.

    rusty.creates Report

