We reached out to Sora Ayad (Sow Ay), one of the featured artists, to learn more about the inspiration behind his comic, his relationship with his dog Sully, and how their bond finds its way onto the page.

A few years ago, Sow Ay shared his comics on Bored Panda, capturing everyday life with his dog, Sully. Comics can feel like a personal diary, and through his cartoons, we got a glimpse into their bond. Naturally, we wanted to learn more—does Sully have any quirky habits or personality traits that often show up in Sow Ay's work? "He's funny, loves his Mike—fluffy and fearful. He's easily scared by noises and doesn't like being touched by people, so he gets uncomfortable when strangers get too close," the artist shared. "Lots of people want to touch him, and it's often hard to make them understand that some dogs don't like it—even if they look handsome."