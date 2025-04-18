Dogs In Comics: The Most Loved Strips From Our Community Artists (50 Pics)Interview With Artist
Dogs have always been a fun and relatable subject in cartoons, often capturing their quirky behavior and the bond they share with us. Whether they’re stealing socks or snuggling up with their owners, dogs bring out the best in people.
Today, we’re excited to share a collection of the best dog comics created by talented artists from our Bored Panda community. These strips, featuring dogs, resonated the most with our readers—gathering the most likes, shares, and laughter. From funny quirks to touching moments, these comics showcase the creativity and love that our community has for dogs.
We reached out to Sora Ayad (Sow Ay), one of the featured artists, to learn more about the inspiration behind his comic, his relationship with his dog Sully, and how their bond finds its way onto the page.
A few years ago, Sow Ay shared his comics on Bored Panda, capturing everyday life with his dog, Sully. Comics can feel like a personal diary, and through his cartoons, we got a glimpse into their bond. Naturally, we wanted to learn more—does Sully have any quirky habits or personality traits that often show up in Sow Ay's work? "He's funny, loves his Mike—fluffy and fearful. He's easily scared by noises and doesn't like being touched by people, so he gets uncomfortable when strangers get too close," the artist shared. "Lots of people want to touch him, and it's often hard to make them understand that some dogs don't like it—even if they look handsome."
Slice-of-life comics have a special kind of magic—they’re instantly relatable. We imagine plenty of dog owners nodding in agreement as they scroll through this list. So we asked Sow Ay: Do fans ever share their own pet stories after reading his work?
"Yes! In my Instagram comments, people often share similar stories that happened to them. I've even met several readers at events who told me that my comics are really relatable."
There's something uniquely special about the bond between a dog and their owner—and sometimes, they even start to look alike. According to Sow Ay, dogs aren't just loyal companions; they're also incredible sources of mental support, helping us stay grounded when the world feels overwhelming. "I'm autistic and can't stand being around people for too long, but I never feel like I spend too much time with my dog," the artist revealed. "I often struggle with exhaustion and depressive periods, and Sully forces me to get up in the morning and not stay in bed. He pushes me to go outside. It's sometimes hard when my brain feels overwhelmed or when I'm feeling sick, but he makes me want to get better so I can take care of him. He's always happy just to go out—it's a very positive element in my life. I feel like dogs have a lot to teach us, like how to enjoy the simple things."
Lastly, we couldn't help but wonder if Sully ever "helps" while Sow Ay is drawing—maybe by sitting on his lap, walking across the keyboard, or demanding a walk right in the middle of an idea. "I'm often drawing on the couch, and he lies half on me—sometimes even drawing a few lines on my tablet with his paw. He always knows when it's time to eat or go outside. When I'm too focused on drawing, he reminds me to take a break, to eat, or drink a bit."