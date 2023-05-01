Sully has changed my life a lot! I got him immediately after a family rejection after I came out as transgender when I got my first apartment. I never imagined myself surviving alone because of my neurological and mental issues, so I got him, convinced it would help me and give me a reason to wake up in the morning. He did this and way more! The adaptation was very hard, as he forced me to get out of my comfort zone, a thing that I struggle a lot to do.

I started my transition and was starting to face and discover transphobia, and having this companion who doesn't care or judge was precious. I can be myself and don't think about gender at all with him.

I now have a healthier routine (that's really important for me as I have ADHD and anxiety disorder), he forces me to get up, and I go out a lot more. I live in a beautiful region in France; it was a shame to never enjoy it. I also met plenty of amazing new people, made new friends, and even found jobs by talking to people I met with him.

I don't have as many dark thoughts as I did before. Now, I have to survive because he'd be too sad. He really is my therapy dog. He's the best!