20 Comics By Dave Blazek For Those With A Darker Sense Of Humor (New Pics)Interview With Artist
You’ve been waiting for a while, but we’re finally bringing you the latest works by one of our favorite cartoonists on Bored Panda. We’re talking about none other than David Blazek and his brilliant series, ‘Loose Parts.’ This collection of single-panel comics is characterized by absurdity, funny twists, and slightly darker humor.
In our previous post, we featured an interview with Dave, where we learned more about his background, creative process, style evolution, and many other interesting topics. Be sure to catch up and check out those earlier publications. If you're already up to date with all the information about the artist, scroll down to explore the new strips we've selected for you today. Also, keep reading our article to find out what Blazek shared with us this time.rself in the world of "Loose Parts" and experience the smart, engaging humor that only Dave Blazek can deliver.
More info: Instagram | loosepartscomic.com | Facebook | x.com
This post may include affiliate links.
We spoke with Dave again and learned more about his cartoon series. We were wondering if there are any particular themes or messages that the artist aims to convey through his work. Blazek told us: “Actually, no. That’s the point. I just want to be relentlessly clever and funny. My cartoons are meant to be safe islands in a world beset by angst and the pressures of life. Nobody gets lectured. There are no politics. Just lots of talking animals, stupid people, and bizarre stuff that falls out of my head.”
The artist shared with us which other artists have had the most significant impact on his work: “Of course, I’ve been influenced by Gary Larson and the Far Side. But I’ve also been influenced by a wide range of New Yorker cartoonists, and Mad Magazine cartoonists. Plus, I take a lot from humorists and standup comedians… older ones like George Carlin and Robert Klein… and especially people like Mitch Hedberg and Demetri Martin.”
Asked about a favorite cartoon he’s created, Dave answered: “I have a lot of favorites. But if I had to pin one down, it’s an old one. It features a man who has entered an elevator and stands between a cow and a pig. The title reads IT WAS BAD ENOUGH HE HAD ON HIS LEATHER COAT. BUT THAT DAY HE ALSO WORE HIS BACON PANTS. It has the perfect blend of absurdity and subtlety. It features people and animals acting like people. And it harkens to those awkward social situations we all find ourselves into from time to time.”
Lastly, Blažek kindly shared with our readers his advice for aspiring comic artists who are just starting out: “A good comic is a combination of a strong comedic voice paired with a unique art style that matches that voice. You develop your comedy chops by exposing yourself to a wide range of comedy… but in a critical way in that you observe how the jokes are being made and delivered. As for the art, well, that just takes time. You simply have to draw, draw and draw some more. It takes time for your hand muscles to match what you’re envisioning in your head. I’ve now done a cartoon a day, every day, for 25 years straight. And I tell people, it took a few thousand before I hit my full stride and developed my full style. I know that seems like a lot of work, but the key is, it’s really fun work.”
In the land of the blind, the one-eyed man would be heavily medicated due to his constant hallucinating.