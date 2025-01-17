Bored Panda reached out to Mandy once more to delve deeper into her story and creative process. Her pet edits are undeniably heartwarming, so we were curious to learn whether working on them has influenced her perspective on the bond between people and their pets. "I actually started them because I am far too obsessed with my dogs and have found there is a world full of pet owners who are just like me," Mandy shared.

"My Great Dane, Elliott, and the whole reason why I completed these for others was just diagnosed with osteosarcoma, and that has taken the meaning of these edits to a new level for me. The loss of so many pet owners I've worked with or created these for that I know I'll experience myself soon is one I never wished to report to but it truly makes the work I do even more special and that I'll get to continue to complete these for others as a way to remember everything Elliott was for me and inspired me to do."

