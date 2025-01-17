“Seeing Double Edits”: 21 Animals Meet Their Younger Selves In Adorable Photo Edits (New Pics)Interview With Artist
Pets grow up so fast, but Mandy Helwege has found a way to keep their journey with us alive. Through her "Seeing Double Edits," she combines baby and adult photos of pets into one amazing image, showing how they’ve grown while capturing their unique personality.
From dogs and cats to horses and more, Mandy’s portraits celebrate all kinds of animals. What started with her own Great Dane has become a beloved service for pet lovers everywhere, helping them treasure their furry, feathered, or hooved friends forever.
Bored Panda reached out to Mandy once more to delve deeper into her story and creative process. Her pet edits are undeniably heartwarming, so we were curious to learn whether working on them has influenced her perspective on the bond between people and their pets. "I actually started them because I am far too obsessed with my dogs and have found there is a world full of pet owners who are just like me," Mandy shared.
"My Great Dane, Elliott, and the whole reason why I completed these for others was just diagnosed with osteosarcoma, and that has taken the meaning of these edits to a new level for me. The loss of so many pet owners I've worked with or created these for that I know I'll experience myself soon is one I never wished to report to but it truly makes the work I do even more special and that I'll get to continue to complete these for others as a way to remember everything Elliott was for me and inspired me to do."
While most of Mandy's edits feature dogs, her portfolio also includes portraits of horses and cats. When asked if there are any animals she hasn’t worked with yet but would love to create a portrait of, Mandy enthusiastically replied, "Reptiles would be so cool!"
When it comes to client requests, Mandy has noticed some recurring trends in the types of edits people ask for. "The most common trend I see is not being able to pick a concept. I always suggest leading with the heart and going with the one that is the most 'them.' The most meaningful edits are always the ones where you look at the piece and can say, 'that’s him or her.'"
When we asked Mandy about the most rewarding part of her journey, her answer revealed just how deeply she connects with the pets and their owners. "That’s such a heavy question," she reflected. "Getting to know and feel the love that so many other pet owners have for their pets has been the most powerful experience for me, I think. It's always been about so much more than just the edit for me. When a client gets a new puppy, I celebrate with them, and when I get a message that a pet I had completed an edit for has passed away, I mourn their loss. I connect to these animals through their photos, and it's like I get to know them in a way during the process, and for me, that's the most rewarding."