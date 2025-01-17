ADVERTISEMENT

Pets grow up so fast, but Mandy Helwege has found a way to keep their journey with us alive. Through her "Seeing Double Edits," she combines baby and adult photos of pets into one amazing image, showing how they’ve grown while capturing their unique personality.

From dogs and cats to horses and more, Mandy’s portraits celebrate all kinds of animals. What started with her own Great Dane has become a beloved service for pet lovers everywhere, helping them treasure their furry, feathered, or hooved friends forever.

More info: Instagram | seeingdoubleedits.com | Facebook | tiktok.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Adult dog with a pink tag lying next to its younger version on sand, showcasing heartwarming pet photo edits.

seeingdoubleedits Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST

Bored Panda reached out to Mandy once more to delve deeper into her story and creative process. Her pet edits are undeniably heartwarming, so we were curious to learn whether working on them has influenced her perspective on the bond between people and their pets. "I actually started them because I am far too obsessed with my dogs and have found there is a world full of pet owners who are just like me," Mandy shared.

"My Great Dane, Elliott, and the whole reason why I completed these for others was just diagnosed with osteosarcoma, and that has taken the meaning of these edits to a new level for me. The loss of so many pet owners I've worked with or created these for that I know I'll experience myself soon is one I never wished to report to but it truly makes the work I do even more special and that I'll get to continue to complete these for others as a way to remember everything Elliott was for me and inspired me to do."

ADVERTISEMENT
RELATED:
    #2

    Older dog and its younger version running together in a grassy field, an edit by Mandy Helwege.

    seeingdoubleedits Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Dalmatian and puppy sitting together on autumn leaves in a backyard.

    seeingdoubleedits Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    While most of Mandy's edits feature dogs, her portfolio also includes portraits of horses and cats. When asked if there are any animals she hasn’t worked with yet but would love to create a portrait of, Mandy enthusiastically replied, "Reptiles would be so cool!"
    #4

    Adult dog with puppy and blue ball on beach, heartwarming pet moment.

    seeingdoubleedits Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    Adult dog and its younger version sitting together on grass, showcasing heartwarming pet photo edits.

    seeingdoubleedits Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    When it comes to client requests, Mandy has noticed some recurring trends in the types of edits people ask for. "The most common trend I see is not being able to pick a concept. I always suggest leading with the heart and going with the one that is the most 'them.' The most meaningful edits are always the ones where you look at the piece and can say, 'that’s him or her.'"
    #6

    Two dogs in the snow, older one holding a duck, depicting heartwarming pet photo edits by Mandy Helwege.

    seeingdoubleedits Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Older dog and its younger version together on a beach, with a ball and stick nearby.

    seeingdoubleedits Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    When we asked Mandy about the most rewarding part of her journey, her answer revealed just how deeply she connects with the pets and their owners. "That’s such a heavy question," she reflected. "Getting to know and feel the love that so many other pet owners have for their pets has been the most powerful experience for me, I think. It's always been about so much more than just the edit for me. When a client gets a new puppy, I celebrate with them, and when I get a message that a pet I had completed an edit for has passed away, I mourn their loss. I connect to these animals through their photos, and it's like I get to know them in a way during the process, and for me, that's the most rewarding."

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #8

    A horse standing beside its younger version in an open field, illustrating heartwarming moments.

    seeingdoubleedits Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Two fluffy Pomeranians sitting on a wooden floor, showcasing a heartwarming pet photo edit with younger version.

    seeingdoubleedits Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #10

    Two Corgis sitting on a path, with the younger version on the left.

    seeingdoubleedits Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Older dog and its younger version sitting on grass in a park, showcasing heartwarming pet photo edit by Mandy Helwege.

    seeingdoubleedits Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Dog with blue bandana and its puppy stand together by a waterfall, showcasing pet photo edits.

    seeingdoubleedits Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #13

    Adult French Bulldog and puppy snuggle on a couch with a toy, showcasing a heartwarming pet photo edit.

    seeingdoubleedits Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #14

    Adult dog and its younger puppy version sitting together on grass.

    seeingdoubleedits Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Adult dog sitting next to its younger version on grass, illustrating heartwarming pet photo edits.

    seeingdoubleedits Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Photo edit of a dog and its younger version inside large boots on a muddy path in a lush green field.

    seeingdoubleedits Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    Adult cat and kitten cuddling on fluffy blanket, showcasing pets with their younger versions.

    seeingdoubleedits Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Dog and puppy on a wooden bench in a forest setting, capturing heartwarming pet moments together.

    seeingdoubleedits Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Dog and its puppy version walking together in snow by a wooden fence.

    seeingdoubleedits Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Golden retriever and its puppy version sitting together happily outdoors.

    seeingdoubleedits Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #21

    Adult dog and puppy cuddling on a couch, showcasing heartwarming photo edits with pets and their younger versions.

    seeingdoubleedits Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!