When you’re depressed, there are days when even getting out of bed can seem impossible. Meanwhile, tidying up and doing even the most basic chores can seem like insurmountable tasks.

It’s overwhelming. However, when some people do manage to make some progress on that front, they’re happy to share the results on the internet, hoping to inspire others. Bored Panda has collected some of the most motivating before-and-after pics of ‘depression rooms’ getting cleaned. Scroll down to take a peek.

Bored Panda wanted to learn more about the relationship between messy environments and our mental health, as well as how someone with depression might get started with cleaning, so we reached out to the British Association for Counselling and Psychotherapy (BACP). Andrew Kidd, a BACP member and therapist, was kind enough to shed some light on this. You'll find his insights below.

If you or someone you care about may be depressed, we urge you to reach out to your doctor or mental health specialist. Meanwhile, ask your loved ones for support. You’re never alone.