Maggie's process for crafting the mice and their detailed environments is a labor of love. She explained that a diorama can take anywhere from a couple of days to several months, depending on the complexity. "I have a giant ballroom scene from my Cinderella book that took months, as there were fifty or so mice dressed in ornate ball gowns, shoes and wigs, not to mention the musicians and their tiny instruments! A book typically takes about a year."

The artist explained the process for crafting the mice and their environments: "I make the mice from gray felt that I cut and piece together from a pattern which is always evolving...they look very different now from the old original felt mice. They have a pipe-cleaner skeleton so that they are poseable, and glass bead eyes. I have a home studio overflowing with tools and materials—bits of wood, paper and fabric scraps, faux flora, jewelry findings, seed pods and miscellaneous salvage—that I use to assemble the sets. Sometimes I have a clear idea of what I'm going to make and sometimes I get inspiration from the materials themselves. I do a lot of messing around and failing, which always leads to new insights."