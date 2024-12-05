ADVERTISEMENT

Maggie Rudy is an artist known for her charming and detailed miniature creations in Mouseland, a fictional world of anthropomorphic mice. Her work often features intricate handmade dioramas, which she photographs for children's books like The House That Mouse Built, I Wish I Had a Pet, and more.

Rudy uses natural materials and found objects to create tiny furniture, clothing, and settings for her mouse characters, giving her work a cute and organic feel. Scroll down to explore Rudy's Mouseland!

#1

Miniature Mouseland scene by Maggie Rudy showing a mouse offering flowers to another at a detailed doorway.

Bored Panda reached out to Maggie, the creative mastermind behind Mouseland, to dive into the captivating world of miniature art and the meticulous process behind her charming creations.

When asked what inspired her to create Mouseland and explore miniature art, Maggie shared that she’s always loved miniatures and crafting, and has been an artist for many years. "I had a couple of little felt mice, bought in an English toy shop when I was a child. About 30 years ago, with young children of my own, I took a pattern from those old survivors and began to make my own versions. Then I started building their environments and taking photographs of the sets. The creation of Mouseland became so engrossing that it completely superseded my other art. I've illustrated several children's books and I post new pictures regularly on Instagram and other sites."
#2

Miniature mice in a detailed kitchen scene from Maggie Rudy's Mouseland, showcasing intricate artistry and charm.

#3

Miniature Mouseland scene by Maggie Rudy with detailed mouse characters under a floral blanket.

Maggie's process for crafting the mice and their detailed environments is a labor of love. She explained that a diorama can take anywhere from a couple of days to several months, depending on the complexity. "I have a giant ballroom scene from my Cinderella book that took months, as there were fifty or so mice dressed in ornate ball gowns, shoes and wigs, not to mention the musicians and their tiny instruments! A book typically takes about a year."

The artist explained the process for crafting the mice and their environments: "I make the mice from gray felt that I cut and piece together from a pattern which is always evolving...they look very different now from the old original felt mice. They have a pipe-cleaner skeleton so that they are poseable, and glass bead eyes. I have a home studio overflowing with tools and materials—bits of wood, paper and fabric scraps, faux flora, jewelry findings, seed pods and miscellaneous salvage—that I use to assemble the sets. Sometimes I have a clear idea of what I'm going to make and sometimes I get inspiration from the materials themselves. I do a lot of messing around and failing, which always leads to new insights."

#4

Miniature mice in vacation attire explore a charming world, one with a "Cheese World" bag, in Maggie Rudy's intricate Mouseland.

#5

Miniature world with mice in bed, detailed setting by Maggie Rudy's Mouseland.

To stay inspired and avoid creative burnout, Maggie takes a walk, stays off of social media, and gives herself room to just play around in the studio. "When I shut out exterior noise, the work always saves me. It also helps that I constantly need to problem-solve materials and fabrication methods. My workday may involve painting, soldering, book design, sculpting, drawing, photo-editing, sewing, photography, pattern drafting, dyeing, or woodworking. It's a constant challenge."
#6

Miniature world of Mouseland featuring a mouse in a pink apron surrounded by detailed colorful gelatin desserts.

#7

Miniature mice in costumes, part of Maggie Rudy's detailed Mouseland world, set against a whimsical backdrop.

When asked what she enjoys most about Mouseland, Maggie responded that she loves being the empress of her little kingdom. "It's a refuge from the craziness of the world, a place to reconstruct childhood memories and a way to work with my hands and stretch my imagination. I enjoy the conversations I have with Mouseland followers on social media."

Maggie dreams of taking Mouseland to the next level with a dedicated space—a Mouseland Museum—to showcase her incredible work. We can’t wait to see her vision come to life!
#8

Miniature Mouseland election scene with mice voting at a ballot box, detailed setup by Maggie Rudy.

#9

Miniature mice in aprons washing dishes in a detailed kitchen setting, part of Maggie Rudy's Mouseland.

#10

Miniature mice gathered around a dining table, sharing a meal in Maggie Rudy’s detailed Mouseland world.

#11

Miniature mice in a detailed library setting from Mouseland, interacting with books and each other.

#12

Two mice in colorful outfits explore Mushroomland, one reading a book, surrounded by nature, showcasing the charm of miniature worlds.

#13

Two mice dressed elegantly in Maggie Rudy's Mouseland, representing a charming miniature world scene.

#14

Miniature mice in a detailed setting, relaxing by a caravan, part of Maggie Rudy's charming Mouseland world.

#15

A miniature mouse in striped pants doing a handstand on a leaf in Mouseland.

#16

Two mice in colorful clothing ride a flying carpet through Maggie Rudy's charming miniature world.

#17

Miniature mice family visiting Cheese World, part of Maggie Rudy’s charming Mouseland diorama.

#18

Miniature mice sitting at a table in a charming, detailed Mouseland scene by Maggie Rudy.

#19

Two mice embrace on a branch under a colorful sunset, part of Maggie Rudy's miniature Mouseland.

#20

Miniature world depicting mice in a cozy living room, crafted by Maggie Rudy, showcasing intricate details of Mouseland.

#21

Miniature mouse in a blue sweater knitting on a patterned armchair, part of Maggie Rudy's detailed Mouseland world.

#22

Maggie Rudy's Mouseland features mice gardening with tiny tools in a detailed miniature world.

#23

Miniature mice scene from Mouseland, featuring a mouse library cart with detailed books and two mice interacting.

#24

Miniature mice play with a striped blanket outdoors in Maggie Rudy's detailed Mouseland scene.

#25

Two mice in a miniature world, lying on grass, wearing tiny clothes, surrounded by clover leaves.

#26

Mouse doctor examines frog patient in a charming and detailed miniature world.

#27

Miniature world scene with mice in colorful outfits from Maggie Rudy’s Mouseland.

#28

Miniature mice in colorful outfits with a wheelbarrow in front of a charming brick building from Mouseland.

#29

Two felt mice cuddling on patterned fabric in a miniature world by Maggie Rudy.

#30

Miniature mice in colorful outfits riding a turtle on the beach in Mouseland.

