I'm Sarah Rosado, a New York-based artist, and my journey has been nothing short of an adventure. I started with traditional pencil sketches, moved into digital art, and eventually found myself diving into the world of playful food art. It all began as part of a personal project, experimenting with culinary creativity. Using fresh ingredients like colorful fruits and vegetables, I turned plates into vibrant canvases that impressed not only me but also my family and friends. That shift became a defining moment for me and led to what is now my signature art form.

This project has been such an exhilarating experience! I’ve poured countless hours and so much dedication into it, and I couldn’t be happier with how it’s evolved. The inspiration to use breakfast foods to recreate iconic cartoons sparked something fresh and exciting in me. It’s all about making breakfast fun and showing kids that healthy meals can actually be enjoyable! Just imagine a plate with a playful Mickey Mouse face made from bright, colorful fruits and veggies—what kid could possibly resist that?

More info: sr-artwork.com | Instagram

#1

Spongebob And Patrick Made With Ham And Egg Omelet

Playful food art with fresh ingredients, depicting cartoon characters on bread slices with eggs and juice nearby.

Sarah Rosado
    #2

    South Park -Stan Marsh Waffle Face

    Cartoon-inspired playful food art made with fresh fruits on a waffle, resembling a character on a white plate.

    Sarah Rosado
    #3

    Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles - Raphael Made With Baby Spinach And Grape Tomatoes

    Cartoon food art design with fresh spinach and tomatoes on a white plate.

    Sarah Rosado
    #4

    Winnie The Pooh Made With Cornflakes

    Cartoon-inspired food art with fresh ingredients in a bowl, next to a decorative spoon and cloth.

    Sarah Rosado
    #5

    Kermit The Frog Spinach Tortilla

    Playful food art using fresh ingredients, shaped like a cartoon frog on a plate.

    Sarah Rosado
    #6

    Tweety Fried Eggs

    Playful food art inspired by cartoons, featuring a fried egg as a character on a plate with a bagel and cherry tomatoes.

    Sarah Rosado
    #7

    Mickey Mouse Made With Peanut Butter And Jelly

    Cartoon-inspired food art with fresh ingredients like berries and cereal, creating a playful character face on a plate.

    Sarah Rosado
    #8

    Bob's Burgers - Louise Belcher Pancake

    Playful food art design inspired by cartoons on a pancake, made with fresh ingredients.

    Sarah Rosado
    #9

    Family Guy - Stewie Sandwich Food Art

    Playful food art design using fresh ingredients, resembling a cartoon character with a sandwich head on a white plate.

    Sarah Rosado
    #10

    Angry Birds - Corporal Pig Made With Veggies

    Playful food art design using fresh ingredients inspired by cartoons, featuring a character made of leafy greens and tomatoes.

    Sarah Rosado
    #11

    Cookie Monster Yogurt

    Playful food art design using fresh ingredients inspired by cartoons, featuring blueberries and yogurt on a plate.

    Sarah Rosado
    #12

    Baby Jj Made With Hummus

    Playful food art design inspired by cartoons, using fresh ingredients to create a baby face on a plate with vegetables and chips.

    Sarah Rosado
    #13

    Pancake Arthur

    Pancake decorated with playful food art resembling a cartoon face, made using fresh ingredients, and garnished with pink sprinkles.

    Sarah Rosado
    #14

    Super Mario Made With Cereal

    Colorful cereal art depicting a cartoon character using fresh ingredients on a white surface.

    Sarah Rosado
    #15

    Hello Kitty Pancake

    Playful food art of a pancake decorated like a cartoon character surrounded by colorful cereal on a pink background.

    Sarah Rosado
    #16

    Snoopy Cucumber

    Cartoon-inspired food art using fresh ingredients on a blue plate, featuring a house and figure made of vegetables and cheese.

    Sarah Rosado
    #17

    Ted's Pancake Face

    Playful food art of a bear made with fresh ingredients, including pancakes and cookies, on a pink plate.

    Sarah Rosado
    #18

    Tommy Pickles Spaghetti Sauce

    Cartoon-inspired food art with pasta and sauce creating a playful design on a white plate.

    Sarah Rosado
    #19

    Mike Wazowski Baby Spinach

    Cartoon-inspired food art using fresh ingredients to create a character with leafy greens next to a bowl of salad.

    Sarah Rosado
    #20

    Bart Simpson Fruit

    Cartoon-inspired food art design using fresh ingredients, with blueberries and watermelon cubes.

    Sarah Rosado
    #21

    Oscar The Grouch Made With Organic Arugula And Sliced Apples

    Playful food art design using fresh ingredients arranged to resemble a cartoon character.

    Sarah Rosado
    #22

    Peppa Pig Pancake

    Cartoon-inspired food art using fresh ingredients on a pancake designed like an animated character face.

    Sarah Rosado
    #23

    Elmo Made With Pancake

    Playful food art design using fresh ingredients to create a cartoon character face on a white plate.

    Sarah Rosado
    #24

    Grinch Cake Frosting

    Playful food art design using fresh ingredients, inspired by a cartoon character with cupcakes and festive colors.

    Sarah Rosado
    #25

    Care Bears Cereal

    Playful food art design of a cartoon bear made with colorful cereal and fresh ingredients.

    Sarah Rosado
    #26

    Game Boy Watermelon

    Watermelon art shaped like a game console with fresh green ingredients for buttons and screen.

    Sarah Rosado
