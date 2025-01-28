ADVERTISEMENT

I'm Sarah Rosado, a New York-based artist, and my journey has been nothing short of an adventure. I started with traditional pencil sketches, moved into digital art, and eventually found myself diving into the world of playful food art. It all began as part of a personal project, experimenting with culinary creativity. Using fresh ingredients like colorful fruits and vegetables, I turned plates into vibrant canvases that impressed not only me but also my family and friends. That shift became a defining moment for me and led to what is now my signature art form.

This project has been such an exhilarating experience! I’ve poured countless hours and so much dedication into it, and I couldn’t be happier with how it’s evolved. The inspiration to use breakfast foods to recreate iconic cartoons sparked something fresh and exciting in me. It’s all about making breakfast fun and showing kids that healthy meals can actually be enjoyable! Just imagine a plate with a playful Mickey Mouse face made from bright, colorful fruits and veggies—what kid could possibly resist that?

