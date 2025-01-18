ADVERTISEMENT

A very important part of traveling outside of where you live and, preferably, your country is the ability to learn just how people live elsewhere. Sometimes it’s just a mind expanding experience, but there are cases where you, unfortunately, discover that what you thought was normal is, at best, just a scam.

Someone asked “What's the biggest scam in America?” and people shared their thoughts and comparisons. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to add your thoughts in the comments below.

Health insurance.

PenguinEmp
PenguinEmp
PenguinEmp
Community Member
40 minutes ago

Murica in a nutshell Guns? Yes! Ammo? Yes freedom! Free access to health care? Commie. Abortion access? Woke libs. Deport all immigrants? Yes! Funny the only country that is all run by immigrants (white people) is the only one without healthcare and the metric system.

    #2

    Bank fees. You are broke so we are going to charge you for being broke.

    Bradyj23 , Eduardo Soares/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #3

    The use of religion in politics.

    anon , Getty Images/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #4

    COLLEGE TEXT BOOKS. You need edition 10 for this class. They change one chapter in the book make it a new edition over price it and f**k the college kids. Always drove me nuts when I was in college.

    anon , Avery Evans/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #5

    Those payday loan businesses. It's predatory as s**t and it's just legal loansharking.

    1980pzx , Kateryna Hliznitsova/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #6

    Surprised no one mentioned ticketmaster yet.

    hopsteiner420 , donielle/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #7

    Insulin prices.

    RazonaRay , Getty Images/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Anne Roberts
    Anne Roberts
    Anne Roberts
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Insulin is cheap to make. Pharma companies should be ashamed. I knew a girl who had to ration her insulin - when she could afford it.

    #8

    Scientology.

    anon , Alexey Taktarov/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #9

    I think Student Loan servicers. For example, Navient manages Federally guaranteed debt for the US Gov in Student loans, has the IRS as their personal collection agency. They constantly, I mean CONSTANTLY f**k up to the extent they get dragged in front of Congressional Hearings, and their CEO is paid $7.7M annually.

    Firebolt164 , Getty Images/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #10

    Whatever MLM scheme my SIL was peddling at thanksgiving.

    YELL0Wvj , Karolina Grabowska/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #11

    The whole health system... like... putting a fee on holding your baby after giving birth? Seriously?

    Limp-Sundae5177 , Wesley Tingey/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #12

    Credit system. Pay everything off and your score goes down? Talk about indentured servitude.

    anon , rupixen/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Tyranamar Seuss
    Tyranamar Seuss
    Tyranamar Seuss
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago

    No, when you pay everything off your score goes up. It's based on things like available credit vs used credit. If you pay off your credit card every month it builds a nice score.

    #13

    Bottled water.

    SortOfGettingBy , charlesdeluvio/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #14

    The idea that you need to be productive all the time. It's ok to just exist.

    Weekly-Pay-6917 , Mushaboom Studio/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #15

    News as entertainment.

    anon , Kenny Eliason/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #16

    Online charlatans that will share their "secrets" if you buy their course.

    rateIdentity , Christin Hume/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #17

    Cable TV/Internet monopolies.

    dan1101 , Patrick Campanale/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #18

    * Gestures vaguely at everything.

    Itchy_Ad_4793 , Charlie Harris/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #19

    How we have to file our taxes correctly even though the government knows exactly how much we made every year and if we file it wrong we get penalized....

    anon Report

    #20

    Person counting dollar bills, highlighting common scams in America. I scrolled really far and was surprised I didn't see Rent to Own stores. They sell furniture and electronics type stuff to people with bad credit who can't really afford it, let them pay a small amount weekly. If people end up paying on time and pay stuff off, they will pay 2 or 3 times more than the item is worth. If they make a payment late the item is repossessed and re sold to someone else and the first person loses all the money they paid.

    There are used car dealers that do this same business model with cars too. They put GPS trackers in the car that also disable the starter. They collect $1000 down and once a payment is late they disable the car and go tow it, then sell it again and keep the downpayment. I worked at a shop that installed the trackers and these places would sell the same car to different people 5 or 6 times in a year because they kept repoing it.

    bgwa9001 , Alexander Grey/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Lucas Jackson
    Lucas Jackson
    Lucas Jackson
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Sadly is a cost to being poor and is a hard circle to break. I spent most of my 20s with awful finances and debts. I've been there and trust me it gets better.

    #21

    Funerals, weddings, and pretty much every other thing we blindly accept have to be insanely expensive without even thinking about it.

    jcfeej , Rhodi Lopez/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #22

    The entire credit score system.

    Suspicious_Station83 , Getty Images/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #23

    The entire f*****g prison system.

    anon Report

    iLLbeback
    iLLbeback
    iLLbeback
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago

    Middle East? Mexico? South America? Russia? Most of Asia?

    #24

    2 Party Political System.

    Trends_ , Jonathan Simcoe/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Graham_Illegal
    Graham_Illegal
    Graham_Illegal
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago

    This is a far bigger problem than most Americans are willing to acknowledge.

    #25

    Health care and College loans.

    anon , Ave Calvar/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #26

    Tipping instead of actually raising wages for waiters

    Edit: I was referring to tipping as a necessary law. Yes people tip, but should they be the ones to ultimately blame if you haven’t been tipped and can’t survive the week? No. It’s the firms that you’re working in. They should pay you enough to not have to DEPEND on just tips to make a living.

    Aggravating_Sea_140 Report

    Warren Peece
    Warren Peece
    Warren Peece
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago

    Let's be realistic about it. The reason the tipping system exists is because customers are willing to pay tips. If customers refused to pay tips, the tipping system would end instantly.

    #27

    Personally, joining the military. Serving my country. Getting exposed to chemicals. Dying from the inside at forty with no help from the society I served.

American dream baby.

    American dream baby.

    Neinbozobozobozo , DON JACKSON-WYATT/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Gavin Johnson
    Gavin Johnson
    Gavin Johnson
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    This applies to a lot of countries. In the U.K. you have the fallback of the NHS but it's potluck on the waiting time for certain services, if it's mental health related then it can be over a year to get some support. We have a few charities like Help for Heroes who will do what they can to support veterans but it's outrageous that anyone who has served their country can't get access to the services they need. PS give all you can to Help for Heroes, three mates of mine are still alive thanks to HfH and the work they've done.

    #28

    I have to pick only one? I think our health care system is the largest and most comically villainous of all of them but man, the list is looooong for b******t scams in this wasteland.

    anon , Ahmed/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #29

    Healthcare and pharma costs in US vs the rest of the world.

    lefty1207 , Tbel Abuseridze/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #30

    Trickle Down Economics.

    RusstyDog , Getty Images/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #31

    If you work hard, you could be rich like Bill Gate, Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos.

Even THEY admitted that they were at the right place, the right time.

    Even THEY admitted that they were at the right place, the right time.

    GhostHin , Daniel Oberhaus/Flickr (not the actual photo) Report

    #32

    Online convenience fee for paying bills. Not every bill has it but I found it's usually utilities and it's BS. Not the biggest scam but something that irritates me.

    ThatGuyWithThatFace_ Report

    #33

    The idea that anyone can become anything — it's simply not accurate. That's just something the privileged and the wealthy like to tell the rubes so they don't protest much when, inevitably, the rich get richer and the poor get poorer.

    RandyTheRealAmerican , Simon Joseph/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Donna Drizin
    Donna Drizin
    Donna Drizin
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago

    Anyone can become rich, it's just easier if you attend east coast prep school that feed into Harvard and Yale, etc. and even then you have to get asked to join the right club.

    #34

    Thinking the republicans or the democrats want the best for the average American.

    the-tinman Report

    #35

    That the President runs the country.

    gronquazski80 Report

    #36

    H&R Block / Turbotax?

    The Weather Channel?

    Advertisements on Cable television?

    Buying any kind of insurance and then they refuse to pay out a reasonable claim?

    spammmmmmmmy Report

    #37

    Paying your taxes and then never seeing a return on your investment. That's OUR money! Fix our roads, give us health care, educate our children PROPERLY, pay our teachers a living wage, RAISE UP people below the poverty line so they can live with dignity. Stop wasting 750 BILLION a year on our military.

    CharismaticAlbino , Oleg Ivanov/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    iLLbeback
    iLLbeback
    iLLbeback
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Pay teachers more. I would love if Europe would contribute more to NATO, The UN, and their own defense so we didn't have to carry them.

    #38

    Lobbying being legal, student loans, healthcare insurance.

    kebabenthusiast03 Report

    #39

    The 40 hour work week.

    Trisxen Report

    iLLbeback
    iLLbeback
    iLLbeback
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Africa, the Middle East, Mexico, most of Asia would like a word.

    #40

    Home ownership.

    You never actually truly own a home/land. Skip out on property taxes or even HOA fees and your home can be legally taken from you. Arguably better than renting still but it's never really 'yours'.

    dangy_brundle Report

    #41

    Healthcare being tied to employment is designed to defang unions.

    mashupman1234 Report

    #42

    Work hard enough, and you'll reach the American dream. To reach that, you'll need alot of hard work, yes. But a ridiculous amount of luck as well.

    HappyPumkin98 Report

    #43

    "Oxycontin is not addictive".

    _hic-sunt-dracones_ Report

    #44

    Politicians.

    anon Report

    #45

    Shakology.

    Draino3 Report

    #46

    Susan G Komen - WITHOUT A DOUBT

    If people actually knew how much of their donation went to salaries/upkeep vs research and help they'd be shocked.

    EDIT: Shameless plug since it's GivingTuesday. A friend I know started a charity that gives 100% back to women and families affected by breast cancer (unless you make directed donation towards expenses).
    It is called **Breast Intentions** and run 100% by volunteers. No salaries for anyone.
    If you know anyone that needs help, wants to run a chapter, or just wants to talk to survivors, they can help! If you donate, they will tell you exactly how your donation was spent, and it can make you cry.

    DarkerPools Report

    #47

    Mega Churches.

    Overall-Ad2585 Report

    #48

    The illusion that it's the greatest country in the world. No national health service. Short maternity leaves. High gun crime. And people who worship politicians like God's. And rampant institutionalised racism. And those are just the things off the top of my head.

    YerryAcrossTheMersey Report

    #49

    “Trickle Down” Economics isn’t a theory of economics, but a mechanism present in all economics. It’s meaning has been tied to one man’s usage while holding office and misrepresented ever since.

    At a macro level of economics, even Keynesian economics applies this to to revenue multiplier for the government’s tax income. And is recognized in wage distribution.

    StonewallHackson Report

    #50

    I'm in Vegas right now for a conference. 90% of this city is a scam. Only worth while thing is the restaurants.

    ran938 Report

    #51

    The stock market! The amount of corruption that is involved with the US stock market is underestimated.

    anon Report

