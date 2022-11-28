42 Travel Scams To Watch Out For While Vacationing
Globalization has opened the floodgates of traveling. With the worldwide pandemic calming down and borders opening up, more and more countries are investing in the tourism sectors of their economies. With the rise of tourism also comes the expansion of travel scams, which can easily trick visitors to a country. For most people, a travel scam can ruin the whole vacation and put a negative stain on the image of the country. It can be seen as surprising when a single or several scams exist in the country, but it’s quite common, in fact. But with so many ways of getting scammed, it can be quite interesting to see just what kind of scams exist during these times.
It’s important to notice the small details before partaking in an activity during a vacation. A small traveling scam can be quite hard to notice — if the investment is small and the wallet is big, it might seem like a normal thing to pay for or invest in. Sometimes, a cheap piece of jewelry that is advertised as being the most gorgeous is just a way of stealing money from you. A cheap trick is only successful if we fall for it. Does a stranger want to help you? While they might do, don’t take it as a friendly gesture immediately. Instead, look at it with caution and consider how it could turn into a scam.
You have to be ready for the negative side that traveling can bring. It’s important to know the possible result that can await you at the end of a transaction with a friendly resident. Some vacation scams are more obvious, others are hidden behind the nice words and phrases that follow the initial offer. If you are planning to travel, or are just interested in the possible scams that get pulled on people, take a look at the list below. Upvote the ones that you found the most interesting and strangest, and comment below if you have even seen one being pulled on a traveler.
Stain On Your Clothing
A common scam in Europe is for a traveler to feel something drop on their shoulder as they are going down the street. This is usually bird poop or a fast-food sauce. After that, a kind stranger comes over and starts to clean up the mess while pulling your wallet from your pocket or purse.
How to avoid it: In cases like this, it is best to refuse help from others. Instead, go to an establishment with a bathroom and clean up the mess there.
Fake Wi-Fi Hubs
Even while Wi-Fi is now available practically everywhere, some of those open, free connections could be dangerous. In public areas, hackers may set up inviting unprotected Wi-Fi hotspots that naive users would happily connect to, giving the thief access to your computer, passwords, online accounts, and more.
How to avoid it: Always verify which Wi-Fi connection is the official one with the hotel, coffee shop, or airport employees, particularly if you come across an unlocked connection. Use a VPN to encrypt all of your online activity.
Broken Taxi Meter
This scam is frequently used by cab drivers near airports and train stations, but it can happen anywhere. Once the cab starts driving, the driver will announce that the meter is broken and charge an unreasonable fee.
How to avoid it: Agree on rates in advance or check that the meter is working before you get in the car. Get out of the cab and choose a different driver if the driver won't switch on the meter or claims it will be less expensive without one. Not all cab drivers work illegally.
Yes we had that isue here, some taxy drivers would charge 50€ from the airport to the city center to tourists, the trip with the meter running is about 25 €, then the Cops got envolved taxy drivers got really hefty fines and that c**p stopped, its against the law not having a " working " taxymeter now.
Friendly ATM Helper
To help you save local bank costs, someone approaches you at an ATM. In order to steal money from your account later, what they really want to do is watch you enter your pin number while scanning your ATM card with a card reader they carry in their pocket.
How to avoid it: Keep everyone away from you while using an ATM, and always use your other hand to cover the number pad as you enter your pin code. Take your card if someone comes, then find another ATM.
The Fake Petition
A lady or child may approach you when you're at a well-known location and ask you to sign a petition, frequently by pretending to be deaf or a student. Since you have no idea what they are saying, you sign the petition in the hopes that it will make things less awkward. But the petitioner eventually requests a financial contribution. Anyone who falls for this scam will, at best, lose some money; at worst, they risk being pickpocketed while engaging in conflict with the petitioner.
How to avoid it: Simply ignore anyone asking you to sign a petition, especially if they approach you in groups and attempt to surround you. Just keep moving forward.
The Item Switching
This mainly happens with clothing, accessories, rugs, and antiques all throughout the world. You find a designer item at a great deal while shopping. Perhaps they bought it in bulk? The owner finally decides to sell it to you after some negotiating. He switches the original when you're not looking and gives you a knock off instead.
How to avoid it: First off, keep in mind that designer goods will never be that cheap. Remember that anything that seems too good to be true probably is. Second, always check to be sure you are getting the exact item you requested by keeping an eye on what the seller is actually handing you.
Juice Jacking
Juice jacking is the act of a criminal using a USB charging port or the wire that connects to it in order to attack a device that is plugged into it with a virus. The software may lock the device or transmit information to the scammer, including data, passwords, and even a complete backup of the phone.
How to avoid it: Instead of using a charging station, it is advised to plug directly into an external power outlet and bring your cables with you. External batteries are another excellent option that frees the user from being tied to the power outlet while their phone charges.
Vacation Home Scams
These days, getting in touch with home owners who advertise their vacation properties online is simple. But scammers are also attempting to get your rental reservation. When you arrive for your holiday, you find out that other people have already reserved the same property because, the “owners” copy actual rental ads and pass them off as their own. Your money is gone, and you have no place to stay. Other scammers create fake listings for properties that either don't exist or aren't actually available for rent.
How to avoid it: Always get in touch with the owner of the property directly, and only book your stay through trustworthy websites.
Wrong Class On Transportation
Men in suits board the train and demand your identification. They have a notebook and an official badge, so they appear professional. They tell you you are in the wrong class and compartment when they demand to see your tickets, but they say you could stay if you pay the upgrading charge.
How to avoid it: Do your research. Ask the ticket desk how much it is to upgrade on the train and know the full cost of the ticket before getting on.
Counterfeit Money
The most frequent locations for this kind of travel fraud are restaurants and cabs. When you give the employee your money at the end of the dinner or ride, they will claim that it is fake. They'll give you the bill back and request a new kind of payment. The issue is that even though you gave them a real banknote, they replaced it with a fake one while you weren't looking.
How to avoid it: Before traveling, make sure you are familiar with the local currency. Pay attention when you pay, and wherever possible, use exact change. Try to exchange large amounts of currency for smaller ones at your hotel or a bank.
Free Bracelets Or Rosemary
This scam mostly targets female travelers. A friendly man or woman will start a conversation with you before putting a "free" friendship bracelet on your wrist. Or give you a rosemary plant for good luck. After you have it, they'll require payment. They'll start a scene when you decline.
How to avoid it: Resist letting anyone put anything on your body, and only accept free things if there is a valid reason to do so. Particularly in heavily traveled locations. Ignore the scammers and continue on your way.
Injured Or Child Beggars
Beggars will approach you and ask for money. They are frequently deaf, blind, or pregnant, and occasionally they are accompanied by a "helper". Also, begging gangs frequently employ children to collect cash, because it's hard for most people to say "no" to the young, injured, or elderly. It is possible that a partner nearby is simply keeping an eye out to observe where you leave your money so they can rob you later.
How to avoid it: Because it's so difficult to tell who is genuine and who isn't, never give money to begging people on the street. Instead, provide them with food or clothing. Your money won't be going to a criminal then.
Group Photo Offer
A local offers to take a group shot of you and your buddies when you are hanging out at a popular tourist spot or landmark. You turn to pose for your fantastic new picture when you notice your new friend has disappeared entirely. Of course, with your expensive camera.
How to avoid it: This one is difficult; you must carefully consider the circumstances. Typically, you should ask for the favor rather than someone doing it on their own initiative. The most dangerous locations for this are crowded city attractions. If necessary, request other travelers to take a picture of you and do them the same favor.
Fake Bus/Train/Plane Tickets
Someone offers to sell you train tickets at a discount or have you pay a little more to skip the line. Maybe a cab driver offers to take you to his friend, a travel agent in the area. But by the time you realize that the tickets they are selling are fake, the scammers have already gone with your money.
How to avoid it: Always purchase tickets for transportation from the official box office or website.
Gemstone Or Carpet Deals
A local man mentions his successful side business of buying watches, jewelry, diamonds, and carpets and then reselling them for a nice profit in the US (or another country). He offers to explain how he does it and directs you to the best prices. The fact that these goods are fake is the true problem.
How to avoid it: No matter how good the offer looks, avoid purchasing pricey luxury things while traveling abroad. Always keep in mind that if an offer seems too good to be true, it probably is.
“Come In For Tea And Help Me Write A Letter”
When the scammer discovers that you are able to communicate in English, he claims to have a friend or family who lives abroad and requests your help in writing a postcard for him. The idea is to get you into the store, possibly offer you some tea, and then push you into making a purchase. This makes use of the psychological concept of reciprocity: since he provided you tea and was friendly to you, you'll soon feel obligated to make a purchase for him.
How to avoid it: Never follow someone to a different location or believe they have a cousin who just so happens to live where you do.
The Wrong Change
In countries where the banknotes resemble one another, this happens commonly. People prefer to look at colors first, so when you receive a pile of change that is the same color, you might assume that you received the correct change, when in fact you received the incorrect bills in an effort to persuade you to go quickly.
How to avoid it: Count your change carefully every time.
Tuk-Tuk Tours
Travelers are warned to be cautious of tuk-tuk drivers who offer free or cheap day tours. Although you might have the chance to see temples or famous sites, the driver will probably take you to small businesses along the way in exchange for commission. The business owner will give you a stretched sales pitch about their products and services. You won't necessarily lose money if you stay on the tuk-tuk driver's route, but you will waste your day. You arrive far from the location you may have been hoping to reach. The only way to get back is to please your guide by remaining seated throughout the long shopping tour.
How to avoid it: Avoid picking the cheapest tuk-tuk options. Before boarding a tuk-tuk and beginning your road journey, determine and agree on a route with a driver in advance
Travel Voucher Fraud
It has been reported that scammers create websites or listings for a travel agency, then lead potential clients to call or email the fake number or address. The thief can steal the information they have verbally gathered and drain the value of the voucher if the victim gives them their private voucher and contact information.
How to avoid it: Exercising skepticism is one of the most powerful tools travelers have for the protection of their vouchers. If in doubt, always get in touch with your travel provider immediately. When sharing private voucher information, be careful not to disclose it to an unreliable source. Make sure you know who to call if you need to ask a question or make a request regarding your voucher to your travel supplier.
Fake Souvenirs
Is that handmade sculpture or painting real? Has it been made locally? Are the materials produced sustainably? Unfortunately, no matter where you go in the world, you will frequently find handicrafts and products that are mass produced elsewhere yet are falsely represented as being done by local artists. Workers who make these mass-produced goods frequently receive little pay and work in unfavorable conditions.
How to avoid it: To ensure that the souvenirs are made locally and are unique, always ask a seller about them, including who made them and where they came from.
Fake Police Officers
In many big cities, there is a scam involving a fake police officer. A stranger will frequently approach a tourist and offer them illegal goods, like drugs. While speaking, one or two people will come, acting as police officers and showing their "badges." After that, they will demand that the unaware traveler turn out their wallet and passport. They are not, however, police officers.
How to avoid it: Never give over your wallet or passport to anyone. Ask them to show you their ID, then say you'll call the police to make sure they are who they claim they are. Or say you need their help getting to your hotel since your passport is locked up in the safe there. If they don't allow this, just walk away.
Fake Hotel Wake Up Call
You receive a call from the front desk of a hotel in the middle of the night to confirm your credit card details. But instead of the front desk, it's a scammer who will empty your accounts by copying your card using the information you provide him over the phone.
How to avoid it: Give no credit card information over the phone. If there is an issue, come down to the front desk in person the following morning.
Massage Or Tea Ceremony Scams
You can be targeted in public for a massage or tea ceremony scam. You're invited to a massage, a teahouse service, or an English-speaking session in a nearby bar or café. You'll receive an absurdly high charge upon the completion of the services. Until the bill is paid, you won't be permitted to go.
How to avoid it: Avoid accepting invitations from strangers, find out the price of services before booking them, and arrange for massages and other similar services through your hotel or another reliable supplier.
The “Found” Ring
A ring is picked up off the ground by a person who seems innocent and asks if you dropped it. When you respond "no," the person analyzes the ring before displaying a mark "showing" that it is made of pure gold. He or she makes the offer to sell it to you for more money. You receive some gold that you can resell while they make some money. It benefits both parties. When you try to sell it at home after thinking it was a good deal, you discover it was a fake.
How to avoid it: Don't buy the ring. If something seems too good to be true, it most certainly is.
The Spiked Drink
Victims have been lured into establishments with the promise of discounts or other enticements and exploited financially while under the influence of intoxicants. Inflated credit card charges may be difficult to challenge because bars and clubs can show evidence of victims’ consent. The crime happens in many countries and the venue could be, for example, a tea house or restaurant.
How to avoid it: Do not taste, drink or accept drinks from strangers. Do not leave your drinks unattended. Buy your own drinks and watch closely as they are being poured and if your drink tastes different or odd, throw it away.
The Crush-And-Grab On The Subway
While you're on a subway, thieves crowd around you to board or exit a vehicle and pick your pockets. Another strategy is jumping off the bus as the doors are closing while holding the wallet of a passenger who is standing at the door.
How to avoid it: Find a seat away from the doors and minimize access to your pockets and purse.
Room “Inspectors”
Two men knock on your door and identify themselves as the hotel's room inspectors. The first waits outside while the second enters to look around. The first burglar sneaks in and steals items placed on a dresser while you're distracted.
How to avoid it: If you weren't expecting visitors, don't let them in. If "inspectors" appear out of nowhere, call the front desk of the hotel.
Long Way Home
It's challenging to find your way around a foreign place. It might also be pricey if a dishonest taxi driver takes a longer route on purpose.
How to avoid it: Thanks to the ability to download local area maps before your journey, apps like Google Maps can help you avoid being taken advantage of and can even be used while you're offline. The fact that you have a map in front of you can prevent dishonest drivers, so keep your phone open and follow along as you go.
Hotel Overbooked Or Closed
This widespread travel scam mostly happens with taxi drivers. The driver will inform you that your hotel is closed or overbooked while on the way there, and will then transport you to a more pricey hotel where he will collect a large commission.
How to avoid it: Call your hotel ahead of time to confirm that they are open. Schedule a pickup after checking to see whether they offer transportation services. Ask your taxi driver to take you there even if he continues to say the hotel is not open. Inform him that you have a reservation.
Motorbike Rental Damage
A motorcycle or scooter that you have rented ends up being damaged or even stolen the next day. The owner will expect more money or expensive repairs as compensation. What you don't know is that the bike was stolen or damaged by the owner or his pals.
How to avoid it: Firstly, take pictures of the bike to show any past damage. Use your own lock rather than the one the rental guy provides (he may have a 2nd set of keys). Make sure it is a safe spot to leave the bike overnight and don't let the firm know where you are staying. If there is damage, take it to a shop that has been recommended by someone other than the owner of the bike.
Flirtatious Local Women
When you first go to a new country, you find that the attractive ladies there seem to be much more interested in you than they were back home. One of them asks you out to a bar or nightclub. But after a crazy night, the woman leaves and you're left with a huge bill. Or even worse, robbed and drugged.
How to avoid it: Be skeptical of attractive ladies who approach you unusually openly or who make strong gestures. Although it's every man's fantasy to be approached by gorgeous ladies, if this rarely happens to you, it's definitely a scam.
Visa Scams
In visa scams, tourists purchase overpriced, unauthorized, or unnecessary visas. Some independent websites demand a fee to apply for a visa on your behalf. Some of these websites include scams.
How to avoid it: Use the websites or organizations of the embassy or consulate of the country you're visiting to apply for visas in order to avoid falling for this scam. You should also study the travel advice for information on entry and exit restrictions before you travel. It is crucial since traveling with a fake visa might result in arrest, imprisonment, or deportation upon arrival.
Carry-My-Bag Scams
A colleague or "friend" will ask you to take a bag or parcel on an overseas flight or across a border in this scam. They can promise to pay you or trick you into believing that you are helping their family. These frauds have a connection to relationship scams. It's possible that the bag contains illegal stuff like drugs or guns.
How to avoid it: You should never transport luggage or packages for someone you just met. Find out what's inside any package even if you carry for a person you know and trust.
The Panhandler’s Cup
Some beggars set up a plastic cup in the way of passing people in the hopes that they will accidentally kick it over, spilling coins. The goal is a guilt-ridden donation.
How to avoid it: Avoid going anywhere near beggars since they can accuse you of kicking the cup even if it isn't your fault.
"I’m Your Waiter At Your Hotel" Scam
You'll be walking down the street when a man will greet you and act as though he knows you. Then he says, "I served you last night at your hotel." Surprisingly, they frequently get the name of your hotel right. It could be the case that they followed you from your hotel and watched you for a while before coming up. They then inform you that a huge sale or event is on its last day and that you should follow them to see it. By coincidence, they are currently en route there.
How to avoid it: Your hotel's front desk staff or servers will never approach you while you are walking down the street. If someone does, ignore them. They have probably been keeping an eye on you.
Talkative Cashiers
When you pass the cashier in the store your credit card, it appears that she is talking on the phone. However, if you pay close attention, you might hear the phone's camera shutter as she snaps a photo of your card. It can make you want to make all of your purchases with cash.
How to avoid it: Avoid disclosing your card information to anyone for an extended period of time and try paying in cash at unreliable stores or markets.
The Broken Camera
Someone approaches you with a camera or cell phone when everyone is snapping pictures of a well-known location and requests that you take his photo. But it doesn't seem that the camera or phone is working. When you give it back, the "tourist" slips and drops it, causing it to shatter on the ground. He will either lift your wallet as you bend over to pick up the broken item or he will ask you to pay for repairs.
How to avoid it: Never take anything from strangers or consent to shoot pictures of them or for them unless you are certain that they are truthful and reliable.
The Stripper
You observe an attractive woman arguing with a street vendor. She is accused of shoplifting by the vendor, which she passionately refutes. She begins slowly stripping off her clothes in an effort to show her innocence. The vendor apologizes after she undresses to her underwear, and she then walks away. Due to a team of thieves working during the play, all the guys in the crowd learn all at once that their wallets have "gone," as well.
How to avoid it: First, keep your possessions close at hand at all times, and make sure your pockets are closed so you can feel them. Second, avoid getting involved in any conflicts and try to ignore these "shows" because you never know whether they are a scam.
Dodgy Tours
Not to mention that you can be duped into paying more than you should even if the tour is legit, you might be sold a tour that doesn't even exist, or your tickets might be fake and not work at the entry to the bus/train/boat.
How to avoid it: Purchase tickets only from reputable resellers or official ticket shops.
Passport Hostage
The most crucial item you should bring on any trip is your passport, and passport scams can quickly turn your ideal vacation into a nightmare. Therefore, it is likely that you will pay whatever price to get your passport safely returned when a rental operator is holding it hostage in exchange for unfair payment.
How to avoid it: Never hand over your passport as a security deposit. If it’s required for identification, use a photocopy instead.
Attraction Is Closed
This typical travel scam happens in popular tourist areas when a friendly local approaches you and informs you that the attraction you would like to visit is closed for a variety of reasons (religious ceremony, holiday, etc.). Then they will direct you to another attraction or store where you will be under pressure to make a purchase or pay a high entrance fee.
How to avoid it: Go to the ticket booth or store and check it out for yourself rather than believing the locals. Or get confirmation from a nearby person.
The Highway Pirates
These thieves signal your car down to help with a flat tire or other technical issue, but as you give assistance, a partner steals all the belongings inside your unlocked car.
How to avoid it: In a foreign country, don't pull over to help someone on the road. However, if you truly want to help, lock your car and make sure you and your valuables are secure at all times.