Something that most of you have in common is either regretting the things you did or what you never found the courage or perseverance to follow through with. As you grow older, you tend to grow wiser, and you start recognizing the opportunities you missed, the habits you should have developed, and the relationships you should prioritize more in the future.

Though a ‘perfect’ life and avoiding mistakes is impossible, you can live with more intent and joy, no matter if you’re a teenager looking at college applications or freshly retired. The AskReddit community members recently opened up about their biggest regrets from their twenties, and it’s eye-opening regardless of your age or how (un)successful you might be. We’ve collected their top stories to share with you, so scroll down to check them out.

Bored Panda reached out to neuroscientist Nicole Avena, Ph.D., for her advice on what healthy habits young adults should pursue, as well as which ones they should steer clear of. Dr. Avena is the author of Sugarless: A 7-Step Plan to Uncover Hidden Sugars, Curb Your Cravings, and Conquer Your Addiction, and you'll find the insights she shared with us below.