That’s what we’ve prepared for you today – a full list of ways to improve your life. To be more specific, they’re more focused on things you can buy or do rather than personal development, but it doesn’t mean they’re worthless. Maybe what you need for a better life is a simple item you didn’t even know you needed.

Life improvement is a topic that probably everyone is interested in on some level, no matter how perfect their life might seem. Whether it’s about personal growth or external changes, the desire for improvement is universal. And so, advice is (almost) always welcome here.

#1 Does services of my house cleaner once a month count?

#2 I bought a 30 pack of the same sock. They are pricey since it’s merino wool. I use them for every occasion and laundry is easier.

#3 Laser hair removal on every part of my body that I used to shave! Best thing EVER!

It’s no secret that everyone wants to be the best version of themselves. Yet, people are flawed beings and since being the best version is similar to being basically perfect, it’s a thing very hard (or maybe even impossible) to achieve. Since we live in a world with these flawed beings, that makes life itself kind of imperfect too. By this, we mean that likely even in the most fulfilled person’s life there are some imperfections, some things they would like to make at least a tad better. ADVERTISEMENT So, it’s natural for everyone to look for ways to improve themselves or their lives, even if that thing is relatively small.

#4 One of those O Cedar mops with the spinning bucket. It makes my floor so much cleaner and the mop heads are replaceable so it will last forever.

#5 Visual art for my home. It helps me feel more at ease, as opposed to blank walls.

#6 CPAP machine.



Within 2 days:



* No more loud snoring.

* No more dreading going to bed knowing I'll just choke-snort myself awake every 7-10 minutes and get up in the morning feeling like I got hit by a bus and a bottle brush shoved up my nose.

* No more dragging myself through my day in a haze.

It can start with psychological stuff, like identifying the things that make you feel that improvement is needed, whether it’s bad habits, negative thoughts, or unrealistic goals. Then what follows is finding habits or tricks that help to deal with these things, like exercising, eating more fruits and veggies, working on time management skills, and things like that. They might seem kind of cliché pieces of advice, but for some, they are exactly what their life needs to become a little bit better. For instance, the latter helps a person to effectively allocate their time so they can do things they need and want in a timely manner, but if you’re into self-improvement you already know that, don’t you?

#7 Squatty potty. Pooping has never been more relaxed or easier.

#8 A waterproof Bluetooth speaker. Showers are way much better with my favorite music or podcasts.

#9 Lasik eye surgery. My contacts were -10.5 on each eye. I could not see without glasses and the lenses were insanely expensive. I spent less for the surgery than I would have for contacts and lenses the rest of my life.

What if we told you that the improvement can also come from outside? And we’re not talking about fulfilling relationships, more about items and services you can try out. (Since we’re accepting that we’re flawed here, let’s accept that consumerism is one of these flaws.) In this list, you’ll find plenty of examples of things people purchased with their money that they found to be worthy investments. For example, a laser hair removal procedure delays hair growth for long periods and reduces the time and money that is needed for shaving. Or buying a quality bed, where you can have quality sleep – as we all know, proper rest can solve a lot of problems.

#10 A good bed will absolutely change your life.

#11 If you're handy, the correct tool for the job. Nothing beats the exact thing that you need doing exactly what it's designed to do.



Buy the first one cheap, then if/when it breaks, splurge on the second.

#12 We have 2 Siberian huskies and the robot vacuum has changed my life! We run it every day and then I only need to drag the big vac out once a week.

All these various recommendations don’t come from unrelatable theory. They were suggested by people in different online threads. Since they’re likely talking from their experience, you know that these things may be actually worth it. Granted, not all of them might be the right fit for your lifestyle, so before jumping to buy them without a thought, you should consider whether it will actually be able to improve your life or just become another thing covered in dust on the high shelf. After all, why waste money on something that promises good results but doesn’t fit you as a person at all, right? ADVERTISEMENT

#13 Dyson cordless vacuum and proper fitting bras!

#14 10 foot phone charger cords.

#15 This sounds so dumb but it has improved my quality of life so much. I bought two of those green Gatorade sport bottles (literally off of Amazon) and now I actually stay hydrated. I keep one of them in the fridge and one of them out to drink. When I’ve finished drinking one bottle, I refill it, put that one in the fridge, and pull out the second bottle full of cold water. I keep repeating my little system and it keeps me from having a million half-drank cups of water. I know, it’s not that exciting but it’s lowkey changed my life.

#16 A cup warmer you plug in. My tea and coffee are always the right temp even if it's been sitting awhile.



A silk antibacterial pillowcase. I never get pimples anymore.

#17 My husband would say the Toto Washlet Bidet.



For me? A kindle-read voraciously and being able to carry books when I travel or buy the next book immediately when I finish a series was life-changing.

#18 Noise cancelling headphones are a god send.

#19 I LOVE having a good sharp knife when I cook. It makes everything so much easier and is a much more cathartic experience. I particularly like my Wusthof and Shun knives. I’ve also got a butcher Ho Ching Kee that glides through prep. Have them professionally sharpened occasionally if you notice any dullness and you get the immediate gratification again of everything going right. It’s a good feeling, even if it ain’t cheap.

#20 A self cleaning litter box. I have cats and a healthy dose of depression, which aren’t related on the surface.. but it helps keep things clean.



Also cats, why have a weighted blanket when I could have 32lbs of cat on me at any given time. Don’t come for me. There’s three of them.

#21 Wool socks…. Darn tough. My diabetic feet have never been happier. Dumbledore was right… a good pair of socks is amazing.

#22 Divorce attorney.

#23 10 acres. We used to live in a fancy pants neighborhood with an HOA. Now we’re in a 5th wheel camper til we can get a small house built. Clearing and mowing, fixing things are great exercise. No neighbors too close so we enjoy a lot more privacy. We’re starting to grow our own produce and in the spring we’ll add chickens so there will be eggs, means we’re just slightly more self sufficient. And 1000% happier.

#24 Philips wake-up light - best invention ever.

#25 E-bike and a heated mattress pad. Game changers!



Bought my e-bike about a year ago and it is amazing how much it improved my mood! I used to be all sweaty and angry by the time I got to work. The wind is always blowing in the wrong direction here and I hate it so much! The e-bike completely erased that from my life. I don't even care if it's windy now, I'll just pedal on and let the engine do all the work.



The mattress pad has made this winter bearable. Stupidly high price of electricity, can't heat the house properly, but at least I'll be able to crawl into a warm bed at night.

#26 A hobby. When my kids left for college I had to find something to focus on- something to make me happy, reduce my stress, look forward to after a long day at work, use my brain, and excel at. Doesn’t really matter what the hobby is as long as you love it and it brings you a sense of calm and satisfaction.

#27 Keyless entry lock!

#28 A better phone.



Moved from a budget to a midrange phone and honestly the experience of using the phone is so much better. I don't think I'd ever spring for thousands of bucks for the highest end model tho.

#29 Oral b 360 toothbrush. First ever no cavities checkups. Now look forward to dental visits.

#30 First, good insoles. Superfeet, Sole, Birkenstock… a bunch of options, but supportive insoles are key for foot comfort. Arguably more important than good shoes.

Second, good shoes.

#31 Electric tea kettle. Used to never drink tea and now my roommates and I have “tea time” together almost every evening before we go to sleep. Delicious and wonderful for winding down/ bonding.

#32 Power station (1 kWt). I live in Kyiv and we often stay without electricity, this thing helps.

#33 A curved shower curtain.

#34 I bought a fish tank and got into the hobby of maintaining a lil ecosystem and keeping fish. It really has helped my mental health because it gives me purpose, I have to care for these little fish and snails. They make me very happy. It's so nice to see the tank grow

#35 I bought help with the kids. (Nanny/babysitters).



This allows me to actually have free time.