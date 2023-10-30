I have approached this photography project with the aim of turning Phyllida's scars into luminous pathways that guide the viewer's gaze to the individual's strength rather than their vulnerabilities.

I have a son who has a rare disease, which means he has a facial difference. All too often, people have judged him by his appearance and jumped to conclusions. I wanted to create a project that celebrated differences and highlighted beauty, empowering individuals to feel confident in their own skin, regardless of societal pressures and beauty standards. By displaying their scars in a striking and artistic manner, they reclaim their narrative and redefine beauty on their own terms. Through Same but Different, which uses the arts for positive social impact, we believe in giving people a stronger platform. What better time than now to highlight beauty in this way?

Halloween costumes that mimic scars often perpetuate stereotypes and stigma. Kintsugi Beauty, on the other hand, challenges these stereotypes by presenting individuals with scars as empowered, beautiful, and whole, thus encouraging a shift in societal perceptions. It reminds us that true beauty lies in our uniqueness and the stories etched into our skin.