There’s nothing like having a good old cry to clear your head and soothe your nerves. It’s good to know, then, that society is getting over the stigma that crying is a sign of weakness and relabeling it as a display of empathy and strength.

The cinema has long been one of the safest places to sob. You’re in the dark, nobody is watching you, and you’re probably not the only one spilling some tears. Someone asked netizens what someone should watch when they need a really good cry, and here’s a list of our favorite answers.

More info: Reddit

#1

Animated siblings walking together in lush greenery, evoking a tear-jerking movie scene. Grave of the Fireflies.

zeb0rg , Studio Ghibli Report

    #2

    Flying creature with an arrow on its head, depicted in an animated tear-jerking movie scene, chasing dangling fruit. The Tales of Ba Sing Se

    "*~Leaves from the vine. Falling so slow. Like fragile, tiny shells. Drifting in the foam. Little soldier boy, come marching home. Brave soldier boy, comes marching home.~*".

    RamboBambiBambo , Nickelodeon Animation Studio Report

    #3

    Smiling young man lying on grass with a dog, promoting the tear-jerking movie "A Dog's Purpose" set for release in February 2017. A Dog's Purpose.

    Peaches_0078 , Universal Pictures Report

    Humans are the only animals to cry tears. In fact, we cry three different types of tears, according to Medical News Today. The first kind of tear is the basal tear, constantly secreted by your tear ducts to keep your eyes moist every time you blink. The second, the reflex tear, is triggered by irritants such as smoke or onions. The final tear is the emotional one, which contains a higher level of stress hormones than the other two.

    Someone might try to hold back their tears if they see them as a sign of weakness, but science suggests that doing so might mean missing out on a plethora of health benefits. Researchers have found that crying has a soothing effect, helps to relieve pain, enhances mood, releases toxins, relieves stress, aids sleep, and even fights bacteria.
    #4

    Movie poster for "The Green Mile" featuring two main characters and an electric chair, perfect for a tear-jerking film night. The green mile.

    diogeneus , warner bros Report

    #5

    "Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind" movie poster with characters on ice and main protagonist's face. For me, if you have ever had a really bad heartbreak, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind. It [ends] me inside but I love that movie so much.

    fuzziekittens , Anonymous Content Report

    #6

    Movie poster of "Marley & Me" featuring a couple hugging and a playful puppy on a leash. Marley & Me.

    Savings_Sir_168 , Fox 2000 Pictures Report

    In his article for Harvard Health Publishing, Leo Newhouse writes that crying is a critical safety valve, mostly because bottling unpleasant feelings up inside (what psychologists call repressive coping) can be detrimental for our health. Studies have linked repressive coping with a less resilient immune system and cardiovascular disease, as well as with mental health conditions, including stress, anxiety, and depression

    The American Psychological Association says women and people assigned female at birth cry an average of 30 to 64 times per year, while men and people assigned male at birth cry an average of five to 17 times per year. Researchers say the feelings that are most likely to conjure up a good cry will vary by age, gender, and culture, but universally, the most common feelings that elicit tears are hopelessness and helplessness.
    #7

    "Colorful animated characters from a tear-jerking movie with balloons and an adventurous setting." UP!

    HornyHedgyS , Pixar Animation Studios Report

    #8

    "Steel Magnolias" movie poster with the main cast posing together, evoking a tear-jerking cinematic experience. Steel Magnolias.

    SkiPhD , Rastar Report

    #9

    Poster of the film "Life is Beautiful" featuring a joyful family, ideal for a tear-jerking movie experience. Life Is Beautiful... you might lose your soul at the end scene.

    Eiffel-Tower777 , Melampo Cinematografica Report

    In his article for Psychology Today, Paul J. Zak writes that, when we watch a movie, cognitively, we know that the story we are watching is (usually) fictional and the actors are paid to play on our emotions. So, why do we end up sobbing? It all comes down to the neuropeptide oxytocin. Oxytocin engages brain circuits that make us care about others, even complete strangers, even if they’re fictional and on a 20-foot-high screen. 

    In his book, Flicker: Your Brain On Movies, Dr. Jeffrey Zacks explains how our brains had evolved to their current state well before movies were around. Basically, this means that we’re processing these usually fictional narratives now with the same grey matter our pre-tech ancestors were using to watch mammoths in the distance millennia back. This goes some way to explaining the psychology behind why we react so enthusiastically to cinema.
    #10

    Puppy in a backpack from the tear-jerking movie Hachiko, coming soon poster. Hachiko.

    Felis_Catus_97 , Affirm Films Report

    #11

    Animated character hugging a dog on a sidewalk, evoking a tear-jerking moment. Jurassic Bark. It’s an episode of Futurama.

    hoveringintowind , The Curiosity Company Report

    #12

    "Bridge to Terabithia" movie poster with two kids holding a lantern in a mystical forest, evoking a tear-jerking atmosphere. Bridge to terabithia.

    glockos , Walden Media Report

    In his video essay for The Closer Look, Henry Boseley dissects three movies (UP, The Green Mile, and Interstellar) that typically make audiences cry, and explores the filmmaking techniques used in each to explain how it’s done. According to Boseley, the key to creating sadness does not lie in the action, but rather the reaction of those affected by it.

    Boseley remarks on the recurring theme of injustice in each film, and how the audience is compelled to identify with the characters since it’s such an integral part of any sad scenario. He goes on to add that a bad filmmaker will make the audience understand that the character is sad, while a good one will make the audience understand why the character is sad.
    #13

    Cover of "Schindler's List" 25th Anniversary Edition featuring a girl in a red coat, a poignant image for tear-jerking movies. Schindler's list.

    alebarco , Universal Pictures Report

    #14

    "It's a Wonderful Life" movie poster featuring a couple embracing, a classic tear-jerking film. It’s A Wonderful Life never fails me. The first time I watched it I was hyperventilating-crying. Moral of the story: the interconnectedness of all lives and meaningful relationships.

    “No man is a failure who has friends.”.

    br0ken_socialite , Liberty Films Report

    #15

    "Coco" movie poster showing a boy with a guitar, a skeleton, and a dog on a vibrant orange bridge. Coco.

    LowIKew , Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures Report

    #16

    Astronaut in snowy landscape from the tear-jerking movie "Interstellar." Interstellar.

    Matt_Benatar , Paramount Pictures Warner Bros. Pictures Report

    Have you ever found your face leaking while you were watching a movie or even cuddled up on your couch in an attempt to Netflix and chill? That’s probably just the oxytocin talking.

    Which of the flicks in this list are most likely to get your waterworks going? Upvote your favorites and don’t forget to comment on the ones you found most relatable!

    #17

    "Terms of Endearment" movie poster with Debra Winger and Shirley MacLaine, known for tear-jerking emotional depth. Terms of endearment.

    shirty-mole-lazyeye , Paramount Pictures Report

    #18

    Brokeback Mountain poster featuring two cowboys, highlighting a tear-jerking movie experience. Broke back Mountain.

    rocksnsalt , River Road Entertainment Report

    #19

    "Dear Zachary" movie poster featuring a baby crawling on a chalk outline, described as heart-wrenching and thought-provoking. Dear Zachary.

    CloudFlowerLime , MSNBC Films Report

    Movie poster for "My Girl," featuring two young characters standing back-to-back, embodying a tear-jerking film. My Girl.  (1991)  


    I walked past it in the video store for 20 years waiting to be in the right mood.  Then one day I grabbed it.  No regrets.  Great show.  .

    thefoolthatfollowsit , Imagine Entertainment Report

    #21

    Movie poster for "Million Dollar Baby" featuring emotional themes, perfect for a tear-jerking film experience. Million dollar baby.

    Beneficial_Tool_8312 , Lakeshore Entertainment Report

    #22

    "P.S. I Love You movie poster featuring a couple embracing, highlighting tear-jerking films." PS - I Love You (goofy romance but my god it’ll get ya).

    preciouspie99 , Alcon Entertainment Report

    #23

    Elderly man in dim lighting, deep in thought, evoking an emotional scene, perfect for tear-jerking movie moments. The video of Johnny Cash singing hurt.

    BluishLookingWaffle , Johnny Cash Report

    #24

    A joyful family of animated dogs from the show Bluey stands together outside their colorful house. Bluey.

    esonic64 , ABC Kids Report

    #25

    "Manchester by the Sea" movie poster with actors by the shoreline, capturing an emotional and tear-jerking scene. Manchester by the sea.

    seekingthething , Amazon Studios Report

    "Ghost" movie poster featuring a couple embracing, highlighting tear-jerking film themes. Ghost...gets me everytime or
    A walk to remember.

    Deadpool_Fan69 , Paramount Pictures Report

    #27

    Movie poster for "Beaches" featuring a piano, framed photos, and a beach scene through open windows. Beaches.

    wetlettuce42 , Touchstone Pictures Report

    #28

    Man and girl walking through a forest, discussing tear-jerking movies, backpacks on their shoulders. The Last of Us, S01 E03 (“Long Long Time”).

    aarondigruccio , HBO Report

    #29

    "I Am Sam movie poster featuring a joyful father and daughter on a swing." I am Sam.

    blerghvomitthrow , The Bedford Falls Company Report

    #30

    Poster of "My Dog Skip" featuring a dog sitting near a toilet, promoting a tear-jerking movie experience. My Dog Skip.

    krys678 , Alcon Entertainment Report

    #31

    Unpopular opinion “Click”, weirdly sad a*s movie.

    Geographyismything Report

    #32

    The wild robot.

    Jealous_Target462 Report

    #33

    Atonement.

    Negative_Anxiety2877 Report

    #34

    Philadelphia.

    bradleymobadly Report

    #35

    Wall-E.

    CrimsonClover31 Report

    #36

    Old Yeller.

    compound-interest Report

    #37

    Queer Eye.

    ImSugarAndSpice Report

