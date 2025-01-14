ADVERTISEMENT

There’s nothing like having a good old cry to clear your head and soothe your nerves. It’s good to know, then, that society is getting over the stigma that crying is a sign of weakness and relabeling it as a display of empathy and strength.

The cinema has long been one of the safest places to sob. You’re in the dark, nobody is watching you, and you’re probably not the only one spilling some tears. Someone asked netizens what someone should watch when they need a really good cry, and here’s a list of our favorite answers.

More info: Reddit