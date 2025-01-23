Behind The Mic: Meet The Bluey Cast And The Characters They Bring To Life

ADVERTISEMENT

Bluey is the hit children’s show providing heartwarming stories and relatable humor within their brief, seven-minute episodes. The program has gained global popularity since it began in 2018.

Children and adults alike love the series for its ability to portray parenting and childhood in a realistic and entertaining way.

A talented group of voice actors voices Bluey’s captivating characters. The show’s creator, Joe Blumm, brings together a cast that includes former lead singers, well-versed actors, sound technicians, and even family members.

Highlights Bluey uses kids of production crew, but keeps them uncredited for privacy.

Despite rumors, Bluey isn't ending; producer says more episodes are planned.

David McCormack, ex-Custard singer, voices the father, Bandit Heeler.

Chilli Heeler, Bluey's mom, voiced by Melanie Zanetti, brings heartfelt acting.

Bluey cast includes many family ties, like Joe Brumm's mom voicing Nana.

In this piece, we’ll learn more about the beloved characters in the Heeler family and who portrays them. We’ll also reveal why the performers behind Bluey and Bingo are kept secret and whether the cherished show’s days are numbered.

RELATED:

David McCormack as Bandit Heeler

Share icon Image credits: Ludo Studio and Rosalind OConnor / NBC / Getty Images

Bandit Heeler (voiced by David McCormack) is the lovable patriarch of the Heeler family. The Blue Heeler cherishes time with his two girls, Bluey and Bingo, and is smitten with his wife, Chilli.

Bandit is an archaeologist (what could be a better job for a dog than digging up bones?) and enjoys watching cricket and surfing — when he has time. The voice behind Bandit is David McCormack.

ADVERTISEMENT

When he first started playing Bluey’s father, McCormack revealed that he didn’t have to “dig too deep” to play the part because he had two daughters of a similar age and felt he and Bandit were very similar (per Bluey Official Website). There were such parallels between McCormack and Bandit that McCormack’s wife wondered if he was providing story ideas for the show.

McCormack loves being a part of the fun and relatable show because he can base Bandit on his own experiences as a father.

His favorite moments on Bluey include doing the funny voices. However, his favorite episode is the pilot, “The Weekend,” which features the father watching cricket while minding the children. He said, “It’s simple, and it’s true, and it’s me all summer while the cricket’s on.”

Before becoming the voice of Bandit, David McCormack was not an actor. For 30 years, he’s been more widely known as the lead singer for the Australian rock band Custard (per The Guardian). He’s also had an extensive career creating soundtracks for television programs such as Jack Irish and Five Bedrooms.

Melanie Zanetti as Chilli Heeler

Share icon Image credits: Ludo Studio and NBC / Getty Images

ADVERTISEMENT

The matriarch of the Heeler family is Chilli Heeler (voiced by Melanie Zanetti), who does her best to balance work and family life. The level-headed Red Heeler often has words of wisdom to impart to her family; she is also always ready to join in with some dancing and silliness around the house. In her spare time, Chilli enjoys playing hockey and spending time with friends.

Initially, Zanetti was unaware of just how big Bluey would become but recognized how exceptional the show is. After seeing the first episode, she said, “I fell in love. It was so cute. My heart hurt, and I knew it was very special” (per Bluey Official Website).

Zanetti appreciates that Chilli is written as “warm and wry and funny and caring and smart” and believes that she “is the best of us; that’s why she’s such a joy to play” (per Romper).

Prior to joining the Bluey cast, Zanetti had a well-established acting career. She has appeared in The Bureau of Magical Things (2018-2021), Young Rock (2021-2023), Head Count (2023), and Gabriel’s Inferno: Part 1 and 2 (2020).

Dan Brumm as Uncle Stripe Heeler

Share icon Image credits: Ludo studio and danbrumm.com

ADVERTISEMENT

Uncle Stripe (voiced by Dan Drumm) is the fun-loving younger brother of Bandit and Bluey and Bingo’s uncle. He’s married to Trixie, and they share two daughters, Muffin and Socks. Stripe is a Blue Heeler and loves his car, playing squash, and helping in the backyard.

Dan enjoys playing Stripe because he’s not perfect like Bandit, saying, “Stripe hasn’t got all the answers yet, and I feel like he’s representative of all of us dads that are trying their best and don’t get things right all the time,” (per SAE University College).

Alongside providing the vocals for Stripe, Dan is also the younger brother of Joe Brumm and the sound designer for Bluey. He records and creates all of the sounds heard in the show, including squeaky toys, chirping birds, splashing water, and, yes, even fart noises!

“We wanted the sound design to be as real as possible, which would help give weight to the beautifully stylized animations,” revealed Dumm. Once the voices and sounds are in place, he adds the music, and the show really “comes to life” (per Bluey Official Website).

Myf Warhurst as Aunt Trixie Heeler

Share icon Image credits: Ludo Studio and Sam Tabone / Getty Images

ADVERTISEMENT

Aunt Trixie Heeler (voiced by Myf Warhurst) is also a Blue Heeler and the wife of Stripe. She is the mother of Muffin and Socks and aunt to Bluey and Bingo. She enjoys playing hockey with her sister-in-law Chilli and spending time with her family.

Trixie is thoughtful, spirited, and relatable — like many of us, she struggles to maintain a healthy diet and will devour a bowl of chips if given the chance.

While playing Trixie may be one of her most notable roles to date, Warhurst has had a long and varied broadcasting career in both radio and television. She is well-known for being a team captain on the popular music quiz show Spicks and Specks (2005-2024). Warhurst also wrote and starred in her own documentary series, Myf Warhurst’s Nice (2012).

Warhurst also voices Indy’s mother on Bluey.

Patrick Brammall as Uncle Radley “Rad” Heeler

Share icon Image credits: Ludo Studio and JC Olivera/Variety / Getty Images

Patrick Brammall brings the adventurous Uncle Radley “Rad” Heeler to life. Rad is Bandit and Stripe’s free-spirited older brother. Bluey and Bingo adore their uncle and his wild stories and exciting games.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rad is a mix of a Blue and Red Heeler who, at the beginning of the series, couldn’t visit the family as often because of his work on an oil rig. Eventually, after connecting with Frisky (Chilli’s friend) while babysitting Bluey and Bingo one night, Rad marries Frisky.

Aside from Bluey, Brammall has appeared in many other television series and films. He’s best known for his roles as Gordon in Colin from Accounts (2022-2024) and as James from Glitch (2015-2019), as well as his part in Evil (2019-2024).

Claudia O’Doherty as Frisky

Share icon Image credits: Ludo Studio and Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Bluey and Bingo’s endearing godmother, affectionately known as “Aunt” Frisky, is voiced by Claudia O’Doherty. Frisky is good friends with Chilli but also falls in love and marries Bandit’s older brother, Rad.

She is an English Cocker Spaniel with soft and silky fur that she maintains with her use of almond milk shampoo (something she bonds over with Rad).

O’Doherty has expressed her genuine appreciation for being a small part of Bluey. She wrote on Instagram, “I feel so lucky to be part of Bluey, it’s an incredible show.” She continued by highlighting the real-life impact the show has had on her own family.

ADVERTISEMENT

For instance, her niece was nervous about a wedding, fearing she might have to leave her family for the new one so “having this [wedding] episode of Bluey to demonstrate that being a flower girl does not include this horrifying transfer has been very helpful.”

Besides Bluey, O’Doherty is known for her work in Killing It (2022-2024) and Love (2016-2018). She’s also appeared in Trainwreck (2015) and Extra Ordinary (2019).

Chris Brumm as Chris “Nana” Heeler

Share icon Image credits: Ludo studio

ADVERTISEMENT

Nana Heeler is the loving and kind grandmother of Bluey, Bingo, Muffin, and Socks. She’s married to Grandpa Bob and the mother of Stripe, Bandit, and Rad.

Like many grandmothers, Nana allows her grandkids to get away with a lot and sometimes employs outdated methods when dealing with the kids. She loves cooking family dinners and spending time with loved ones.

Keeping it in the family, Chris is the mother to both Dan (who plays Stripe) and Joe Brumm (Bluey’s creator). Nana Heeler is Chris Brumm’s first-ever role on screen.

ADVERTISEMENT

FAQ

Why is Bluey a girl but blue?

Bluey is an Australian Cattle Dog. Depending on their coloring, these dogs are commonly referred to as Blue Heelers (blue-gray fur) or Red Heelers (red-speckled fur). Bluey herself is inspired by a real-life Blue Heeler once owned by the show’s creator (per Bluey Official Website).

Does Bluey use child actors?

Yes, Bluey, Bingo, and the other children on the show are voiced by children of the production crew. However, their identities are uncredited so as not to draw unwarranted attention from the public (per Bounty Parents).

Why did Bluey end?

Children and parents worldwide can breathe a sigh of relief! Despite speculation suggesting the Bluey series was ending, Bluey isn’t over! Producer Sam Moor shared, “No, it is not the end for Bluey…We have more in store” (per BBC).

Even better? It was announced in December 2024 that a Bluey movie is coming in 2027 (per The Walt Disney Company).

Have there been celebrity guests on Bluey?

Yes, there have been several guests on Bluey from a wide range of well-known performers. Natalie Portman, Robert Irwin, Eva Mendes, and Lin-Manuel Miranda, along with many others, have all guest-starred on Bluey.

ADVERTISEMENT