A creative duo of Jonathan Kunz and Elizabeth Pich are back with their best comics of the year for the “War And Peas” collection. 

This time, the artists have chosen 32 hilarious comics. Regarding the selection process, the creators wrote: “Selecting the best comics for 2024 was like sifting through a pile of existential dread, but this time with glitter on top. Themes of AI anxieties, eco-guilt, and the universal struggle of choosing a streaming platform definitely stood out. We also noticed a spike in love for comics featuring snacks, which says a lot about humanity’s priorities.”

And if you don’t really know anything about “War And Peas,” it’s a fun comic with unexpected plot twists that explore various themes like aliens, witches, relationships, moon landing, and much much more.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | x.com | warandpeas.com

#1

Comic strip by War and Peas featuring Grim Reaper and a woman discussing a task over dinner.

war.and.peas Report

In an interview with Bored Panda, creators also shared whether there are any new or unexpected themes in this year's collection that they hadn't delved into before.

Artists wrote:We found ourselves drawn to the idea of time this year – not in the broad "we're all hurtling toward entropy" sense, but in the small ways it bends and stretches. Like how a two-minute microwave countdown feels eternal while a good conversation with a friend disappears in a blink. Our comics flirted with these little temporal dissonances, asking questions like, “What if the universe’s best secrets are hidden in loading screens?”
    #2

    Comic by War and Peas featuring humorous take on Red Riding Hood with a wolf and a distressed interviewer.

    war.and.peas Report

    #3

    Comic by War and Peas showing a baby asking to be put back after seeing its parents.

    war.and.peas Report

    War and Peas often balances humor with poignant or satirical commentary. We asked whether there were any specific moments in 2024 where this balance felt particularly challenging or rewarding to achieve.

    Creators replied: “This balance, to us, feels like juggling a flaming torch, a rubber chicken, and a live goldfish. Sometimes, the goldfish flops right into the torch, and we’re left wondering if humor and poignancy were ever meant to coexist in the first place.”
    #4

    Aliens offer a gift to a cat, thinking it's the planet's alpha species in a War and Peas comic.

    war.and.peas Report

    #5

    Comic strip by War and Peas featuring humorous bug characters in a classroom setting titled "Date Safe 101".

    war.and.peas Report

    As to unique creative blocks or breakthroughs in 2024 that reshaped Johnatan’s and Elizabeth’s approach to storytelling or illustration, they wrote:Oh, there were blocks. One afternoon in June, we both stared at a blank sketchbook for four hours, convinced it was mocking us. The breakthrough came not from some profound epiphany but when we admitted that the blank page wasn’t mocking us – it was just...blank. We realized that storytelling doesn’t always have to be clever or layered; sometimes, it’s enough for it to simply be. After that, our approach softened, like we’d given ourselves permission to let the stories find us instead of hunting them down.”

    #6

    War and Peas comic strip featuring a humorous take on historical and biblical themes.

    war.and.peas Report

    #7

    Comic by War and Peas featuring a witch and cat discussing making a difference with a can of tuna.

    war.and.peas Report

    Lastly, the creators added: “If life feels absurd, it’s because it is. Lean into it. Laugh at it. Draw silly pictures about it. And when all else fails, remember: someone out there is crowdfunding a smart toaster with Wi-Fi, and they think you’re the weird one.”
    #8

    Comic by War and Peas featuring a knight offering to rescue a princess, who humorously requests batteries instead.

    war.and.peas Report

    #9

    Comic by War and Peas: A witch vacuuming while a cat comments on her outfit, humorously scaring away spirits.

    war.and.peas Report

    #10

    Comic by War and Peas featuring a vampire host discussing clever investments and Gen-Z frustrations.

    war.and.peas Report

    #11

    Comic by War and Peas showing a witch in a graveyard proposing a romantic idea, humorously collecting bones.

    war.and.peas Report

    #12

    Comic by War and Peas depicting humorous take on the construction of pyramids, suggesting aliens were involved.

    war.and.peas Report

    #13

    Comic by War and Peas featuring a witch and zombie at a table, discussing what they're looking for in a partner.

    war.and.peas Report

    #14

    Cow being abducted by UFO in comic by War and Peas, with another cow reacting humorously.

    war.and.peas Report

    #15

    Comic by War and Peas featuring a demon demanding souls, settling for tea offered by a girl.

    war.and.peas Report

    #16

    Comic by War and Peas: two characters on a couch, one thinking about starting a fight.

    war.and.peas Report

    #17

    Comic strip by War and Peas featuring a mountain character talking about stress and exhaustion in a humorous way.

    war.and.peas Report

    #18

    Comic by War and Peas: a girl prays, heavenly figure grants her wish, giant cat causes chaos in city.

    war.and.peas Report

    #19

    War and Peas comic strip featuring a humorous dialogue between a witch and another character by a moonlit window.

    war.and.peas Report

    #20

    Comic strip by War and Peas featuring a woman feeling lonely, observed by aliens planning to hit the gym before landing.

    war.and.peas Report

    #21

    Comic by War and Peas about finding alternative funding with an astronomy-themed Only Fans concept.

    war.and.peas Report

    #22

    Comic by War and Peas featuring a vampire discussing dating, receiving a text message, and commenting on seduction.

    war.and.peas Report

    #23

    Comic strip by War and Peas featuring a conversation between a witch and a cat with a mystical past.

    war.and.peas Report

    #24

    Comic strip by War and Peas showing a massage scenario with a humorous twist ending.

    war.and.peas Report

    #25

    Comic strip by War and Peas showing humorous work discussion about project supplies and an astronaut scene.

    war.and.peas Report

    #26

    Comic strip by War and Peas featuring a frog transformation and characters discussing a pond party.

    war.and.peas Report

    #27

    Comic strip by War and Peas shows a knight trying to rescue a princess who cut her hair.

    war.and.peas Report

    #28

    Two cartoon characters discuss a date night emergency kit with humor by War and Peas comics.

    war.and.peas Report

    #29

    Comic from 'War and Peas' shows humorous moon landing with astronaut pole dancing.

    war.and.peas Report

    #30

    Comic by 'War and Peas' featuring praying mantises having a humorous conversation about relationships on a park bench.

    war.and.peas Report

    #31

    Comic by War and Peas featuring a couple discussing the romantic and tranquil silence of nature at sunset.

    war.and.peas Report

    #32

    Comic by War and Peas featuring a vampire and mummy in a humorous interaction, highlighting the vampire's mirror struggles.

    war.and.peas Report

