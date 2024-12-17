ADVERTISEMENT

A creative duo of Jonathan Kunz and Elizabeth Pich are back with their best comics of the year for the “War And Peas” collection.

This time, the artists have chosen 32 hilarious comics. Regarding the selection process, the creators wrote: “Selecting the best comics for 2024 was like sifting through a pile of existential dread, but this time with glitter on top. Themes of AI anxieties, eco-guilt, and the universal struggle of choosing a streaming platform definitely stood out. We also noticed a spike in love for comics featuring snacks, which says a lot about humanity’s priorities.”

And if you don’t really know anything about “War And Peas,” it’s a fun comic with unexpected plot twists that explore various themes like aliens, witches, relationships, moon landing, and much much more.

