The truth is, we’re obsessed with cats. We’d be lying if we said anything to the contrary! They’re incredibly nuanced: intelligent and regal, yet also cuddly, cute, and at times even derpy. If you watch them for long enough, you’ll find that they get up to a lot of amusing things. All you need is to have your phone nearby to capture the moment.
Our team at Bored Panda has curated this list featuring some of the funniest cat pictures to ever grace the internet, all to make your day brighter, dear Pandas. Scroll down for an instant mood boost. Don’t forget to upvote your fave pics and send the post to anyone who you know is a lover of all things cat!

Apex Predator

I had a wonderful cat, Snickers, who brought me leaves his first summer, cicadas the next summer and birds and rodents (dead or alive) after that.

I Was Told To Post This Here

Black Cat Kinda Sus

During a recent in-depth interview, Bored Panda got in touch with Los Angeles-based entertainment, pop culture, and lifestyle expert Mike Sington to get his thoughts on the popularity and future of cat memes and cat-related content.

He explained that cat memes are beloved on the internet due to their overload of cuteness… however, that’s just one of the many reasons they’re popular.
Chomp

Catflix And Chill

My Crush Just Told Me Over Text That It Was "Unmanly" For Men To Have A Cat. I Sent Her This

"Cats are undeniably adorable, with their big eyes, playful antics, and fluffy fur," he told us earlier. Sington said that this adorableness and playfulness trigger positive emotions and awe in us whenever we look at cat content, whether we’re looking at photos or giggling and aww’ing at videos.

Feline-related content can go viral incredibly quickly because cats can behave unexpectedly. Furthermore, they’re masters of clumsy antics.

Caught This Absolute Angel Begging For Treats

Picture Perfect

Sweetest Tiny Dreams

"Their independent personalities often lead to unintentionally funny situations that we can't help but chuckle at. They can be grumpy, sassy, and independent, or cuddly and affectionate. We see ourselves or our moods reflected in these furry internet stars," the pop culture expert told Bored Panda that we, human beings, relate to cat behavior and expressions a ton.
I Have A Question

The Committee Against Vacuum Cleaners

So you could say ... they're anti-vacs? Ok I'll let myself out

Halloween Costume Sorted

Leaked photo from the promotional movie poster for Catman. A sweeping romance where an out of luck down to earth man and his cat finds love with the uptown classy Catwoman. Tagline: What Will Their Children Look?

Meanwhile, a huge upside of looking at cat photos and memes is that it can lower our blood pressure and reduce our stress hormones, which is a big win for our physical and mental health. Of course, the same goes for other animal-related content.

"In a fast-paced world, a quick cat meme break can be a great way to boost our mood and improve our mental well-being,” Sington said.
Getting Head Is Best

She Is Beauty, She Is Grace

I Found This Little Boy In The Countryside, Alone. Initially He Was Scared, Now He Seems To Be Pretty Comfortable

According to the pop culture expert, there will likely never come a moment when the internet grows out of cat memes and content. He thinks that it’s a love affair that will most assuredly stand the test of time. For Sington, cats are inherently meme-able.

“Their goofy antics and cuteness provide endless source material," he said. “The format is endlessly adaptable. Cat memes can be funny, heartwarming, relatable, or even savage."
Hi!

Love All Round

Perfect Loaf Doesn't Exi....

Cat memes are already deeply entrenched in many of our lives already, and they’re not going anywhere. They’re a much-cherished part of internet history.

"They’re a reminder of the simple pleasures of online humor and the enduring fascination with our feline companions,” pop culture expert Sington told us during an interview.
It's Joke?

"Describe Your Cat In One Picture"

Are We A Joke To You?

Around 1 billion cats live around the world, according to the World Population Review. This means that you get 1 feline per roughly 8 people living on Planet Earth. Globally, there are roughly 350 million indoor pet cats, 480 million strays, and roughly 100 million wild cats, ranging from cougars to lions.
Meow_irl

Meow_irl

I never get tired of seeing this one(⁠◕⁠ᴗ⁠◕⁠✿⁠)

A Girl Teaching Her Cat How To Write

It’s estimated that around 74 million cats (a mix of pets, strays, and wild animals) live in the United States, making it (probably) the most feline-friendly country in the world.

China is also a big fan of these animals. Roughly 53.1 million cats live there. Meanwhile, you’ll find around 15.2 million cats in Germany, 14.9 million in France, and 12 million in the United Kingdom.
New Species Unlocked

Blep

This Could’ve Been An Email

The reason they sit on your laptop etc is to mimic you. Not necessarily for warmth

Which of these cat pics did you enjoy the most, dear Pandas? Which ones made you smile and giggle the hardest? What kinds of silly things do your cats get up to when you’re at home? How do you like to entertain your pets?

We’d like to hear your thoughts, so if you have a moment, share yours in the comments section. Meanwhile, tell us all about your pets! We’re all ears…
Look At The Markings On This Cat

A Short Story

We don’t get snow here where I live in Australia, but a hint of rain is enough to make my boy poke his nose out the door & come running back in 2 seconds later 😅

Onwards, My Noble Steed!

Huh? Wazzit? Wha .. What's Happening??

oh god, what's a weighted blanket, i need one, i need to feel what this cat feels.

He’s Trying To Lure Me Behind The Bed With Red Balloons

I Put My Shirt To The Floor Next To The Washing Machine. This Is Three Minutes Later

Truly A Master Of Disguise

This thread is about cats… all I see is a paper towel…?

Bzz Bzz Mother-Bee'er

Queen Size

Larry Good Cat

Okay, perhaps it's the camera but Larry seems much more chonk than his brothers.

Speed

Kitten Relaxing On A Full Stomach

He Is The Chosen One!

Whilst On Holiday, My Sister Asked For An Update Picture Of Her Two Cats. This Is What She Got

Meow Irl

Meow_irl

This Filing Bin Comes With Additional Security Measures

I, for one, would not dare stick my hand in here to retrieve a file.

She Didn't Like Her New Ears

Big Heart For You!

Much Displeased

Close Enough

Oh gosh, it's actually quite similar! practically identical, i'd say.

Important Q

Went To Bed Last Night With My Wife And Woke Up To This In The Morning. We Don’t Have Cat. (It’s A Neighbor’s Cat)

The Council Has Decided Your Fate

When I Sit Down She Climbs On My Neck And Refuses To Leave. Even When I Stand Up She’s Not Bothered

It's Been A Hard Life

Toe Beans Within Toe Beans - Toebeanception

She Was A Fairy

are those mushrooms safe? I know the red ones probably aren't but the others?

Happy Happy Happy

Fear Me Human, For I Come With The Darkness

Fear Me Human, For I Come With The Darkness

Close up pictures of cats Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
emojisister avatar
justagirl
justagirl
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

GAH! Jesus, can't they at least give a warning before showing us such terrifying content?

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
#58

What?

What?

Close up pictures of cats Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#59

This Cat Angrily Protecting Its Trunk Full Of Watermelons

This Cat Angrily Protecting Its Trunk Full Of Watermelons

yallapapi Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#60

I’ve Been Taken Hostage. Send Help

I’ve Been Taken Hostage. Send Help

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#61

I Found This Weird Cat And Duck Society Near A Library, It Confused Me But Was Also Really Cute

I Found This Weird Cat And Duck Society Near A Library, It Confused Me But Was Also Really Cute

deadpegasusx Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#62

Please Enjoy These Pictures Of My Cat Hugging His Emotional Support Pringles Can

Please Enjoy These Pictures Of My Cat Hugging His Emotional Support Pringles Can

Agreeable_Error_5485 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#63

My Husband Plays This Game He Calls “King Of The Cats” Where He Tries To Hold All 3 Of Our Boys At Once… Today He Was Successful

My Husband Plays This Game He Calls “King Of The Cats” Where He Tries To Hold All 3 Of Our Boys At Once… Today He Was Successful

kittygirl_444 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#64

A Motion Sensor Sign

A Motion Sensor Sign

hamstertalk Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#65

Meow_irl

Meow_irl

Aztery Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#66

Filthy Hobbitses!

Filthy Hobbitses!

Drag0nPoopsies Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#67

Ordered Kitty In Multicolor

Ordered Kitty In Multicolor

Close up pictures of cats Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#68

My Pillow Was Lumpy And Made A Noise

My Pillow Was Lumpy And Made A Noise

SporadicHuman Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#69

I Adopted A Cat To Try To Bring More Stability In My Life … Looks Like She’s Only Going To Bring More Chaos. This Is After 2 Hours Of Getting Her

I Adopted A Cat To Try To Bring More Stability In My Life … Looks Like She’s Only Going To Bring More Chaos. This Is After 2 Hours Of Getting Her

amonaroll Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
minirett avatar
Miss Tinker
Miss Tinker
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Enjoy the wild, chaotic, wonderful ride you’re about to have 😉

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
#70

I Regret This Toy

I Regret This Toy

heybuddy93 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#71

What The Hex??!!

What The Hex??!!

alsonameless Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#72

The Cat Burglar Has Struck Again!

The Cat Burglar Has Struck Again!

Brunson21 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#73

Mine Carpet

Mine Carpet

momunism Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#74

Thought My Wife Was Getting A Kitten, Not A Furry Judgmental Parrot

Thought My Wife Was Getting A Kitten, Not A Furry Judgmental Parrot

geekasms Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#75

I Started Feeding A Street Cat Last Year, The News Is Going Fast In The Neighborhood

I Started Feeding A Street Cat Last Year, The News Is Going Fast In The Neighborhood

Pepitof Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#76

My Mum Is Visiting This Weekend And She Has Taken The Absolute Best Photo Of The Cats

My Mum Is Visiting This Weekend And She Has Taken The Absolute Best Photo Of The Cats

AndrejNkv Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#77

Smol

Smol

Close up pictures of cats Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#78

The Heck U Looking At

The Heck U Looking At

Close up pictures of cats Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#79

Truly The Perfect Camouflage!

Truly The Perfect Camouflage!

brolbo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#80

This Is An Emergency

This Is An Emergency

svullenballe Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
captijn avatar
Pan Narrans
Pan Narrans
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is a coordinated attack on their jailer. After they bring him down they use his body to escape over the electric fence.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
#81

I Can Hear The Ocean

I Can Hear The Ocean

tissuepapercatmat Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#82

Seems Unimpressed

Seems Unimpressed

PrincipledInelegance Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#83

He Keeps Bringing Me My Keys From My Pants In The Other Room (Am Wearing Pajamas), Help

He Keeps Bringing Me My Keys From My Pants In The Other Room (Am Wearing Pajamas), Help

Hashbrown565 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#84

Draw Me Like One Of Your French Criminals

Draw Me Like One Of Your French Criminals

Chewie-Squeak Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#85

Recently Discovered My Cats Prefer To Sleep Behind My Gaming Husband Rather Than With Me In Bed

Recently Discovered My Cats Prefer To Sleep Behind My Gaming Husband Rather Than With Me In Bed

CaramelKat96 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#86

Paloma Was Busted For Being Illegally Smol (1.3 Lbs)

Paloma Was Busted For Being Illegally Smol (1.3 Lbs)

Zealousideal_East_32 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#87

This Cat Looks Like A Gruff Old Kung Fu Master

This Cat Looks Like A Gruff Old Kung Fu Master

GreatlyUnlock861 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#88

I Fell Asleep On The Couch And Woke Up With This Cat On My Lap. I Have Three Cats, But This Isn’t One Of Them

I Fell Asleep On The Couch And Woke Up With This Cat On My Lap. I Have Three Cats, But This Isn’t One Of Them

MrBragg Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#89

The Way My Cat Sits Sometimes

The Way My Cat Sits Sometimes

gustaffff Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST