The truth is, we’re obsessed with cats . We’d be lying if we said anything to the contrary! They’re incredibly nuanced: intelligent and regal, yet also cuddly, cute, and at times even derpy. If you watch them for long enough, you’ll find that they get up to a lot of amusing things. All you need is to have your phone nearby to capture the moment. Our team at Bored Panda has curated this list featuring some of the funniest cat pictures to ever grace the internet, all to make your day brighter, dear Pandas. Scroll down for an instant mood boost. Don’t forget to upvote your fave pics and send the post to anyone who you know is a lover of all things cat!

#1 Apex Predator Share icon

#2 I Was Told To Post This Here Share icon

#3 Black Cat Kinda Sus Share icon

During a recent in-depth interview, Bored Panda got in touch with Los Angeles-based entertainment, pop culture, and lifestyle expert Mike Sington to get his thoughts on the popularity and future of cat memes and cat-related content. He explained that cat memes are beloved on the internet due to their overload of cuteness… however, that’s just one of the many reasons they’re popular.

#4 Chomp Share icon

#5 Catflix And Chill Share icon

#6 My Crush Just Told Me Over Text That It Was "Unmanly" For Men To Have A Cat. I Sent Her This Share icon

"Cats are undeniably adorable, with their big eyes, playful antics, and fluffy fur," he told us earlier. Sington said that this adorableness and playfulness trigger positive emotions and awe in us whenever we look at cat content, whether we’re looking at photos or giggling and aww’ing at videos. Feline-related content can go viral incredibly quickly because cats can behave unexpectedly. Furthermore, they’re masters of clumsy antics. ADVERTISEMENT

#7 Caught This Absolute Angel Begging For Treats Share icon

#8 Picture Perfect Share icon

#9 Sweetest Tiny Dreams Share icon

"Their independent personalities often lead to unintentionally funny situations that we can't help but chuckle at. They can be grumpy, sassy, and independent, or cuddly and affectionate. We see ourselves or our moods reflected in these furry internet stars," the pop culture expert told Bored Panda that we, human beings, relate to cat behavior and expressions a ton.

#10 I Have A Question Share icon

#11 The Committee Against Vacuum Cleaners Share icon

#12 Halloween Costume Sorted Share icon

Meanwhile, a huge upside of looking at cat photos and memes is that it can lower our blood pressure and reduce our stress hormones, which is a big win for our physical and mental health. Of course, the same goes for other animal-related content. ADVERTISEMENT "In a fast-paced world, a quick cat meme break can be a great way to boost our mood and improve our mental well-being,” Sington said.

#13 Getting Head Is Best Share icon

#14 She Is Beauty, She Is Grace Share icon

#15 I Found This Little Boy In The Countryside, Alone. Initially He Was Scared, Now He Seems To Be Pretty Comfortable Share icon

According to the pop culture expert, there will likely never come a moment when the internet grows out of cat memes and content. He thinks that it’s a love affair that will most assuredly stand the test of time. For Sington, cats are inherently meme-able. “Their goofy antics and cuteness provide endless source material," he said. “The format is endlessly adaptable. Cat memes can be funny, heartwarming, relatable, or even savage."

#17 Love All Round Share icon

#18 Perfect Loaf Doesn't Exi.... Share icon

Cat memes are already deeply entrenched in many of our lives already, and they’re not going anywhere. They’re a much-cherished part of internet history. "They’re a reminder of the simple pleasures of online humor and the enduring fascination with our feline companions,” pop culture expert Sington told us during an interview.

#20 "Describe Your Cat In One Picture" Share icon

#21 Are We A Joke To You? Share icon

Around 1 billion cats live around the world, according to the World Population Review. This means that you get 1 feline per roughly 8 people living on Planet Earth. Globally, there are roughly 350 million indoor pet cats, 480 million strays, and roughly 100 million wild cats, ranging from cougars to lions.

#24 A Girl Teaching Her Cat How To Write Share icon

It’s estimated that around 74 million cats (a mix of pets, strays, and wild animals) live in the United States, making it (probably) the most feline-friendly country in the world. China is also a big fan of these animals. Roughly 53.1 million cats live there. Meanwhile, you’ll find around 15.2 million cats in Germany, 14.9 million in France, and 12 million in the United Kingdom.

#25 New Species Unlocked Share icon

#26 Blep Share icon

#27 This Could’ve Been An Email Share icon

Which of these cat pics did you enjoy the most, dear Pandas? Which ones made you smile and giggle the hardest? What kinds of silly things do your cats get up to when you’re at home? How do you like to entertain your pets? We’d like to hear your thoughts, so if you have a moment, share yours in the comments section. Meanwhile, tell us all about your pets! We’re all ears…

#28 Look At The Markings On This Cat Share icon

#29 A Short Story Share icon

#30 Onwards, My Noble Steed! Share icon

#31 Huh? Wazzit? Wha .. What's Happening?? Share icon

#32 He’s Trying To Lure Me Behind The Bed With Red Balloons Share icon

#33 I Put My Shirt To The Floor Next To The Washing Machine. This Is Three Minutes Later Share icon

#34 Truly A Master Of Disguise Share icon

#35 Bzz Bzz Mother-Bee'er Share icon

#36 Queen Size Share icon

#37 Larry Good Cat Share icon

#38 Speed Share icon

#39 Kitten Relaxing On A Full Stomach Share icon

#40 He Is The Chosen One! Share icon

#41 Whilst On Holiday, My Sister Asked For An Update Picture Of Her Two Cats. This Is What She Got Share icon

#42 Meow Irl Share icon

#44 This Filing Bin Comes With Additional Security Measures Share icon

#45 She Didn't Like Her New Ears Share icon

#46 Big Heart For You! Share icon

#47 Much Displeased Share icon

#48 Close Enough Share icon

#49 Important Q Share icon

#50 Went To Bed Last Night With My Wife And Woke Up To This In The Morning. We Don’t Have Cat. (It’s A Neighbor’s Cat) Share icon

#51 The Council Has Decided Your Fate Share icon

#52 When I Sit Down She Climbs On My Neck And Refuses To Leave. Even When I Stand Up She’s Not Bothered Share icon

#53 It's Been A Hard Life Share icon

#54 Toe Beans Within Toe Beans - Toebeanception Share icon

#55 She Was A Fairy Share icon

#56 Happy Happy Happy Share icon

#57 Fear Me Human, For I Come With The Darkness Share icon

#59 This Cat Angrily Protecting Its Trunk Full Of Watermelons Share icon

#60 I’ve Been Taken Hostage. Send Help Share icon

#61 I Found This Weird Cat And Duck Society Near A Library, It Confused Me But Was Also Really Cute Share icon

#62 Please Enjoy These Pictures Of My Cat Hugging His Emotional Support Pringles Can Share icon

#63 My Husband Plays This Game He Calls “King Of The Cats” Where He Tries To Hold All 3 Of Our Boys At Once… Today He Was Successful Share icon

#64 A Motion Sensor Sign Share icon

#66 Filthy Hobbitses! Share icon

#67 Ordered Kitty In Multicolor Share icon

#68 My Pillow Was Lumpy And Made A Noise Share icon

#69 I Adopted A Cat To Try To Bring More Stability In My Life … Looks Like She’s Only Going To Bring More Chaos. This Is After 2 Hours Of Getting Her Share icon

#70 I Regret This Toy Share icon

#71 What The Hex??!! Share icon

#72 The Cat Burglar Has Struck Again! Share icon

#73 Mine Carpet Share icon

#74 Thought My Wife Was Getting A Kitten, Not A Furry Judgmental Parrot Share icon

#75 I Started Feeding A Street Cat Last Year, The News Is Going Fast In The Neighborhood Share icon

#76 My Mum Is Visiting This Weekend And She Has Taken The Absolute Best Photo Of The Cats Share icon

#77 Smol Share icon

#78 The Heck U Looking At Share icon

#79 Truly The Perfect Camouflage! Share icon

#80 This Is An Emergency Share icon

#81 I Can Hear The Ocean Share icon

#82 Seems Unimpressed Share icon

#83 He Keeps Bringing Me My Keys From My Pants In The Other Room (Am Wearing Pajamas), Help Share icon

#84 Draw Me Like One Of Your French Criminals Share icon

#85 Recently Discovered My Cats Prefer To Sleep Behind My Gaming Husband Rather Than With Me In Bed Share icon

#86 Paloma Was Busted For Being Illegally Smol (1.3 Lbs) Share icon

#87 This Cat Looks Like A Gruff Old Kung Fu Master Share icon

#88 I Fell Asleep On The Couch And Woke Up With This Cat On My Lap. I Have Three Cats, But This Isn’t One Of Them Share icon