90 Best Funny Cat Pics Of All Time
The truth is, we’re obsessed with cats. We’d be lying if we said anything to the contrary! They’re incredibly nuanced: intelligent and regal, yet also cuddly, cute, and at times even derpy. If you watch them for long enough, you’ll find that they get up to a lot of amusing things. All you need is to have your phone nearby to capture the moment.
Our team at Bored Panda has curated this list featuring some of the funniest cat pictures to ever grace the internet, all to make your day brighter, dear Pandas. Scroll down for an instant mood boost. Don’t forget to upvote your fave pics and send the post to anyone who you know is a lover of all things cat!
Apex Predator
I had a wonderful cat, Snickers, who brought me leaves his first summer, cicadas the next summer and birds and rodents (dead or alive) after that.
I Was Told To Post This Here
Black Cat Kinda Sus
During a recent in-depth interview, Bored Panda got in touch with Los Angeles-based entertainment, pop culture, and lifestyle expert Mike Sington to get his thoughts on the popularity and future of cat memes and cat-related content.
He explained that cat memes are beloved on the internet due to their overload of cuteness… however, that’s just one of the many reasons they’re popular.
Catflix And Chill
My Crush Just Told Me Over Text That It Was "Unmanly" For Men To Have A Cat. I Sent Her This
"Cats are undeniably adorable, with their big eyes, playful antics, and fluffy fur," he told us earlier. Sington said that this adorableness and playfulness trigger positive emotions and awe in us whenever we look at cat content, whether we’re looking at photos or giggling and aww’ing at videos.
Feline-related content can go viral incredibly quickly because cats can behave unexpectedly. Furthermore, they’re masters of clumsy antics.
Caught This Absolute Angel Begging For Treats
Picture Perfect
Sweetest Tiny Dreams
"Their independent personalities often lead to unintentionally funny situations that we can't help but chuckle at. They can be grumpy, sassy, and independent, or cuddly and affectionate. We see ourselves or our moods reflected in these furry internet stars," the pop culture expert told Bored Panda that we, human beings, relate to cat behavior and expressions a ton.
I Have A Question
The Committee Against Vacuum Cleaners
So you could say ... they're anti-vacs? Ok I'll let myself out
Halloween Costume Sorted
Leaked photo from the promotional movie poster for Catman. A sweeping romance where an out of luck down to earth man and his cat finds love with the uptown classy Catwoman. Tagline: What Will Their Children Look?
Meanwhile, a huge upside of looking at cat photos and memes is that it can lower our blood pressure and reduce our stress hormones, which is a big win for our physical and mental health. Of course, the same goes for other animal-related content.
"In a fast-paced world, a quick cat meme break can be a great way to boost our mood and improve our mental well-being,” Sington said.
Getting Head Is Best
She Is Beauty, She Is Grace
I Found This Little Boy In The Countryside, Alone. Initially He Was Scared, Now He Seems To Be Pretty Comfortable
According to the pop culture expert, there will likely never come a moment when the internet grows out of cat memes and content. He thinks that it’s a love affair that will most assuredly stand the test of time. For Sington, cats are inherently meme-able.
“Their goofy antics and cuteness provide endless source material," he said. “The format is endlessly adaptable. Cat memes can be funny, heartwarming, relatable, or even savage."
Hi!
Love All Round
Perfect Loaf Doesn't Exi....
Cat memes are already deeply entrenched in many of our lives already, and they’re not going anywhere. They’re a much-cherished part of internet history.
"They’re a reminder of the simple pleasures of online humor and the enduring fascination with our feline companions,” pop culture expert Sington told us during an interview.
It's Joke?
"Describe Your Cat In One Picture"
Are We A Joke To You?
Around 1 billion cats live around the world, according to the World Population Review. This means that you get 1 feline per roughly 8 people living on Planet Earth. Globally, there are roughly 350 million indoor pet cats, 480 million strays, and roughly 100 million wild cats, ranging from cougars to lions.
Meow_irl
A Girl Teaching Her Cat How To Write
It’s estimated that around 74 million cats (a mix of pets, strays, and wild animals) live in the United States, making it (probably) the most feline-friendly country in the world.
China is also a big fan of these animals. Roughly 53.1 million cats live there. Meanwhile, you’ll find around 15.2 million cats in Germany, 14.9 million in France, and 12 million in the United Kingdom.
New Species Unlocked
Blep
This Could’ve Been An Email
Which of these cat pics did you enjoy the most, dear Pandas? Which ones made you smile and giggle the hardest? What kinds of silly things do your cats get up to when you’re at home? How do you like to entertain your pets?
We’d like to hear your thoughts, so if you have a moment, share yours in the comments section. Meanwhile, tell us all about your pets! We’re all ears…
Look At The Markings On This Cat
A Short Story
We don’t get snow here where I live in Australia, but a hint of rain is enough to make my boy poke his nose out the door & come running back in 2 seconds later 😅
Huh? Wazzit? Wha .. What's Happening??
He’s Trying To Lure Me Behind The Bed With Red Balloons
I Put My Shirt To The Floor Next To The Washing Machine. This Is Three Minutes Later
Truly A Master Of Disguise
Bzz Bzz Mother-Bee'er
Larry Good Cat
Speed
Kitten Relaxing On A Full Stomach
He Is The Chosen One!
Whilst On Holiday, My Sister Asked For An Update Picture Of Her Two Cats. This Is What She Got
Meow Irl
This Filing Bin Comes With Additional Security Measures
I, for one, would not dare stick my hand in here to retrieve a file.
She Didn't Like Her New Ears
Big Heart For You!
Much Displeased
Close Enough
Important Q
Went To Bed Last Night With My Wife And Woke Up To This In The Morning. We Don’t Have Cat. (It’s A Neighbor’s Cat)
The Council Has Decided Your Fate
When I Sit Down She Climbs On My Neck And Refuses To Leave. Even When I Stand Up She’s Not Bothered
It's Been A Hard Life
Toe Beans Within Toe Beans - Toebeanception
She Was A Fairy
Happy Happy Happy
Fear Me Human, For I Come With The Darkness
What?
This Cat Angrily Protecting Its Trunk Full Of Watermelons
I’ve Been Taken Hostage. Send Help
I Found This Weird Cat And Duck Society Near A Library, It Confused Me But Was Also Really Cute
Please Enjoy These Pictures Of My Cat Hugging His Emotional Support Pringles Can
My Husband Plays This Game He Calls “King Of The Cats” Where He Tries To Hold All 3 Of Our Boys At Once… Today He Was Successful
A Motion Sensor Sign
Filthy Hobbitses!
Ordered Kitty In Multicolor
My Pillow Was Lumpy And Made A Noise
I Adopted A Cat To Try To Bring More Stability In My Life … Looks Like She’s Only Going To Bring More Chaos. This Is After 2 Hours Of Getting Her
Enjoy the wild, chaotic, wonderful ride you’re about to have 😉
I Regret This Toy
What The Hex??!!
The Cat Burglar Has Struck Again!
Mine Carpet
Thought My Wife Was Getting A Kitten, Not A Furry Judgmental Parrot
I Started Feeding A Street Cat Last Year, The News Is Going Fast In The Neighborhood
My Mum Is Visiting This Weekend And She Has Taken The Absolute Best Photo Of The Cats
The Heck U Looking At
Truly The Perfect Camouflage!
This Is An Emergency
This is a coordinated attack on their jailer. After they bring him down they use his body to escape over the electric fence.