50 Pics Of Cats Being Their Hilarious Selves
If you take a close look at all the memes that made cats famous, they are predominantly documenting their behaviors rather than anything else.
It is that behavior that has led folks to conclude all sorts of things about cats. Like cats being jerks. And cats doing whatever it is that they’re doing in the pictures provided below.
Truly The Perfect Camouflage!
My Pillow Was Lumpy And Made A Noise
This Cat Angrily Protecting Its Trunk Full Of Watermelons
So, it should come as no surprise that animals behave in particular ways for a reason. No, in the case of cats, that reason is—sorry to spoil your fun—not because they are jerks. While tempting to take a leap in logic there, cat behaviors are specific and express a variety of needs, wants, wishes and other bits of communication.
The Way My Cat Sits Sometimes
Queen Size
I Normally Feed Him At 5:30am. It Was 5:35am And I Was Still In Bed So I Got This Look
One of the more popular behaviors observed in cats is what the internet has come to calling if it fits, it sits. It’s partly the reason why some think cats are liquid.
Well, small spaces provide cats with safety and security all the while feeding their natural instinct of ambushing prey. Even if it is your foot as you walk past.
This Filing Bin Comes With Additional Security Measures
I Called My Wife To Ask Her If The Cat Liked His New Toy. She Sent Me This
He Keeps Bringing Me My Keys From My Pants In The Other Room (Am Wearing Pajamas), Help
Another behavior you might have noticed is the nonchalant micro-shoving of things off tables.
This one is a twofer, meaning they are pushing stuff off tables because of cat-famed curiosity and (or) they’re just bored out of their minds. Stimulating them with other or new toys might help resolve the issue, if it is an issue at that point.
I Adopted A Cat To Try To Bring More Stability In My Life … Looks Like She’s Only Going To Bring More Chaos. This Is After 2 Hours Of Getting Her
I Don’t Have Kids So I Threw My Kitty A Birthday Party
Seems Unimpressed
One that most folks are probably aware of is when a cat brings you gifts. Well, “gifts”.
It goes without saying that cats have instincts to sate and this one is all about hunting down small prey. And they bring it back to you as a sign of gratitude or that it wants attention for his generosity.
Recently Discovered My Cats Prefer To Sleep Behind My Gaming Husband Rather Than With Me In Bed
I Fell Asleep On The Couch And Woke Up With This Cat On My Lap. I Have Three Cats, But This Isn’t One Of Them
Well That’s Not Standard Auto Engine Equipment. Found This Guy In My Engine Compartment
Cats have other ways of expressing themselves, and those can range from normal behaviors of needing affection (rubbing against you) to kneading (expressing its happiness or simply calming down) to actually showing signs of illness, like eating non-food items, including wool, cloth or plastic.
I’ve Been Taken Hostage. Send Help
Badger Didn't Come When I Called Him, So I Went To Investigate. Turns Out He Has No Paws!
Little Pea And His Single Dad
Eating random things may indicate that the cat lacks minerals or other nutritional elements. Or it can also hint at things like anemia or hyperthyroidism.
It could also just as well be boredom or stress, but why risk it when you can take the cat to the vet and have it checked by a professional.
This Is An Emergency
My Outdoor Stray Cats Look Like My Indoor House Cats’ Stand-Ins
Looks like you're catching on to the plan prior to completion.
I Regret This Toy
There’s also things like doings its toilet business outside the little box. It’s usually a behavioral thing caused by stress or anxiety due to new pets or changes in the household, or maybe it has littler location or maintenance preferences.
In other cases, however, it can be a more serious medical problem.
He’s Been Getting Into The Plant So I Had To Take Drastic Measures
So Apparently In My Absence My Husband Has Hung Cat-Level Wall Art. So Sophisticated!
I Am Away For The Week And Our Pet Sitter Sent Me This
In cases of medical issues, it can be bladder or urinary tract infections, constipation, or pain (or discomfort) caused by muscle or nerve conditions.
Whatever the case, again, seek veterinary attention if things with the litter box are off when they weren’t before.
Well, What Do You Do?
You May Ask Doom One Question
A Photo Of The Guy Who Barfed On Me At 4am While I Was Dead Asleep
To us, however, much of this looks quirky and goofy. It’s the right kind of behavior for memes to thrive online and even assume a life of its own.
And that’s why cats are still kings of the internet.
Returned Home To Find That Tim Had Found The Catnip Drawer…
She Makes Me Giggle Every Time She Sploots - Look At Those Feets
I Was Told To Try Aluminum Foil
I Found This Weird Cat And Duck Society Near A Library, It Confused Me But Was Also Really Cute
Someone Got In There…and Got Mad She Couldn’t Get Out
Leaving For Work? Without Feeding Me?!
My Cat Showed Up At My House Like This Today. Apparently, We Have A Cat Lover In Our Street
White cats shouldn’t go outside. Very high risk of skin cancer.