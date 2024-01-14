ADVERTISEMENT

If you take a close look at all the memes that made cats famous, they are predominantly documenting their behaviors rather than anything else.

It is that behavior that has led folks to conclude all sorts of things about cats. Like cats being jerks. And cats doing whatever it is that they’re doing in the pictures provided below.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Truly The Perfect Camouflage!

Truly The Perfect Camouflage!

brolbo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
laurenstern avatar
Lauren S
Lauren S
Community Member
29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That’s a beautiful wood floor but the title said it would be about cats?

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#2

My Pillow Was Lumpy And Made A Noise

My Pillow Was Lumpy And Made A Noise

SporadicHuman Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#3

This Cat Angrily Protecting Its Trunk Full Of Watermelons

This Cat Angrily Protecting Its Trunk Full Of Watermelons

yallapapi Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

So, it should come as no surprise that animals behave in particular ways for a reason. No, in the case of cats, that reason is—sorry to spoil your fun—not because they are jerks. While tempting to take a leap in logic there, cat behaviors are specific and express a variety of needs, wants, wishes and other bits of communication.
#4

The Way My Cat Sits Sometimes

The Way My Cat Sits Sometimes

gustaffff Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#5

Queen Size

Queen Size

kitty_o_shea Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#6

I Normally Feed Him At 5:30am. It Was 5:35am And I Was Still In Bed So I Got This Look

I Normally Feed Him At 5:30am. It Was 5:35am And I Was Still In Bed So I Got This Look

patsfan038 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST

One of the more popular behaviors observed in cats is what the internet has come to calling if it fits, it sits. It’s partly the reason why some think cats are liquid.

Well, small spaces provide cats with safety and security all the while feeding their natural instinct of ambushing prey. Even if it is your foot as you walk past.

ADVERTISEMENT
#7

This Filing Bin Comes With Additional Security Measures

This Filing Bin Comes With Additional Security Measures

CookieOmNomster Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
laurenstern avatar
Lauren S
Lauren S
Community Member
27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Just because humans put files in it doesn’t mean it’s not a box.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#8

I Called My Wife To Ask Her If The Cat Liked His New Toy. She Sent Me This

I Called My Wife To Ask Her If The Cat Liked His New Toy. She Sent Me This

badmark Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

He Keeps Bringing Me My Keys From My Pants In The Other Room (Am Wearing Pajamas), Help

He Keeps Bringing Me My Keys From My Pants In The Other Room (Am Wearing Pajamas), Help

Hashbrown565 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

Another behavior you might have noticed is the nonchalant micro-shoving of things off tables.

This one is a twofer, meaning they are pushing stuff off tables because of cat-famed curiosity and (or) they’re just bored out of their minds. Stimulating them with other or new toys might help resolve the issue, if it is an issue at that point.
#10

I Adopted A Cat To Try To Bring More Stability In My Life … Looks Like She’s Only Going To Bring More Chaos. This Is After 2 Hours Of Getting Her

I Adopted A Cat To Try To Bring More Stability In My Life … Looks Like She’s Only Going To Bring More Chaos. This Is After 2 Hours Of Getting Her

amonaroll Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
l_murphy avatar
L. Murphy
L. Murphy
Community Member
50 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sucker! If you are going to have chaos, the cat kind is the best kind.

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#11

I Don’t Have Kids So I Threw My Kitty A Birthday Party

I Don’t Have Kids So I Threw My Kitty A Birthday Party

the_pizzacat Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#12

Seems Unimpressed

Seems Unimpressed

PrincipledInelegance Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

One that most folks are probably aware of is when a cat brings you gifts. Well, “gifts”.

It goes without saying that cats have instincts to sate and this one is all about hunting down small prey. And they bring it back to you as a sign of gratitude or that it wants attention for his generosity.

ADVERTISEMENT
#13

Recently Discovered My Cats Prefer To Sleep Behind My Gaming Husband Rather Than With Me In Bed

Recently Discovered My Cats Prefer To Sleep Behind My Gaming Husband Rather Than With Me In Bed

CaramelKat96 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

I Fell Asleep On The Couch And Woke Up With This Cat On My Lap. I Have Three Cats, But This Isn’t One Of Them

I Fell Asleep On The Couch And Woke Up With This Cat On My Lap. I Have Three Cats, But This Isn’t One Of Them

MrBragg Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#15

Well That’s Not Standard Auto Engine Equipment. Found This Guy In My Engine Compartment

Well That’s Not Standard Auto Engine Equipment. Found This Guy In My Engine Compartment

Stanimal54 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST

Cats have other ways of expressing themselves, and those can range from normal behaviors of needing affection (rubbing against you) to kneading (expressing its happiness or simply calming down) to actually showing signs of illness, like eating non-food items, including wool, cloth or plastic.
#16

I’ve Been Taken Hostage. Send Help

I’ve Been Taken Hostage. Send Help

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#17

Badger Didn't Come When I Called Him, So I Went To Investigate. Turns Out He Has No Paws!

Badger Didn't Come When I Called Him, So I Went To Investigate. Turns Out He Has No Paws!

FemcelStacy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

Little Pea And His Single Dad

Little Pea And His Single Dad

AndyPea1230 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST

Eating random things may indicate that the cat lacks minerals or other nutritional elements. Or it can also hint at things like anemia or hyperthyroidism.

It could also just as well be boredom or stress, but why risk it when you can take the cat to the vet and have it checked by a professional.

ADVERTISEMENT
#19

This Is An Emergency

This Is An Emergency

svullenballe Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
laurenstern avatar
Lauren S
Lauren S
Community Member
26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Clearly the floor just turned into lava and this was the only solution.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#20

My Outdoor Stray Cats Look Like My Indoor House Cats’ Stand-Ins

My Outdoor Stray Cats Look Like My Indoor House Cats’ Stand-Ins

nonbinaryspongebob Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
karmore333 avatar
Jane No Dough
Jane No Dough
Community Member
11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Looks like you're catching on to the plan prior to completion.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#21

I Regret This Toy

I Regret This Toy

heybuddy93 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST

There’s also things like doings its toilet business outside the little box. It’s usually a behavioral thing caused by stress or anxiety due to new pets or changes in the household, or maybe it has littler location or maintenance preferences.

In other cases, however, it can be a more serious medical problem.
#22

He’s Been Getting Into The Plant So I Had To Take Drastic Measures

He’s Been Getting Into The Plant So I Had To Take Drastic Measures

samspastic Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#23

So Apparently In My Absence My Husband Has Hung Cat-Level Wall Art. So Sophisticated!

So Apparently In My Absence My Husband Has Hung Cat-Level Wall Art. So Sophisticated!

Andromeda321 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#24

I Am Away For The Week And Our Pet Sitter Sent Me This

I Am Away For The Week And Our Pet Sitter Sent Me This

NightRoseHole Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST

In cases of medical issues, it can be bladder or urinary tract infections, constipation, or pain (or discomfort) caused by muscle or nerve conditions.

Whatever the case, again, seek veterinary attention if things with the litter box are off when they weren’t before.

ADVERTISEMENT
#25

Well, What Do You Do?

Well, What Do You Do?

losttraveler76 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#26

You May Ask Doom One Question

You May Ask Doom One Question

CanaryMysterious2428 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#27

A Photo Of The Guy Who Barfed On Me At 4am While I Was Dead Asleep

A Photo Of The Guy Who Barfed On Me At 4am While I Was Dead Asleep

Chazm0dan Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST

To us, however, much of this looks quirky and goofy. It’s the right kind of behavior for memes to thrive online and even assume a life of its own.

And that’s why cats are still kings of the internet.
#28

Returned Home To Find That Tim Had Found The Catnip Drawer…

Returned Home To Find That Tim Had Found The Catnip Drawer…

thefullness Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#29

She Makes Me Giggle Every Time She Sploots - Look At Those Feets

She Makes Me Giggle Every Time She Sploots - Look At Those Feets

gothic_empath Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#30

I Was Told To Try Aluminum Foil

I Was Told To Try Aluminum Foil

titsafun Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
laurenstern avatar
Lauren S
Lauren S
Community Member
22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ah! My hooman is finally beginning to respect me. They have paved my domain in white gold!

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply

If you’ve enjoyed this listicle, there’s plenty more where that came from.

But before you drown in the sea of cuteness, consider leaving a comment explaining why you think cats are the best.
#31

I Found This Weird Cat And Duck Society Near A Library, It Confused Me But Was Also Really Cute

I Found This Weird Cat And Duck Society Near A Library, It Confused Me But Was Also Really Cute

deadpegasusx Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#32

Someone Got In There…and Got Mad She Couldn’t Get Out

Someone Got In There…and Got Mad She Couldn’t Get Out

allihaas Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#33

Leaving For Work? Without Feeding Me?!

Leaving For Work? Without Feeding Me?!

AspiringOccultist4 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#34

My Cat Showed Up At My House Like This Today. Apparently, We Have A Cat Lover In Our Street

My Cat Showed Up At My House Like This Today. Apparently, We Have A Cat Lover In Our Street

Nabo92 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#35

I Can Hear The Ocean

I Can Hear The Ocean

tissuepapercatmat Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

Please Enjoy These Pictures Of My Cat Hugging His Emotional Support Pringles Can

Please Enjoy These Pictures Of My Cat Hugging His Emotional Support Pringles Can

Agreeable_Error_5485 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

Paloma Was Busted For Being Illegally Smol (1.3 Lbs)

Paloma Was Busted For Being Illegally Smol (1.3 Lbs)

Zealousideal_East_32 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#38

Draw Me Like One Of Your French Criminals

Draw Me Like One Of Your French Criminals

Chewie-Squeak Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#39

When I First Got My Little Guy He Was So Tiny And Fell Asleep On My Hand

When I First Got My Little Guy He Was So Tiny And Fell Asleep On My Hand

fuzzyshadow13 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#40

I Doordashed Dunkin Donuts For My Nephew And I. This Was The Drop-Off Photo

I Doordashed Dunkin Donuts For My Nephew And I. This Was The Drop-Off Photo

DiamondInHell Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#41

Left This Idiot Home Alone For Five Minutes

Left This Idiot Home Alone For Five Minutes

grimytimes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#42

Is The Suitcase Too Small

Is The Suitcase Too Small

Current-Fun-655 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#43

Ever Just Part Your Cat?

Ever Just Part Your Cat?

BeaBzz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
laurenstern avatar
Lauren S
Lauren S
Community Member
20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don’t think many humans could do this and live to tell the tail.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#44

In Prison For Tiny Crimes (Actually Just A Vaccination Appointment, But Beans Let Her Thoughts Be Known)

In Prison For Tiny Crimes (Actually Just A Vaccination Appointment, But Beans Let Her Thoughts Be Known)

seomke Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#45

I Interrupted Their Meeting. What Are They Plotting?

I Interrupted Their Meeting. What Are They Plotting?

Peircen20 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#46

They Act Like They Don’t Have 4 Litter Boxes

They Act Like They Don’t Have 4 Litter Boxes

Notwhatyouexpected45 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#47

My Husband Plays This Game He Calls “King Of The Cats” Where He Tries To Hold All 3 Of Our Boys At Once… Today He Was Successful

My Husband Plays This Game He Calls “King Of The Cats” Where He Tries To Hold All 3 Of Our Boys At Once… Today He Was Successful

kittygirl_444 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#48

Small Apartment + Two Kittens = Two Kitties Politely Pooping In One Litter Box

Small Apartment + Two Kittens = Two Kitties Politely Pooping In One Litter Box

cigaretteashtray Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#49

Don't Climb The Headboard? Look Up At Me Hooman, I Am Your God..

Don't Climb The Headboard? Look Up At Me Hooman, I Am Your God..

LunaSash Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#50

How Do I Get Waterproof Lipstick Off My Cat??

How Do I Get Waterproof Lipstick Off My Cat??

HottieShreky Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!