Lobban, shared with us that he started the community in late July 2016 after building a kitty condo and a catio (i.e., a cat patio but punny) for his cats.

“There didn’t seem to be a Facebook group for those doing the same, so I created ‘CATifiCATion.’ The name was inspired by my cat mentor Jackson Galaxy.”

According to Galaxy, the star of Animal Planet’s ‘My Cat from Hell,’ the concept of catification revolves around creating feline-friendly environments. The goal is to cater to a cat’s natural instincts. Those include jumping, climbing, perching, playing, sleeping, eating, hunting, and claiming their own space.

From a design perspective, the aim is to balance function and form in order to create a stylish and optimal living environment for your cats.