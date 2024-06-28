66 Of The Most Adorable Safe Spaces For CatsInterview
If you want your pets to be happy, healthy, and fulfilled, it’s vital that you let them express their natural behaviors. A core part of this means adapting your home and yard to give your cattos the ability to move around as they would in the wild.
That’s where the ‘Catification’ Facebook group (stylized as ‘CATifiCATion,’ which we utterly love) comes in. Run by John Lobban and Elizabeth Berndt, it’s a wholesome and supportive community that unites feline lovers from around the globe. Its friendly members share creative and interesting ideas to create environments that cats are going to enjoy. We’ve collected some of their best ones to share with you! Scroll down for some DIY design ‘cat-spiration,’ you'll find the credits under each photo, and don’t forget to join the group if you’ve become a fan.
Bored Panda got in touch with Lobban, a professional graphic designer and photographer by trade, and the founder of the group. He was kind enough to share some practical safety advice that new cat owners should keep in mind when designing their feline environments. You'll find his insights below.
More info: CATifiCATion | John Lobban Creative | Elizabeth Berndt Books
So we have a stray that adopted us a few years back and it’s been hard to keep him inside, he’s just so happy being our “yard supervisor” that he stays inside at night but goes out during the day. My hubby wanted him to have a hangout spot outside so he installed a lookout for him in a very shaded tree. If you have an outdoor cat I highly recommend doing this our Brownie can manage the yard from a birds eye view! He’s a happy boy!
I originally had one stray "James" who I've been feeding on the deck. It's winter here so I've made a weather proof shelter. I've now got 2 stray cats! At least they have food, drink and a warm shelter. I'm hoping I'll be able to get them so I can handle them, desex, vaccinate etc. That way they can roam the farm behind me, have a safe space at mine and, most importantly, not breed.
Lobban, shared with us that he started the community in late July 2016 after building a kitty condo and a catio (i.e., a cat patio but punny) for his cats.
“There didn’t seem to be a Facebook group for those doing the same, so I created ‘CATifiCATion.’ The name was inspired by my cat mentor Jackson Galaxy.”
According to Galaxy, the star of Animal Planet’s ‘My Cat from Hell,’ the concept of catification revolves around creating feline-friendly environments. The goal is to cater to a cat’s natural instincts. Those include jumping, climbing, perching, playing, sleeping, eating, hunting, and claiming their own space.
From a design perspective, the aim is to balance function and form in order to create a stylish and optimal living environment for your cats.
I finally finished my cat wall.
This is our kitty wall as-is, still planning how I want to extend it around the whole living room!
The founder of ‘CATifiCATion,’ shared some extremely important safety concerns that new owners should be aware of when catifying their homes. "These are my personal opinions formed by what I have seen posted over the years. Be conscious of dangers a home or enclosure can expose your cats or kittens to. Mechanical or reclining chairs and some beds have internal mechanisms that will kill or injure animals. Cats love to explore and hide out. Those internal parts are extremely dangerous if they are engaged and an animal is inside," Lobban explained.
"The strategic placement of shelves for cats to climb provides them with a lot of entertainment and exercise, but be mindful of the dangers should they slip and fall. Are there hazards below that make an injury possible? Do you have young kittens or older cats where heights could be dangerous?" Lobban shared what owners should consider.
Meanwhile, the founder of the group noted that when designing enclosures, cat owners should be mindful of strangulation hazards. "Netting can be a hazard if your cat can get its head caught inside or become tangled," Lobban suggested choosing a stiff metal or plastic mesh with 1/2 square openings for enclosures.
Finally finished my cats first bedroom. Onto the next room.
Just covering a nasty comment, like loving your pet is a bad thing. I think it's a bit sociopathic to not understand the love a human can have for their fur babies.
My favorite thing I've thrifted for my cats. They love it.
The sunroom is coming together slowly but surely!
There's only one little loveseat for the cats to claw to death. More furniture is needed.
"Avoid sharp edges or protruding nails or screws. For window perches, NEVER use a window perch that is suspended from the glass. These are popular and often use suction cups on glass as a means of support. The shock load of a cat landing on the perch can shatter glass! Instead, support a window shelf with brackets attached securely to the wall or window frame. Placing a table in front of a window is an excellent option. There are portable camping tables that work quite nicely in front of a window and might look better than placing a heavy piece of furniture there," he said, adding that this is what he personally uses.
Aside from these safety concerns, Lobban points out that owners don't have to be excessive in how they design cat-friendly environments. For instance, you don't have to go overboard with adding shelves. "Simple toys for daily interaction with your cats are important. My cats have several of the 'PowerBall 2.0' toys. These are the size of a golf ball with flashing LED lights and an internal mechanism that makes the ball move and bounce. My younger cats love these, while the older cats prefer to watch the younger ones play. These can be found on Amazon," he said.
"Keep in mind that the occasional paper shopping bag (never plastic) or cardboard box can provide something entertaining for them to explore; my cats love these just as much as the expensive toys. Most importantly, human interaction is the most valuable entertainment you can offer your pet."
He's not spoiled at all.... Thanks to my neighbors who gave me their daughter's old playhouse, this boy is living large!!
One of our kittens won the lottery with this Cat Dad. He built this cat tree from scratch and was wonderful enough to share every step of the way. It is absolutely stunning. I told him he needs to make and sell them! It is not completed yet. But it is too gorgeous to not share right now.
Super excited to see this page come up in my suggestions! I make cat trees for a living! Lots of different styles and colours. I've also done a couple wall units, but your guys' are way better lol I'll stick with the trees.
Both Lobban and Berndt, who run the group, live in Greencastle, Indiana. It’s a small college town and home to DePauw University. Berndt, who has an MBA in economics, is a fiction writer whose books you can find on Amazon. Both of them also do an occasional webcast on YouTube.
‘CATifiCATion’ has been around on Facebook for quite a while. This year, it’s celebrating its 8th birthday. At the time of writing, the public group had an impressive 116k+ member count.
The project was initially created as a DIY resource for cat owners to share their ideas, plans, and successes in adapting their homes to their pets’ needs. The group is all about everyone supporting each other, all for the sake of their beloved cats.
Our girl Blu loves her outside catio/treehouse and her inside cat wall.
Easy like Sunday morning.
So it's safe to say them all seem to like there new wall mounts
During an earlier interview with Bored Panda, Ingrid Johnson, a certified cat behavior consultant and the founder of ‘Fundamentally Feline,’ was kind enough to share her thoughts on introducing new pets to new environments. The important thing here is to go slow and not rush anything.
"For cats, change of environment is one of the most stressful things they can experience. Start a new cat off in a SMALL room, like a bathroom or home office. Many humans think this is cruel and want to give them a lot of space, but vast open areas that are unfamiliar are very threatening and scary to cats," she told us previously.
“Once they are eating, drinking, and using the litter box normally, then you can slowly give them access to a little bit more of the house, slowly over time. Another VERY important point is to ensure that they keep eating in the face of this stressful change," the cat behavior consultant said.
She added that patience is key. It’s essential not to force anything.
We have plasterboard walls that won’t support climbing equipment. However these window shelves are fantastic! Relatively cheap and very comfortable. Our cats love them and would highly recommend.
Cat bridge installed, access to dog free space granted.
Our catio made with pallets
"Let the cat come to you and get used to you and the household slowly.If the cat is timid, go in, sit down, and read out loud to them or scroll your phone and allow them to approach you IF they want to and at their own pace,” Johnson told Bored Panda.
“Direct eye contact is threatening, so avert your eyes, stay quiet and calm, and hopefully, your cat will blossom, realizing they are safe.”
Our latest cat wall installation.
Space saving idea. I painted a baby changing table, added foam padding and turned it into cat bunk beds. I use the bottom shelf to store cat toys.
Our BEAUTIFUL Blind Girl taking an afternoon stroll on the CAT WHEEL
According to the expert in cat behavior, playing with your new pet is a wonderful icebreaker.
“Playing with interactive wand toys decreases stress and increases confidence, so try to engage the cats in play and explore a variety of toys, as many cats can be ‘prey specific’ and maybe only like feathers, small mice, or snakes, so you have to explore to find toys that interest them.”
Very happy with this first achievement for our two cats
I just installed this custom build for a client... They were going to repaint their door frames and moulding so they gave me the can of paint, allowing me to match their home perfectly. More yet to install, but this was the bulk of it!
Installed a 'Lord box' over the PC..
Now I can use my keyboard feline free while simultaneously getting looked apon with reproach from above.
During an earlier chat with Bored Panda, Vet Nurse Nina Downing from PDSA, the UK’s leading vet charity, walked us through what cats do for fun and spilled the beans about how we can tell that they’re enjoying themselves. She explained to us that cats are solitary and watchful creatures by nature.
“They love to watch the world go by from high places, and they also sleep a lot and do not appreciate being disturbed! While many do love to play, it needs to be on their terms and only when they’re in the right mood!” she told us.
Always a work in progress. Still not done, but happy with the progress.
First time publishing here this is the 1st step to my follow my dream our Catsita with currently 8 cats in waiting for their forever home.
My cat tree in full bloom! Looks a little like an album cover.
The PDSA Vet Nurse pointed out that cats play in a way that tends to mimic their natural hunting behaviors, from chasing and pouncing to stalking, diving, hiding, and throwing.
“You can tell when cats are having fun, their faces light up and their eyes go wide and bright as they become excited and alert; their senses heighten and their pupils can widen. Their whole body language becomes animated and light,” Downing said.
The living room is now fully catified!
I finally got started on my boy's wall!
Cat tree
According to her, cat owners can tell that they’re doing well if their pets feel confident enough to have “a mad half-hour” where they “become full of fun and excitement, running around, chasing imaginary mice, sometimes whizzing up curtains, and being so full of fun that they can’t contain themselves.”
She continued: “If your cat is happy and confident enough to display this kind of behavior, you can congratulate yourself on being a great cat owner as your cat feels very comfortable in your company.”
Lola and her cat shelves
My new kittywall
Ravi lovin' life on his catscape.
Got my kitty shelves up last night! I love how they turned out and can’t wait to add!
Updated our wall yesterday
Well I had added the plastic bowl to our wall and someone asked if our babies use it , well yes they do, well Flint just started lol.
Some of my guys enjoying the dryer weather. Still warm at 33.5 (lil over 90) or so but it's still nice to enjoy the breeze and hunt some lizards.
Finally got all the main parts up!
Narrow balcony with cat shelves
For those of yall knocking the Costco Catry cat tree, idk what makes yall happy?! This is awesome!!! And Miss Emma got comfy right away in it!!
My granddaughter made this for her cats out of cardboard boxes(from Amazon)!
Minimal cat wall in our little apartment
Mostly IKEA shelves with doormat velcro to them.
This has made my life so much easier
Added some stops on the cat highway in the bedroom
I have 3 cats, this is part of our catification
Costco
$95 here in Northern California. Not sure price or availability in other states.
I made these out of cardboard.
You seem like the kind of people who would appreciate them.
The cat is Moz, and he's not that into boxes, but it's nice to have a hobby.
Exterior is fenced in. Next boxes and ledges. I put some furniture in it for now so they could enjoy the day.
They love it already.
One of my many 'tree top' sleeping areas, this scoop bed was made for me by my staff using a concrete form, wrapped sheet cork and trimmed out with sisal rope. Soft blankies and treats make it cozy n comfy. All the steps are also covered in sheet cork so there's no slipping.
I managed to create my cat wall, too!
hello everyone. I wanted to show handmade scratching posts for sale
Shelves go all the way around so my cat never has to touch the floor. He can get up the by using the book case crates or the larger ribbon light crates. Still have to put carpet on 2 of the shelves, we’re getting there.
it's a start!
the two empty brackets are for a bridge, but arms needed a rest. lol to the left are windows, which i'll put a walkway over!
I did some things for my little fur girl.
