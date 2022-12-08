20 Cute Cats That Were Naughty And Nice This Week, Shared On This Cat Rescue’s Instagram Page
Santa Claus is coming to town. He’s making a list, he’s checking it twice, and he’s gonna find out who’s been naughty and who’s been nice. If you think that this applies just to us, dear Pandas, you couldn’t be more wrong. Our Beloved Feline Overlords get judged, too.
The ‘Heaven on Earth’ cat rescue organization, based in Los Angeles, has a fantastic initiative in place where it shares photos of the cats in its care that have been naughty and nice. The pics are cute, and the reasons for being nominated are doubly so! We’ve collected the most heartwarming ones to make you smile.
If you’re living in California and are thinking of rescuing a cat, consider contacting ‘Heaven on Earth.’ They’re based in North Hollywood, and their sanctuary and adoption center is known as Perry’s Place: it’s open to potential adopters Thursday through to Sunday.
Bored Panda has reached out to the 'Heaven on Earth' team via email and we're awaiting a response. Meanwhile, we also got in touch with Ingrid Johnson, a certified cat behavior consultant and the founder of Fundamentally Feline. She kindly shared her insights on introducing newly adopted pets into new environments. Scroll down for our full interview.
Certified cat behavior consultant Ingrid told Bored Panda that the important thing that pet owners can do to make their newly adopted cat feel comfortable and right at home in a new environment is to take it slow.
"For cats, change of environment is one of the most stressful things they can experience. Start a new cat off in a SMALL room, like a bathroom or home office. Many humans think this is cruel and want to give them a lot of space, but vast open areas that are unfamiliar are very threatening and scary to cats," she explained to us.
"Once they are eating, drinking, and using the litter box normally then you can slowly give them access to a little bit more of the house, slowly over time. Another VERY important point is to ensure that they keep eating in the face of this stressful change," she said.
Meanwhile, when it comes to helping the animal manage its stress and anxiety, it's essential to not force anything. Be patient.
"Let the cat come to you and get used to you and the household slowly. If the cat is timid, go in, sit down and read out loud to them or scroll your phone and allow them to approach you IF they want to and at their own pace," cat behavior consultant Ingrid, from Fundamentally Feline, said.
"Direct eye contact is threatening, so avert your eyes, stay quiet and calm and hopefully your cat will blossom realizing they are safe. Play is another great icebreaker. Play with interactive wand toys decreases stress and increases confidence so try to engage the cats in play and explore a variety of toys as many cats can be 'prey specific' and maybe only like feathers, small mice, or snakes, so you have to explore to find toys that interest them." You can find more information on how to introduce your cat to a new environment right over here.
The ‘Heaven on Earth’ cat rescue has a singular mission: “To transform the lives of homeless cats through rescue, sanctuary, and new beginnings.” The team running the non-profit does this in a variety of ways. From providing sanctuary and facilitating adoptions to organizing foster programs and doing community outreach. What’s more, they provide help when it comes to transporting cats to spay/neuter them.
Formally known as the ‘Heaven on Earth Society for Animals’ is the brainchild of Erendira Cronkhite, who founded it in 2000. Her goal was to address the cat overpopulation crisis in Los Angeles: only a small number of the cats entering the city’s shelter system were leaving it alive.
By 2004, the organization started a small adoption program. The project continued to grow and expand, as generous donors funded the non-profit’s mission.
Eventually, Perry’s Place grew to house 12 cage-free rooms, 3 large personal enclosures, and a total of 72 cat condos. This means that around 250 cattos can be taken care of in the facility. Meanwhile, a further 100 cats can be placed in foster care.
Though we’d love to rescue every single pet in need of love and a forever home in the world, it’s not a decision that anyone should take lightly. (For starters, how is everyone going to fit in your home?!) You have to think about whether you’ll be able to give your new animal buddies the quality life they deserve.
And that means being honest about how much time you’ll be able to spend with your new pet. It also means being realistic about your ability to provide it with adequate shelter, food, and medical care. Everyone wants to help (and that’s a wonderful thing), but it’s also important to back up that need with adequate resources. One of the worst things that you can do is adopt an animal and then realize you can’t (or don’t want to) take care of it…
A while back, Bored Panda spoke to the PDSA, the UK’s leading vet charity, about adopting pets, and what new owners ought to keep in mind.
“You should book your puppy or kitten in for a health check with your vet soon after bringing them home. This will allow you to check they’re healthy, they’re growing at the correct rate, and when they need their next parasite treatments or vaccinations,” PDSA Vet Anna Ewers Clark told us during an earlier interview. You can speak to your vet about any other procedures that your new best friend might need. Also, talk to them about having your pet neutered.
“Make sure you insure them from the day they’re brought home so their vet bills will be covered if they ever become unwell or are injured,” the vet explained to Bored Panda before that pet owners should consider the financial aspects as well. It’s something that can easily be forgotten.
Meanwhile, you ought to consider how old your newly adopted pet is. This can change a lot of things. “Your puppy or kitten will need a slightly different routine from an adult cat or dog,” Anna, from the PDSA, said earlier.
“It’s important that they have regular mealtimes when they’re young. Usually around 3 meals a day. They’ll also need plenty of rest. Often young pets are very active in short bursts and then will become sleepy,” she told Bored Panda.
“It’s important to play with your puppy or kitten as this is an important part of their development and encourages them to be active, but if they start to get tired it’s best to let them sleep for a while,” the vet said that owners have to find the right balance between activity and rest.
“Puppies and kittens have a socialization period when they are young, which is a time when their brains are hard-wired to learn about the world around them,” she said. “For puppies, this [the period of socialization] is from 4-12 weeks, and for kittens from 3-8 weeks old. During this socialization period, it’s important to allow your pet to have lots of positive experiences with different sounds, smells, and situations as well as helping them meet a variety of different people.”
Which of these weekly naughty and nice cat pics did you enjoy the most, dear Pandas? Do you have any cats living with you at home? Have you ever adopted an animal before? Share your thoughts, experience, and cat pics in the comment section. We'd love to hear from you!