Most of us have fallen prey to putting off cleaning until the last minute. But after getting tired of staring at the mess and finally doing it, you start wondering why you didn’t do it sooner. Afterward, your mind seems to be lighter, and you feel proud of yourself for getting that sink tap to sparkle that much.

People on this list also tackled tidying up tasks that were long overdue, resulting in these amazing transformations that are oddly satisfying. Scroll down to find them, and be sure to upvote the ones that became the motivation for cleaning you didn’t know you needed.

While you're at it, don't forget to check out a conversation with the owner of Wilkins Refresh Cleaning Service, Michael Wilkins, and cleaning professional and owner of Clean Queen House Cleaning, Katie Lambert, who kindly agreed to give a few tips on how to make cleaning less of a hassle.