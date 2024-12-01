ADVERTISEMENT

Most of us have fallen prey to putting off cleaning until the last minute. But after getting tired of staring at the mess and finally doing it, you start wondering why you didn’t do it sooner. Afterward, your mind seems to be lighter, and you feel proud of yourself for getting that sink tap to sparkle that much. 

People on this list also tackled tidying up tasks that were long overdue, resulting in these amazing transformations that are oddly satisfying. Scroll down to find them, and be sure to upvote the ones that became the motivation for cleaning you didn’t know you needed.

While you're at it, don't forget to check out a conversation with the owner of Wilkins Refresh Cleaning Service, Michael Wilkins, and cleaning professional and owner of Clean Queen House Cleaning, Katie Lambert, who kindly agreed to give a few tips on how to make cleaning less of a hassle.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Just Cleaned The Pool At My New House For The First Time… Surprise Dolphin

Before-after-cleaning-pictures of a pool, showing transformation from dirty to clean with a dolphin mosaic.

patriotfear Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
You May Also Like:
#2

My Newest Cleaning. Took 2 Days. (Mental Health Problems)

Before-after-cleaning-pictures of a bathroom; cluttered with cans and trash, then spotless and organized.

The last couple of years was a hell for this owner. Fortunately he recognized he can't continue his life this way, so he asked my help. Please don't judge

CleanwithBarbie Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#3

1995 Zippo, Before And After. One Day It Will Look Like It Did Before The Sanding And Polish

Before-after cleaning pictures of a brass lighter, showcasing its transformation from tarnished to shiny and polished.

nothing_fancy21 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST

"A clean environment is essential because it promotes both physical and mental well-being. A tidy, organized space reduces stress, increases productivity, and fosters a positive atmosphere," says Michael Wilkins, owner of Wilkins Refresh Cleaning Service to Bored Panda.

"It also plays a crucial role in health by minimizing the spread of germs and allergens, creating a safer and more comfortable space for everyone. Whether at home or in the workplace, cleanliness enhances focus, improves overall satisfaction, and contributes to a healthier lifestyle."
#4

Before/After Of A Backyard I Cleaned Up Today

Before-after cleaning pictures of a backyard, showing a transformation from overgrown weeds to a tidy, manicured space.

rpgmgta Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#5

Who Doesn’t Enjoy Clean Kitchen Lights (Before And After)

Before and after cleaning pictures of a glass pendant light showing noticeable shine and clarity improvement.

kingmax321 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#6

Not Perfect But I Feel Very Accomplished

Before and after cleaning pictures of a stove, showing dramatic improvement from dirty to spotless condition.

rad1oheadfreak Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST

Cleaning professional and owner of Clean Queen House Cleaning, Katie Lambert, definitely agrees that having a clean environment is crucial both for mental and physical health.

"Having a clean, decluttered space helps you keep a calm mind. I know for myself having ADHD, I get overwhelmed and can't think as well if my space is dirty and cluttered. I also feel ashamed that I have to spend my weekends and evenings to upkeep my house. I don't know where that shame came from, but I have talked to many women who feel the same way," she shares.
#7

One Of The Dirtiest Cars I’ve Detailed. The Lady (86) Was Super Sweet And Tipped Me $100

Before-after-cleaning pictures showing a car interior transformation from dirty to spotless.

Aggravating-Coast-82 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#8

A Mid-Century Silver Cocktail Shaker For $7. Look At What Some Polish Can Do

Before and after cleaning pictures showing a tarnished silver pitcher transformed into a shiny, polished state.

LizT4Y Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Before And After Photos Of This Pool I Cleaned Today. How’d I Do?

Before-after cleaning pictures of a pool with a dirty and clean side, showing transformation.

MrBirb_ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT

We were also curious to know what inspired these professionals to pursue a career associated with cleaning. Wilkins said it was because he saw an opportunity to make a positive impact on businesses by providing clean, organized, and aesthetically pleasing workspaces.

"As a business owner myself, I understand how important it is to create an environment that fosters productivity, creativity, and well-being. By offering professional cleaning services, I can help business owners maintain a welcoming and efficient workspace, ensuring their employees and clients feel comfortable and confident in their surroundings. It’s incredibly rewarding to contribute to a cleaner, more enjoyable environment for everyone," he told us.
#10

Between Work And Struggling With Depression, I Finally Found The Motivation To Finish Cleaning My Room From NYE To NYD

Before-after-cleaning-pictures showing a messy bedroom transformed into a tidy, organized space with blue walls and neat furnishings.

paarkrosis Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#11

My Work On This Oven From Today's Job... Before/After

Before-after-cleaning-pictures of an oven door showing dramatic cleanliness improvement.

Keithbaby99 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#12

CLR Is Actually Magic. (With Some Elbow Grease)

Before-after-cleaning pictures showing a dirty bathtub on the left and a spotless bathtub on the right.

thatsnotcoool Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST

Meanwhile, Lambert got into the cleaning business in 2009 after graduating college in Hawaii, as there weren't many available job openings.

ADVERTISEMENT

"My sister, Laura Christian, started her cleaning service in 2005 in Fort Collins. I would help clean for her business when I would come home for summer breaks, and when I was getting ready to graduate, my sister suggested that I clean houses in Hilo, where I was. I ran that business for 8 years, it was really, really hard. Hiring, managing, all of it," she said, sharing her experience.

#13

My Little Weekend Project Before And After

Before-after cleaning pictures of server room cables, showing disorderly wires then organized and clean racks.

SuspiciousLadder Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

It Was So Hard To Find The Motivation

Before-after-cleaning pictures of a kitchen, showing transformation from cluttered and dirty to tidy and clean.

CleanwithBarbie Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

I Scrubbed The Floor At Work Today And It Traveled Two Years Into The Past

Before and after cleaning pictures show a supermarket floor half dirty and half clean with a bowl and spray bottle.

Macabee721 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST

But things started to pick up when she moved back to Colorado and started another clean business there. "This one was different because I had already made a ton of mistakes in Hawaii, so we were able to grow faster in Colorado. The major game changer for me was in 2023, at age 37, I was diagnosed with ADHD. Then it all came together. Why cleaning is so important for mental health, why I have struggled so much with shame (due to my poor executive functioning), I now want to help more people who struggle with their mental health with cleaning," she told Bored Panda.

ADVERTISEMENT
#16

30 Minute Soak In Vinegar

Before-after-cleaning pictures of a kitchen sink aerator, showing limescale removal and restored cleanliness.

TLee1981 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#17

Currently I Reorganize All Of Our 80 Workplaces In The Office

Before-after cleaning pictures of a desk setup with monitors and keyboards, showing clutter reduction and organization improvements.

EinJulius Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

Professional Oven Cleaner Here - Would Anyone Be Interested In My Top Tips And Products?

Before and after cleaning pictures of an oven interior, showcasing a dramatic transformation from grimy to spotless.

Necessary-Ad5410 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST

When asked why so many people put off tidying until the last minute, Wilkins said, "Many people dislike cleaning because it can feel like a time-consuming and often overwhelming task, especially when juggling busy schedules. It’s easy to put it off because the immediate results aren’t always visible, and the process can feel repetitive and tedious," he said.

"Additionally, cleaning often requires attention to detail and physical effort, which can be tiring. As a result, many prefer to focus on tasks that feel more rewarding or urgent, leaving cleaning to the last minute. However, I think that once people experience the benefits of a clean and organized space, the motivation to keep up with it often increases!"  

ADVERTISEMENT
#19

The 44 Bus Stop Got Trashed Overnight. Went Out To Clean It And Met A ‘New’ Neighbor Debbie (She’s Lived Here For 30 Yrs) Who Lent A Hand. People Talk Trash About Sf, We Pick It Up

Before-after cleaning pictures showing a messy bus stop cleaned by two smiling people.

RefuseRefuseSF Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

I Cleaned My 23 Year Old Favourite Plushie

Before and after cleaning pictures of a stuffed cat, showing a transformation from dirty and matted to clean and fluffy.

I wanted to make this post for anyone who might be worried about cleaning their favourite plushies.
I made the decision to clean mine and as a result, cleaning and bringing plushies back to life became a little hobby of mine. I hand washed her just once to see how she would handle it and gave her a brush for the first time. Then I put her in the washing machine twice and took a few photos while she was drying, whilst also brushing her out as she was drying. I was so emotional seeing her ginger colour coming back and actually being able to see her tabby stripes again

Practical_Photo5547 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#21

Several Weeks Ago, I Asked Y’all About Cleaning This Thing On The Side Of My House

Before and after cleaning pictures of a metal door on a brick wall, showing significant transformation and removal of grime.

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT

Lambert agrees that a chore like cleaning can be highly overwhelming if a person is trying to complete it all at once. "If you can, set your family up on a recurring cleaning schedule with your local cleaning service, this will not only help your relationship, but also help to make sure you're living in a clean space, you just need to maintain your things! If you need help with decluttering or organizing, I suggest hiring an organizer first, then the house cleaner can come in and do a really great deep clean," she recommends.
#22

I Scrubbed One Side Of A Pan I've Had For Many Years

Before-after cleaning pictures of a pan showing a stark contrast between a clean and dirty surface.

neocamel Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#23

Years Of Grime Removed From Tile Floor With Vinegar, Baking Soda, Dish Soap And Water

Before-after-cleaning-pictures of a tiled hallway floor, showing a dramatic transformation in cleanliness and color.

After letting everything sit for an hour, a lot of the filth was lifted to the surface. I used a scrub brush to clean the crevices and the dirt came off just like using a hot knife through butter. I highly recommend using this non-toxic cleaning method.

stal0510 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#24

Cleaned My USB Cable With An Alcohol Wipe

Before-after-cleaning pictures of USB cables, one dirty and the other clean, held in a hand.

brcnz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT

Something else that can make tidying up less of a hassle is breaking the tasks into smaller, more manageable steps, says Wilkins. "Instead of tackling everything at once, focus on one area at a time, like a room or surface."

Another tip he has is to use the right tools and cleaning products to complete the job. "Microfiber cloths, for example, are great for dusting and wiping surfaces without leaving residue. Regular maintenance, like wiping down high-touch areas daily, can prevent buildup and make deep cleaning less overwhelming," he adds.

"Lastly, always clean from top to bottom, starting with dusting and ending with floors, so dirt and debris don’t fall on areas you've already cleaned. These strategies can save time and effort while keeping your space consistently clean."
#25

My MacBook Pro Before And After I Used Listerine To Remove The Anti-Glare Coating

Before-after cleaning pictures of a laptop screen, showing transformation from dirty to spotless.

Dravalo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

I Polished My Silver Spoons Today

Before-after cleaning pictures of ornate silver spoons, with the left two tarnished and the right two polished.

Reese9951 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

Found This Solid Copper Mug At An Antique Store For $4 And Spent An Hour Cleaning It With Vinegar And Baking Soda

Before and after cleaning pictures of a copper mug, showing tarnished and polished surfaces.

dev_salsa Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT

Lambert emphasizes the importance of cleaning more often and having a schedule for it (for example, doing 10-15 minutes of tasks every evening).

"Simple things to keep up with daily include washing dishes, wiping counters, wiping down the stove for grease after cooking, and throwing away any trash. Then you can add in high dusting one night or dusting surfaces another night. Make sure to include the toilets at least once a week, showers can be once every other week, as well as scrubbing the stove, backsplash, and hood!"
#28

Client Called Me Thursday, Went To The Pool Friday, Started The Clean Up Process. Before Is From Friday And After Is Tuesday, Quick Turn Around In 100+ Degree Louisiana Heat

Before-after-cleaning-pictures showing a pool transformation from green and murky to clear and inviting.

Flyersfreak Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#29

30 Yrs Of Grease And Grime On A Le Crueset - Before And After

Before-after cleaning pictures of a pot lid, showing dramatic difference in cleanliness and shine.

ShizzStewWhizz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#30

Before And After From The Back Of The Oven In My New Apartment

Before-after cleaning pictures of a kitchen corner. Dirty tiles and grime on the left; spotless and clean on the right.

CounselorJohn Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#31

Some Nice People Helped Me On How To Clean My Retainer. Here Is The Final Result And How It Was

Before-after cleaning pictures of a dental retainer, showing significant improvement in clarity and cleanliness.

jd1906 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#32

Really Puts Things Into Perspective When They Clean One Of The Seats

"Before after cleaning pictures of a train seat, one half clean and vibrant, the other half dull and dirty."

Glass-Bead-Gamer Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#33

Guys Tell Me A More Satisfying Thing That Seeing Your Groupset Before And After Cleaning It

Before-after-cleaning pictures of a bicycle chain and gears, showing a dramatic difference in cleanliness and shine.

WattCyclist Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#34

Update On The Copper Pots I Found For 6$cad Each. They Cleaned Up Well

Before-after cleaning pictures of copper pots, showing tarnished pots on top and polished pots on the bottom.

nanabozho2 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#35

3 Days Cleaning Help For Free. This Was The Hardest Job Ever

Before-after cleaning pictures showing a cluttered living room and kitchen transformed into tidy, organized spaces.

CleanwithBarbie Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

Hurricane Helene Destroyed Our House But Not Our Cast Iron

Before-after-cleaning pictures of a cast iron pan, showing a transformation from rusty to clean and polished.

Cochrynn Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

Bathtub

Before and after cleaning pictures of a bathroom tub, showing significant improvement in cleanliness.

AdditionalSeries814 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#38

This Bathroom Cabinet I Just Cleaned

Before and after cleaning pictures showing a mirrored cabinet.

Jezebel_97 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#39

Ancestral Grime Update

Before-after-cleaning-pictures of a wooden cabinet drawer with ornate handle, showing restored finish.

Arileine Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#40

I Clean Up Illegal Dumping For Fun In The San Francisco Bay Area. Enjoy Some More Before And Afters

Before-after cleaning pictures showing a street and park area littered with trash, then clean and tidy.

pengweather Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#41

Cleaned My Keyboard For The First Time In 13 Years

Before-after cleaning pictures showing a keyboard transformation from dirty to clean in three stages.

EthanWS6 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#42

Grout Clean In My “New” House

Before and after cleaning pictures show tiles with leopard print slippers and pink socks.

ApprehensiveBass4977 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#43

Thank You Guys Again, Full Before And After

Before and after cleaning pictures showing a bathtub transformation from stained to pristine condition.

Peanut_Gaming Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#44

Oven Before & After From Work Today

Before-after-cleaning-pictures of a stovetop, showing a dramatic transformation from dirty to sparkling clean.

deDoinkofDisnDat Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#45

Before And After Photos Of My Oven That The Previous Tenant And Landlord Left For Me. Not Perfect, But So Much Better!

Before-after-cleaning pictures of oven surfaces, showing dramatic transformation from dirty to sparkling clean.

CraftyWifeNMom Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#46

We Cleaned And Organised The Whole House For My Mum’s Birthday. This Was The Pantry

Before-after cleaning pictures of a pantry, showing cluttered shelves transformed into an organized space with neatly arranged items.

brittanygaye Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#47

Bedroom Before And After

Before-after cleaning pictures of a bedroom. Left side cluttered, right side tidy and organized with a dog in view.

nerdy_birdie_ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#48

Depression Den: Progress, Not Perfection

Before-after-cleaning pictures of a kitchen, showing transformation from cluttered to tidy and organized spaces.

Odd-Sheepherder4055 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#49

Before-And-After Cleaning Of A 300-Year-Old Silver-Inlaid Sword Pommel

Before-after-cleaning-pictures of a decorative metal dish, showing transformation from tarnished to polished with patterns.

Antique_Steel Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#50

Before/After Of A Backyard Cleanup I Did Today

Top and bottom comparison of garden transformation, before-after-cleaning-pictures.

rpgmgta Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#51

I've Been Cleaning Up The Cauldron I Found Buried In My Forest

Before and after cleaning pictures of an old iron pot against a brick wall, showing rust removal results.

BoosterSqueak Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#52

Before And After Some Cleaning Of A Friend's Friend's PC

Before-after cleaning pictures of a computer, showing a dusty setup on the left and a clean, organized interior on the right.

ajlepori Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#53

I Cleaned My Grandmother-In-Laws Old Watch For Her

Before and after cleaning pictures of a white watch strap, showing transformation from dirty to spotless condition.

laaadiespls Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#54

Last Year We Had A Bag Break And It Dropped A 1.75l Bottle Of Vodka And The Pavements Been Clean There Ever Since

Before-after cleaning pictures of a driveway, showing a clear contrast between cleaned and uncleaned sections.

48jrej Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#55

Update Post On Cleaning Dutch Oven

Before and after cleaning pictures of a pot, showing transformation from stained to clean.

Kingwolfie13 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#56

I Finally Cleaned My Kitchen After Months Of Depression. I’m So Proud Of Myself

Before-after cleaning pictures showing a kitchen countertop transformation from cluttered to clean.

practicalsoup Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#57

Kitchen Utensil Drawer - Before And After

Before-after cleaning pictures of a kitchen drawer, showing organized utensils in separate compartments.

I used to hate this drawer, and now it makes me happy to use it! Still want to find a better spot to store clips, but other than that this setup has been great for us.

DaddyStacks1102 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#58

Before And After - Cleaned Up This 1930s Oil Can With Meguiar’s #6 Cleaner Wax

Before-after-cleaning pictures of a Houston Motor Oil can, showing restored bright colors and clear branding.

KarmaBot200 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#59

Update On The Burnt Pot: Coworker Said Screw It And Cleaned It By Hand

Before-after-cleaning-pictures of a pot, showing a dirty interior on the left and a clean, shiny interior on the right.

I guess he had the same idea but using brute force instead of any cleaners.

kingftheeyesores Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#60

New & Clean vs. Battle Tested & Dirty

Before-after cleaning pictures of two model cars, showing a clean blue car and a dusty, dirty car side by side.

ayjinnn Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#61

Thanks For The Tips. Owe Y’all One

Before-after cleaning pictures of a shower showing dirty tiles on the left and clean, shiny tiles on the right.

I assumed I was destined to live with this shower stained forever. I read a comment where someone said their grandma told them if it’s not scratched or melted then it can be cleaned, and I felt inspired to try.

flora523 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#62

A Fox In My Backyard Left Me A Raccoon Skull. So, I Decided To Clean It Up

Before-after cleaning pictures of an animal skull on a wooden surface, showing transformation from dirty to clean.

IAmAPhysicsGuy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#63

What You Should Expect From A Professional Carpet Cleaner

Before and after cleaning pictures of a carpet with stains removed.

programedtobelieve Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#64

Cleaning My Depression Flat After Months Of Being In A Bad Place

Before-after-cleaning pictures of a living room and kitchen, showing cluttered spaces transformed into tidy, organized areas.

Consistent-Ad-1099 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#65

Engine Block: Before And After Cleaning

Before-and-after-cleaning pictures showing a rusted engine part on the left and the same part cleaned on the right.

mechrec Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#66

Cleaning Oil Stains Off Concrete

Before-after-cleaning pictures showing a concrete driveway. Left: stained surface; right: clean and refreshed appearance.

Dr_Stein Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#67

2 Pics, Before And After Clean Up. Aluminum And Baking Soda Works But Smells

Before-after cleaning pictures of a polished metal object on a kitchen counter.

Iamthemeltingpot Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#68

3 Years Without Cleaning Mouse Pad Before And After

Before-after-cleaning pictures of mouse pad, showing significant improvement in cleanliness and appearance.

s4mplev Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#69

At 25 Years Old I Learned You Are Supposed To Clean Carpets

Before-after-cleaning-pictures showing a carpeted hallway with noticeable cleaning results.

Drummingdungarees Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#70

Before & After Cleaning I Did Today!

Before-and-after-cleaning pictures showing a shower and sink transform from dirty to spotless.

IOwnYourWallet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#71

An Hour Of Scrubbing And Polishing And This Casserole Dish Is Good As New!

Before-after-cleaning pictures of a glass baking dish in a kitchen sink showing significant improvement in cleanliness.

neocamel Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#72

Tag-Teamed By Adhd And Depression For A Year. Finally Cleaned My Atrocious Nest

Before-after cleaning pictures showing a messy room transformed into a tidy, vibrant space with colorful lighting.

5C0L0P3NDR4 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#73

16 Years Of Use Of vs. Freshly Cleaned Floor

Before-after cleaning pictures show a dramatic difference on a wooden floor, highlighting a clean and shiny surface.

ElysianDaydream Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#74

Cleaned My Boyfriends Crusty Keyboard After 5 Years

Before and after cleaning pictures of a keyboard showing a dusty and clean comparison.

tintinpindpind Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#75

Deep Cleaning The Floor, So Satisfying

Before and after cleaning pictures of a herringbone brick floor showing noticeable contrast in cleanliness and color.

I am deep cleaning the floor, which has only been surface mopped since we moved in. This does not get rid of the perma-grime. So I've done a full surface strip. The top bit is perma-grime, the bottom bit is the stripped floor. Now I know what the floor looks like. Only another 900sq ft to go!

anemoschaos Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#76

Cleaned My Parents Front Door

Before-after-cleaning pictures of a door, showcasing the transformation from dirty to clean.

_ravioli_buster_ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#77

Before And After Of My Moms A Bathroom

Before-after-cleaning pictures: a bathtub with dirt and grime transformed to a clean, white surface.

I was told I should post the before and after pics in a separate post lol, so here it is: Based on some suggestions, I did four rounds of cleaning, it definitely took ALOT of patience.
1. toilet bowl cleaner, that I made sure was thoroughly covering the tub by lightly scrubbing it all over it. I let it sit for 15-20 minutes, scrub hard with steelwool. Rinse Barkeepers friend powder and with the same brand gel, I made it into a little paste that I coated the whole tub with, let it sit for 45 minutes and then scrubbed, rinse. This got almost all of it.
2. CLR, thoroughly spread around the walls and let sit for 5-7 minutes, scrub, rinse
3. one last deep scrub with vinegar, elbow grease and a lot of cussing and fussing because my back locked up bent over the tub at this point.

More_Personality_139 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!