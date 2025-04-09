Someone recently asked netizens to list the seemingly unnoticeable things they should not forget to clean before guests come over. Some of the answers might seem like a no-brainer while others could surprise you. From "under the toilet lid" to "on top of the fridge," Bored Panda has picked our favorites. Feel free to save them so you don’t get caught off-guard, and embarrassed, the next time the doorbell rings.

There are few things that get me speed cleaning faster than hearing I’m just about to host some unexpected guests. I try to keep my home as tidy and sanitized as possible at all times. But when you have a young kid and a dog as unemployed housemates, living rent-free and competing for who can make the biggest mess, it’s not always easy. Even the most pedantic of people might forget a spot when they’re racing with a bucket and mop in hand, against the clock.

#1 Mirrors, glass doors and the overall smell of the place.

#2 Dusting ceiling fans. Some people never clean them off and have a inch of dust on them.

#3 Yeah, sit on the toilet and gaze at the floor. People have nothing to look at while on the pot, so they’ll notice things like baseboard trim, dirty grout, etc.

#4 Inside of kitchen trash can lid.

#5 Under the toilet lid!

#6 Front of kitchen cabinets.

#7 Door handles, cabinet doors and fridge especially.

#8 Inside your microwave. I know it seems like nobody would be getting in there, but next think you know, they're asking to heat up their cup of coffee you offered them...

#9 The walls. Especially if you put your hand in one spot a lot.

#10 Dead bugs in light fixtures.

#11 Those covers that go on light switches and electrical outlets! They're usually white and glossy, and they get touched a lot so they yuck up fast.

#12 First thing is not even a sight issue… how does your house SMELL??? If your garbage is overflowing, it’s quick and easy swap over. Gather from other areas like bathroom too while you’re at it. Next is the bathroom. A quick wipe of the toilet and sink (not a full detail scrub, just a wipe) goes a long way. And last is change over the hand towels in your kitchen and bath for fresh ones. Chances are your guest will use the bathroom and these are the smallest things you can do that go the longest ways to make your space feel fresh. And this should only take you maximum 10 minutes, then if you have more time you can tackle other things around that you feel put your space in a more welcoming state.

#13 Cobwebs on the ceilings.

#14 Wash the rug in the guest bathroom. Idk how many times I’ve stayed at people’s houses and I put socks on the second I get out of the shower because the rug is filthy with dirt and crumbs and god knows what that stick to your feet. I swear some people have never washed them since laying them down. .

#15 The top of the fridge.



I am short and my husband is tall. My husband does not care if there is dust on top of the fridge and I cannot see it so I forget. Every two weeks I stand on a stool that makes me as tall as my husband and I clean all the areas tall people see that I (a short person) do not.



I am a stay at home wife and my husband works a lot so I don’t mind that he does not clean and I do.

#16 My mom always says silverware drawer!

#17 Floors in visiting areas are truly clean, not just look clean. If the host requests shoes off at the door (my personal preference), sock soles shouldn’t be dirty after visiting for an hour or two.

#18 The bathroom medicine cabinet. People are gonna look. Hide that stuff under your bed till they’re gone. Toothbrushes too.

#19 The answer is baseboards. Especially in the bathroom.

#20 The space between the seat cover and back of the toilet! And the top of the toilet. I get the ick when it’s dusty

#21 Take a good look at your outside front door area. Make sure the doorbell isn’t smudged with dirt.

#22 Empty the bathroom garbage.

#23 Hand soap and clean towels to dry your hands in the bathroom.

#24 Please wipe down your dining chairs. Seats AND rings, especially if you have children. There are almost ALWAYS crusty bits of food stuck on them and gross handprints that you don’t notice. Saying this as a mom AND a guest… but other than that, I wouldn’t worry. They are coming to see YOU and if they sit in judgement, well… that says more about them than you, love… I only mentioned the chair thing because that is good practice in general and people almost always forget it when they are cleaning from my experience.

#25 People with dogs: if your dog has a favorite place to lounge on the sofa, please sit there yourself and have your guest sit on your favorite spot, instead of vice versa.



I can't tell you how many times my friends' homes will be pretty clean but when I visit and am invited to sit down on the sofa, and it is just gross with pet oils (even if the pet hair is swept up). Gives me huge icks and makes me want to shower/wash all my clothes. (And yep I like dogs). So give your guest your favorite spot, and you sit in your pet's grimy spot.

#26 Top of the toilet cistern unless it's one of those near the ceiling ones.

#27 Sink faucets and mirrors. Also dust random places.

#28 If you are short... apparently tall people can see the dust on your shelves and picture frames. lol.



seriously though, take a bucket and some cloths and wash all the doors, esp around the doorknobs and also the light switches and the walls around those. Look closely at the wall next to the toilet in all kinds of light/positions.

#29 When the light’s string pull is white …. Except for the bottom few inches above the plastic oohjah at the bottom.

#30 Exhaustive list, which may or may not be relevant depending on what you are going to do together:



Door handles, doors, thresholds and trim for doors, and walls, especially in areas with a lot of spatter, like bathroom and kitchen.



Light switches and electrical outlets.



Toilet seat, above and under. Toilet brims. Sinks and taps (hate coming home to peoples homes and there are residues of beard all over the bathroom sink). Toilet paper holders.



Table sides.



Below carpets and behind curtains.



Radiators.



Remotes for TV and other equipment, game controllers, keyboards and mouse.



Glassware.



Microwaves, stove tops and ovens. Fridge.

#31 The black garbage disposals guard thingy in your kitchen sink.

#32 Behind the bathroom door. You don’t see that spot until the bathroom door is closed. And it can collect a lot of dust and ick.

#33 Toilet rim and corners of bathroom.

#34 I like to have the front door and back door of my apartment open when I sweep. If it’s not too cold, I’ll even have the fan on. I think it refreshes the room and helps diffuse any smells to which I might have become oblivious.

#35 Light switches. People seem to forget to clean them, even self-described ‘neat freaks.’.

#36 Doors where people grab them to push or pull them

open. Area around and above the doorknob. Also, light switch covers.

#37 Under the toilet.

#38 Lampshades . Tops of things you cant see but taller people may . Bannisters .

#39 Stainless steel anything seems to be way more dirty than we notice day to day. Grill hoods, fridge handles, microwaves, ovens, trash cans, visible small appliances, dishwashers all show hard water, smudges and dust. I give these a once over.

#40 The glass covers on light fixtures like a dining room chandelier. Especially if the dining room is usually not used. They get dusty and greasy if they’re near the kitchen. Even light bulbs on wall sconces get dirty if not dusted every once in a while.

#41 Wall behind the garage can if it’s not inside a cupboard. I dated a guy who never cleaned the wall and it was covered in splatter. Yes I spoke up about it no it didn’t last. He was a gross guy.

