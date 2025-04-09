ADVERTISEMENT

There are few things that get me speed cleaning faster than hearing I’m just about to host some unexpected guests. I try to keep my home as tidy and sanitized as possible at all times. But when you have a young kid and a dog as unemployed housemates, living rent-free and competing for who can make the biggest mess, it’s not always easy. Even the most pedantic of people might forget a spot when they’re racing with a bucket and mop in hand, against the clock.

Someone recently asked netizens to list the seemingly unnoticeable things they should not forget to clean before guests come over. Some of the answers might seem like a no-brainer while others could surprise you. From "under the toilet lid" to "on top of the fridge," Bored Panda has picked our favorites. Feel free to save them so you don’t get caught off-guard, and embarrassed, the next time the doorbell rings.

#1

Person cleaning mirror with spray and squeegee, wearing gloves, highlighting cleaning tips before hosting guests. Mirrors, glass doors and the overall smell of the place.

Sunshine2625 , user15285612 Report

    #2

    Ceiling fan with dust on blades, a reminder of things to clean before hosting guests. Dusting ceiling fans. Some people never clean them off and have a inch of dust on them.

    Outrageous-Rope-8707 , Kalyanaraman S Report

    brendaspagnola avatar
    Brenda
    Brenda
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Use an old pillow case. Much easier and contains the dust

    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #3

    Bathroom with a clean toilet and sink, essential cleaning spots before hosting guests. Yeah, sit on the toilet and gaze at the floor. People have nothing to look at while on the pot, so they’ll notice things like baseboard trim, dirty grout, etc.

    pottedPlant_64 , Alexander F Ungerer Report

    brendaspagnola avatar
    Brenda
    Brenda
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Place a few magazines, paperback books, etc in a basket in the bathroom. Guests will appreciate it (make sure you're finished with them in case they disappear).

    #4

    Hand discarding food from a yellow plate into a white trash can. Don't forget to clean before hosting guests. Inside of kitchen trash can lid.

    SweetHomeWherever , freepik Report

    #5

    Person wearing gloves cleaning a toilet, emphasizing essential cleaning before hosting guests. Under the toilet lid!

    SweetJebus731 , rawpixel.com Report

    #6

    Cleaning cabinet handles with a blue cloth, highlighting home cleaning tips before hosting guests. Front of kitchen cabinets.

    Quirky-Prune-2408 , Liliana Drew Report

    simaodrew avatar
    Gossameringue
    Gossameringue
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So true. These collect dust and drips. Dust and drips also describes my teenage dating life.

    #7

    Door handle close-up, often overlooked for cleaning before hosting guests. Door handles, cabinet doors and fridge especially.

    BearsBeetsBerlin , Burak Evlivan Report

    #8

    Open microwave showing interior cleanliness before hosting guests. Inside your microwave. I know it seems like nobody would be getting in there, but next think you know, they're asking to heat up their cup of coffee you offered them...

    thr0w1ta77away , Patty Ho Report

    #9

    Person in gloves cleaning a surface, emphasizing the importance of cleaning before hosting guests. The walls. Especially if you put your hand in one spot a lot.

    ereighna , zaikina Report

    #10

    Dead bugs in light fixtures.

    PricklyPearJuiceBox Report

    #11

    Light switches ready for cleaning before hosting guests. Those covers that go on light switches and electrical outlets! They're usually white and glossy, and they get touched a lot so they yuck up fast.

    TheNobleMoth , Linus Belanger Report

    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I just clean it with windex while I'm cleaning the mirrors.

    #12

    Green towels stacked on a wooden stool, highlighting items you shouldn’t forget to clean before hosting guests. First thing is not even a sight issue… how does your house SMELL??? If your garbage is overflowing, it’s quick and easy swap over. Gather from other areas like bathroom too while you’re at it. Next is the bathroom. A quick wipe of the toilet and sink (not a full detail scrub, just a wipe) goes a long way. And last is change over the hand towels in your kitchen and bath for fresh ones. Chances are your guest will use the bathroom and these are the smallest things you can do that go the longest ways to make your space feel fresh. And this should only take you maximum 10 minutes, then if you have more time you can tackle other things around that you feel put your space in a more welcoming state.

    disAgreeable_Things , Denny Müller Report

    brendaspagnola avatar
    Brenda
    Brenda
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Tackle smells1-2 days before in case deep cleaning of something is needed

    #13

    A spider in its web on a dusty windowsill near green plants, emphasizing cleaning essentials before hosting guests. Cobwebs on the ceilings.

    Booboohole21 , Michał Robak Report

    #14

    Cleaning a red patterned carpet with a brush before hosting guests. Wash the rug in the guest bathroom. Idk how many times I’ve stayed at people’s houses and I put socks on the second I get out of the shower because the rug is filthy with dirt and crumbs and god knows what that stick to your feet. I swear some people have never washed them since laying them down. .

    ExtraAgressiveHugger , Nina Zeynep Güler Report

    #15

    Clean kitchen with modern appliances and organized utensils, highlighting areas to clean before hosting guests. The top of the fridge.

    I am short and my husband is tall. My husband does not care if there is dust on top of the fridge and I cannot see it so I forget. Every two weeks I stand on a stool that makes me as tall as my husband and I clean all the areas tall people see that I (a short person) do not.

    I am a stay at home wife and my husband works a lot so I don’t mind that he does not clean and I do.

    mothernatureisfickle , Jean van der Meulen Report

    brendaspagnola avatar
    Brenda
    Brenda
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Lay wax paper, old towels, fabric, etc on top. Then just wash and replace

    #16

    Open kitchen drawer with organized cutlery, highlighting areas to clean before hosting guests. My mom always says silverware drawer!

    StrawberryMoon211 , Sarah Report

    #17

    Floors in visiting areas are truly clean, not just look clean. If the host requests shoes off at the door (my personal preference), sock soles shouldn’t be dirty after visiting for an hour or two.

    TeaPlusJD Report

    #18

    Toothbrush and toothpaste beside a glass with a slice of lemon, highlighting items people shouldn't forget to clean before guests. The bathroom medicine cabinet. People are gonna look. Hide that stuff under your bed till they’re gone. Toothbrushes too.

    samsmiles456 , Ron Lach Report

    simaodrew avatar
    Gossameringue
    Gossameringue
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Or put really weird s**t in there like jars of preserves, Polly Pocket dolls, and googly eyes

    #19

    Corner baseboard and carpet, an area people often forget to clean before hosting guests. The answer is baseboards. Especially in the bathroom.

    OilersGirl29 , gemteck1 Report

    #20

    The space between the seat cover and back of the toilet! And the top of the toilet. I get the ick when it’s dusty

    Heyyouturnaround Report

    #21

    Pressing a doorbell, often overlooked when cleaning before hosting guests. Take a good look at your outside front door area. Make sure the doorbell isn’t smudged with dirt.

    kdshubert , Jack Gardner Report

    #22

    Empty the bathroom garbage.

    rosemite Report

    #23

    Hand soap and clean towels to dry your hands in the bathroom.

    j-lulu Report

    #24

    Dining chair on clean tile floor, ready for hosting guests. Please wipe down your dining chairs. Seats AND rings, especially if you have children. There are almost ALWAYS crusty bits of food stuck on them and gross handprints that you don’t notice. Saying this as a mom AND a guest… but other than that, I wouldn’t worry. They are coming to see YOU and if they sit in judgement, well… that says more about them than you, love… I only mentioned the chair thing because that is good practice in general and people almost always forget it when they are cleaning from my experience.

    Lilelfen1 , Jordan González Report

    #25

    Dogs on a couch in a living room, highlighting areas not to forget to clean before hosting guests. People with dogs: if your dog has a favorite place to lounge on the sofa, please sit there yourself and have your guest sit on your favorite spot, instead of vice versa.

    I can't tell you how many times my friends' homes will be pretty clean but when I visit and am invited to sit down on the sofa, and it is just gross with pet oils (even if the pet hair is swept up). Gives me huge icks and makes me want to shower/wash all my clothes. (And yep I like dogs). So give your guest your favorite spot, and you sit in your pet's grimy spot.

    temp4adhd , Andrej Lišakov Report

    lovemysuffolk avatar
    lovemy suffolk
    lovemy suffolk
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I agree. This is good hospitality. And the dog probably prefers you in their space over stranger also.

    #26

    Top of the toilet cistern unless it's one of those near the ceiling ones.

    Anxious_Reporter_601 Report

    #27

    Sink faucets and mirrors. Also dust random places.

    No_Poetry2759 Report

    #28

    If you are short... apparently tall people can see the dust on your shelves and picture frames. lol.

    seriously though, take a bucket and some cloths and wash all the doors, esp around the doorknobs and also the light switches and the walls around those. Look closely at the wall next to the toilet in all kinds of light/positions.

    Beautiful_Rhubarb Report

    #29

    When the light’s string pull is white …. Except for the bottom few inches above the plastic oohjah at the bottom.

    IsisPantofel27 Report

    #30

    Exhaustive list, which may or may not be relevant depending on what you are going to do together:

    Door handles, doors, thresholds and trim for doors, and walls, especially in areas with a lot of spatter, like bathroom and kitchen.

    Light switches and electrical outlets.

    Toilet seat, above and under. Toilet brims. Sinks and taps (hate coming home to peoples homes and there are residues of beard all over the bathroom sink). Toilet paper holders.

    Table sides.

    Below carpets and behind curtains.

    Radiators.

    Remotes for TV and other equipment, game controllers, keyboards and mouse.

    Glassware.

    Microwaves, stove tops and ovens. Fridge.

    MawrtiniTheGreat Report

    #31

    The black garbage disposals guard thingy in your kitchen sink.

    Goodygumdops Report

    #32

    Behind the bathroom door. You don’t see that spot until the bathroom door is closed. And it can collect a lot of dust and ick.

    SheWhoSweatsGl1tt3r Report

    #33

    Toilet rim and corners of bathroom.

    kempff Report

    #34

    I like to have the front door and back door of my apartment open when I sweep. If it’s not too cold, I’ll even have the fan on. I think it refreshes the room and helps diffuse any smells to which I might have become oblivious.

    teacherlady666 Report

    #35

    Light switches. People seem to forget to clean them, even self-described ‘neat freaks.’.

    Epimelios Report

    #36

    Doors where people grab them to push or pull them
    open. Area around and above the doorknob. Also, light switch covers.

    Schpinkle Report

    #37

    Under the toilet.

    East-Ordinary2053 Report

    #38

    Lampshades . Tops of things you cant see but taller people may . Bannisters .

    Redsoldiergreen Report

    #39

    Stainless steel anything seems to be way more dirty than we notice day to day. Grill hoods, fridge handles, microwaves, ovens, trash cans, visible small appliances, dishwashers all show hard water, smudges and dust. I give these a once over.

    Cactus_Address1289 Report

    #40

    The glass covers on light fixtures like a dining room chandelier. Especially if the dining room is usually not used. They get dusty and greasy if they’re near the kitchen. Even light bulbs on wall sconces get dirty if not dusted every once in a while.

    PralineKey3552 Report

    #41

    Wall behind the garage can if it’s not inside a cupboard. I dated a guy who never cleaned the wall and it was covered in splatter. Yes I spoke up about it no it didn’t last. He was a gross guy.

    i_t_s_c_e_e_j_a_y_y_ Report

