88 Funny Memes To People Who Get Anxious Just By Existing (New Pics)
Stable? That’s for horses.
I’ve been leaning into that mindset while stumbling through life’s endless turmoils. Luckily, there are plenty of small rituals that help make it all a bit more bearable—like long walks, hot showers, sunny spring mornings, breakfast food, deep conversations, and, of course, finding something that actually makes you smile.
And one of the best places to find those smiles? Memes. Especially the kind that perfectly capture what it’s like to laugh your way through a mental rollercoaster. So here’s a compilation of funny and painfully relatable posts from Freud Intensifies for anyone who needed a reason to chuckle (and cope) today. Enjoy!
🎶 Angry demon, grumpy demon, hate, hate, hate 🎶
All alone, or in twos The ones who really love you Walk up and down, outside the wall Some hand in hand And some gathered together in bands The bleeding hearts and the artists make their stand And when they've given you their all Some stagger and fall, after all it's not easy Banging your heart against some mad bugger's wall