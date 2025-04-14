ADVERTISEMENT

Stable? That’s for horses.

I’ve been leaning into that mindset while stumbling through life’s endless turmoils. Luckily, there are plenty of small rituals that help make it all a bit more bearable—like long walks, hot showers, sunny spring mornings, breakfast food, deep conversations, and, of course, finding something that actually makes you smile.

And one of the best places to find those smiles? Memes. Especially the kind that perfectly capture what it’s like to laugh your way through a mental rollercoaster. So here’s a compilation of funny and painfully relatable posts from Freud Intensifies for anyone who needed a reason to chuckle (and cope) today. Enjoy!

#1

Cartoon character sarcastically says goodbye, highlighting anxious feelings about family interactions.

freud.intensifies Report

healonesaves avatar
Annabelle
Annabelle
Community Member
1 hour ago

Yep. Thank goodness I will f*cking NEVER worry about this again. 🥳

    #2

    SpongeBob in an office cubicle on the phone, illustrating a funny meme about feeling anxious as an adult.

    freud.intensifies Report

    #3

    Funny meme about anxiety: Therapist advises socializing, while a sign humorously invites to a crying session instead.

    freud.intensifies Report

    #4

    Funny meme of a deflated balloon with sunglasses transforming into an inflated balloon.

    freud.intensifies Report

    #5

    Funny meme of a disheveled black cat labeled "Me before coffee" held by a hand, with humorous text below.

    freud.intensifies Report

    #6

    Funny meme about anxiety, featuring a tweet about demon possession and finding it humorous.

    coltondoe Report

    #7

    Duolingo owl saying "Let's review your mistakes!" captures funny meme about anxiety.

    freud.intensifies Report

    #8

    Penguin meme capturing the feeling of anxious distraction during conversations.

    freud.intensifies Report

    #9

    Funny meme showing a person's head edited to look like muscular abs with the caption "If overthinking was a workout."

    freud.intensifies Report

    #10

    Anxious therapy dog reacting humorously to its owner's problems.

    freud.intensifies Report

    #11

    A funny meme shows a hamster in pink sunglasses driving a toy car, captioned "the horrors persist, but so do I."

    freud.intensifies Report

    #12

    Man making a surprised face with caption about unexpected insults; a funny meme for anxious people.

    freud.intensifies Report

    #13

    Text meme asks, "Are you healed or just isolated with no one to trigger you?"

    freud.intensifies Report

    #14

    Bus with "Struggle" sign, referencing anxiety, approaches a stop sign on a street.

    freud.intensifies Report

    #15

    Cartoon character meditating outdoors, representing a funny meme about anxiety.

    freud.intensifies Report

    #16

    Tweet meme about general anxiety with 172K likes and a timestamp.

    malibubirkin Report

    #17

    Cartoon characters looking skeptical at a work meeting, captioned humorously about company culture, highlighting funny memes.

    freud.intensifies Report

    #18

    Person humorously peeking from behind a tree, captioned about avoiding drama but hearing all the tea.

    freud.intensifies Report

    #19

    Giant laundry basket covered, secured on truck at night, humorously showing anxiety about neglected laundry.

    freud.intensifies Report

    #20

    Blurry dog meme with vibrant background, humorously depicting anxiety about staying up late despite early plans.

    freud.intensifies Report

    #21

    Woman humorously browsing unaffordable items as a kid and adult, showcasing funny memes about anxiety in life.

    freud.intensifies Report

    #22

    Woman looking skeptical with caption about anxious smiling, in a meme format.

    freud.intensifies Report

    #23

    Funny meme of a cartoon character holding a rainbow with the word "TRAUMA" as a humorous response to anxiety.

    freud.intensifies Report

    #24

    Shrek meme in a pink glitter outfit, humorously highlighting fashion anxiety.

    freud.intensifies Report

    #25

    Shrek lying in bed with a worried expression, illustrating a funny meme about pre-broke anxiety.

    freud.intensifies Report

    #26

    Power Rangers and turtles shaking hands, captioned with bills humor for anxious people.

    freud.intensifies Report

    #27

    Penguins on a beach captioned with humorous text about anxiety and morning routines.

    freud.intensifies Report

    #28

    Person with ripped backpack straps showing an anxious mood humorously.

    jayythewave Report

    #29

    SpongeBob watching TV with popcorn, humorously referencing memory loss and rewatching shows every two years.

    freud.intensifies Report

    #30

    Donkey looking tired with a caption about losing energy, a relatable and funny meme for those with social anxiety.

    freud.intensifies Report

    #31

    Alien character sitting by window with a cigarette, vintage gramophone nearby, humorous meme about anxious feelings.

    freud.intensifies Report

    #32

    Hello Kitty in an office, humorously smashing a computer with a mallet, portraying anxiety.

    freud.intensifies Report

    #33

    Funny meme of a pink starfish exclaiming "Today's the day!" when experiencing anxiety from random chest pain.

    freud.intensifies Report

    #34

    Cartoon character peeking over a blue wall with text about anxiety and emotional trauma.

    freud.intensifies Report

    BrunoVI
    BrunoVI
    BrunoVI
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago

    All alone, or in twos The ones who really love you Walk up and down, outside the wall Some hand in hand And some gathered together in bands The bleeding hearts and the artists make their stand And when they've given you their all Some stagger and fall, after all it's not easy Banging your heart against some mad bugger's wall

    #35

    School assignment with a funny meme about being 100 years old, expressing plans to live in the Bahamas with a tiny dog.

    freud.intensifies Report

    Annabelle
    Annabelle
    Annabelle
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago

    Emma's already building her hut in the jungle. Same, Emma, same.😌✌️

    #36

    Anxious meme about age, contrasting calm 18th birthday and anxious 30th birthday reactions.

    freud.intensifies Report

    #37

    Therapist meme with two women chatting, highlighting anxiety humor through relatable expressions and gestures.

    freud.intensifies Report

    #38

    Boat with a humorous message on its side, appealing to those who find funny memes relatable.

    freud.intensifies Report

    #39

    Grim reaper on a flamingo float with humorous text about anxiety and depression amid lush greenery.

    freud.intensifies Report

    #40

    Dog funny meme with two panels: one showing a dog yawning, the other looking content, capturing anxious humor.

    freud.intensifies Report

    #41

    Blurred dog meme depicting anxious energy fueled by lack of sleep and too much caffeine.

    freud.intensifies Report

    #42

    Meme of PS1 Hagrid with text about feeling anxious and unable to fix it.

    freud.intensifies Report

    #43

    Cartoon character smiling while snuggled in bed, captioned about being knocked out after a crying session; funny meme.

    freud.intensifies Report

    #44

    Man wearing a helmet talking on the phone humorously asking 911 how they are, representing anxiety meme.

    freud.intensifies Report

    #45

    SpongeBob meme highlighting anxiety and mental health, with contrasting reactions in two panels.

    freud.intensifies Report

    #46

    Funny meme showing a woman looking annoyed with text about feeling pre-annoyed by someone.

    freud.intensifies Report

    #47

    Dinosaur meme showing anxiety over eating food labeled "will hurt my stomach later."

    freud.intensifies Report

    #48

    Man joyfully saying "Treat yo' self," caption about saving money, depicting a funny meme moment.

    freud.intensifies Report

    #49

    Funny meme with an anxious-looking animated character in a field, captioned about a mother's advice to her daughter.

    freud.intensifies Report

    #50

    Two brains connected with electricity, depicting a funny meme about silent understanding in friendship.

    freud.intensifies Report

    #51

    Cartoon mice jumping in bed with text highlighting anxiety humor.

    freud.intensifies Report

    #52

    Pigeon meme humorously depicts anxiety of choosing snacks over dinner.

    freud.intensifies Report

    #53

    White cat meme looking uninterested, capturing anxious vibes.

    freud.intensifies Report

    #54

    Funny meme of a dog with disheveled hair in a car, humorously captioned about persistence and anxiety.

    freud.intensifies Report

    #55

    Dog wrapped in a pink blanket on a bed, captioned with anxious humor about Netflix.

    freud.intensifies Report

    #56

    Blurry cartoon character walking fast, reflecting anxious mood.

    m3aruf Report

    #57

    Cartoon character calmly sitting in a burning room, capturing anxious humor.

    freud.intensifies Report

    #58

    A character with wild hair and dark eye makeup humorously nods, captioned with "Yep," reflecting anxious humor.

    freud.intensifies Report

    #59

    Creepy doll meme humorously depicts staying awake anxiety during movie nights.

    freud.intensifies Report

    #60

    Cartoon character with glasses observing calmly, relates to funny memes for anxious people.

    freud.intensifies Report

    #61

    Man making a funny face representing anxious feelings, captioned “Sometimes we just gotta make this face and move on.”

    freud.intensifies Report

    #62

    Squidward looking tired in bed, relatable meme for anxious people facing morning consequences.

    freud.intensifies Report

    #63

    Two characters sharing a knowing smile, relating to anxious thoughts and therapist interactions in a funny meme format.

    freud.intensifies Report

    #64

    A woman leans toward a kitten with text about waking up anxiety, creating a funny meme.

    freud.intensifies Report

    #65

    Child making a confused face with text about not relating to nostalgic high school memories; funny meme on anxiety.

    freud.intensifies Report

    #66

    Smiling woman in sunglasses making a peace sign while driving, humorously captioned about therapy and anxiety memes.

    freud.intensifies Report

    #67

    Smiling person with text above about winning arguments, highlighting humor and existing anxieties.

    freud.intensifies Report

    #68

    Boy smiling with blue sky background; meme about anxious thoughts eased by seeing 11:11 on a microwave.

    freud.intensifies Report

    #69

    Animated character looking anxious in bed, expressing confusion over feelings, illustrating funny meme theme.

    freud.intensifies Report

    #70

    Person looking puzzled with text overlay: "Life is full of ups and downs. Me: You guys are having ups?" Anxious meme humor.

    freud.intensifies Report

    #71

    Person standing outdoors, responding to comment with witty remark.

    freud.intensifies Report

    #72

    Anxious meme featuring a cartoon character with wild eyes and hair, looking stressed while driving, captions about life pressure.

    freud.intensifies Report

    #73

    Funny meme of birthday sign with a man's photo, highlighting attention-seeking behavior despite claiming to hate attention.

    freud.intensifies Report

    #74

    Cartoon character in identical poses on Saturday and Sunday; a funny meme for the anxious.

    freud.intensifies Report

    #75

    Funny meme about life being meaningless, showing a contrast between a sad and happy person's reaction.

    freud.intensifies Report

    #76

    Cartoon meme depicting anxiety of turning on webcam in online class.

    freud.intensifies Report

    #77

    Anxious meme of a horse on a beach with text about running out of "yeehaws."

    freud.intensifies Report

    #78

    Man in checkered shirt with humorous text about feeling bad, relating to anxiety memes.

    freud.intensifies Report

    #79

    SpongeBob meme humorously depicting anxiety during arguments, hiding behind a door.

    freud.intensifies Report

    #80

    Cartoon character looking anxious while listening to voice messages about drama; meme humor for anxious people.

    freud.intensifies Report

    #81

    Cartoon of a person pinching their nose with text "Love is in the air," illustrating funny memes.

    freud.intensifies Report

    #82

    Funny meme about work anxiety with a kid making a humorous expression.

    freud.intensifies Report

    #83

    Monkey looking at phone in water, appearing anxious about relationship issues.

    freud.intensifies Report

    #84

    Cartoon of a person thinking about their own overthinking, illustrating anxious thoughts.

    freud.intensifies Report

    #85

    A fluffy kitten humorously "cleaning" with a mop on a couch, depicting anxiety-related humor.

    freud.intensifies Report

    #86

    Woman reacting skeptically, conveying anxious humor in a meme.

    freud.intensifies Report

    #87

    Woman looking anxious in a meme about funny moments related to being called crazy.

    freud.intensifies Report

    #88

    Person in clown makeup putting on a red wig, humorous meme about anxious feelings while existing.

    freud.intensifies Report

