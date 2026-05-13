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On the Internet, words often don't mean what they do in the real world. For example, "tea" is not just a hot beverage anymore: it's all the gossip and shocking information that people like to chat about. Sipping tea also means to sit back, relax, and watch the chaos of online life unfold before your eyes.

This is where the name of the subreddit "Sips Tea" comes from. It's an online community that shares the best memes of the moment and has crowned itself "home of the best content on the internet." Check out whether that claim is true by scrolling through the newest selection of memes from the group!

More info: Reddit