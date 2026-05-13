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On the Internet, words often don't mean what they do in the real world. For example, "tea" is not just a hot beverage anymore: it's all the gossip and shocking information that people like to chat about. Sipping tea also means to sit back, relax, and watch the chaos of online life unfold before your eyes.

This is where the name of the subreddit "Sips Tea" comes from. It's an online community that shares the best memes of the moment and has crowned itself "home of the best content on the internet." Check out whether that claim is true by scrolling through the newest selection of memes from the group!

More info: Reddit

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Touché 😏

Touché 😏

liloctava Report

6points
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RELATED:
    #2

    What Do You Think?

    What Do You Think?

    Muted-Television3329 Report

    6points
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    #3

    The French Solution

    A tweet by Janel Comeau, featuring a funny French boyfriend quote about American news. An internet favorite moment.

    SipsTeaFrog Report

    5points
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    #4

    Time To Sail The High Seas

    Time To Sail The High Seas

    rdx_21 Report

    5points
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    #5

    Almost 10 Years

    A tweet by Colin Taylor about the Panama Papers and nothing happening, reflecting favorite moments from the internet.

    Krapfen69 Report

    5points
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    #6

    One Last Drink

    One Last Drink

    LazyGuy4U Report

    5points
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    #7

    Leader Of The Pack

    Leader Of The Pack

    SipsTeaFrog Report

    5points
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    mikkelchristiansen avatar
    Stygtand
    Stygtand
    Community Member
    Premium     10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He is their leader now

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    reply
    #8

    Great Analogy

    Great Analogy

    Embarrassed_Tip7359 Report

    5points
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    #9

    Old Ladies Remain Undefeated

    Old Ladies Remain Undefeated

    Greedy-Year8384 Report

    5points
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    #10

    Is It Too Much To Ask?

    Spiderman presenting a meme about wanting a car that is 0% computer. One of the internet's favorite moments.

    SipsTeaFrog Report

    5points
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    #11

    America Educational Financing Right

    America Educational Financing Right

    Decent-Choice7878 Report

    5points
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    #12

    I'm In Awe

    I'm In Awe

    SipsTeaFrog Report

    4points
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    #13

    Mcdonald’s

    A McDonald's sign listing benefits like $28.19/hr wages and tuition assistance. One of the internet's favorite moments.

    CrystalFrawnn Report

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    #14

    Christmas Eve

    Christmas Eve

    mucha_cha_ Report

    4points
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    #15

    The Good Ole Days

    The Good Ole Days

    sco-go Report

    4points
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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Nah This Is Wild 😭

    Boxer Anthony Joshua in a ring, contrasted with a flexing Pepe the Frog meme, among the internet's favorite moments.

    Aceey101 Report

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    #17

    I Want To Get Away, I Want To Fly Away

    I Want To Get Away, I Want To Fly Away

    endlesscosmichorror Report

    4points
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    #18

    Sounds Right

    A tweet from Preston Seo displaying an "Uncomfortable truth" about lifespan, a moment better than the news.

    Embarrassed_Tip7359 Report

    4points
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    #19

    Task Failed Successfully

    Task Failed Successfully

    SipsTeaFrog Report

    4points
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    #20

    Her Piercing Gaze

    A couple hugging with a woman in the background giving a disapproving look. Internet's favorite moments.

    Hour_Equal_9588 Report

    4points
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    #21

    Makes Alot Of Sense

    Solar panels on a field versus over a car park, illustrating a favorite moment for sustainable energy.

    Acceptable_Slip3257 Report

    4points
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    #22

    He Has No Idea What's About To Come

    A funny Dad and Forty tweet about a 14-year-old missing a wife's hidden message. Internet's favorite moments.

    Brave-Cook-6272 Report

    4points
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    #23

    Working Minutes

    A tweet by Amber Sevart explaining a follow-up email that was only 28 working minutes after the first. Favorite moments.

    Embarrassed_Tip7359 Report

    4points
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    #24

    True?

    True?

    Previous_Month_555 Report

    4points
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    #25

    Important Lesson

    A funny tweet from Anthony Oliveira about a crystal ball causing fire, one of the internet's favorite moments.

    Embarrassed_Tip7359 Report

    4points
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    #26

    Crypto Kid

    Crypto Kid

    SipsTeaFrog Report

    4points
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    #27

    A Valuable Life Lesson

    A Valuable Life Lesson

    Libran-goo786 Report

    4points
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    #28

    He's Definitely Disappointed In People

    He's Definitely Disappointed In People

    Pollardear Report

    4points
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    #29

    Indubitably

    Indubitably

    wcslater Report

    4points
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    #30

    The Classic Dad Move: Buy A Bigger TV

    The Classic Dad Move: Buy A Bigger TV

    Luigi_Spina Report

    4points
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    #31

    He Has A Point

    He Has A Point

    Mindless-Strength604 Report

    4points
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    #32

    Imagine Seeing This On Your Bill

    A restaurant bill showing various tip percentages with humorous descriptions, a favorite internet moment.

    Blue9ine Report

    4points
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    #33

    Erica's Own Daughter Agrees: Drusky's Impersonation Was On Point 👌

    Erica's Own Daughter Agrees: Drusky's Impersonation Was On Point 👌

    TrumpsNostrils Report

    4points
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    #34

    In Japan

    In Japan

    mcnancey Report

    4points
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    #35

    Just Learnt

    Just Learnt

    nightfizzy Report

    3points
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    #36

    Apple Airpod

    Apple Airpod

    kristal_ga Report

    3points
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    #37

    Relatable

    Relatable

    pachul Report

    3points
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    #38

    Anyone?

    Anyone?

    SipsTeaFrog Report

    3points
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    #39

    Sounds Fair

    Sounds Fair

    Jellyroger_ Report

    3points
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    #40

    Brussels Airlines

    Brussels Airlines

    NamiGleam Report

    3points
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    #41

    Oil Up!

    Oil Up!

    Hour_Equal_9588 Report

    3points
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    #42

    Eve And Reality

    Eve And Reality

    SerenIvy_ Report

    3points
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    #43

    Hope She Wins

    Hope She Wins

    lwiaymacde Report

    3points
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    #44

    Mutual Respect Is Important

    Mutual Respect Is Important

    Embarrassed_Tip7359 Report

    3points
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    #45

    They Last Forever

    They Last Forever

    lwiaymacde Report

    3points
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    #46

    I Mean He’s Not Wrong

    I Mean He’s Not Wrong

    Corandia Report

    3points
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    #47

    Is There Actually A Distinct Voice That Gay People Do?

    Is There Actually A Distinct Voice That Gay People Do?

    REDBULLJUNKIE678 Report

    3points
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    #48

    This Kid

    This Kid

    SipsTeaFrog Report

    3points
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    #49

    When Your Mom Has Better Lore Than You

    When Your Mom Has Better Lore Than You

    PhoenixPhenomenonX Report

    3points
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    #50

    Thoughts?

    Thoughts?

    Embarrassed_Tip7359 Report

    3points
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    #51

    I'm The Wife In This Scenario

    I'm The Wife In This Scenario

    SipsTeaFrog Report

    3points
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    #52

    That's Amazing

    That's Amazing

    Eclipse_nova99 Report

    3points
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    #53

    Imagine Finding Out Your Dentist Casually Raised Captain America

    Imagine Finding Out Your Dentist Casually Raised Captain America

    PhoenixPhenomenonX Report

    3points
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    #54

    Well Well Well…

    Well Well Well…

    Blue9ine Report

    3points
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    #55

    The Hero We Never Knew We Had

    The Hero We Never Knew We Had

    allegedthinker Report

    3points
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    #56

    If You Ever Feel Useless

    If You Ever Feel Useless

    UnscentedApprentice Report

    3points
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    #57

    Interesting

    Interesting

    _night_hawk19 Report

    3points
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    #58

    On Dexter

    On Dexter

    plush_feline Report

    3points
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    #59

    The Man Is A Legend

    The Man Is A Legend

    Hour_Equal_9588 Report

    3points
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    #60

    Wtf 😂

    Wtf 😂

    Nakul03 Report

    3points
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    #61

    Not All Heroes Wear Capes

    Not All Heroes Wear Capes

    ConfusedButternubs Report

    3points
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    #62

    Sign Me Up!

    A tweet suggesting a start-up making long-lasting appliances based on 50s/60s patents. One of the internet's favorite moments.

    SipsTeaFrog Report

    3points
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    #63

    Timing Really Said ‘Not Today’

    Timing Really Said ‘Not Today’

    RaiseOk2044 Report

    3points
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    #64

    He Just Forgot Password

    He Just Forgot Password

    stunnerswag Report

    3points
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    #65

    Shoes On Or Shoes Off?

    Shoes On Or Shoes Off?

    SipsTeaFrog Report

    3points
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    #66

    Sad Man🤧

    Logan Paul's NFT purchase, a favorite internet moment. A cautionary tale about digital asset values.

    Real-blackblood Report

    3points
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    #67

    I Would Crush It

    I Would Crush It

    PuffPurry Report

    3points
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    #68

    When They Say You Look Like Your Dad

    Mya Lesnar and Brock Lesnar standing side-by-side, sharing a striking resemblance. One of the internet's favorite moments.

    Hour_Equal_9588 Report

    3points
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    #69

    I Want The Gold

    A tweet about Asteroid Psyche 16's gold, with a funny reply, one of the internet's favorite moments.

    naughtyalchemyX Report

    3points
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    #70

    Sleepy Joe

    A smiling President Biden in a blue suit and tie, depicted in an internet's favorite moment meme about peaceful times.

    Gjore Report

    3points
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