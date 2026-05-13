54 Posts From ‘Memes.com’ That Show Why The Internet Never Disappoints
Life moves fast, but sometimes it’s important to slow down, reflect for a moment… and maybe laugh a little. Thankfully, memes are always the perfect excuse for that.
This time, we stumbled upon an absolute gold mine of internet humor from the Instagram page ‘Memes.com.’ With more than 6 million followers, the account has built a massive community of people who clearly appreciate a good laugh and painfully relatable content. The page perfectly blends sarcasm, irony, nostalgia, pop culture, internet chaos, and everyday struggles into posts that are almost impossible not to send to your friends.
Scroll down to enjoy some of the funniest and most oddly specific memes making the rounds online right now.
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I woke up on my birthday, a few years ago, with a scratch on my chest that looked like a pitchfork. I laughed, but was somewhat concerned as well...
💯 The cost of cleaning this is probably more than a new curtain.
Joe List: "I hate it when good-looking people give me dating advice. Like you need more confidence - NO. What I need is your face!"
they both live rent free on your face, as well as in your mind! 😐
Or write songs about you if you duck up? Similar to that one recent guy with Lilly Allen? 🤷♂️😅
"Yes a malfunction, you see, the machine is NEVER supposed to pay out. Thats why we know its broken."
Oh come on guys. You could have just managed a couple of old wooden crates for a bedside table. Our first bed was 4 clean wooden pallets & an offcut of carpet - exactly the same as a posh futon but free, and more splinters.
This is Apples contribution to reducing phone theft. The orange of the 17 range screamed "steal me", whereas these say "nothing to see here pal". For those who bought the orange 17 to scream "look at me", you will need to find something else to make you stand out as the knòb you clerarly are.
There is a historical case like this in Australia. A man bought a Sydney ferry ticket and the last ferry left before he could get on. The case see-sawed all the way up to the high court.
Still mediocre movies at best. The effects were awesome for the first one, mostly for the novelty, but the plot is hot garbage.