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Life moves fast, but sometimes it’s important to slow down, reflect for a moment… and maybe laugh a little. Thankfully, memes are always the perfect excuse for that.

This time, we stumbled upon an absolute gold mine of internet humor from the Instagram page ‘Memes.com.’ With more than 6 million followers, the account has built a massive community of people who clearly appreciate a good laugh and painfully relatable content. The page perfectly blends sarcasm, irony, nostalgia, pop culture, internet chaos, and everyday struggles into posts that are almost impossible not to send to your friends.

Scroll down to enjoy some of the funniest and most oddly specific memes making the rounds online right now.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

This Instagram Page With 6 Million Followers Perfectly Captures The Absurdity Of Internet Humor (60 Pics)

memes Report

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lilianaspiro avatar
Liliana Spiro
Liliana Spiro
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I woke up on my birthday, a few years ago, with a scratch on my chest that looked like a pitchfork. I laughed, but was somewhat concerned as well...

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    #2

    This Instagram Page With 6 Million Followers Perfectly Captures The Absurdity Of Internet Humor (60 Pics)

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    16points
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    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How much croissant do you want with your chocolate? 🤏

    4
    4points
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    #3

    This Instagram Page With 6 Million Followers Perfectly Captures The Absurdity Of Internet Humor (60 Pics)

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    16points
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    lilianaspiro avatar
    Liliana Spiro
    Liliana Spiro
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There MUST be a side quest, right?

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    #4

    This Instagram Page With 6 Million Followers Perfectly Captures The Absurdity Of Internet Humor (60 Pics)

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    #5

    This Instagram Page With 6 Million Followers Perfectly Captures The Absurdity Of Internet Humor (60 Pics)

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    15points
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    emmastowe053 avatar
    Loosey Goosey
    Loosey Goosey
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    💯 The cost of cleaning this is probably more than a new curtain.

    7
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    #6

    This Instagram Page With 6 Million Followers Perfectly Captures The Absurdity Of Internet Humor (60 Pics)

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    15points
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    inas-bosch avatar
    Pawsome
    Pawsome
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Imagine if the elevator does not work!

    2
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    #7

    This Instagram Page With 6 Million Followers Perfectly Captures The Absurdity Of Internet Humor (60 Pics)

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    14points
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    angelab_1 avatar
    Angela B
    Angela B
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Note to self. Convince Koala to drive the getaway vehicle on next heist.

    7
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    #8

    This Instagram Page With 6 Million Followers Perfectly Captures The Absurdity Of Internet Humor (60 Pics)

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    14points
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    angelab_1 avatar
    Angela B
    Angela B
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He looks like he is about to apologise for being in the photo.

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    #9

    This Instagram Page With 6 Million Followers Perfectly Captures The Absurdity Of Internet Humor (60 Pics)

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    13points
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    fakeslashdash6 avatar
    Jason Melvil
    Jason Melvil
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Joe List: "I hate it when good-looking people give me dating advice. Like you need more confidence - NO. What I need is your face!"

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    #10

    This Instagram Page With 6 Million Followers Perfectly Captures The Absurdity Of Internet Humor (60 Pics)

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    12points
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    #11

    This Instagram Page With 6 Million Followers Perfectly Captures The Absurdity Of Internet Humor (60 Pics)

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    11points
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    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    they both live rent free on your face, as well as in your mind! 😐

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    #12

    This Instagram Page With 6 Million Followers Perfectly Captures The Absurdity Of Internet Humor (60 Pics)

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    11points
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    #13

    This Instagram Page With 6 Million Followers Perfectly Captures The Absurdity Of Internet Humor (60 Pics)

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    11points
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    #14

    This Instagram Page With 6 Million Followers Perfectly Captures The Absurdity Of Internet Humor (60 Pics)

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    11points
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    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Or write songs about you if you duck up? Similar to that one recent guy with Lilly Allen? 🤷‍♂️😅

    2
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    #15

    This Instagram Page With 6 Million Followers Perfectly Captures The Absurdity Of Internet Humor (60 Pics)

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    11points
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    khwahish_n avatar
    Nea
    Nea
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I mean, makes sense though.

    5
    5points
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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    This Instagram Page With 6 Million Followers Perfectly Captures The Absurdity Of Internet Humor (60 Pics)

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    11points
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    virgilblue avatar
    Virgil Blue
    Virgil Blue
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Yes a malfunction, you see, the machine is NEVER supposed to pay out. Thats why we know its broken."

    3
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    #17

    This Instagram Page With 6 Million Followers Perfectly Captures The Absurdity Of Internet Humor (60 Pics)

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    10points
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    inas-bosch avatar
    Pawsome
    Pawsome
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Unless it's one big stripe!

    1
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    #18

    This Instagram Page With 6 Million Followers Perfectly Captures The Absurdity Of Internet Humor (60 Pics)

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    10points
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    #19

    This Instagram Page With 6 Million Followers Perfectly Captures The Absurdity Of Internet Humor (60 Pics)

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    10points
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    #20

    This Instagram Page With 6 Million Followers Perfectly Captures The Absurdity Of Internet Humor (60 Pics)

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    10points
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    #21

    This Instagram Page With 6 Million Followers Perfectly Captures The Absurdity Of Internet Humor (60 Pics)

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    9points
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    #22

    This Instagram Page With 6 Million Followers Perfectly Captures The Absurdity Of Internet Humor (60 Pics)

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    9points
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    #23

    This Instagram Page With 6 Million Followers Perfectly Captures The Absurdity Of Internet Humor (60 Pics)

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    8points
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    #24

    This Instagram Page With 6 Million Followers Perfectly Captures The Absurdity Of Internet Humor (60 Pics)

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    8points
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    #25

    This Instagram Page With 6 Million Followers Perfectly Captures The Absurdity Of Internet Humor (60 Pics)

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    8points
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    neilhenderson avatar
    Glix Drap
    Glix Drap
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Toddler vibes.

    0
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    #26

    This Instagram Page With 6 Million Followers Perfectly Captures The Absurdity Of Internet Humor (60 Pics)

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    8points
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    neilhenderson avatar
    Glix Drap
    Glix Drap
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I can think of something else it would be useful for.

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    #27

    This Instagram Page With 6 Million Followers Perfectly Captures The Absurdity Of Internet Humor (60 Pics)

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    8points
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    sueuser avatar
    Sue User
    Sue User
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And thought he was just a pretty face in Harry Potter

    2
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    #28

    This Instagram Page With 6 Million Followers Perfectly Captures The Absurdity Of Internet Humor (60 Pics)

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    8points
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    sueuser avatar
    Sue User
    Sue User
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Legit deserves the money looking like that.

    1
    1point
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    #29

    This Instagram Page With 6 Million Followers Perfectly Captures The Absurdity Of Internet Humor (60 Pics)

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    8points
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    cathy_mcgee avatar
    Don't listen to me
    Don't listen to me
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh come on guys. You could have just managed a couple of old wooden crates for a bedside table. Our first bed was 4 clean wooden pallets & an offcut of carpet - exactly the same as a posh futon but free, and more splinters.

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    #30

    This Instagram Page With 6 Million Followers Perfectly Captures The Absurdity Of Internet Humor (60 Pics)

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    7points
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    #31

    This Instagram Page With 6 Million Followers Perfectly Captures The Absurdity Of Internet Humor (60 Pics)

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    7points
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    khwahish_n avatar
    Nea
    Nea
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    To me, there is only one handsome guy in this pic.

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    #32

    This Instagram Page With 6 Million Followers Perfectly Captures The Absurdity Of Internet Humor (60 Pics)

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    7points
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    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I was a man in my 30s in the '90s. I did not look like that. I still don't look like that.

    2
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    #33

    This Instagram Page With 6 Million Followers Perfectly Captures The Absurdity Of Internet Humor (60 Pics)

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    6points
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    #34

    This Instagram Page With 6 Million Followers Perfectly Captures The Absurdity Of Internet Humor (60 Pics)

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    6points
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    inas-bosch avatar
    Pawsome
    Pawsome
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I've seen people asking for help cyberbullying the people who helped them....

    0
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    #35

    This Instagram Page With 6 Million Followers Perfectly Captures The Absurdity Of Internet Humor (60 Pics)

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    6points
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    angelab_1 avatar
    Angela B
    Angela B
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My Teen Monster be like this.

    3
    3points
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    #36

    This Instagram Page With 6 Million Followers Perfectly Captures The Absurdity Of Internet Humor (60 Pics)

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    6points
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    neilhenderson avatar
    Glix Drap
    Glix Drap
    Community Member
    Premium     46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is Apples contribution to reducing phone theft. The orange of the 17 range screamed "steal me", whereas these say "nothing to see here pal". For those who bought the orange 17 to scream "look at me", you will need to find something else to make you stand out as the knòb you clerarly are.

    0
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    #37

    This Instagram Page With 6 Million Followers Perfectly Captures The Absurdity Of Internet Humor (60 Pics)

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    6points
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    davidpaterson avatar
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You, too, can look like an elephant.

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    #38

    This Instagram Page With 6 Million Followers Perfectly Captures The Absurdity Of Internet Humor (60 Pics)

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    6points
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    #39

    This Instagram Page With 6 Million Followers Perfectly Captures The Absurdity Of Internet Humor (60 Pics)

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    6points
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    #40

    This Instagram Page With 6 Million Followers Perfectly Captures The Absurdity Of Internet Humor (60 Pics)

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    5points
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    #41

    This Instagram Page With 6 Million Followers Perfectly Captures The Absurdity Of Internet Humor (60 Pics)

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    5points
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    #42

    This Instagram Page With 6 Million Followers Perfectly Captures The Absurdity Of Internet Humor (60 Pics)

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    5points
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    lindacowley avatar
    Auntriarch
    Auntriarch
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I would have taken that home too

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    #43

    This Instagram Page With 6 Million Followers Perfectly Captures The Absurdity Of Internet Humor (60 Pics)

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    5points
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    #44

    This Instagram Page With 6 Million Followers Perfectly Captures The Absurdity Of Internet Humor (60 Pics)

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    5points
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    davidpaterson avatar
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There is a historical case like this in Australia. A man bought a Sydney ferry ticket and the last ferry left before he could get on. The case see-sawed all the way up to the high court.

    2
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    #45

    This Instagram Page With 6 Million Followers Perfectly Captures The Absurdity Of Internet Humor (60 Pics)

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    4points
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    #46

    This Instagram Page With 6 Million Followers Perfectly Captures The Absurdity Of Internet Humor (60 Pics)

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    4points
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    #47

    This Instagram Page With 6 Million Followers Perfectly Captures The Absurdity Of Internet Humor (60 Pics)

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    4points
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    inas-bosch avatar
    Pawsome
    Pawsome
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My grandmother told my mom to be careful with my father after the birth of my big brother because "he might get jealous". I don't know what is worse, the fact that she said it or the fact that she was right

    3
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    #48

    This Instagram Page With 6 Million Followers Perfectly Captures The Absurdity Of Internet Humor (60 Pics)

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    4points
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    angelab_1 avatar
    Angela B
    Angela B
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No. It's false. The underwear on the left always have holes in them.

    7
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    #49

    This Instagram Page With 6 Million Followers Perfectly Captures The Absurdity Of Internet Humor (60 Pics)

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    4points
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    #50

    This Instagram Page With 6 Million Followers Perfectly Captures The Absurdity Of Internet Humor (60 Pics)

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    #51

    This Instagram Page With 6 Million Followers Perfectly Captures The Absurdity Of Internet Humor (60 Pics)

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    3points
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    #52

    This Instagram Page With 6 Million Followers Perfectly Captures The Absurdity Of Internet Humor (60 Pics)

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    3points
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    #53

    This Instagram Page With 6 Million Followers Perfectly Captures The Absurdity Of Internet Humor (60 Pics)

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    3points
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    andreiiepure avatar
    Andrei Iepure
    Andrei Iepure
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Still mediocre movies at best. The effects were awesome for the first one, mostly for the novelty, but the plot is hot garbage.

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    #54

    This Instagram Page With 6 Million Followers Perfectly Captures The Absurdity Of Internet Humor (60 Pics)

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