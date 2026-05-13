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Life moves fast, but sometimes it’s important to slow down, reflect for a moment… and maybe laugh a little. Thankfully, memes are always the perfect excuse for that.

This time, we stumbled upon an absolute gold mine of internet humor from the Instagram page ‘Memes.com.’ With more than 6 million followers, the account has built a massive community of people who clearly appreciate a good laugh and painfully relatable content. The page perfectly blends sarcasm, irony, nostalgia, pop culture, internet chaos, and everyday struggles into posts that are almost impossible not to send to your friends.

Scroll down to enjoy some of the funniest and most oddly specific memes making the rounds online right now.