If You Need A Quick Serotonin Boost, Here Are 89 Wholesome Memes To Get The Job Done
Some days, nothing seems to actually go right, the weather won’t cooperate or you just end up feeling down. Maybe the usual remedies, chicken soup or a comfort TV show don’t quite work. So we’ve put together a care package of internet content designed to brighten your feed and, hopefully, your day.
The “Meme Uplift” Tumblr is a space for cute, wholesome and just joyful memes for your viewing enjoyment. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own thoughts in the comments section down below.
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The handler, Michael Hingson, did a great inteview on the Youtube Channel Blinddave
I think Hubris is either a Devon Rex or a Cornish Rex, which explains the interesting coat and overall look XD Rexes have curly/wavy fur!
For those who are confused, the game in question is a game called Ássássin's Creed. The logo for the games (there are several) is indeed a sort of pointy arrowhead shape very similar to this kitty's marking. So the developers for one of the Ássássin's Creed games had the art team put the real kitty into one of the games! I think that's the main character of the game snuggling the kitty in the screenshot.
Oh! So that’s what I’m doing wrong! I clearly need one of those!
We aren't born prejudiced against those who don't look like us or who don't speak the same language we do. When we are young, we try to make connections with others regardless of what their skin color is or what language they speak. We are born with love and with a desire to make a connection. We are taught to hate and fear.