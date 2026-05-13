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Some days, nothing seems to actually go right, the weather won’t cooperate or you just end up feeling down. Maybe the usual remedies, chicken soup or a comfort TV show don’t quite work. So we’ve put together a care package of internet content designed to brighten your feed and, hopefully, your day.

The “Meme Uplift” Tumblr is a space for cute, wholesome and just joyful memes for your viewing enjoyment. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own thoughts in the comments section down below.

More info: Tumblr

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#1

Wholesome-Memes-Memeuplift

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    #3

    A wholesome meme of a dog and a cat snuggling together on a blue blanket, fast asleep.

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    #4

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    Crimson_Crow
    Crimson_Crow
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    15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The handler, Michael Hingson, did a great inteview on the Youtube Channel Blinddave

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    #5

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    Just a boring person
    Just a boring person
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Probably too shocked to bark the entire time..

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    #7

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    #9

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    #10

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    Maudelin
    Maudelin
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Dumb? Not nice to call this beautiful bird dumb.

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    #11

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    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think Hubris is either a Devon Rex or a Cornish Rex, which explains the interesting coat and overall look XD Rexes have curly/wavy fur!

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    #12

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    #13

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    Sparky
    Sparky
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I guess he didn't see it, because otherwise, it definitely would have worked.

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    #14

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    #15

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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

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    armacarmac avatar
    Armac
    Armac
    Community Member
    Premium     26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The last line is delightfully nerdy.

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    #17

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    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    For those who are confused, the game in question is a game called Ássássin's Creed. The logo for the games (there are several) is indeed a sort of pointy arrowhead shape very similar to this kitty's marking. So the developers for one of the Ássássin's Creed games had the art team put the real kitty into one of the games! I think that's the main character of the game snuggling the kitty in the screenshot.

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    #18

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    #20

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    #21

    Chickens line up outside a wooden shed, captioned, My sister's goat had a baby today and the chickens came to say hello. Wholesome memes.

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    #22

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    #23

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    #24

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    #25

    A wholesome meme of a man in gloves reading, with a tabby kitten resting on his head. Serotonin boost.

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    Shelli Aderman
    Shelli Aderman
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh! So that’s what I’m doing wrong! I clearly need one of those!

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    #26

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    #27

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    vanewimsey avatar
    Sparky
    Sparky
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What? Is there something wrong with it?

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    #28

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    #29

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    #30

    A wholesome meme: A tweet showing a real dog napping in a planter full of water plants, next to an artistic painting of it.

    memeuplift , @Kf1n3 Report

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    #31

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    vanewimsey avatar
    Sparky
    Sparky
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They're different species! "This is it! This is the sign! Human sacrifice! Dogs and cats living together... mass hysteria!"

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    #32

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    #33

    A wholesome meme of a happy gecko with its toy, offering a serotonin boost. The gecko smiles, laughs, and holds the toy.

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    #34

    A wholesome meme of Winston, a cute bulldog puppy, on his first walk and then sleeping. Serotonin boost.

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    #35

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    #36

    An old man in a red plaid shirt and jeans brings a bag of tennis balls to an animal shelter. Wholesome memes.

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    #37

    A man in a hat stands in a vast, empty field with a forest background, appreciating the quiet. A wholesome meme.

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    chrisfischer avatar
    Maudelin
    Maudelin
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's glorious when that happens!

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    #38

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    #39

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    #40

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    memeuplift , PENVermillion Report

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    louise-diana avatar
    Louise
    Louise
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Magnitude seven Earthquake, superb!

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    #41

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    #42

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    #43

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    chrisfischer avatar
    Maudelin
    Maudelin
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Good job! Now clean up your room.

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    #44

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    #45

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    #46

    A wholesome meme: A tweet by Elaine Buckner showing a bird nesting in a fry basket attached to a drainpipe.

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    #47

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    chrisfischer avatar
    Maudelin
    Maudelin
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's been 45 years since my mother passed, every time I see a butterfly lately I say "Hi mom!". You are so lucky she sent you such a clear sign that she's still with you.

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    #48

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    #49

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    #50

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    #51

    A dog enthusiastically greeting its owner, captured in a wholesome meme. Perfect for a serotonin boost!

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    #52

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    #53

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    #54

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    #55

    A joyful Rottweiler with its tongue out, photobombing a waterfall picture. A wholesome meme for serotonin boost.

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    #56

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    #57

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    #58

    Wholesome memes: A cat napping comfortably among green apples in a tree, bringing a serotonin boost.

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    #59

    A cute, wholesome meme of a golden retriever puppy named Arlo holding a person's hand in a car seat.

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    #61

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    #62

    A wholesome meme split image: an orange cat with closed eyes and a similar looking golden tiger in water.

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    #63

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    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We aren't born prejudiced against those who don't look like us or who don't speak the same language we do. When we are young, we try to make connections with others regardless of what their skin color is or what language they speak. We are born with love and with a desire to make a connection. We are taught to hate and fear.

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    #64

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    #65

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    #66

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    #69

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    #70

    A Black-capped Chickadee perched on an open bird guide, looking at its own image. A wholesome meme.

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    Sparky
    Sparky
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This picture is famous.

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    #71

    An 81-year-old man smiling in his car, and a memo about him becoming Grandpa to staff. Wholesome memes.

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    #72

    Two images of sunrays beaming through trees. This wholesome meme brings a quick serotonin boost.

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    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I've always called them "God rays"!

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    #73

    Wholesome memes: Birds peck at a keyboard covered in bacon fat, making funny tweets in the snow. Quick serotonin boost!

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    #74

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    #75

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    #77

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    #78

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    #80

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    #81

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    #82

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    #85

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    #86

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    bazjack
    bazjack
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why are pants for 3-year-olds gendered?

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    #87

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    #88

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    #89

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