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Some days, nothing seems to actually go right, the weather won’t cooperate or you just end up feeling down. Maybe the usual remedies, chicken soup or a comfort TV show don’t quite work. So we’ve put together a care package of internet content designed to brighten your feed and, hopefully, your day.

The “Meme Uplift” Tumblr is a space for cute, wholesome and just joyful memes for your viewing enjoyment. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own thoughts in the comments section down below.

More info: Tumblr