Food, glorious food... Instagram is filled with beautiful photos of #foodporn that might make even the most pickiest of mouths water. It’s been scientifically proven that the mere sight of a delicious meal can stimulate someone’s appetite. One study found that our bodies secrete more of a certain hormone that makes us hungry when we view appealing images of food.

Unfortunately, the opposite holds true as well. One photo of a really gross dish can make even the hungriest person lose their appetite faster than grease through a goose. From raw chicken burgers, to mouldy takeaways, slimy green spaghetti and plain "wtf is that?", people have been sharing pics of the meals that left them traumatized.

Bored Panda has compiled a list of the most epic food fails ever posted on the internet, for you to erm, feast your eyes on. Put down whatever it was you were about to eat. And keep scrolling. Don't forget to upvote the ones that make you gag, and feel free to share your own traumatic meal experiences in the comments.

#1

I Was Making Thai Basil Chicken Then I Turned Around For A Minute And My Brother Put Blue Food Dye In It. He’s 19

I Was Making Thai Basil Chicken Then I Turned Around For A Minute And My Brother Put Blue Food Dye In It. He's 19

liamoco123 Report

    #2

    Ordered Carbonara From A '5 Star Uber Restaurant'

    Ordered Carbonara From A '5 Star Uber Restaurant'

    Skoldaed Report

    #3

    Apparently Using A Syringe To Inject The Filling Of A Jelly Bun Doesn't Work That Well

    Apparently Using A Syringe To Inject The Filling Of A Jelly Bun Doesn't Work That Well

    9999monkeys Report

    joaniebeam avatar
    JoMeBee
    JoMeBee
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It depends on what you're trying to accomplish. Would be awesome for a Halloween spread! P.S. what the hell is a jelly bun?

    It is said that we eat first with our eyes. Basically, just looking at a dish - or even a photo of food - can draw us to a conclusion about how it could taste. According to experts, there are four components that make a meal look appealing. Color, shape, size and texture all form cues to whether the meal might melt in our mouth or only go down in between a good couple of gags.
    #4

    Crab Boiled In Pepsi Max For 2 Hours Served In A Baguette. (Sorry For Good Quality)

    Crab Boiled In Pepsi Max For 2 Hours Served In A Baguette. (Sorry For Good Quality)

    KilianExperience Report

    #5

    Ordered Ceased Salad For $15 From One Of The Local Restaurants

    Ordered Ceased Salad For $15 From One Of The Local Restaurants

    ThisssBabe Report

    #6

    I Noticed A Piece Of Broccoli On My Plate That I Thought Looked Like An Opossum Face So I Used It To Make A Little Food Opossum

    I Noticed A Piece Of Broccoli On My Plate That I Thought Looked Like An Opossum Face So I Used It To Make A Little Food Opossum

    idkdudejustkillme Report

    Some would even argue that food is art. So it makes sense that color plays an important role in food presentation. “While bright, vibrant colors can add energy, complementary colors create a contrast that adds visual layers to the meal, and too many dull colors may seem unappealing,” notes the American Dining Creations site. It adds that a meal may smell and taste delicious, but "when the plate is a cluttered mess of confusing colors, it might take away from the smell and taste." 
    #7

    The Chicken Sandwich I Got From Mr Beast Burger Today

    The Chicken Sandwich I Got From Mr Beast Burger Today

    Kingsavage07 Report

    #8

    Chinese Takeout

    Chinese Takeout

    ChrisTweten Report

    #9

    Sliced Homemade Sourdough Bread Topped With Creamy Light Brie Cheese. Preheat Oven To 350 And Bake For 11 Hours. Enjoy

    Sliced Homemade Sourdough Bread Topped With Creamy Light Brie Cheese. Preheat Oven To 350 And Bake For 11 Hours. Enjoy

    nick122221 Report

    Personal chef, cooking instructor and caterer Joni Sare believes that color is the most important factor when it comes to good looking meals. But says they actually tell us more than we might realize. “Different colors inherently provide different nutrition,” explains Sare. “The color in food is created by phytochemicals and other compounds which our bodies use as nutrients.”

    According to Harvard Medical School, each color provides its own health benefits and no one color is superior to another. "Reaching a total of 4-1/2 cups of colorful fruits and vegetable a day is the goal for a powerful plate," notes the site.
    #10

    Proof My Little Caesars Is Run By Stoners

    Proof My Little Caesars Is Run By Stoners

    mln700 Report

    peewarren_1 avatar
    Warren Peece
    Warren Peece
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I see no problem with this one. This is my ideal pizza.

    #11

    Sandwich My Dad Likes To Eat, Raw Ground Beef With Raw Onions And White Pepper On Hard Bread

    Sandwich My Dad Likes To Eat, Raw Ground Beef With Raw Onions And White Pepper On Hard Bread

    GerryDos Report

    #12

    My Wife’s “Bean Burrito” It’s Just A Pound Of Refried Beans

    My Wife's "Bean Burrito" It's Just A Pound Of Refried Beans

    Anal__Yogurt Report

    Tasting with our eyes first isn’t necessarily always a good thing. The United Nations’ Food and Agriculture Organization says that approximately one-third of food produced is lost or wasted every year, mainly because it looks bad. This, while more than 820 million people go hungry every day. The FAO estimates that the food that is lost and wasted could feed 1.26 billion hungry people every year.
    #13

    Housemate Heated Up Meatball Spaghetti In A Microwave And Left It There For 3 Weeks

    Housemate Heated Up Meatball Spaghetti In A Microwave And Left It There For 3 Weeks

    Illustrious-Mirror-7 Report

    #14

    "You Should Put The Refried Beans In A Ziploc Bag And Pipe Them Onto The Nachos", She Said

    "You Should Put The Refried Beans In A Ziploc Bag And Pipe Them Onto The Nachos", She Said

    PrefabMinicomputer Report

    #15

    Egg White “Fries”… Very Interesting Texture

    Egg White "Fries"… Very Interesting Texture

    reddit.com Report

    The FOA says a lot of food ends up in the bin because people are bias when it comes to the way produce looks. The State of Food and Agriculture 2019 report notes that this trend is more prevalent in first-world countries.

    "A factor that contributes to food waste at retail level, especially in high-income countries, is the tendency to sell homogenous and 'perfect' produce (in terms of colour, shape, size, etc.)," reads the report.

    "Food that fails to meet these high standards is discarded. While processing less than perfect products into ready-made foods may be a way of using discarded fresh foods, these foods spoil easily and are often discarded at the end of the day or sold at a lower price, reflecting qualitative waste."
    #16

    My Wife Made Muffins

    My Wife Made Muffins

    Fortravelandshit Report

    #17

    2 Ingredients

    2 Ingredients

    reddit.com Report

    #18

    A Whole Tray Of School Lunch Pizza

    A Whole Tray Of School Lunch Pizza

    megabits Report

    peewarren_1 avatar
    Warren Peece
    Warren Peece
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Fond memories of elementary school. I see no problem with this one.

    #19

    Ordered Takeout From The Lowest Rated Wing Place In My Area

    Ordered Takeout From The Lowest Rated Wing Place In My Area

    Thy-Short-Bus Report

    #20

    Cake My Mom Sent Me For Easter. The Delivery Was Delayed By Almost A Month Because Of The Lockdown

    Cake My Mom Sent Me For Easter. The Delivery Was Delayed By Almost A Month Because Of The Lockdown

    KapitaenBestrafung Report

    #21

    I’m Fairly Certain I’ll Never Be Invited To A Potluck Again

    I'm Fairly Certain I'll Never Be Invited To A Potluck Again

    fej057 Report

    #22

    I Made A Pasta Burrito Wrapped In Rice Paper... Behold The Atrocity Of Man

    I Made A Pasta Burrito Wrapped In Rice Paper... Behold The Atrocity Of Man

    reddit.com Report

    #23

    GF Says That My Standard Combo Of Noodles And Sardines Looks Like Something Straight Out Of Silent Hill

    GF Says That My Standard Combo Of Noodles And Sardines Looks Like Something Straight Out Of Silent Hill

    RandomLoLJournalist Report

    #24

    I Present To You: A Bacon, Egg, And Cheese :)

    I Present To You: A Bacon, Egg, And Cheese :)

    abeltesgoat Report

    #25

    Our Airbnb Had A Brick Oven. We Tried Making Pizza

    Our Airbnb Had A Brick Oven. We Tried Making Pizza

    fckn_oko Report

    peewarren_1 avatar
    Warren Peece
    Warren Peece
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It look like an organ from one of those government alien dissections.

    #26

    I’ve Been Spending A Little Extra Time On Dinner Lately

    I've Been Spending A Little Extra Time On Dinner Lately

    SoulcrateSucka Report

    #27

    Michelin Star Cheese Plate (With Skittle Fireball)

    Michelin Star Cheese Plate (With Skittle Fireball)

    Xyphen Report

    #28

    Wife Doesn’t Trust Me With Our Tupperware Anymore. Spaghetti Lunch In Ziploc

    Wife Doesn't Trust Me With Our Tupperware Anymore. Spaghetti Lunch In Ziploc

    aRoofer Report

    #29

    Sweet Sue's Chicken

    Sweet Sue's Chicken

    PHIL-yes-PLZ Report

    #30

    Fish And Chips? I Don't Know, I'm Not British

    Fish And Chips? I Don't Know, I'm Not British

    Sarchasm-Spelunker Report

    #31

    This Burger I Paid $10 For At A Football Game

    This Burger I Paid $10 For At A Football Game

    DavidThorne31 Report

    #32

    B****es Did Not Inform Me Red Cabbage Would Turn My Konjac Noodles Into Earthworms

    B****es Did Not Inform Me Red Cabbage Would Turn My Konjac Noodles Into Earthworms

    differentnumber5 Report

    #33

    These "Treats" My Mom Made For Easter/April Fools

    These "Treats" My Mom Made For Easter/April Fools

    Lochnessbestie Report

    #34

    Tried My Hand At A Tuna Aspic. It Went Well, But I May Be Banned From Thanksgiving In The Future

    Tried My Hand At A Tuna Aspic. It Went Well, But I May Be Banned From Thanksgiving In The Future

    unclecaveman Report

    #35

    Under A Tight Deadline, I Had To Stop Everything To Post My Wife's Dinner

    Under A Tight Deadline, I Had To Stop Everything To Post My Wife's Dinner

    Roscoe_P_Trolltrain Report

    #36

    $15 Pasta From Pizza Hut

    $15 Pasta From Pizza Hut

    Whomadethebed Report

    #37

    I’m Crying Because My Aunt Got Me A Birthday “Rice” Cake Be Aside She “Knows I Like Rice Cakes”

    I'm Crying Because My Aunt Got Me A Birthday "Rice" Cake Be Aside She "Knows I Like Rice Cakes"

    girlwhoeatscake Report

    #38

    The Vegetarian Meal Option I Received On My Flight 😍

    The Vegetarian Meal Option I Received On My Flight 😍

    microplasticsluvr100 Report

    dplatt-boredpanda avatar
    Dave Platt
    Dave Platt
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    An English airline? Traditional cucumber sandwich for high tea... but post-Brexit style.

    #39

    My “Maybe If I Take Longer In The Kitchen, They’ll Think I’m Eating A Normal Amount Of Food” Breakfast - A Single Microwaved Breakfast Sausage From Aldi + A Smear Of Ketchup + 1/8 Of A Leaf Of Spinach For Some Color (70)

    My "Maybe If I Take Longer In The Kitchen, They'll Think I'm Eating A Normal Amount Of Food" Breakfast - A Single Microwaved Breakfast Sausage From Aldi + A Smear Of Ketchup + 1/8 Of A Leaf Of Spinach For Some Color (70)

    tickerrtape Report

    #40

    Low Cal Wrap. Yes That’s A Pickle In A Leaf Of Cabbage

    Low Cal Wrap. Yes That's A Pickle In A Leaf Of Cabbage

    Imdedddd Report

    #41

    Wtf Did I Just Make Im Crying

    Wtf Did I Just Make Im Crying

    cinnamonenjoyer Report

    #42

    Was Too Tired To Chop Lettuce So I Put It In A Food Processor

    Was Too Tired To Chop Lettuce So I Put It In A Food Processor

    googingagoo Report

    #43

    Salad With Water Croutons

    Salad With Water Croutons

    sore_cabbage Report

    #44

    I Actually Enjoyed This

    I Actually Enjoyed This

    kittydeco Report

    #45

    I Left My Melatonin Gummies In My Car And They Melted Together, So To Fall Asleep I Just Bite A Chunk Out

    I Left My Melatonin Gummies In My Car And They Melted Together, So To Fall Asleep I Just Bite A Chunk Out

    brodywm Report

    healonesaves avatar
    Annabelle
    Annabelle
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I've done that a few times with gummies, too. Just take a nibble and see how it goes. 😁

    #46

    (Very) Poisonous Fugu Fish, Now Free With Your Dried Anchovies!

    (Very) Poisonous Fugu Fish, Now Free With Your Dried Anchovies!

    cburnett_ Report

    #47

    The “Pizza Americana” I Ordered In Slovakia

    The “Pizza Americana” I Ordered In Slovakia

    Vozembouch69 Report

    #48

    The Night My Husband Made Burgers For The First Time. He Set Off The Fire Alarm 4 Times

    The Night My Husband Made Burgers For The First Time. He Set Off The Fire Alarm 4 Times

    khalizard Report

    #49

    Birthday Cake I Made For My Husband. He’s So Lucky To Have Me

    Birthday Cake I Made For My Husband. He’s So Lucky To Have Me

    aant85 Report

    #50

    “Veggie Taco” Served At A Taco Festival

    “Veggie Taco” Served At A Taco Festival

    reddit.com Report

    #51

    Frozen Pizza Cooked For 6hrs While I Was Passed Out Drunk Sitting Right Beside The Oven - Which I Did To Make Sure I Wouldn’t Pass Out While It Was In The Oven. It Was A Meatlovers

    Frozen Pizza Cooked For 6hrs While I Was Passed Out Drunk Sitting Right Beside The Oven - Which I Did To Make Sure I Wouldn’t Pass Out While It Was In The Oven. It Was A Meatlovers

    hamwallets Report

    #52

    My School Lunch. Paid $3.25 For This

    My School Lunch. Paid $3.25 For This

    jordan150000 Report

    #53

    I Was Out Of Milk For My Mashed Potatoes So I Used Chocolate Milk

    I Was Out Of Milk For My Mashed Potatoes So I Used Chocolate Milk

    TooDamnFishy Report

    #54

    I Call This One "Depression"

    I Call This One "Depression"

    NYPorkDept Report

    #55

    This Regular Pepperoni My Brother Ordered

    This Regular Pepperoni My Brother Ordered

    The_Skeletor_ Report

    #56

    Coffee From The Coffee Machine At My Uni

    Coffee From The Coffee Machine At My Uni

    Kvas_HardBass Report

    #57

    I Call This "Payday Is Tomorrow And I’m Out Of Smokes"

    I Call This "Payday Is Tomorrow And I’m Out Of Smokes"

    CupcakeCrumble Report

    #58

    Yes, I Had 2 Slices Of Pizza And Still Stayed In A Deficit! You Can Too! 🙃

    Yes, I Had 2 Slices Of Pizza And Still Stayed In A Deficit! You Can Too! 🙃

    intl-uni-help-please Report

    #59

    Had A Very Horrible Bad Night So I Ate Eight (8!!) Cheeseburgers With The Buns Ripped Off

    Had A Very Horrible Bad Night So I Ate Eight (8!!) Cheeseburgers With The Buns Ripped Off

    myfeetruglysoiamsad Report

    #60

    Pickle Jelly Garnished With Garlic Salt And Sriracha🧚‍♀️✨ (Eat With Tiny Fork For Full Experience)

    Pickle Jelly Garnished With Garlic Salt And Sriracha🧚‍♀️✨ (Eat With Tiny Fork For Full Experience)

    karentakethekids Report

    #61

    Each Day I Stray Further From God

    Each Day I Stray Further From God

    cuntsicle69 Report

    #62

    Homemade 'Bloody Mary'. Had No Tomato Juice, So Used Ketchup, Had No Celery, So Used A Spring Onion. Bone Apple Teeth

    Homemade 'Bloody Mary'. Had No Tomato Juice, So Used Ketchup, Had No Celery, So Used A Spring Onion. Bone Apple Teeth

    OutcastAtLast Report

    #63

    My School’s $7 Take On Avocado Toast

    My School’s $7 Take On Avocado Toast

    meegsbear Report

    #64

    My Brother Did This

    My Brother Did This

    dmikulic Report

    #65

    Tried To Make Strawberry Mochi Without A Recipe And Now They Look Like Boiled Kirbys 😭

    Tried To Make Strawberry Mochi Without A Recipe And Now They Look Like Boiled Kirbys 😭

    leilzs Report

    #66

    We Made Roast Chicken With Lime Stuffing

    We Made Roast Chicken With Lime Stuffing

    foodbabytaiwan Report

    #67

    Dinner After A Night Of Sending Out $70-100 Plates At Work

    Dinner After A Night Of Sending Out $70-100 Plates At Work

    Ok-Efficiency-2311 Report

    #68

    I Like To Eat Bread With Mashed Potatoes And People Tell Me That's Not Normal

    I Like To Eat Bread With Mashed Potatoes And People Tell Me That's Not Normal

    DanVo42 Report

    #69

    Mom And I Made Lasagna From Scratch For Over 3 Hours And Then A Lightbulb Fell On All Of It

    Mom And I Made Lasagna From Scratch For Over 3 Hours And Then A Lightbulb Fell On All Of It

    ThatFukBill Report

    #70

    Black Bean "Burrito" My Roommate Made With Rice Paper. He Was Out Of Tortillas And Said, "I Didn't Think It Would Look Like That"

    Black Bean "Burrito" My Roommate Made With Rice Paper. He Was Out Of Tortillas And Said, "I Didn't Think It Would Look Like That"

    LampsHaveEyes Report

    #71

    I Made Former Idaho Senator Larry E Craig's "Super Tuber"

    I Made Former Idaho Senator Larry E Craig's "Super Tuber"

    Cosmic_Hitchhiker Report

    #72

    Ricecake With Cherry Flavour Lipbalm🤡

    Ricecake With Cherry Flavour Lipbalm🤡

    Mechaniczna Report

    #73

    Diet Mtn Dew X Reduced Sugar Uncrustable 🤤

    Diet Mtn Dew X Reduced Sugar Uncrustable 🤤

    blythe888 Report

    #74

    What’s In The Pan You Ask? 18 Egg Whites. Thank You For Asking

    What’s In The Pan You Ask? 18 Egg Whites. Thank You For Asking

    CharlesButWorse Report

    #75

    Coffee Beans In Almond Milk ‘Cereal’ Bc The Coffee Machine Broke And I’ve Got My Finals This Week

    Coffee Beans In Almond Milk ‘Cereal’ Bc The Coffee Machine Broke And I’ve Got My Finals This Week

    hauntedbyghostfish Report

    #76

    Please Don't Ban Me For This: Egg Whites, Almond Milk And Maple Flavdrops... When You're Ravenously Hungry But Terrified Of Going Over Your Carb Limit : I Call It ☁️keto Cereal☁️

    Please Don't Ban Me For This: Egg Whites, Almond Milk And Maple Flavdrops... When You're Ravenously Hungry But Terrified Of Going Over Your Carb Limit : I Call It ☁️keto Cereal☁️

    reddit.com Report

    #77

    Broccoli With Caramel Syrup Cause I Was Craving Cake

    Broccoli With Caramel Syrup Cause I Was Craving Cake

    Hommemort Report

    #78

    Hamburger

    Hamburger

    missprizma Report

    #79

    Omelette But You Can Only Use 1 Egg White Challenge

    Omelette But You Can Only Use 1 Egg White Challenge

    ThatLowKeyGuy Report

    #80

    Vanilla Protein Powder Ramen

    Vanilla Protein Powder Ramen

    panpanslab Report

    #81

    “Sushi” That Is Literally Just Nori Wrapped Around Cucumber And Covered With An Absurd About Of Salt

    “Sushi” That Is Literally Just Nori Wrapped Around Cucumber And Covered With An Absurd About Of Salt

    aspartameluvr Report

    #82

    I’m Transitioning To Raccoon

    I’m Transitioning To Raccoon

    anoshreksia Report

    #83

    I Blended Up Shiritaki Noodles With An Egg And Baked It To Make A To Make A Pizza Crust

    I Blended Up Shiritaki Noodles With An Egg And Baked It To Make A To Make A Pizza Crust

    DAV3Y Report

    #84

    Bell Pepper Chai

    Bell Pepper Chai

    Rickticia Report

    #85

    Protein Powder Mixed With Water On Diet Store Bought Toast. Im Crying

    Protein Powder Mixed With Water On Diet Store Bought Toast. Im Crying

    catvertebrae Report

    #86

    Shower Pepper ❤️

    Shower Pepper ❤️

    sourcefive Report

    #87

    Gaslighting Myself Into Believing I'm Eating Succulent Smoky Grilled Meat, When It's In Fact Just Pan Fried Canned Baby Corn Spears On Some Cocktail Skewers (70 Cals)

    Gaslighting Myself Into Believing I'm Eating Succulent Smoky Grilled Meat, When It's In Fact Just Pan Fried Canned Baby Corn Spears On Some Cocktail Skewers (70 Cals)

    AdamantLeafeon Report

    #88

    Frozen Diet Coke With A Side Of Anti Depressants (0) 😌😌

    Frozen Diet Coke With A Side Of Anti Depressants (0) 😌😌

    reddit.com Report

    #89

    A Liter Of Black Tea In A Bucket

    A Liter Of Black Tea In A Bucket

    reddit.com Report

    #90

    My Disappointment Is Immeasurable (Peppermint Bark Quest Bar Why Is It Hollow??)

    My Disappointment Is Immeasurable (Peppermint Bark Quest Bar Why Is It Hollow??)

    Sad-Friendship4628 Report

    #91

    How’s Your Sunday Going?

    How’s Your Sunday Going?

    bagpipesfrombarnum Report

    #92

    Asked The Hubby To Put The Crockpot In The Fridge After It Cooled Down. This Is What I Came Home To

    Asked The Hubby To Put The Crockpot In The Fridge After It Cooled Down. This Is What I Came Home To

    TwothFairy Report

    #93

    :( First Time Making ‘The Soup’ And I Drop The Dang Crock Pot

    :( First Time Making ‘The Soup’ And I Drop The Dang Crock Pot

    patsycakes Report

    #94

    Made Sardine And Pickle Aspic For A Christmas Eve Party. Nobody Ate It

    Made Sardine And Pickle Aspic For A Christmas Eve Party. Nobody Ate It

    TheDoseMan Report

    #95

    You‘Ve Heard Of Girl Dinner But Have You Heard Of Girl Breakfast?

    You‘Ve Heard Of Girl Dinner But Have You Heard Of Girl Breakfast?

    NervousToucan Report

    #96

    Light Vanilla Greek Yogurt Mixed With Sugar Free Vanilla Pudding. It Has The Same Texture And Thickness As Canned Frosting

    Light Vanilla Greek Yogurt Mixed With Sugar Free Vanilla Pudding. It Has The Same Texture And Thickness As Canned Frosting

    pizzathehutttts Report

    #97

    Keto Bread, Sugar Free Jello, And An Almond Variant Of Pb2

    Keto Bread, Sugar Free Jello, And An Almond Variant Of Pb2

    Business_Web_6338 Report

