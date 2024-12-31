Bored Panda has compiled a list of the most epic food fails ever posted on the internet, for you to erm, feast your eyes on. Put down whatever it was you were about to eat. And keep scrolling. Don't forget to upvote the ones that make you gag, and feel free to share your own traumatic meal experiences in the comments.

Unfortunately, the opposite holds true as well. One photo of a really gross dish can make even the hungriest person lose their appetite faster than grease through a goose. From raw chicken burgers, to mouldy takeaways, slimy green spaghetti and plain "wtf is that?", people have been sharing pics of the meals that left them traumatized.

Food , glorious food... Instagram is filled with beautiful photos of #foodporn that might make even the most pickiest of mouths water. It’s been scientifically proven that the mere sight of a delicious meal can stimulate someone’s appetite. One study found that our bodies secrete more of a certain hormone that makes us hungry when we view appealing images of food.

#1 I Was Making Thai Basil Chicken Then I Turned Around For A Minute And My Brother Put Blue Food Dye In It. He’s 19 Share icon

#2 Ordered Carbonara From A '5 Star Uber Restaurant' Share icon

#3 Apparently Using A Syringe To Inject The Filling Of A Jelly Bun Doesn't Work That Well Share icon

It is said that we eat first with our eyes. Basically, just looking at a dish - or even a photo of food - can draw us to a conclusion about how it could taste. According to experts, there are four components that make a meal look appealing. Color, shape, size and texture all form cues to whether the meal might melt in our mouth or only go down in between a good couple of gags.

#4 Crab Boiled In Pepsi Max For 2 Hours Served In A Baguette. (Sorry For Good Quality) Share icon

#5 Ordered Ceased Salad For $15 From One Of The Local Restaurants Share icon

#6 I Noticed A Piece Of Broccoli On My Plate That I Thought Looked Like An Opossum Face So I Used It To Make A Little Food Opossum Share icon

Some would even argue that food is art. So it makes sense that color plays an important role in food presentation. “While bright, vibrant colors can add energy, complementary colors create a contrast that adds visual layers to the meal, and too many dull colors may seem unappealing,” notes the American Dining Creations site. It adds that a meal may smell and taste delicious, but "when the plate is a cluttered mess of confusing colors, it might take away from the smell and taste."

#7 The Chicken Sandwich I Got From Mr Beast Burger Today Share icon

#8 Chinese Takeout Share icon

#9 Sliced Homemade Sourdough Bread Topped With Creamy Light Brie Cheese. Preheat Oven To 350 And Bake For 11 Hours. Enjoy Share icon

Personal chef, cooking instructor and caterer Joni Sare believes that color is the most important factor when it comes to good looking meals. But says they actually tell us more than we might realize. “Different colors inherently provide different nutrition,” explains Sare. “The color in food is created by phytochemicals and other compounds which our bodies use as nutrients.” ADVERTISEMENT According to Harvard Medical School, each color provides its own health benefits and no one color is superior to another. "Reaching a total of 4-1/2 cups of colorful fruits and vegetable a day is the goal for a powerful plate," notes the site.

#10 Proof My Little Caesars Is Run By Stoners Share icon

#11 Sandwich My Dad Likes To Eat, Raw Ground Beef With Raw Onions And White Pepper On Hard Bread Share icon

#12 My Wife’s “Bean Burrito” It’s Just A Pound Of Refried Beans Share icon

Tasting with our eyes first isn’t necessarily always a good thing. The United Nations’ Food and Agriculture Organization says that approximately one-third of food produced is lost or wasted every year, mainly because it looks bad. This, while more than 820 million people go hungry every day. The FAO estimates that the food that is lost and wasted could feed 1.26 billion hungry people every year.

#13 Housemate Heated Up Meatball Spaghetti In A Microwave And Left It There For 3 Weeks Share icon

#14 "You Should Put The Refried Beans In A Ziploc Bag And Pipe Them Onto The Nachos", She Said Share icon

#15 Egg White “Fries”… Very Interesting Texture Share icon

The FOA says a lot of food ends up in the bin because people are bias when it comes to the way produce looks. The State of Food and Agriculture 2019 report notes that this trend is more prevalent in first-world countries. "A factor that contributes to food waste at retail level, especially in high-income countries, is the tendency to sell homogenous and 'perfect' produce (in terms of colour, shape, size, etc.)," reads the report. "Food that fails to meet these high standards is discarded. While processing less than perfect products into ready-made foods may be a way of using discarded fresh foods, these foods spoil easily and are often discarded at the end of the day or sold at a lower price, reflecting qualitative waste."

#16 My Wife Made Muffins Share icon

#17 2 Ingredients Share icon

#18 A Whole Tray Of School Lunch Pizza Share icon

#19 Ordered Takeout From The Lowest Rated Wing Place In My Area Share icon

#20 Cake My Mom Sent Me For Easter. The Delivery Was Delayed By Almost A Month Because Of The Lockdown Share icon

#21 I’m Fairly Certain I’ll Never Be Invited To A Potluck Again Share icon

#22 I Made A Pasta Burrito Wrapped In Rice Paper... Behold The Atrocity Of Man Share icon

#23 GF Says That My Standard Combo Of Noodles And Sardines Looks Like Something Straight Out Of Silent Hill Share icon

#24 I Present To You: A Bacon, Egg, And Cheese :) Share icon

#25 Our Airbnb Had A Brick Oven. We Tried Making Pizza Share icon

#26 I’ve Been Spending A Little Extra Time On Dinner Lately Share icon

#27 Michelin Star Cheese Plate (With Skittle Fireball) Share icon

#28 Wife Doesn’t Trust Me With Our Tupperware Anymore. Spaghetti Lunch In Ziploc Share icon

#29 Sweet Sue's Chicken Share icon

#30 Fish And Chips? I Don't Know, I'm Not British Share icon

#31 This Burger I Paid $10 For At A Football Game Share icon

#32 B****es Did Not Inform Me Red Cabbage Would Turn My Konjac Noodles Into Earthworms Share icon

#33 These "Treats" My Mom Made For Easter/April Fools Share icon

#34 Tried My Hand At A Tuna Aspic. It Went Well, But I May Be Banned From Thanksgiving In The Future Share icon

#35 Under A Tight Deadline, I Had To Stop Everything To Post My Wife's Dinner Share icon

#36 $15 Pasta From Pizza Hut Share icon

#37 I’m Crying Because My Aunt Got Me A Birthday “Rice” Cake Be Aside She “Knows I Like Rice Cakes” Share icon

#38 The Vegetarian Meal Option I Received On My Flight 😍 Share icon

#39 My “Maybe If I Take Longer In The Kitchen, They’ll Think I’m Eating A Normal Amount Of Food” Breakfast - A Single Microwaved Breakfast Sausage From Aldi + A Smear Of Ketchup + 1/8 Of A Leaf Of Spinach For Some Color (70) Share icon

#40 Low Cal Wrap. Yes That’s A Pickle In A Leaf Of Cabbage Share icon

#41 Wtf Did I Just Make Im Crying Share icon

#42 Was Too Tired To Chop Lettuce So I Put It In A Food Processor Share icon

#43 Salad With Water Croutons Share icon

#44 I Actually Enjoyed This Share icon

#45 I Left My Melatonin Gummies In My Car And They Melted Together, So To Fall Asleep I Just Bite A Chunk Out Share icon

#46 (Very) Poisonous Fugu Fish, Now Free With Your Dried Anchovies! Share icon

#47 The “Pizza Americana” I Ordered In Slovakia Share icon

#48 The Night My Husband Made Burgers For The First Time. He Set Off The Fire Alarm 4 Times Share icon

#49 Birthday Cake I Made For My Husband. He’s So Lucky To Have Me Share icon

#50 “Veggie Taco” Served At A Taco Festival Share icon

#51 Frozen Pizza Cooked For 6hrs While I Was Passed Out Drunk Sitting Right Beside The Oven - Which I Did To Make Sure I Wouldn’t Pass Out While It Was In The Oven. It Was A Meatlovers Share icon

#52 My School Lunch. Paid $3.25 For This Share icon

#53 I Was Out Of Milk For My Mashed Potatoes So I Used Chocolate Milk Share icon

#54 I Call This One "Depression" Share icon

#55 This Regular Pepperoni My Brother Ordered Share icon

#56 Coffee From The Coffee Machine At My Uni Share icon

#57 I Call This "Payday Is Tomorrow And I’m Out Of Smokes" Share icon

#58 Yes, I Had 2 Slices Of Pizza And Still Stayed In A Deficit! You Can Too! 🙃 Share icon

#59 Had A Very Horrible Bad Night So I Ate Eight (8!!) Cheeseburgers With The Buns Ripped Off Share icon

#60 Pickle Jelly Garnished With Garlic Salt And Sriracha🧚‍♀️✨ (Eat With Tiny Fork For Full Experience) Share icon

#61 Each Day I Stray Further From God Share icon

#62 Homemade 'Bloody Mary'. Had No Tomato Juice, So Used Ketchup, Had No Celery, So Used A Spring Onion. Bone Apple Teeth Share icon

#63 My School’s $7 Take On Avocado Toast Share icon

#64 My Brother Did This Share icon

#65 Tried To Make Strawberry Mochi Without A Recipe And Now They Look Like Boiled Kirbys 😭 Share icon

#66 We Made Roast Chicken With Lime Stuffing Share icon

#67 Dinner After A Night Of Sending Out $70-100 Plates At Work Share icon

#68 I Like To Eat Bread With Mashed Potatoes And People Tell Me That's Not Normal Share icon

#69 Mom And I Made Lasagna From Scratch For Over 3 Hours And Then A Lightbulb Fell On All Of It Share icon

#70 Black Bean "Burrito" My Roommate Made With Rice Paper. He Was Out Of Tortillas And Said, "I Didn't Think It Would Look Like That" Share icon

#71 I Made Former Idaho Senator Larry E Craig's "Super Tuber" Share icon

#72 Ricecake With Cherry Flavour Lipbalm🤡 Share icon

#73 Diet Mtn Dew X Reduced Sugar Uncrustable 🤤 Share icon

#74 What’s In The Pan You Ask? 18 Egg Whites. Thank You For Asking Share icon

#75 Coffee Beans In Almond Milk ‘Cereal’ Bc The Coffee Machine Broke And I’ve Got My Finals This Week Share icon

#76 Please Don't Ban Me For This: Egg Whites, Almond Milk And Maple Flavdrops... When You're Ravenously Hungry But Terrified Of Going Over Your Carb Limit : I Call It ☁️keto Cereal☁️ Share icon

#77 Broccoli With Caramel Syrup Cause I Was Craving Cake Share icon

#78 Hamburger Share icon

#79 Omelette But You Can Only Use 1 Egg White Challenge Share icon

#80 Vanilla Protein Powder Ramen Share icon

#81 “Sushi” That Is Literally Just Nori Wrapped Around Cucumber And Covered With An Absurd About Of Salt Share icon

#82 I’m Transitioning To Raccoon Share icon

#83 I Blended Up Shiritaki Noodles With An Egg And Baked It To Make A To Make A Pizza Crust Share icon

#84 Bell Pepper Chai Share icon

#85 Protein Powder Mixed With Water On Diet Store Bought Toast. Im Crying Share icon

#86 Shower Pepper ❤️ Share icon

#87 Gaslighting Myself Into Believing I'm Eating Succulent Smoky Grilled Meat, When It's In Fact Just Pan Fried Canned Baby Corn Spears On Some Cocktail Skewers (70 Cals) Share icon

#88 Frozen Diet Coke With A Side Of Anti Depressants (0) 😌😌 Share icon

#89 A Liter Of Black Tea In A Bucket Share icon

#90 My Disappointment Is Immeasurable (Peppermint Bark Quest Bar Why Is It Hollow??) Share icon

#91 How’s Your Sunday Going? Share icon

#92 Asked The Hubby To Put The Crockpot In The Fridge After It Cooled Down. This Is What I Came Home To Share icon

#93 :( First Time Making ‘The Soup’ And I Drop The Dang Crock Pot Share icon

#94 Made Sardine And Pickle Aspic For A Christmas Eve Party. Nobody Ate It Share icon

#95 You‘Ve Heard Of Girl Dinner But Have You Heard Of Girl Breakfast? Share icon

#96 Light Vanilla Greek Yogurt Mixed With Sugar Free Vanilla Pudding. It Has The Same Texture And Thickness As Canned Frosting Share icon