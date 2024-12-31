97 Disgusting Dishes That People Dared To Put On A Plate
Food, glorious food... Instagram is filled with beautiful photos of #foodporn that might make even the most pickiest of mouths water. It’s been scientifically proven that the mere sight of a delicious meal can stimulate someone’s appetite. One study found that our bodies secrete more of a certain hormone that makes us hungry when we view appealing images of food.
Unfortunately, the opposite holds true as well. One photo of a really gross dish can make even the hungriest person lose their appetite faster than grease through a goose. From raw chicken burgers, to mouldy takeaways, slimy green spaghetti and plain "wtf is that?", people have been sharing pics of the meals that left them traumatized.
Bored Panda has compiled a list of the most epic food fails ever posted on the internet, for you to erm, feast your eyes on. Put down whatever it was you were about to eat. And keep scrolling. Don't forget to upvote the ones that make you gag, and feel free to share your own traumatic meal experiences in the comments.
I Was Making Thai Basil Chicken Then I Turned Around For A Minute And My Brother Put Blue Food Dye In It. He’s 19
Ordered Carbonara From A '5 Star Uber Restaurant'
What is an Uber Restaurant? Is that like a sandwich truck?
Apparently Using A Syringe To Inject The Filling Of A Jelly Bun Doesn't Work That Well
It is said that we eat first with our eyes. Basically, just looking at a dish - or even a photo of food - can draw us to a conclusion about how it could taste. According to experts, there are four components that make a meal look appealing. Color, shape, size and texture all form cues to whether the meal might melt in our mouth or only go down in between a good couple of gags.
Crab Boiled In Pepsi Max For 2 Hours Served In A Baguette. (Sorry For Good Quality)
Ordered Ceased Salad For $15 From One Of The Local Restaurants
I Noticed A Piece Of Broccoli On My Plate That I Thought Looked Like An Opossum Face So I Used It To Make A Little Food Opossum
Some would even argue that food is art. So it makes sense that color plays an important role in food presentation. “While bright, vibrant colors can add energy, complementary colors create a contrast that adds visual layers to the meal, and too many dull colors may seem unappealing,” notes the American Dining Creations site. It adds that a meal may smell and taste delicious, but "when the plate is a cluttered mess of confusing colors, it might take away from the smell and taste."
The Chicken Sandwich I Got From Mr Beast Burger Today
Chinese Takeout
Sliced Homemade Sourdough Bread Topped With Creamy Light Brie Cheese. Preheat Oven To 350 And Bake For 11 Hours. Enjoy
Personal chef, cooking instructor and caterer Joni Sare believes that color is the most important factor when it comes to good looking meals. But says they actually tell us more than we might realize. “Different colors inherently provide different nutrition,” explains Sare. “The color in food is created by phytochemicals and other compounds which our bodies use as nutrients.”
According to Harvard Medical School, each color provides its own health benefits and no one color is superior to another. "Reaching a total of 4-1/2 cups of colorful fruits and vegetable a day is the goal for a powerful plate," notes the site.
Proof My Little Caesars Is Run By Stoners
I see no problem with this one. This is my ideal pizza.
Sandwich My Dad Likes To Eat, Raw Ground Beef With Raw Onions And White Pepper On Hard Bread
My Wife’s “Bean Burrito” It’s Just A Pound Of Refried Beans
Tasting with our eyes first isn’t necessarily always a good thing. The United Nations’ Food and Agriculture Organization says that approximately one-third of food produced is lost or wasted every year, mainly because it looks bad. This, while more than 820 million people go hungry every day. The FAO estimates that the food that is lost and wasted could feed 1.26 billion hungry people every year.
Housemate Heated Up Meatball Spaghetti In A Microwave And Left It There For 3 Weeks
"You Should Put The Refried Beans In A Ziploc Bag And Pipe Them Onto The Nachos", She Said
The FOA says a lot of food ends up in the bin because people are bias when it comes to the way produce looks. The State of Food and Agriculture 2019 report notes that this trend is more prevalent in first-world countries.
"A factor that contributes to food waste at retail level, especially in high-income countries, is the tendency to sell homogenous and 'perfect' produce (in terms of colour, shape, size, etc.)," reads the report.
"Food that fails to meet these high standards is discarded. While processing less than perfect products into ready-made foods may be a way of using discarded fresh foods, these foods spoil easily and are often discarded at the end of the day or sold at a lower price, reflecting qualitative waste."
My Wife Made Muffins
2 Ingredients
A Whole Tray Of School Lunch Pizza
Fond memories of elementary school. I see no problem with this one.
Ordered Takeout From The Lowest Rated Wing Place In My Area
Cake My Mom Sent Me For Easter. The Delivery Was Delayed By Almost A Month Because Of The Lockdown
I’m Fairly Certain I’ll Never Be Invited To A Potluck Again
I Made A Pasta Burrito Wrapped In Rice Paper... Behold The Atrocity Of Man
GF Says That My Standard Combo Of Noodles And Sardines Looks Like Something Straight Out Of Silent Hill
I Present To You: A Bacon, Egg, And Cheese :)
Our Airbnb Had A Brick Oven. We Tried Making Pizza
It look like an organ from one of those government alien dissections.
I’ve Been Spending A Little Extra Time On Dinner Lately
Michelin Star Cheese Plate (With Skittle Fireball)
Wife Doesn’t Trust Me With Our Tupperware Anymore. Spaghetti Lunch In Ziploc
Sweet Sue's Chicken
Fish And Chips? I Don't Know, I'm Not British
This Burger I Paid $10 For At A Football Game
B****es Did Not Inform Me Red Cabbage Would Turn My Konjac Noodles Into Earthworms
These "Treats" My Mom Made For Easter/April Fools
Tried My Hand At A Tuna Aspic. It Went Well, But I May Be Banned From Thanksgiving In The Future
Under A Tight Deadline, I Had To Stop Everything To Post My Wife's Dinner
$15 Pasta From Pizza Hut
I’m Crying Because My Aunt Got Me A Birthday “Rice” Cake Be Aside She “Knows I Like Rice Cakes”
The Vegetarian Meal Option I Received On My Flight 😍
An English airline? Traditional cucumber sandwich for high tea... but post-Brexit style.
My “Maybe If I Take Longer In The Kitchen, They’ll Think I’m Eating A Normal Amount Of Food” Breakfast - A Single Microwaved Breakfast Sausage From Aldi + A Smear Of Ketchup + 1/8 Of A Leaf Of Spinach For Some Color (70)
Low Cal Wrap. Yes That’s A Pickle In A Leaf Of Cabbage
Wtf Did I Just Make Im Crying
Was Too Tired To Chop Lettuce So I Put It In A Food Processor
Salad With Water Croutons
I Actually Enjoyed This
I Left My Melatonin Gummies In My Car And They Melted Together, So To Fall Asleep I Just Bite A Chunk Out
(Very) Poisonous Fugu Fish, Now Free With Your Dried Anchovies!
The “Pizza Americana” I Ordered In Slovakia
The Night My Husband Made Burgers For The First Time. He Set Off The Fire Alarm 4 Times
Birthday Cake I Made For My Husband. He’s So Lucky To Have Me
“Veggie Taco” Served At A Taco Festival
Frozen Pizza Cooked For 6hrs While I Was Passed Out Drunk Sitting Right Beside The Oven - Which I Did To Make Sure I Wouldn’t Pass Out While It Was In The Oven. It Was A Meatlovers
My School Lunch. Paid $3.25 For This
I Was Out Of Milk For My Mashed Potatoes So I Used Chocolate Milk
I Call This One "Depression"
This Regular Pepperoni My Brother Ordered
I Call This "Payday Is Tomorrow And I’m Out Of Smokes"
Yes, I Had 2 Slices Of Pizza And Still Stayed In A Deficit! You Can Too! 🙃
Had A Very Horrible Bad Night So I Ate Eight (8!!) Cheeseburgers With The Buns Ripped Off
Pickle Jelly Garnished With Garlic Salt And Sriracha🧚♀️✨ (Eat With Tiny Fork For Full Experience)
Each Day I Stray Further From God
Homemade 'Bloody Mary'. Had No Tomato Juice, So Used Ketchup, Had No Celery, So Used A Spring Onion. Bone Apple Teeth
My School’s $7 Take On Avocado Toast
My Brother Did This
Tried To Make Strawberry Mochi Without A Recipe And Now They Look Like Boiled Kirbys 😭
We Made Roast Chicken With Lime Stuffing
