Best Of All Time: 60 Cringey Moments That Got Featured On This Online Group
Seeing something cringeworthy is like watching a trainwreck. It’s uncomfortable and unpleasant, yet you can’t seem to take your eyes off of it.
If this forgettable mishap happened in the digital realm, it may have been broadcast in the Cringetopia subreddit. As the name suggests, it’s an online group that immortalizes people’s embarrassing situations.
We’ve collected some of the posts that stood out. These may amplify feelings of secondhand shame or induce a headshake of disappointment. Scroll through and see which resonates with you the most.
This post may include affiliate links.
W H I T E P E O P L E A M I R I G H T!!!
Cultural Appropriation
Not only that, the Japanese government made a statement that the man is a revered master and a honored friend of Japan for keeping ancient musical traditions alive. Also of note: Not only was the game and western developer praised by the Japanese for being a great representation of the actual Island and culture, the developers were made honorary ambassadors for setting up a donation drive to repair the islands historical locations after a big storm damaged the island.
Keep Your Neck
We cringe because of vicarious embarrassment (a.k.a. secondhand shame). But according to clinical psychologist Dr. Marielle Collins, there is an upside to it.
“That’s the concept of empathy,” she said in an interview with the Cleveland Clinic. “Our brains are wired to be able to simulate the emotional experiences of other people and feel what another person is feeling.”
What Were They Thinking?
He's Also 1 Million Times More Useful Than She'll Ever Be
Somehow I am reminded of the fellow who composed the Oxford English Dictionary. I mean, humanity clearly owes him a huge debt for gathering and transmitting all that knowledge, but who has the time for something like this?
$4k Rent
But there’s also a reason why seeing something cringeworthy feels like listening to fingernails running down a chalkboard. Here’s an explanation from Dr. Collins:
“A lot of times, these feelings can come with anxiety and a fear of negative social evaluation. Anxiety can be distressing and may get in the way of whatever you’re doing in the moment.”
Easy Mistake
Gatekeeping... A Language?
Dork A** Losers
To be fair, a dress that manages to almost reveal the capillaries, and magically perky booobs; a woman sculptor wouldn't have been my first guess either.
Since secondhand embarrassment can be an anxiety trigger, Dr. Collins says it could be problematic if you’re already dealing with the disorder.
“Witnessing someone else experiencing embarrassment could increase anxious thoughts about whether a similar experience could happen to you and activate your body’s stress response.”
Imagine The Conversation
Cringe Post Followed By A Funny
This Would Haunt Me For The Rest Of My Life
If vicarious embarrassment puts you on edge, Dr. Collins shared some tips on how to handle it properly. It begins with reframing emotions.
“When we experience emotions that are uncomfortable, we often think they are ‘bad,’ and that makes us even more anxious as we try to get rid of it, increasing distress,” she explained.
“It can help to have a more mindful approach by acknowledging how we are feeling in the moment without judgment and allowing the emotion to pass.”
How Does This Even Happen
The Woman Is The Cringe One Here, In Case Anyone Is Confused
Some people just take things too far. If someone holds a door open for you just say thank you. It honestly doesn't matter if it's male or female because it's good manners. Getting in a s**t about it is bad manners
But I Have 11k Followers!
Instagrammers wanting freebies should be given free time in a cell.
Dealing with anxiety is primarily about recognizing when it begins to manifest. This also applies to the distress from feeling secondhand shame. For this, Dr. Collins recommends the STOP technique.
This simple method involves four steps: stop what you’re doing, take a breath, observe what’s happening to your body, and proceed mindfully.
Want Another Baby But Your Husband Doesn't? Just Get Him Drunk
Literal Cringe Face
Oh damn! English is not my first language and maybe I'm missing something... but I'm assuming it was "puberty"?
She Is Not The Cringe But Those 6k Neck Beards Are! I Freaking Love Her Idea
As Dr. Collins explains, the STOP technique makes you effectively take notice when anxiety and self-judgment from secondhand embarrassment begin to creep in.
“When we go down a rabbit hole with our thoughts and emotions, it can all end up being amplified. This STOP technique helps you move in a more helpful direction by pausing for a minute to stop whatever stream of thought you’re having.”
It’s Actually Quite Sophisticated Stuff
What
Facepalm
However, some people don’t feel secondhand shame. But does that mean they lack empathy? Psychotherapist James Hartley has an answer to this question.
“It could be that they are on the other end of the spectrum genetically, or their environment didn’t develop their empathy in childhood much, but it could also be that they have learned how to have boundaries with their sense of self,” Hartley told Refinery29.
Hysteria Has Always Been Everywhere
Yikes
My tale would be "mate, kindly p×ss off I'm having some quality alone time. Now away."
Whitewashing
Evolution noticed those bits of skin were almost always out of the sun and decided to call it an day when applying the melanin.
I Can Do It But You Can’t
Vegans Forgot To Read Food Chain In Schhol
And tyrannosauruses ate grass. Wait, guess they don't believe in dinosaurs either...
He Must Not Have Been A Real Man
Seems Legit
Wow Real Help
People Think That Negro Refers To The Racial Slur
Gatekeeping Children’s Names?
I Hate This Sub But This Fits Here So
Sheesh
Better get tested for some other things too if that is the way you handle all your interactions.
So Much For Independent
Prime America Moment
Oof
Twitter User Discovers Empathy
Imagine Being That Angry About Someone’s Happiness
When You Just Want A Legitimate Business
Height Of Stupidity
What Is Even The Human Race Anymore
Those Damn Scorpios
This Is A Classic "Ooof" Moment
When I shaved my hair everyone at my school asked me if it was : cancer, military, my parents forcing me... In their narrow minded heads it just couldn't have been by choice. (I precise that I was in a small countryside school and was previously in an art school so the difference between me and my classmates was WILD)
Apparently “Child” Is A Slur Now
Just Stop
Huh
Break up with him, you'll be doing him a favour, getting your toxic a**e out of his life.
The Definition Of L
Cringe
I think pronouns should be banned. I will never use a pronoun, especially in reference to me.
Cardi B Approves This Message
Yeah, this isn't a fun prank or something to applaud. It would be a nice joke if she venmo'd herself a few bucks, just to show what she could've done, but 2k could put this man into serious financial trouble. She's just an ordinary thief and he should get the police involved.
Logic Not Found
"Excuse me, Mr. Waiter, sir? Will you please escort this woman out and bring me some pie?"
Whats The Point Of This
That Is A Good Question
I swear I just wanna slap up on the underside of her chin and make her bite her tongue.
Notice At An Anime Convention
Probably Refers To Him As "He's 173 Months Old"
The Baby From Nirvana’s Nevermind Cover Is Suing The Band For Exploitation. This Is Why
Uh
This Post Is Totes Yeets Yo
I keep reading the right hand side text in the voice of the two WW2 RAF pilots from the "Armstrong and Miller Show"
Trying To Find Logic
Nobody Cares!
God I Hate These
Ehh there's so many of them, yeah they're annoying repetitive memes but you jut gotta ignore them