Seeing something cringeworthy is like watching a trainwreck. It’s uncomfortable and unpleasant, yet you can’t seem to take your eyes off of it. 

If this forgettable mishap happened in the digital realm, it may have been broadcast in the Cringetopia subreddit. As the name suggests, it’s an online group that immortalizes people’s embarrassing situations. 

We’ve collected some of the posts that stood out. These may amplify feelings of secondhand shame or induce a headshake of disappointment. Scroll through and see which resonates with you the most.

W H I T E P E O P L E A M I R I G H T!!!

PrimaryCommon2972 Report

Cultural Appropriation

Schxdenfreude Report

Not only that, the Japanese government made a statement that the man is a revered master and a honored friend of Japan for keeping ancient musical traditions alive. Also of note: Not only was the game and western developer praised by the Japanese for being a great representation of the actual Island and culture, the developers were made honorary ambassadors for setting up a donation drive to repair the islands historical locations after a big storm damaged the island.

Keep Your Neck

cutestnataliee Report

We cringe because of vicarious embarrassment (a.k.a. secondhand shame). But according to clinical psychologist Dr. Marielle Collins, there is an upside to it. 

“That’s the concept of empathy,” she said in an interview with the Cleveland Clinic. “Our brains are wired to be able to simulate the emotional experiences of other people and feel what another person is feeling.”

What Were They Thinking?

TopMindOfR3ddit Report

He's Also 1 Million Times More Useful Than She'll Ever Be

reddit.com Report

Lyone Fein
$4k Rent

Kalibribois Report

But there’s also a reason why seeing something cringeworthy feels like listening to fingernails running down a chalkboard. Here’s an explanation from Dr. Collins: 

“A lot of times, these feelings can come with anxiety and a fear of negative social evaluation. Anxiety can be distressing and may get in the way of whatever you’re doing in the moment.”

Easy Mistake

DeintegrateBaseball Report

Gatekeeping... A Language?

reddit.com Report

Dork A** Losers

rayan2002 Report

Since secondhand embarrassment can be an anxiety trigger, Dr. Collins says it could be problematic if you’re already dealing with the disorder. 

“Witnessing someone else experiencing embarrassment could increase anxious thoughts about whether a similar experience could happen to you and activate your body’s stress response.”
Imagine The Conversation

hdurant Report

Cringe Post Followed By A Funny

reddit.com Report

This Would Haunt Me For The Rest Of My Life

reddit.com , x.com Report

If vicarious embarrassment puts you on edge, Dr. Collins shared some tips on how to handle it properly. It begins with reframing emotions. 

“When we experience emotions that are uncomfortable, we often think they are ‘bad,’ and that makes us even more anxious as we try to get rid of it, increasing distress,” she explained.  

“It can help to have a more mindful approach by acknowledging how we are feeling in the moment without judgment and allowing the emotion to pass.”
How Does This Even Happen

local_parcel Report

The Woman Is The Cringe One Here, In Case Anyone Is Confused

lordofthehamstrings Report

But I Have 11k Followers!

ParticularAd4039 Report

Dealing with anxiety is primarily about recognizing when it begins to manifest. This also applies to the distress from feeling secondhand shame. For this, Dr. Collins recommends the STOP technique.

This simple method involves four steps: stop what you’re doing, take a breath, observe what’s happening to your body, and proceed mindfully.
Want Another Baby But Your Husband Doesn't? Just Get Him Drunk

Had2-4kKarmaOnOldAcc Report

Literal Cringe Face

jhovudu1 Report

She Is Not The Cringe But Those 6k Neck Beards Are! I Freaking Love Her Idea

BigPapaPage716 Report

As Dr. Collins explains, the STOP technique makes you effectively take notice when anxiety and self-judgment from secondhand embarrassment begin to creep in. 

“When we go down a rabbit hole with our thoughts and emotions, it can all end up being amplified. This STOP technique helps you move in a more helpful direction by pausing for a minute to stop whatever stream of thought you’re having.”
It’s Actually Quite Sophisticated Stuff

reddit.com Report

What

The0xt0 Report

Facepalm

lolololoxxxxx Report

However, some people don’t feel secondhand shame. But does that mean they lack empathy? Psychotherapist James Hartley has an answer to this question. 

“It could be that they are on the other end of the spectrum genetically, or their environment didn’t develop their empathy in childhood much, but it could also be that they have learned how to have boundaries with their sense of self,” Hartley told Refinery29.
Hysteria Has Always Been Everywhere

reddit.com Report

Yikes

reddit.com Report

Whitewashing

reddit.com Report

I Can Do It But You Can’t

Grant_w1999 Report

Vegans Forgot To Read Food Chain In Schhol

Jyaten Report

He Must Not Have Been A Real Man

BlanketMage Report

Seems Legit

RandyLongsocksMcgee Report

Wow Real Help

obstantial_is_thy Report

People Think That Negro Refers To The Racial Slur

Bushboiwilly Report

Gatekeeping Children’s Names?

Slader111 Report

I Hate This Sub But This Fits Here So

reddit.com Report

Sheesh

frrtcht Report

So Much For Independent

StickDynamite Report

Prime America Moment

SurrealSnooz Report

Oof

reddit.com Report

Twitter User Discovers Empathy

Goofyjeff4 , x.com Report

Imagine Being That Angry About Someone’s Happiness

stathx Report

When You Just Want A Legitimate Business

Acobbsalad Report

Height Of Stupidity

percy___potter Report

What Is Even The Human Race Anymore

_carter05 Report

Those Damn Scorpios

reddit.com Report

This Is A Classic "Ooof" Moment

VivienneAnnette Report

Apparently “Child” Is A Slur Now

woIfgamingyt2020 Report

Just Stop

reddit.com Report

Huh

That_dummy_head Report

The Definition Of L

reddit.com Report

Cringe

neilhimself , x.com Report

Cardi B Approves This Message

__Dawn__Amber__ , x.com Report

Logic Not Found

CucumberDay Report

Whats The Point Of This

Supra360 Report

That Is A Good Question

percy___potter Report

Notice At An Anime Convention

CRI0ST0IR Report

Probably Refers To Him As "He's 173 Months Old"

Snake_Plissken224 Report

The Baby From Nirvana’s Nevermind Cover Is Suing The Band For Exploitation. This Is Why

MrEuginger Report

Uh

giovtaklaa Report

This Post Is Totes Yeets Yo

PoonSwoggle Report

Trying To Find Logic

esberat Report

Nobody Cares!

reddit.com Report

God I Hate These

reddit.com Report

