To understand why men refuse to apologize, Bored Panda got in touch with a leading marriage therapist, Serafin Upton. She said, "I've observed countless couples navigate the nuances of apologies and accountability. Interestingly, one pattern often emerges: women tend to apologize more frequently than men. This isn’t merely an anecdotal observation but is backed by research."

We also reached out to Sri Rajasekar, a marriage coach for women, who mentioned, "The tendency for women to apologize more frequently than men can be viewed through various lenses. While some interpretations suggest it reflects societal power dynamics, it’s essential to consider that both men and women navigate different expectations and pressures in relationships. "

When we asked Serafin, why some men refrain from apologizing. She explained that apologies can subtly reinforce social power dynamics, often positioning the apologizer as having less power than the person receiving the apology. She added that as men are socialized to avoid vulnerability and uphold a sense of dominance, they may perceive apologizing as a potential threat to their social standing.

Sri narrated, "Childhood socialization significantly impacts how both boys and girls learn to navigate accountability. Boys may be socialized to prioritize toughness and self-reliance, which can lead to less encouragement to express remorse openly. Conversely, girls often receive more social reinforcement for nurturing behaviors, including apologizing."