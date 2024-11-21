ADVERTISEMENT

Award-winning photographer Tom Nickels captures the beauty and grace of Finland’s birds, transforming its serene forests and icy lakes into breathtaking stages for his art. Initially drawn to landscapes, he found his passion in the fleeting, extraordinary moments of bird behavior that only a photograph can preserve.

Through countless hours in the field, including braving freezing waters to photograph great crested grebes in a rare spring snowfall, Nickels has created a body of work that celebrates Finland’s biodiversity. His images not only highlight the wonder of avian life but also serve as a call to protect the natural habitats these species depend on, encouraging viewers to connect with nature and advocate for its preservation.

More info: Instagram | tomnickels.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Wings Of Finland: Tom Nickels’ Stunning Bird Photography-Interview

nicketox Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST

Initially beginning as a landscape photographer, Tom’s encounters with fascinating bird behavior during his outings shifted his focus entirely. He told Bored Panda: “I’ve always been drawn to nature and initially started photography as a landscape photographer. During my outings, I sometimes encountered fascinating birds, which sparked my interest in capturing their behavior. Over time, I became captivated by the challenge of observing and photographing those special moments when birds do something extraordinary. Often those moments happen in a split second, and only a photograph will visualize this for us.”
#2

Wings Of Finland: Tom Nickels’ Stunning Bird Photography-Interview

nicketox Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#3

Wings Of Finland: Tom Nickels’ Stunning Bird Photography-Interview

nicketox Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST

Capturing such fleeting moments requires immense patience and dedication. The photographer reflected on his approach: “There’s no shortcut to capturing that one-of-a-kind moment. It requires countless hours in the field, observing and photographing birds. The more you are out, the better your chances. Understanding their behavior—their preferred perches, feeding spots, and interactions—can increase your chances of success. This is also what makes bird photography so rewarding.”

ADVERTISEMENT
#4

Wings Of Finland: Tom Nickels’ Stunning Bird Photography-Interview

nicketox Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#5

Wings Of Finland: Tom Nickels’ Stunning Bird Photography-Interview

nicketox Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST

Among his many experiences, one particularly chilly morning stands out as a career highlight. “In April, as the Baltic Sea ice begins to melt, I spend many cold mornings in a floating hide observing and photographing great crested grebes. The water is still close to freezing this early in the season. The location I frequent hosts dozens of breeding pairs. Last spring, the highlight of my season was capturing grebes in a rare snowfall. I was very cold but very happy with the unique shots of this waterfowl.”
#6

Wings Of Finland: Tom Nickels’ Stunning Bird Photography-Interview

nicketox Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#7

Wings Of Finland: Tom Nickels’ Stunning Bird Photography-Interview

nicketox Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT

Beyond capturing beautiful images, Tom is deeply committed to raising awareness about the importance of preserving Finland’s natural habitats. “My greatest concern is the gradual loss of habitats caused by human activity. Large, untouched forests, clean lakes, and natural marshes are essential for birds to thrive. Through my photography, I aim to showcase the beauty of these species and their habitats and contribute to the ongoing dialogue about conserving these vital habitats.”
#8

Wings Of Finland: Tom Nickels’ Stunning Bird Photography-Interview

nicketox Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Wings Of Finland: Tom Nickels’ Stunning Bird Photography-Interview

nicketox Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST

Ultimately, Tom hopes his photography inspires a deeper connection between people and nature. “I hope my work inspires viewers to appreciate these incredible birds and venture into nature themselves. By experiencing these unique moments, I believe people can feel the value of preserving wild habitats for future generations.” His photos remind us that even the smallest moments in the natural world deserve to be cherished and protected.
#10

Wings Of Finland: Tom Nickels’ Stunning Bird Photography-Interview

nicketox Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#11

Wings Of Finland: Tom Nickels’ Stunning Bird Photography-Interview

nicketox Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#12

Wings Of Finland: Tom Nickels’ Stunning Bird Photography-Interview

nicketox Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#13

Wings Of Finland: Tom Nickels’ Stunning Bird Photography-Interview

nicketox Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

Wings Of Finland: Tom Nickels’ Stunning Bird Photography-Interview

nicketox Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

Wings Of Finland: Tom Nickels’ Stunning Bird Photography-Interview

nicketox Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#16

Wings Of Finland: Tom Nickels’ Stunning Bird Photography-Interview

nicketox Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#17

Wings Of Finland: Tom Nickels’ Stunning Bird Photography-Interview

nicketox Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

Wings Of Finland: Tom Nickels’ Stunning Bird Photography-Interview

nicketox Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#19

Wings Of Finland: Tom Nickels’ Stunning Bird Photography-Interview

nicketox Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

Wings Of Finland: Tom Nickels’ Stunning Bird Photography-Interview

nicketox Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#21

Wings Of Finland: Tom Nickels’ Stunning Bird Photography-Interview

nicketox Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#22

Wings Of Finland: Tom Nickels’ Stunning Bird Photography-Interview

nicketox Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#23

Wings Of Finland: Tom Nickels’ Stunning Bird Photography-Interview

nicketox Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#24

Wings Of Finland: Tom Nickels’ Stunning Bird Photography-Interview

nicketox Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#25

Wings Of Finland: Tom Nickels’ Stunning Bird Photography-Interview

nicketox Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

Wings Of Finland: Tom Nickels’ Stunning Bird Photography-Interview

nicketox Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#27

Wings Of Finland: Tom Nickels’ Stunning Bird Photography-Interview

nicketox Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#28

Wings Of Finland: Tom Nickels’ Stunning Bird Photography-Interview

nicketox Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#29

Wings Of Finland: Tom Nickels’ Stunning Bird Photography-Interview

nicketox Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#30

Wings Of Finland: Tom Nickels’ Stunning Bird Photography-Interview

nicketox Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#31

Wings Of Finland: Tom Nickels’ Stunning Bird Photography-Interview

nicketox Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#32

Wings Of Finland: Tom Nickels’ Stunning Bird Photography-Interview

nicketox Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#33

Wings Of Finland: Tom Nickels’ Stunning Bird Photography-Interview

nicketox Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#34

Wings Of Finland: Tom Nickels’ Stunning Bird Photography-Interview

nicketox Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#35

Wings Of Finland: Tom Nickels’ Stunning Bird Photography-Interview

nicketox Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

Wings Of Finland: Tom Nickels’ Stunning Bird Photography-Interview

nicketox Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

Wings Of Finland: Tom Nickels’ Stunning Bird Photography-Interview

nicketox Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#38

Wings Of Finland: Tom Nickels’ Stunning Bird Photography-Interview

nicketox Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#39

Wings Of Finland: Tom Nickels’ Stunning Bird Photography-Interview

nicketox Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#40

Wings Of Finland: Tom Nickels’ Stunning Bird Photography-Interview

nicketox Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#41

Wings Of Finland: Tom Nickels’ Stunning Bird Photography-Interview

nicketox Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#42

Wings Of Finland: Tom Nickels’ Stunning Bird Photography-Interview

nicketox Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#43

Wings Of Finland: Tom Nickels’ Stunning Bird Photography-Interview

nicketox Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#44

Wings Of Finland: Tom Nickels’ Stunning Bird Photography-Interview

nicketox Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#45

Wings Of Finland: Tom Nickels’ Stunning Bird Photography-Interview

nicketox Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#46

Wings Of Finland: Tom Nickels’ Stunning Bird Photography-Interview

nicketox Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#47

Wings Of Finland: Tom Nickels’ Stunning Bird Photography-Interview

nicketox Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#48

Wings Of Finland: Tom Nickels’ Stunning Bird Photography-Interview

nicketox Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#49

Wings Of Finland: Tom Nickels’ Stunning Bird Photography-Interview

nicketox Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#50

Wings Of Finland: Tom Nickels’ Stunning Bird Photography-Interview

nicketox Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#51

Wings Of Finland: Tom Nickels’ Stunning Bird Photography-Interview

nicketox Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#52

Wings Of Finland: Tom Nickels’ Stunning Bird Photography-Interview

nicketox Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#53

Wings Of Finland: Tom Nickels’ Stunning Bird Photography-Interview

nicketox Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#54

Wings Of Finland: Tom Nickels’ Stunning Bird Photography-Interview

nicketox Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#55

Wings Of Finland: Tom Nickels’ Stunning Bird Photography-Interview

nicketox Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#56

Wings Of Finland: Tom Nickels’ Stunning Bird Photography-Interview

nicketox Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#57

Wings Of Finland: Tom Nickels’ Stunning Bird Photography-Interview

nicketox Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#58

Wings Of Finland: Tom Nickels’ Stunning Bird Photography-Interview

nicketox Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#59

Wings Of Finland: Tom Nickels’ Stunning Bird Photography-Interview

nicketox Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#60

Wings Of Finland: Tom Nickels’ Stunning Bird Photography-Interview

nicketox Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!