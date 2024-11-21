ADVERTISEMENT

Award-winning photographer Tom Nickels captures the beauty and grace of Finland’s birds, transforming its serene forests and icy lakes into breathtaking stages for his art. Initially drawn to landscapes, he found his passion in the fleeting, extraordinary moments of bird behavior that only a photograph can preserve.

Through countless hours in the field, including braving freezing waters to photograph great crested grebes in a rare spring snowfall, Nickels has created a body of work that celebrates Finland’s biodiversity. His images not only highlight the wonder of avian life but also serve as a call to protect the natural habitats these species depend on, encouraging viewers to connect with nature and advocate for its preservation.

More info: Instagram | tomnickels.com