ADVERTISEMENT

Oxford’s word of the year for 2024 is ‘brain rot’, defined as “the supposed deterioration of a person’s mental or intellectual state, especially viewed as the result of overconsumption of material (now particularly online content) considered to be trivial or unchallenging.”

It’s both refreshing and rewarding, then, when you find a place on the internet that stops your doom scrolling in its tracks and makes your thumb quit swiping for longer than a New York minute. The IG account @IWantToStay.Ok is one such destination, dedicated to posting pics that are altogether cute, strange, and nostalgic. Here’s a collection of our favorites. 

More info: Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Person holding a sleeping puppy upside down in hand, showcasing an adorable and weird moment.

iwanttostay.ok Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    A deer curiously looks through a bathroom window lined with various toiletries, creating an adorable and weird scene.

    iwanttostay.ok Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    With the advent of the internet, smartphones, and social media, it’s no surprise that our attention spans are not what they used to be - our relationship with technology is evolving at breakneck pace. A new Pew Research Center report reveals that nearly half of US teenagers are online “constantly,” despite growing concerns about the effects of social media and smartphones on their mental health. 

    Countries like Australia have introduced laws to limit social media use among teens, reflecting ongoing concerns about the impact of these platforms on young people’s well-being. But it’s not just teens who are addicted to their smartphones - it’s pretty much all of us.

    #3

    Two ducklings wander between bookshelves in a library. Adorable weird images.

    iwanttostay.ok Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    Three people creatively manage a kiss through a window, capturing an adorable and weird moment for Instagram.

    iwanttostay.ok Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    In his book, Digital Madness, psychologist Nicholas Kardaras reveals that the people driving Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and most other social media not only designed their platforms to be astonishingly addictive, but have kept them that way despite mountains of evidence that social media overuse has an appalling effect on users’ mental and physical well-being. 

    In The Chaos Machine, New York Times reporter Max Fisher explains, “Dopamine creates a positive association with whatever behaviors prompted its release, training you to repeat them.”

    Fisher goes on, “When that dopamine reward system gets hijacked, it can compel you to repeat self-destructive behaviors. To place one more bet, binge on alcohol—or spend hours on apps even when they make you unhappy.”
    #5

    Cat peeking between train seats with a curious expression, embodying adorable weirdness perfect for Instagram.

    iwanttostay.ok Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #6

    Orange cat adorably sleeping in a tree stump, surrounded by leaves, capturing a weird yet cute moment for Instagram.

    iwanttostay.ok Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    In her article for the BBC, Hilary Andersson writes that, in 2006, former Mozilla and Jawbone employee and leading technology engineer, Aza Raskin, designed ‘infinite scroll’, which allows users to endlessly swipe down through content without clicking. It’s one of the features of many apps that is now seen as highly habit forming. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    "If you don't give your brain time to catch up with your impulses," Mr. Raskin said, "you just keep scrolling." Raskin said the innovation kept users looking at their phones far longer than necessary. 

    "In order to get the next round of funding, in order to get your stock price up, the amount of time that people spend on your app has to go up," he said.

    "So, when you put that much pressure on that one number, you're going to start trying to invent new ways of getting people to stay hooked."
    #7

    Close-up of a crow holding a pink flower, capturing an adorable and weird moment for Instagram.

    iwanttostay.ok Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Dog and goats snuggling together on a concrete floor, showcasing an adorable and weird moment for Instagram.

    iwanttostay.ok Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    In the BBC article mentioned above, Leah Pearlman, co-inventor of Facebook's Like button, said she had become addicted to Facebook because she had started basing her sense of self-worth on the number of "likes" she had.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    "I noticed that I would post something that I used to post and the 'like' count would be way lower than it used to be. Suddenly, I thought I'm actually also kind of addicted to the feedback," she says.

    In 2017, Facebook's founding president, Sean Parker, said publicly that the company set out to consume as much user time as possible. According to the BBC, he claimed it was "exploiting a vulnerability in human psychology". "The inventors," he said, "understood this consciously and we did it anyway."
    #9

    Adorable weird lamb with hooves raised in the snow.

    iwanttostay.ok Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #10

    Tortoise carrying baby tortoises on its shell, showcasing an adorable and weird moment in nature.

    iwanttostay.ok Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    With social media platforms wreaking havoc with our dopamine levels, is there any hope of escaping their clutches? Well, there are some folks dedicated to helping people with their problematic phone use. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Dr Anna Lembke, a world-leading expert on addiction and chief of Stanford University’s dual diagnosis addiction clinic, has spent the past 25-plus years treating patients for a variety of addictions. 

    Her new book, Dopamine Nation, stresses the fact that we are now all addicts to one degree or another. She labels the smartphone the “modern-day hypodermic needle”: we’re always ready to turn to it for quick hits in search of validation, attention, and distraction with each like, mention, and tweet.
    #11

    A moose sitting in an inflatable pool in the woods, illustrating an adorable and weird moment for Instagram.

    iwanttostay.ok Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Man proposing to woman at zoo with hippo watching through glass, capturing an adorable weird moment.

    iwanttostay.ok Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Lembke says, “Our obsession with instant gratification means we’re constantly living in our limbic brain, which processes emotions, rather than in our prefrontal cortex, which deals with future planning and problem-solving and is important for personality development.” 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “It’s very different from how life used to be, when we had to tolerate a lot more distress,” says Lembke. “We’re losing our capacity to delay gratification, solve problems and deal with frustration and pain in its many different forms.”
    #13

    Man with gray hair carries a pig in a backpack, showcasing adorable weird images on Instagram.

    iwanttostay.ok Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Person lying on sidewalk lifting a dog into the air while two others watch; quirky moment captured for Instagram.

    iwanttostay.ok Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Dog lounging on truck window seat, an example of adorable weird images from Instagram.

    iwanttostay.ok Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Of course, not all social media is out to destroy us. There’s plenty of wholesome, interesting, and brain-exploding content posted by people who strive to use these platforms for good. Just like @iwanttostay.ok.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Did you enjoy this list of images? Don’t forget to upvote your favorites and leave a comment before you get distracted!
    #16

    Adorable and weird fluffy dog with a shadowed face stands in a sunlit room.

    iwanttostay.ok Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #17

    Potato with a tiny red rose tattoo, quirky and adorable image from Instagram.

    iwanttostay.ok Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Dog wrapped in a blue blanket with a cartoon print, showing an adorable and weird expression.

    iwanttostay.ok Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Adorable weird turtle in an aquarium, mouth open wide, with water filter and bubbles around it.

    iwanttostay.ok Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Man reaching out to pet a dog through car windows in traffic; captures adorable-weird moment.

    iwanttostay.ok Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #21

    Dog with a pacifier in its mouth lying on a concrete surface, showcasing an adorable-weird moment.

    iwanttostay.ok Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #22

    Figure skater wrapped in a blanket on the ice, performing to Sailor Moon OST, showcasing an adorable and weird moment.

    iwanttostay.ok Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Group video call in a meeting room featuring an unusual display setup, capturing an adorable-weird moment.

    iwanttostay.ok Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Tiny, cute crocodile with a pink bow on a yellow towel, showcasing an adorable-weird image for Instagram.

    iwanttostay.ok Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    Blue car hood with cross-stitch flower design, showcasing an adorable and weird artistic style on Instagram.

    iwanttostay.ok Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    Dog enjoying a head massage with a wire scalp massager, showcasing adorable and weird expressions.

    iwanttostay.ok Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Sliced kiwi resembling a funny face, showcasing adorable and weird imagery for Instagram.

    iwanttostay.ok Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Don’t want to see ads?
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #28

    Two people in an unusual bike ride, with one sitting on the other's back, showcasing weird adorable moments for Instagram.

    iwanttostay.ok Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Shrek-themed TV with "Twin Peaks" on screen, showcasing an adorable and weird image for Instagram.

    iwanttostay.ok Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    Adorable cat snugly wrapped in a fluffy yellow sock, displaying a quirky and cute pose.

    iwanttostay.ok Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!