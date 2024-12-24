In her article for the BBC, Hilary Andersson writes that, in 2006, former Mozilla and Jawbone employee and leading technology engineer, Aza Raskin, designed ‘infinite scroll’, which allows users to endlessly swipe down through content without clicking. It’s one of the features of many apps that is now seen as highly habit forming.

"If you don't give your brain time to catch up with your impulses," Mr. Raskin said, "you just keep scrolling." Raskin said the innovation kept users looking at their phones far longer than necessary.

"In order to get the next round of funding, in order to get your stock price up, the amount of time that people spend on your app has to go up," he said.

"So, when you put that much pressure on that one number, you're going to start trying to invent new ways of getting people to stay hooked."