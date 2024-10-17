ADVERTISEMENT

Despite being long gone, the Renaissance is a period many people view with great admiration. After all, it was a time that presented society with some of the best works in literature, philosophy, and, of course, art.

Some people appreciate that period so much, they might not even realize that their works resemble Renaissance artwork. Others, however, notice that right away and head straight to the ‘Accidental Renaissance’ subreddit to share it.

You probably already see where this is going, but yes, today we want to applaud some more of the excellent compositions that look like something that could have been painted back in the 14th-17th century. If you’re a fan of the subreddit, you already know that you’re about to see some wonderful pictures; if you haven’t yet familiarized yourself with it, well, you’re about to see some wonderful pictures. Either way, scroll down to find them on the list below and enjoy!