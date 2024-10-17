ADVERTISEMENT

Despite being long gone, the Renaissance is a period many people view with great admiration. After all, it was a time that presented society with some of the best works in literature, philosophy, and, of course, art.

Some people appreciate that period so much, they might not even realize that their works resemble Renaissance artwork. Others, however, notice that right away and head straight to the ‘Accidental Renaissance’ subreddit to share it.

You probably already see where this is going, but yes, today we want to applaud some more of the excellent compositions that look like something that could have been painted back in the 14th-17th century. If you’re a fan of the subreddit, you already know that you’re about to see some wonderful pictures; if you haven’t yet familiarized yourself with it, well, you’re about to see some wonderful pictures. Either way, scroll down to find them on the list below and enjoy!

#1

My Wife At The Window

howtokrew Report

#2

A Monk In Italy. (Photographer: Steve Mccurry)

rebeccavarnerj Report

#3

Mom Doing Embroidery

Complex-Fit Report

#4

Pushing The Boat

jonbristow Report

#5

The Sandwich

thewonderfulfart Report

#6

Friend From Ig Posted This. Permission Given To Post - Luigi_wolfit

SamTom8792 Report

#7

The Cat And The Star

True-Badger-6993 Report

#8

My Wife Sleeping This Morning

irinanotirina Report

#9

Shot In Lisbon In 2018

Excellent_Ad_5824 Report

aragornjauncey avatar
cerinamroth
cerinamroth
Community Member
59 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is gorgeous! The fabrics look so delicate in this light.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#10

Neighbor Under Heat Lamp

diploid_impunity Report

#11

Some Time Ago, I Captured This Moment Of My Little Daughter, Daring The Unknown

Excellent-Shock7792 Report

#12

Somewhere In Turkey [oc]

Besusieni Report

#13

Metaphysical Debate. My Mates And I Talking About Something At The Pub (2016 A.d)

Brutalmoonshine Report

#14

I Took This Photo Of A Lady In Mexico And It Kind Of Feels Like A Vermeer Painting

twitchy-y Report

#15

On The Way

StanisIao Report

#16

He Doesn’t Like It When The Neighbors Dog Visits

MudAlertParis Report

ceecee_2 avatar
Cee Cee
Cee Cee
Community Member
54 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My ex brought a roaming dog home. Lola the Siamese deeply unimpressed and had the dog trapped in a clump of bamboo. I came home, recognised the dog immediately. Her owner lived in the hostel I worked in.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#17

Florence Welch Performing

village_Idiot333 Report

#18

Swan Lake

muc_dude Report

#19

My Mother, Bridesmaid, 1970

mozillaaa Report

#20

My Wife Fell Asleep After A Shower

BubblesPR Report

#21

Trouble

viraghpe Report

#22

Gramps Breakfast

CreamPain Report

#23

Picture Of My 6’6” Boyfriend In A Giant Chair Came Out Very Renaissance

Liminade Report

aragornjauncey avatar
cerinamroth
cerinamroth
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm not getting Renaissance from this one, I'm afraid. Especially compared with the "Shot in Lisbon in 2018" right below!

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#24

Accidental Renaissance In The Birthplace Of The Renaissance

Nnomi Report

#25

Duality

beka_targaryen Report

#26

This Picture I Took At A Club

SalamanderCrazy1871 Report

aragornjauncey avatar
cerinamroth
cerinamroth
Community Member
57 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Amazing photo! This really captures the sweaty chaos of a great night out.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#27

The Midwife

Unimprester Report

aragornjauncey avatar
cerinamroth
cerinamroth
Community Member
54 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The things she will have seen. The brute strength of women, the fine veil between life and death. This is a great subject for a portrait.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#28

Split Second Snap On Cuba Street In Wellington, New Zealand

Disastrous-Artist880 Report

#29

Angela Merkel In Her Earlier Years With Fishermen - November 1990

NussigeEcke Report

#30

Hotel In Italy

Accomplished_Love921 Report

#31

Letting My Mates Dogs In The Bed

Sir_Lamorak_De_Gais Report

ami-ainsworth avatar
Phoenix
Phoenix
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That is exactly where dogs are supposed to sleep. Mine is the little spoon as I type this.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
#32

Tuckered Out

WanderingDahlia82 Report

#33

Laundry

CMonocle Report

#34

Puppy Nap - Photo Of My Uncle From About 25 Years Ago

akadanao Report

#35

The Chosen One

Adventurous_Walk_271 Report

#36

I Love This One

DescriptionOne1703 Report

#37

My Girlfriend Eating A Milkshake

MonkeyKing70- Report

#38

Today In Buenos Aires

graphicdesert Report

#39

"Ça Pourrait Être Nous."

The_Walking_Wallet Report

aragornjauncey avatar
cerinamroth
cerinamroth
Community Member
55 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"That could be us" is the translation in case anyone wants it.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#40

Long Day At Universal Studios Theme Park

moseschicken Report

trent-m-perry avatar
Lost Panda
Lost Panda
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I understand long day, but I think those kids are more down that it is over than tired XD

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#41

My Cousin Getting Nipped By A Horse

piecesofg0ld Report

#42

Newly Married Couple In Florence, June 2024

EmperorAdamXX Report

#43

Window Of Desperation: Paperwork In A Middle Eastern Governmental Building

Kloppzz Report

#44

Camels Chilling At The Beach In Morocco

HollyShitBrah Report

aragornjauncey avatar
cerinamroth
cerinamroth
Community Member
53 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They can go weeks without a drink but they can't go long without a spa day.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#45

My Dad In Hospital

OkAd5998 Report

#46

My Husband Meeting Our Son For The First Time

sweetandspooky Report

#47

First Contact With My Newborn Daughter

kemkomacar95 Report

#48

What's The Title Of This Renaissance Painting?

FantaExoticFan Report

#49

Walked Into My GF Like This After My Shower

muhfkrjones Report

#50

Shopkeeper In Morocco

pazhampori58 Report

#51

An Unexpected Betrayal ( Not My Pic)

sariaslani Report

#52

Italian Team Singing Their National Anthem

Green-Eagle5116 Report

#53

Party Boat This Weekend, Half Of Our Group Got Seasick

RWENZORI Report

#54

A Hesitant Dog

dthchau Report

#55

The Drama Of The Commute - NYC

devizeskayakphoto Report

#56

This Photo I Captured Of The Bride During A Wedding

NancyCookra Report

#57

A Cellist In The French National Orchestra Protects His Instrument From The Rain During The Olympics Opening Ceremony

neomaxizoomdweeby Report

aragornjauncey avatar
cerinamroth
cerinamroth
Community Member
49 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Someone get that man a golfing umbrella and hold it over him!

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#58

While Hiking In Switzerland…

DominusDK Report

acey-ace16 avatar
Ace
Ace
Community Member
34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Stelisee, near Zermatt, with Matterhorn behind. The bird - a heron - is a sculpture.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#59

Cooling Bread In Ancient Bakery, Greece

sammiecat1209 Report

#60

My Boy Doug, Looking Like A Masterpiece From The Dutch Golden Age. Look At That Shadow And Light!

SqAznPersuasion Report

#61

Diego Maradona After Failing A Drug Test For World Cup ‘94

frostymasta Report

#62

Pain And Relief

muc_dude Report

#63

To The Depths Below

shaggy_mcgee Report

kitwench avatar
Kit Black
Kit Black
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

From the photographer "Lady fell in while whale watching, couldn’t get back on the boat (this one) and had to be rescued by another boat. Saved her phone though"

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#64

We Bought This Wedding Dress And Took This Photo An Hour Later

Flashy-Reception647 Report

#65

Our Pups Minding Their Manners

billyllib Report

#66

A Black Metal Show

AdFluffy9286 Report

#67

My Wife Changing Our Newborn At Night

shanghaitex84 Report

aragornjauncey avatar
cerinamroth
cerinamroth
Community Member
50 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Mazel tov on your baby. There's little so rewarding as being able to help your child at their most vulnerable and guiding them as they grow. May your home be full of love and mutual support!

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#68

Chavez’s Statue Take Down In Venezuela (Today)

Shoddy-Location-3597 Report

#69

Friends Visiting My Husband In The Hospital

beka_targaryen Report

#70

This Picture Of Me Holding My Little Cousin While He Was Crying (He Hit His Head On Something For The 1000th Time)

Sufficient-Exam-1050 Report

#71

In Solitude, We Are Least Alone. - Lord Byron

PC_AKKU Report

#72

The Door

wisdomWhisper Report

#73

Hard Tomorrow

Satisfiedjeremie Report

#74

Fatigue

disquieter Report

#75

Taser’s Kiss

SilverbackMD Report

#76

Late Night Collapse - My Brothers And A Friend Collapsed Ok The Sofa After A Bachelor Party

IlCiciarampa Report

#77

My Husband Celebrating With His Friends After Winning The Baseball State Championship, 2006

DorsaAmir Report

#78

Rural Ukrainian BBQ

kohop91 Report

#79

A Local Lacrosse Player Was Married. Here’s A Pic From The Reception

Sugar_Phut Report

aragornjauncey avatar
cerinamroth
cerinamroth
Community Member
46 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Looks like a great party and a gorgeous couple! Mazel tov on your wedding!

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#80

I Was To Lazy Too Get Up, And My Wife Lovingly Brought Me A Sandwich

Zion747 Report

