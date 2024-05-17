Depending on what subjects paintings depict, art can actually make us feel a whole range of emotions. For example, a drawing of a peaceful landscape may evoke tranquility and serenity in us. Meanwhile, a painting of a violent scene may leave us horrified and disgusted.

Despite the latter, the emotions that art evokes in people are mainly positive. In a study on how viewing art affects feelings, Professor Lauri Nummenmaa from the University of Turku, Finland, found that “Even though many of the pieces handled sad or scary topics, the emotions that the people experienced were mainly positive.”