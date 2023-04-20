Despite our general perception of the era these paintings were made in as stuffy, with their manners, gowns, and many, many layers of clothing, the artists of the past had their own sense of humor. The Dutch, for example, had a term for paintings of the still lifestyle that were a bit “extra,” they would call them pronkstilleven or “ostentatious still life,” to describe the artist really going overboard with details.

It’s important to remember that before the photograph, art was the premier and really the only way to depict an image. As such, some ancient historians recounted tales of drawings “so lifelike” that birds would descend on the painted fruits to eat them. This is either vastly overrating the artists of the time or underrating the general intelligence of a bird. Either way, it invokes the feeling many people had when video games became 3D and people were sure graphics could simply not get any better.