The world of classic art can look overwhelming from the outside, with a plethora of styles, conventions, must-remember pieces, and artists. And that’s only if one stays firmly rooted in the Western art tradition. Fortunately, memes are here to save the day. By adding a little modern zest, an old painting can be transformed into something more approachable, relatable, and humorous. 

The “Classic Art Memes” Facebook group takes, well, classic paintings and art, and adds hilarious and relatable captions to them. So scroll down, upvote your favorites, and comment on the most relatable captions you see. 

#1

Funny-Classic-Art-Jokes

LaVeda Smith Report

#2

Funny-Classic-Art-Jokes

LaVeda Smith Report

Sad Quokka
Sad Quokka
Community Member
Yeh, no one ever might never meet a Sad Quokka

#3

Funny-Classic-Art-Jokes

Leslie Lynch Gintz Report

Sad Quokka
Sad Quokka
Community Member
And now it's worse.... It's only 7am....

Despite our general perception of the era these paintings were made in as stuffy, with their manners, gowns, and many, many layers of clothing, the artists of the past had their own sense of humor. The Dutch, for example, had a term for paintings of the still lifestyle that were a bit “extra,” they would call them pronkstilleven or “ostentatious still life,” to describe the artist really going overboard with details. 

It’s important to remember that before the photograph, art was the premier and really the only way to depict an image. As such, some ancient historians recounted tales of drawings “so lifelike” that birds would descend on the painted fruits to eat them. This is either vastly overrating the artists of the time or underrating the general intelligence of a bird. Either way, it invokes the feeling many people had when video games became 3D and people were sure graphics could simply not get any better
#4

Funny-Classic-Art-Jokes

Leslie Lynch Gintz Report

Sad Quokka
Sad Quokka
Community Member
People? Never heard anyone ask me to bite them

#5

Funny-Classic-Art-Jokes

Leslie Lynch Gintz Report

#6

Funny-Classic-Art-Jokes

Leslie Lynch Gintz Report

It’s also worth noting that, at the time, despite the reverence we now hold these works in, often critics would consider any more innovative works as terrible. Early Rococo was sometimes referred to as degenerate, superficial, and a “ridiculous jumble of shells, dragons, reeds, palm-trees, and plants." In general, artists depicting anything non-religious was a bit controversial, until the Protestant Revolution, when it became, instead, illegal to depict religious figures. Artists of the time had to be diverse to avoid possible punishment from rapidly changing norms. 
#7

Funny-Classic-Art-Jokes

Leslie Lynch Gintz Report

Gin
Gin
Community Member
There are bosses who say things like that? Was no threat, frankly, when school said things like that! Yay, some days off.

#8

Funny-Classic-Art-Jokes

Leslie Lynch Gintz Report

Petie
Petie
Community Member
Anyone else seeing Adam Driver?!

#9

Funny-Classic-Art-Jokes

Lajla Wegger Tosterud Report

Sad Quokka
Sad Quokka
Community Member
You f*****g with me morning brew eh??

If that’s not bad enough, in Ancient China, just getting paid for one’s art was already a signifier, in some circles, that the artist was equal to butchers or tinkers who peddle their wares in the marketplace. So true art had to be a hobby and don’t you dare even try to sell it. One wonders if the Ancient Chinese artist's version of working for exposure would be to simply scatter finished works alongside a road and hope people give them a look.
#10

Funny-Classic-Art-Jokes

Leslie Lynch Gintz Report

#11

Funny-Classic-Art-Jokes

Greta DeSou Report

Onion Patch Petunia
Onion Patch Petunia
Community Member
Of all the men I hate the most the one with manner bold and brassy he may have hair upon his chest but sister so has Lassie

#12

Funny-Classic-Art-Jokes

Leslie Lynch Gintz Report

Onion Patch Petunia
Onion Patch Petunia
Community Member
That's when my coach turns into a pumpkin

On the side of the spectrum, the Ancient Egyptians did not even have a word for art. Individual crafts had names, as did the people who made them, but they did not distinguish drawing or painting as anything more than a practical way to depict information. That being said, it would still be generally commissioned by the rich and powerful, and it was only around 600 BC that artists (for lack of a better word) started to actually display their subjects with physical imperfections like wringing and signs of age. Some sources even argue that Egyptian artists and craftspeople wouldn’t even sign their work, as having a name associated with a piece wasn’t particularly important.
#13

Funny-Classic-Art-Jokes

Leslie Lynch Gintz Report

Stephanie Did It
Stephanie Did It
Community Member
This is a painting? It looks like a photograph!

#14

Funny-Classic-Art-Jokes

Leslie Lynch Gintz Report

#15

Funny-Classic-Art-Jokes

Lajla Wegger Tosterud Report

Onion Patch Petunia
Onion Patch Petunia
Community Member
Have you ever heard the word prostate?

In the modern era, artists, naturally, have more freedom to depict what they want to and to be known or not known, if they feel like it. The street artist Banksy, famously, prefers anonymity. Even so, people will find ways to complain. Grant Wood’s 1930 painting “American Gothic” drew criticism from Iowans for the depiction of them as "pinched, grim-faced, puritanical Bible-thumpers." Since Grant Wood, a native Iowan, based the woman off of his sister and the man off of their family dentist, they may have been close to the mark. 
#16

Funny-Classic-Art-Jokes

Lajla Wegger Tosterud Report

Onion Patch Petunia
Onion Patch Petunia
Community Member
I've already lost a rat in the cellar

#17

Funny-Classic-Art-Jokes

Lajla Wegger Tosterud Report

#18

Funny-Classic-Art-Jokes

Rebecca Pierce Report

Onion Patch Petunia
Onion Patch Petunia
Community Member
Take a deep breath and try counting to ten

This is, unfortunately, a common theme, as styles change and people remain unhappy. Baroque, which we might now consider a classic style, was said to have painters that “are a plague on good taste, which infected a large number of artists." 19th Century critics would even say that the style was responsible for poor moral judgment and that it corrupted people. Some are just hard to please. If you want to keep exploring art memes, check out Bored Panda’s other pieces here and here
#19

Funny-Classic-Art-Jokes

Leslie Lynch Gintz Report

#20

Funny-Classic-Art-Jokes

Lajla Wegger Tosterud Report

Onion Patch Petunia
Onion Patch Petunia
Community Member
The orphanages are filled with good intentions

#21

Funny-Classic-Art-Jokes

Lajla Wegger Tosterud Report

Onion Patch Petunia
Onion Patch Petunia
Community Member
Have you any idea what a wife costs these days

#22

Funny-Classic-Art-Jokes

Leslie Lynch Gintz Report

#23

Funny-Classic-Art-Jokes

Violet Zambarau Report

Sad Quokka
Sad Quokka
Community Member
My mind: relive your whole damn life dude. Look at the mess you've made

Funny-Classic-Art-Jokes

Lajla Wegger Tosterud Report

Sad Quokka
Sad Quokka
Community Member
🤣🤣🤣🤣 duck autocorrect!

#25

Funny-Classic-Art-Jokes

Leslie Lynch Gintz Report

#26

Funny-Classic-Art-Jokes

LaVeda Smith Report

#27

Funny-Classic-Art-Jokes

Leslie Lynch Gintz Report

Onion Patch Petunia
Onion Patch Petunia
Community Member
You may not and smile, just don't interrupt

#28

Funny-Classic-Art-Jokes

Lajla Wegger Tosterud Report

Onion Patch Petunia
Onion Patch Petunia
Community Member
And then I will... What was it I have to do first

#29

Funny-Classic-Art-Jokes

Leslie Lynch Gintz Report

Onion Patch Petunia
Onion Patch Petunia
Community Member
And since I've already gotten everything possible out of him, the new model will bankrupt him

#30

Funny-Classic-Art-Jokes

Leslie Lynch Gintz Report

#31

Funny-Classic-Art-Jokes

Lajla Wegger Tosterud Report

#32

Funny-Classic-Art-Jokes

Leslie Lynch Gintz Report

Onion Patch Petunia
Onion Patch Petunia
Community Member
It helps if you are holding a dead newt at the time

#33

Funny-Classic-Art-Jokes

Lajla Wegger Tosterud Report

#34

Funny-Classic-Art-Jokes

Leslie Lynch Gintz Report

Auntriarch
Auntriarch
Community Member
Gosh, wolfhounds don't look like that anymore, what a beauty

#35

Funny-Classic-Art-Jokes

Leslie Lynch Gintz Report

Onion Patch Petunia
Onion Patch Petunia
Community Member
Is there any wonder I can't hold my head up

#36

Funny-Classic-Art-Jokes

Rebecca Pierce Report

Onion Patch Petunia
Onion Patch Petunia
Community Member
Not me, please, not me, sorry, my dog ate my homework

#37

Funny-Classic-Art-Jokes

Lajla Wegger Tosterud Report

Onion Patch Petunia
Onion Patch Petunia
Community Member
Men are such inconsiderate creatures

#38

Funny-Classic-Art-Jokes

Leslie Lynch Gintz Report

Onion Patch Petunia
Onion Patch Petunia
Community Member
But at last they've been replaced with smartphones

#39

Funny-Classic-Art-Jokes

Leslie Lynch Gintz Report

Onion Patch Petunia
Onion Patch Petunia
Community Member
If you'd had a proper education you would know that

#40

Funny-Classic-Art-Jokes

Leslie Lynch Gintz Report

#41

Funny-Classic-Art-Jokes

Lajla Wegger Tosterud Report

Sad Quokka
Sad Quokka
Community Member
And save energy at the same time. Genius!

#42

Funny-Classic-Art-Jokes

Lindita Odjoska Report

#43

Funny-Classic-Art-Jokes

Leslie Lynch Gintz Report

Sad Quokka
Sad Quokka
Community Member
You-you say there's an easier way??? Where?? I don't see it

#44

Funny-Classic-Art-Jokes

Lajla Wegger Tosterud Report

Onion Patch Petunia
Onion Patch Petunia
Community Member
Then there are the ones who are spreading but it's not Joy

#45

Funny-Classic-Art-Jokes

LaVeda Smith Report

#46

Funny-Classic-Art-Jokes

Lajla Wegger Tosterud Report

Onion Patch Petunia
Onion Patch Petunia
Community Member
It's a good thing I have him well-trained, otherwise there might have been a scene

#47

Funny-Classic-Art-Jokes

Judy Weitz Fedele Report

#48

Funny-Classic-Art-Jokes

Leslie Lynch Gintz Report

#49

Funny-Classic-Art-Jokes

Rachel Thomson Report

#50

Funny-Classic-Art-Jokes

Leslie Lynch Gintz Report

#51

Funny-Classic-Art-Jokes

Rachel Thomson Report

#52

Funny-Classic-Art-Jokes

Mitch Mitchell Report

Stephanie Did It
Stephanie Did It
Community Member
Yes but at least these people could read.

#53

Funny-Classic-Art-Jokes

Leslie Lynch Gintz Report

Sad Quokka
Sad Quokka
Community Member
Good, I was starting to think that maybe it was bad

#54

Funny-Classic-Art-Jokes

Rebecca Pierce Report

Onion Patch Petunia
Onion Patch Petunia
Community Member
Then it all comes back to you so you roll over and go back to sleep

#55

Funny-Classic-Art-Jokes

Shar Ainsworth Report

Sad Quokka
Sad Quokka
Community Member
And you, and you, and you, and you

#56

Funny-Classic-Art-Jokes

Lajla Wegger Tosterud Report

Onion Patch Petunia
Onion Patch Petunia
Community Member
Quiet dear one, I'm trying to decide what to do with that hideous planner

#57

Funny-Classic-Art-Jokes

Rachel Thomson Report

Onion Patch Petunia
Onion Patch Petunia
Community Member
Pretty soon he'll learn how to handle money and I can retire

#58

Funny-Classic-Art-Jokes

Lajla Wegger Tosterud Report

#59

Funny-Classic-Art-Jokes