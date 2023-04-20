95 Of The Funniest Classical Art Memes Shared On This Facebook Group
The world of classic art can look overwhelming from the outside, with a plethora of styles, conventions, must-remember pieces, and artists. And that’s only if one stays firmly rooted in the Western art tradition. Fortunately, memes are here to save the day. By adding a little modern zest, an old painting can be transformed into something more approachable, relatable, and humorous.
The “Classic Art Memes” Facebook group takes, well, classic paintings and art, and adds hilarious and relatable captions to them. So scroll down, upvote your favorites, and comment on the most relatable captions you see.
Despite our general perception of the era these paintings were made in as stuffy, with their manners, gowns, and many, many layers of clothing, the artists of the past had their own sense of humor. The Dutch, for example, had a term for paintings of the still lifestyle that were a bit “extra,” they would call them pronkstilleven or “ostentatious still life,” to describe the artist really going overboard with details.
It’s important to remember that before the photograph, art was the premier and really the only way to depict an image. As such, some ancient historians recounted tales of drawings “so lifelike” that birds would descend on the painted fruits to eat them. This is either vastly overrating the artists of the time or underrating the general intelligence of a bird. Either way, it invokes the feeling many people had when video games became 3D and people were sure graphics could simply not get any better.
It’s also worth noting that, at the time, despite the reverence we now hold these works in, often critics would consider any more innovative works as terrible. Early Rococo was sometimes referred to as degenerate, superficial, and a “ridiculous jumble of shells, dragons, reeds, palm-trees, and plants." In general, artists depicting anything non-religious was a bit controversial, until the Protestant Revolution, when it became, instead, illegal to depict religious figures. Artists of the time had to be diverse to avoid possible punishment from rapidly changing norms.
If that’s not bad enough, in Ancient China, just getting paid for one’s art was already a signifier, in some circles, that the artist was equal to butchers or tinkers who peddle their wares in the marketplace. So true art had to be a hobby and don’t you dare even try to sell it. One wonders if the Ancient Chinese artist's version of working for exposure would be to simply scatter finished works alongside a road and hope people give them a look.
Of all the men I hate the most the one with manner bold and brassy he may have hair upon his chest but sister so has Lassie
On the side of the spectrum, the Ancient Egyptians did not even have a word for art. Individual crafts had names, as did the people who made them, but they did not distinguish drawing or painting as anything more than a practical way to depict information. That being said, it would still be generally commissioned by the rich and powerful, and it was only around 600 BC that artists (for lack of a better word) started to actually display their subjects with physical imperfections like wringing and signs of age. Some sources even argue that Egyptian artists and craftspeople wouldn’t even sign their work, as having a name associated with a piece wasn’t particularly important.
In the modern era, artists, naturally, have more freedom to depict what they want to and to be known or not known, if they feel like it. The street artist Banksy, famously, prefers anonymity. Even so, people will find ways to complain. Grant Wood’s 1930 painting “American Gothic” drew criticism from Iowans for the depiction of them as "pinched, grim-faced, puritanical Bible-thumpers." Since Grant Wood, a native Iowan, based the woman off of his sister and the man off of their family dentist, they may have been close to the mark.
This is, unfortunately, a common theme, as styles change and people remain unhappy. Baroque, which we might now consider a classic style, was said to have painters that “are a plague on good taste, which infected a large number of artists." 19th Century critics would even say that the style was responsible for poor moral judgment and that it corrupted people. Some are just hard to please. If you want to keep exploring art memes, check out Bored Panda’s other pieces here and here.
My mind: relive your whole damn life dude. Look at the mess you've made
And then I will... What was it I have to do first
And since I've already gotten everything possible out of him, the new model will bankrupt him
It helps if you are holding a dead newt at the time
Gosh, wolfhounds don't look like that anymore, what a beauty
Not me, please, not me, sorry, my dog ate my homework
But at last they've been replaced with smartphones
If you'd had a proper education you would know that
Then there are the ones who are spreading but it's not Joy
It's a good thing I have him well-trained, otherwise there might have been a scene
Then it all comes back to you so you roll over and go back to sleep
Quiet dear one, I'm trying to decide what to do with that hideous planner
Pretty soon he'll learn how to handle money and I can retire