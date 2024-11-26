ADVERTISEMENT

It’s not uncommon for people to watch the world go by without paying much attention to something happening in the background. That is until they see something seriously confusing, like a dog with six legs, only to realize that it wasn’t much more than an optical illusion.

It’s also not uncommon for people to take pictures of said optical illusions, some of which eventually end up on the internet. As you’ve probably guessed by now, optical illusions are what we’re focusing on today, and on the list below you will find some of the most mind-bending ones, as shared by the Facebook group fittingly titled ‘Illusions.’ If you’re curious to see what sights have made people do a double take or prompted them to take out their camera (or, more likely, a phone now in 2024), scroll down to find some confusing yet cool pictures below and make sure to upvote your favorites.

#1

Accidental-Optical-Illusions-Pics

Tony BouEid

Tony BouEid Report

#2

The Door Is Real And The Rest Is Graffiti

The door is real and the rest is graffiti.
Artwork by Rodrigo Miguel Sepulveda Nunes aka Vile.

Akshay Kelkar Report

#3

Accidental-Optical-Illusions-Pics

Jeff Fisher

Jeff Fisher Report

#4

Accidental-Optical-Illusions-Pics

Tony BouEid

Tony BouEid Report

#5

Couldn't Wait To Touch The Land

Tony BouEid Report

#6

Accidental-Optical-Illusions-Pics

Sigrid Swysen

Sigrid Swysen Report

#7

Accidental-Optical-Illusions-Pics

It's not broken.

Rebk LG Report

#8

When You See It! Lamp + Glasses 😎

When you see it! Lamp + glasses.

Vivian Resonable Report

#9

'the Kissing Cactus' 🌵 Near Tucson, Arizona. 💚

'The Kissing Cactus' near Tucson, Arizona.

Julika Isabellas Report

#10

Accidental-Optical-Illusions-Pics

Bilal Zahid

Bilal Zahid Report

elladinedesisles avatar
Elladine DesIsles
Elladine DesIsles
Community Member
49 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm seeing Edgar Allan Poe. Or 2/3 of his face at least, on repeat.

#11

Accidental-Optical-Illusions-Pics

Mimma Scrudato

Mimma Scrudato Report

#12

Accidental-Optical-Illusions-Pics

Rodrigo Tena

Rodrigo Tena Report

#13

Accidental-Optical-Illusions-Pics

Tony BouEid

Tony BouEid Report

vrconnery avatar
Val
Val
Community Member
34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Aww, my eldest fur baby passed away two nights ago, she was 18. I love this so much. 😭

#14

Accidental-Optical-Illusions-Pics

Sin Cera Emvie Marie Report

#15

Accidental-Optical-Illusions-Pics

Amado Tirona

Amado Tirona Report

#16

Accidental-Optical-Illusions-Pics

Greg McMillan

Greg McMillan Report

#17

Accidental-Optical-Illusions-Pics

Haza Rd

Haza Rd Report

#18

Accidental-Optical-Illusions-Pics

Haza Rd

Haza Rd Report

#19

Accidental-Optical-Illusions-Pics

Lisa Craft

Lisa Craft Report

#20

Accidental-Optical-Illusions-Pics

Urwin Ihk

Urwin Ihk Report

#21

Accidental-Optical-Illusions-Pics

Sigrid Swysen

Sigrid Swysen Report

#22

Hi Everyone... 👋🏻

Veronica Buonocore Report

#23

Accidental-Optical-Illusions-Pics

Esteban Abesamis Report

#24

Accidental-Optical-Illusions-Pics

Tony BouEid

Tony BouEid Report

#25

A Cat Playing An Owl

Tony BouEid Report

#26

Accidental-Optical-Illusions-Pics

Haza Rd

Haza Rd Report

#27

Accidental-Optical-Illusions-Pics

Bilal Zahid

Bilal Zahid Report

#28

Accidental-Optical-Illusions-Pics

Tony BouEid

Tony BouEid Report

#29

Accidental-Optical-Illusions-Pics

Haza Rd

Haza Rd Report

#30

Accidental-Optical-Illusions-Pics

Em Trust

Em Trust Report

#31

Where Are You Taking That ? 😳💚

Haza Rd Report

#32

Accidental-Optical-Illusions-Pics

Jeffrey Vanmeter Report

#33

Accidental-Optical-Illusions-Pics

GA AD

GA AD Report

#34

Accidental-Optical-Illusions-Pics

Tony BouEid

Tony BouEid Report

livlisbon84 avatar
StarCrossedFriday
StarCrossedFriday
Community Member
9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Her legs went all the way up, only to make a horse’s a*s of themselves.

#35

💋

Veronica Buonocore Report

#36

Accidental-Optical-Illusions-Pics

Luca Pasqualetto Report

#37

Hint: 🍌

Tony BouEid Report

#38

Accidental-Optical-Illusions-Pics

Franco Cozza

Franco Cozza Report

#39

Accidental-Optical-Illusions-Pics

Franco Cozza

Franco Cozza Report

#40

Accidental-Optical-Illusions-Pics

Elisabet Bclan

Elisabet Bclan Report

#41

Accidental-Optical-Illusions-Pics

Radhwen Aloui

Radhwen Aloui Report

#42

Accidental-Optical-Illusions-Pics

David Brentin

David Brentin Report

#43

Accidental-Optical-Illusions-Pics

Anna Marigold

Anna Marigold Report

#44

Accidental-Optical-Illusions-Pics

Sofiane Ezzahi Gentlemen Report

#45

Accidental-Optical-Illusions-Pics

Віктор Слюсаренко Report

#46

Accidental-Optical-Illusions-Pics

This isn't a Photoshop work; however, it’s a good optical illusion. Photographer Renatas Jakaitis captured three deer heads seemingly sprout from one body as they peer at you from the forests of Lithuania.

Khan Rashid Report

#47

Accidental-Optical-Illusions-Pics

No waves, just the wavy pattern!

Ignacio Rodrigo Jarque Report

#48

We Are Connected! 😺

Veronica Buonocore Report

#49

Accidental-Optical-Illusions-Pics

Sigrid Swysen

Sigrid Swysen Report

#50

Accidental-Optical-Illusions-Pics

Tony BouEid

Tony BouEid Report

#51

Accidental-Optical-Illusions-Pics

David Wade

David Wade Report

#52

Accidental-Optical-Illusions-Pics

Adam Baron

Adam Baron Report

#53

Accidental-Optical-Illusions-Pics

Heidi Allred Puente Report

#54

Accidental-Optical-Illusions-Pics

Not birds.

Haza Rd Report

terybriggs_1 avatar
Shark bait hoo haha
Shark bait hoo haha
Community Member
33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I have stared at this photo for about 5ish minutes and the only thing I can come up with other than birds are motor bikes

#55

Accidental-Optical-Illusions-Pics

Franco Cozza

Franco Cozza Report

#56

Accidental-Optical-Illusions-Pics

A dog with a dog face on its ear.

Sigrid Swysen Report

#57

Accidental-Optical-Illusions-Pics

Ruey-Cherng Yu

Ruey-Cherng Yu Report

#58

Accidental-Optical-Illusions-Pics

Thomas Irlbeck

Thomas Irlbeck Report

#59

Accidental-Optical-Illusions-Pics

Guy Thair

Guy Thair Report

#60

Accidental-Optical-Illusions-Pics

Ahmed Saad

Ahmed Saad Report

#61

Accidental-Optical-Illusions-Pics

Cross country skiers looking like musical notes.
Fossavatn, Island. Haukur Sigurdsson.

Carol Furchner Report

#62

Accidental-Optical-Illusions-Pics

Urwin Ihk

Urwin Ihk Report

#63

Accidental-Optical-Illusions-Pics

Thomas Irlbeck

Thomas Irlbeck Report

#64

Accidental-Optical-Illusions-Pics

Photo by Eric Burgers.

Blake MC Report

#65

Accidental-Optical-Illusions-Pics

Alan Langridge

Alan Langridge Report

#66

Accidental-Optical-Illusions-Pics

Sigrid Swysen

Sigrid Swysen Report

#67

Accidental-Optical-Illusions-Pics

Richard A Browne Report

#68

Accidental-Optical-Illusions-Pics

Katie Rodriguez Report

#69

Accidental-Optical-Illusions-Pics

Haza Rd

Haza Rd Report

#70

Accidental-Optical-Illusions-Pics

Julie Khoury

Julie Khoury Report

#71

Accidental-Optical-Illusions-Pics

Bilal Zahid

Bilal Zahid Report

#72

Accidental-Optical-Illusions-Pics

Stefan Kuzmany

Stefan Kuzmany Report

#73

Good Old Devil Peeking Out Of The Floor 😜

Bekim Hasangjekaj Report

#74

Accidental-Optical-Illusions-Pics

Veronica Buonocore Report

#75

Accidental-Optical-Illusions-Pics

Tony BouEid

Tony BouEid Report

#76

Accidental-Optical-Illusions-Pics

Tony BouEid

Tony BouEid Report

#77

Accidental-Optical-Illusions-Pics

Tony BouEid

Tony BouEid Report

#78

Accidental-Optical-Illusions-Pics

Santhangelo Capron Report

#79

Accidental-Optical-Illusions-Pics

Patrick Ryan

Patrick Ryan Report

#80

Accidental-Optical-Illusions-Pics

Haza Rd

Haza Rd Report

#81

Accidental-Optical-Illusions-Pics

Sigrid Swysen

Sigrid Swysen Report

#82

Accidental-Optical-Illusions-Pics

Patrick Ryan

Patrick Ryan Report

#83

Accidental-Optical-Illusions-Pics

Angel Casillas

Angel Casillas Report

#84

Accidental-Optical-Illusions-Pics

Rita Gentili

Rita Gentili Report

#85

Accidental-Optical-Illusions-Pics

Dredd Anillov Mejares Report

#86

Accidental-Optical-Illusions-Pics

Haza Rd

Haza Rd Report

#87

Accidental-Optical-Illusions-Pics

Keith Hannigan

Keith Hannigan Report

#88

Accidental-Optical-Illusions-Pics

Abstract things Report

#89

Accidental-Optical-Illusions-Pics

Genesis Garcia Bermundo Report

#90

Accidental-Optical-Illusions-Pics

Tony BouEid

Tony BouEid Report

#91

Accidental-Optical-Illusions-Pics

Tony BouEid

Tony BouEid Report

#92

Accidental-Optical-Illusions-Pics

Tony BouEid

Tony BouEid Report

#93

Accidental-Optical-Illusions-Pics

Tony BouEid

Tony BouEid Report

#94

Accidental-Optical-Illusions-Pics

Urwin Ihk

Urwin Ihk Report

#95

Accidental-Optical-Illusions-Pics

Haza Rd

Haza Rd Report

