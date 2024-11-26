ADVERTISEMENT

It’s not uncommon for people to watch the world go by without paying much attention to something happening in the background. That is until they see something seriously confusing, like a dog with six legs, only to realize that it wasn’t much more than an optical illusion.

It’s also not uncommon for people to take pictures of said optical illusions, some of which eventually end up on the internet. As you’ve probably guessed by now, optical illusions are what we’re focusing on today, and on the list below you will find some of the most mind-bending ones, as shared by the Facebook group fittingly titled ‘Illusions.’ If you’re curious to see what sights have made people do a double take or prompted them to take out their camera (or, more likely, a phone now in 2024), scroll down to find some confusing yet cool pictures below and make sure to upvote your favorites.