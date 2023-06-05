Yup, what you’re about to see is a total and complete deception! A deception that’s worthy of being put in a museum to fool the eyes and brains of the spectators! That’s right; these exceptional optical illusion tattoos are of the most exquisite kind and absolutely worthy of being called works of art. But you know what they say - seeing is believing, so why don’t you hang around and check out our collection of illusion tattoos with your own two eyes (although it might still seem like they're trying to deceive you!)? 

So, what makes for an excellent optical illusion art piece, besides the obvious - the ability to break our brains and our eyes with the incredible things we’re seeing? Well, first and foremost, such a tattoo design requires lots of planning and deep knowledge of perspective and sometimes even physics. So, basically, rocket science in the tattoo world! Besides all that, for the optical illusion to truly perform its beautiful deceit, placement plays a huge role. After all, our bodies bend and curve, and it might both heighten and lessen the effect if placed wrongly. And lastly, such a cool tattoo design requires tons and tons of skill from the artist, so choose your tattooist wisely!

We guess we’ve arrived at our main question here - are you ready to take a look at our selection of the most incredible optical illusion tattoos? If so, you know the drill - skip three times, blink the Morse code for ice cream, and begin your journey into the fascinating world of optical illusion. Be sure to vote for the tattoo designs you liked the most, and share this article with your friends!

#1

Looks Like A Flower

Looks Like A Flower

kookietattoo Report

8points
POST
#2

Yikes

Yikes

inkedmob Report

8points
POST
#3

Incredibly Detailed Piece

Incredibly Detailed Piece

allstartattooco Report

8points
POST
#4

3D Butterfly Tattoo

3D Butterfly Tattoo

greypo Report

7points
POST
#5

Infinity Hole

Infinity Hole

captmarco Report

7points
POST
#6

I'd Love To Do More Illusions

I’d Love To Do More Illusions

surrenderink Report

7points
POST
#7

Leopard Tattoo

Leopard Tattoo

vrise.viral Report

7points
POST
#8

Split Face Tattoo

Split Face Tattoo

vrise.viral Report

7points
POST
#9

No, Your Vision Is Not Grounded

No, Your Vision Is Not Grounded

chicano.011 Report

7points
POST
#10

Checkers That Hypnotize

Checkers That Hypnotize

hellfishtattoo Report

7points
POST
#11

Crazy Spiral Tattoo

Crazy Spiral Tattoo

ink.life Report

7points
POST
#12

What Do You See First Trees? Or Animals?

What Do You See First Trees? Or Animals?

pattoosink Report

7points
POST
#13

Crazy Optical Illusion Neck Tattoo

Crazy Optical Illusion Neck Tattoo

inkedmag Report

7points
POST
#14

Optical Illusion Tattoo

Optical Illusion Tattoo

gorgegonoy Report

7points
POST
#15

Cubes - Present, Past And Future

Cubes - Present, Past And Future

santhelia Report

6points
POST
#16

Optical Illusion Tattoo

Optical Illusion Tattoo

lutterbach.dri Report

6points
POST
#17

Tame Impala Album Cover Tattoo

Tame Impala Album Cover Tattoo

lizardqueentattoo Report

6points
POST
#18

4 Eyes

4 Eyes

erikalukaart Report

6points
POST
#19

The Realistic Crocodile And Its Shadow

The Realistic Crocodile And Its Shadow

vrise.viral Report

6points
POST
#20

Head Optical Illusion Tattoo

Head Optical Illusion Tattoo

cris_1928 Report

6points
POST
#21

Geometric Circle

Geometric Circle

neverendinktattoo Report

6points
POST
#22

Yes! The Magic Is Complete! I Absolutely Love This Psychedelic Op Art Piece With Vibrating Boundaries

Yes! The Magic Is Complete! I Absolutely Love This Psychedelic Op Art Piece With Vibrating Boundaries

nataleetattoos Report

6points
POST
#23

Love A Wee Optical Illusion Design

Love A Wee Optical Illusion Design

hadesgravetattoos Report

6points
POST
#24

Suddenly Found That The Optical Illusion May Be The Concretization Presented By The Overlap Of Different Time And Space

Suddenly Found That The Optical Illusion May Be The Concretization Presented By The Overlap Of Different Time And Space

soniawang Report

6points
POST
#25

Imagination: The Invisible Superpower

Imagination: The Invisible Superpower

soniawang Report

6points
POST
#26

Optical Illusion. What Do You See First? The Faces Or The Vase?

Optical Illusion. What Do You See First? The Faces Or The Vase?

mamaquillatattoo Report

6points
POST
#27

Hollywood Tower Hotel Tattoo

Hollywood Tower Hotel Tattoo

k_ink_tattoo Report

6points
POST
#28

Optical Illusion Piece

Optical Illusion Piece

xdenyse Report

6points
POST
#29

Scansion In Two Stages

Scansion In Two Stages

margobulo Report

6points
POST
#30

Metro

Metro

pricemco Report

6points
POST
#31

Gothic Candelabra Tattoo

Gothic Candelabra Tattoo

stormborntattoos Report

6points
POST
#32

Here's A Hole In My Arm

Here's A Hole In My Arm

lisalimatattoo Report

6points
POST
#33

Enter The Void

Enter The Void

titicadena Report

6points
POST
#34

Panther Chasing Butterfly

Panther Chasing Butterfly

trueblue_tattoo Report

6points
POST
#35

Black Hole

Black Hole

danasha.tattoo Report

6points
POST
#36

Optical Illusion Tattoo

Optical Illusion Tattoo

roobusmoonwitch Report

6points
POST
#37

Flowerskull

Flowerskull

monsteralphabet Report

6points
POST
#38

Something Fun From Yesterday

Something Fun From Yesterday

marc_studio_ink Report

6points
POST
#39

Now That's Cool

Now That's Cool

homestead_hobbitess Report

6points
POST
#40

Full Leg Tattoo

Full Leg Tattoo

don_bro_639 Report

5points
POST
#41

In Homage To Alfred Hitchcock

In Homage To Alfred Hitchcock

santhelia Report

5points
POST
#42

Optical Dott Skull

Optical Dott Skull

lagrangetattootreviso Report

5points
POST
#43

Leg Tattoo

Leg Tattoo

alessandro_danella Report

5points
POST
#44

Optical Illusion Coffin

Optical Illusion Coffin

blackqueentattoo Report

5points
POST
#45

Optical Illusion Tattoo

Optical Illusion Tattoo

milatatua Report

5points
POST
#46

Creepy Looking Skull

Creepy Looking Skull

phantom.billy Report

5points
POST
#47

Tearing Up

Tearing Up

10masters_es Report

5points
POST
#48

The Well Of Love Is Deep. You May Ascend Or Descend Within It, So Be Delicate

The Well Of Love Is Deep. You May Ascend Or Descend Within It, So Be Delicate

surrenderink Report

5points
POST
#49

Cheers

Cheers

giggling_moose_ink Report

5points
POST
#50

Op Art

Op Art

shnioka Report

5points
POST
#51

3D Rose Flash

3D Rose Flash

kez.tattoo Report

5points
POST
#52

Escher?

Escher?

bleytattooist Report

5points
POST
#53

Pretty Cool Optical Illusion I Tattooed Recently

Pretty Cool Optical Illusion I Tattooed Recently

bradtothebonetattoos Report

5points
POST
#54

Wild One

Wild One

arthousetatt2 Report

5points
POST
#55

Doorways. Leg Banger For Eve

Doorways. Leg Banger For Eve

zna.rat Report

5points
POST
#56

Swirly

Swirly

labink.tattoo Report

5points
POST
#57

This One Definitely Messed With My Eyes!

This One Definitely Messed With My Eyes!

mcfineart_tattoo Report

5points
POST
#58

This One Is Interesting

This One Is Interesting

tattoo.tinca Report

5points
POST
#59

Optical Illusion Tattoo

Optical Illusion Tattoo

knuckleup.budapest Report

5points
POST
#60

Man And A Woman

Man And A Woman

cyborg.nn Report

5points
POST
#61

Optical Illusion

Optical Illusion

royalfleshtattoo Report

5points
POST
#62

Optical Illusion

Optical Illusion

bagheera.smalls Report

5points
POST
#63

Spooky Scary

Spooky Scary

spoopytattoos Report

5points
POST
#64

Which Way?

Which Way?

al.uren Report

5points
POST
#65

Optical Illusion Tattoo

Optical Illusion Tattoo

deigio Report

5points
POST
#66

Hellboy

Hellboy

mel.dredd Report

5points
POST
#67

One Of My Favourite Piece Done Last Week

One Of My Favourite Piece Done Last Week

thomascarlijarlier Report

4points
POST
#68

This Optical Illusion Tattoo

This Optical Illusion Tattoo

daisy_dead_soul Report

4points
POST
#69

Op Art Sleeve In Progress

Op Art Sleeve In Progress

shnioka Report

4points
POST
#70

Healed Optical Tattoo

Healed Optical Tattoo

ananta.ink Report

4points
POST
#71

This Looks Amazing

This Looks Amazing

opticaljedi Report

4points
POST
#72

Got To Do This Spider Last Week

Got To Do This Spider Last Week

nightside_tattoo Report

4points
POST
#73

Geometric Coverup

Geometric Coverup

blacksharkgallerytattoo Report

4points
POST
#74

I Adore Optical Illusions

I Adore Optical Illusions

mel.dredd Report

4points
POST
#75

Vertigo

Vertigo

abidal_tattoo Report

4points
POST
#76

Hot Air Balloon Tattoo

Hot Air Balloon Tattoo

lexieroseart Report

4points
POST
#77

Astronaut

Astronaut

jadenbelle_j Report

4points
POST
#78

Let's Do More Spooky

Let’s Do More Spooky

villiv_tattoo Report

4points
POST
#79

Optical Illusion

Optical Illusion

daniellejeannetattoo Report

4points
POST

