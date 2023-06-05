Yup, what you’re about to see is a total and complete deception! A deception that’s worthy of being put in a museum to fool the eyes and brains of the spectators! That’s right; these exceptional optical illusion tattoos are of the most exquisite kind and absolutely worthy of being called works of art. But you know what they say - seeing is believing, so why don’t you hang around and check out our collection of illusion tattoos with your own two eyes (although it might still seem like they're trying to deceive you!)?

So, what makes for an excellent optical illusion art piece, besides the obvious - the ability to break our brains and our eyes with the incredible things we’re seeing? Well, first and foremost, such a tattoo design requires lots of planning and deep knowledge of perspective and sometimes even physics. So, basically, rocket science in the tattoo world! Besides all that, for the optical illusion to truly perform its beautiful deceit, placement plays a huge role. After all, our bodies bend and curve, and it might both heighten and lessen the effect if placed wrongly. And lastly, such a cool tattoo design requires tons and tons of skill from the artist, so choose your tattooist wisely!

We guess we’ve arrived at our main question here - are you ready to take a look at our selection of the most incredible optical illusion tattoos? If so, you know the drill - skip three times, blink the Morse code for ice cream, and begin your journey into the fascinating world of optical illusion. Be sure to vote for the tattoo designs you liked the most, and share this article with your friends!