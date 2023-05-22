Getting a tattoo is a bold move in itself. Even if it's a tiny initial, it's still a commitment not everyone is willing to take. However, there's nothing more hardcore than getting an optical illusion tattoo. First of all, those require loads of planning and preparation. Not every tattoo parlor is willing to do those, as optical illusion tattoos require a lot of skill, and just one erratic mistake can ruin the entire premise of the tattoo design.

Still, the end result is very much worth it. Much like moving tattoos that only reveal their glory with the movement of the body, trippy tattoos that trick one's eyesight are simply top-tier when it comes to tattoo designs. Hence, if 3D tattoos and optical illusion tattoo designs are something you are interested in or want to have on your body, make sure to give careful thought to the design and pick the tattoo artist you trust and feel comfortable in the hands of.

Below, we've compiled some of the best optical illusion tattoos and trippy tattoo ideas we could find on the internet that will hopefully serve you inkspiration for your upcoming tattoo design. Any optical illusion tattoo caught your attention in particular? Give it an upvote. Also, if you rock one too, share with fellow Pandas where you got it done and in which city so they too can pay your tattoo artist a visit!