Getting a tattoo is a bold move in itself. Even if it's a tiny initial, it's still a commitment not everyone is willing to take. However, there's nothing more hardcore than getting an optical illusion tattoo. First of all, those require loads of planning and preparation. Not every tattoo parlor is willing to do those, as optical illusion tattoos require a lot of skill, and just one erratic mistake can ruin the entire premise of the tattoo design.

Still, the end result is very much worth it. Much like moving tattoos that only reveal their glory with the movement of the body, trippy tattoos that trick one's eyesight are simply top-tier when it comes to tattoo designs. Hence, if 3D tattoos and optical illusion tattoo designs are something you are interested in or want to have on your body, make sure to give careful thought to the design and pick the tattoo artist you trust and feel comfortable in the hands of.

Below, we've compiled some of the best optical illusion tattoos and trippy tattoo ideas we could find on the internet that will hopefully serve you inkspiration for your upcoming tattoo design. Any optical illusion tattoo caught your attention in particular? Give it an upvote. Also, if you rock one too, share with fellow Pandas where you got it done and in which city so they too can pay your tattoo artist a visit!

#1

Yoshi Optical Illusion

Yoshi Optical Illusion

marc_studio_ink

#2

The Way This Optical Illusion Tattoo Makes His Head Look

The Way This Optical Illusion Tattoo Makes His Head Look

mattpehrsontattoos

#3

Black Hole

Black Hole

damiano.petraccia_tattoo

9points
POST
#4

Flash 48 For Mylea!

Flash 48 For Mylea!

janethestranger

9points
POST
#5

Nothing Is Real

Nothing Is Real

inkmindcrew

9points
POST
#6

Optical Illusion Tattoo

Optical Illusion Tattoo

IpMedia

8points
POST
#7

Optical Illusion Tattoo

Optical Illusion Tattoo

zubair07

8points
POST
#8

Tattooed These Windows Into An Alternate Trippy Dimension

Tattooed These Windows Into An Alternate Trippy Dimension

kaspark

8points
POST
#9

Optical Illusion Tattoo Based On The 1892 Illustration All Is Vanity By Charles Allen Gilbert

Optical Illusion Tattoo Based On The 1892 Illustration All Is Vanity By Charles Allen Gilbert

nansitwice

8points
POST
#10

Infinity Loop

Infinity Loop

mineroblackart

8points
POST
#11

Mac Miller Tattoo

Mac Miller Tattoo

best_of_tattoo_

8points
POST
#12

Amazing Chest Piece

Amazing Chest Piece

atelier.kuroshino

8points
POST
#13

Enter The Void

Enter The Void

marc_studio_ink

8points
POST
#14

Un Piece We Will Be Adding On To! It Hurts My Eyeballs

Un Piece We Will Be Adding On To! It Hurts My Eyeballs

themooreclan77

8points
POST
#15

In Your Head

In Your Head

_winkt

8points
POST
#16

Optical Illusion Tattoo

Optical Illusion Tattoo

sam_brown_skinshokz

8points
POST
#17

Bee Hive

Bee Hive

one_of_a_kind_tattoo

8points
POST
#18

Loved Doing This One

Loved Doing This One

jamescoopertattoos

8points
POST
#19

A Beautiful Illusion

A Beautiful Illusion

iron.glacier

7points
POST
#20

Betty Page

Betty Page

cyborg.nn

7points
POST
#21

Some One Asked For A Tatu Panda Koi Fish

Some One Asked For A Tatu Panda Koi Fish

tatu_panda

7points
POST
#22

A Full House

A Full House

lucyfer.tattoo

7points
POST
#23

What A Trip It's Been

What A Trip It’s Been

symanthatattoos

7points
POST
#24

Optical Illusion Done Some Time Ago

Optical Illusion Done Some Time Ago

kamilwegiel

7points
POST
#25

Stay Trippy

Stay Trippy

inkstitution.brownsbay

7points
POST
#26

Pardon The Puffy Distortion. Checkerboard Wormhole

Pardon The Puffy Distortion. Checkerboard Wormhole

beloved_art_thou

7points
POST
#27

The Knee Pit

The Knee Pit

petronallertattoos

7points
POST
#28

Everyone Meet Hattie, Hector And Hillary

Everyone Meet Hattie, Hector And Hillary

geeroetattoo

7points
POST
#29

Illusion Hole

Illusion Hole

robbie_dunk_tattoo

7points
POST
#30

Optical Illusion Tattoo

Optical Illusion Tattoo

ashleviathan

7points
POST
#31

Optical Illusion Tattoo Design

Optical Illusion Tattoo Design

jessimanchester

7points
POST
#32

Skull Optical Illusion Tattoo

Skull Optical Illusion Tattoo

loni_d_tattoo

7points
POST
#33

Form Lines Tattoos

Form Lines Tattoos

shnioka

6points
POST
#34

Escher Inspired

Escher Inspired

mcfineart_tattoo

6points
POST
#35

Fierceful Lion

Fierceful Lion

dontttripstudio

6points
POST
#36

Butterflies Lift Our Spirits With Their Loveliness And Lyrical Flight

Butterflies Lift Our Spirits With Their Loveliness And Lyrical Flight

mitchelarto_tattoo

6points
POST
#37

An Infinity Triangle

An Infinity Triangle

mf_inks

6points
POST
#38

Leo's Face With Instrumental Components Hidden All Over The Tattoo Symbolising His Love And Passion For Guitar And Piano

Leo’s Face With Instrumental Components Hidden All Over The Tattoo Symbolising His Love And Passion For Guitar And Piano

element_nix

6points
POST
#39

Seeing A Mountain Is A Mountain, Seeing A Mountain Is Not A Mountain, Seeing A Mountain Is Still A Mountain

Seeing A Mountain Is A Mountain, Seeing A Mountain Is Not A Mountain, Seeing A Mountain Is Still A Mountain

soniawang

6points
POST
#40

Cross Faced

Cross Faced

endlesslydivine_

6points
POST
#41

One From My Optical Illusion Hearts

One From My Optical Illusion Hearts

hadesgravetattoos

6points
POST
#42

Skull Vortex

Skull Vortex

lemalin_ttt

6points
POST
#43

Geometry Gap Filler

Geometry Gap Filler

southgatetattoo

6points
POST
#44

The Impossible Trident

The Impossible Trident

chewtattoos

6points
POST
#45

Weird

Weird

biomaterrestra

6points
POST
#46

Love To Travel The World

Love To Travel The World

shnioka

6points
POST
#47

The Devil

The Devil

borsch.tattoo

6points
POST
#48

What A Ball

What A Ball

heather.mudtattoos

6points
POST
#49

Optical Illusion Tattoo

Optical Illusion Tattoo

keisoulofasia

6points
POST
#50

Another Piece Of Eschers Art

Another Piece Of Eschers Art

mrtnq_tt

6points
POST
#51

Love This Throat Tattoo

Love This Throat Tattoo

bobtat.tattoo

6points
POST
#52

Optical Illusion No Amigo

Optical Illusion No Amigo

gus.blackart

6points
POST
#53

Optical Illusion Tattoo

Optical Illusion Tattoo

elo.dots

6points
POST
#54

Ascend Into The Unknown

Ascend Into The Unknown

artbybrandonsmith

6points
POST
#55

Can You See It

Can You See It

cheyannerussell96

6points
POST
#56

Beautiful Cover Up

Beautiful Cover Up

spookshovvbaby

6points
POST
#57

Optical Illusion Tattoo

Optical Illusion Tattoo

jakconnollyart

6points
POST
#58

My Feminine Optical Illusion

My Feminine Optical Illusion

nocturne_art

5points
POST
#59

Color Mandala

Color Mandala

lostlakestattoo

5points
POST
#60

Mask Reference: Fornasetti P

Mask Reference: Fornasetti P

santhelia

5points
POST
#61

Optical Tattoo

Optical Tattoo

ananta.ink

5points
POST
#62

Wave Sleeve In Progress

Wave Sleeve In Progress

awertattoo

5points
POST
#63

Script Tattoo

Script Tattoo

theartoftattooingofficial

5points
POST
#64

Trippy Faces

Trippy Faces

engl_7soulstattoo

5points
POST
#65

An Interesting One

An Interesting One

dxpxmx

5points
POST
#66

Sam Came In And Said I Could Do Whatever I Wanted This Is The First Thing That Popped Into My Head!

Sam Came In And Said I Could Do Whatever I Wanted This Is The First Thing That Popped Into My Head!

mcfineart_tattoo

5points
POST
#67

Drippy Dot Bass Clef

Drippy Dot Bass Clef

snakeycatink

5points
POST
#68

The Donut That Ate Itself

The Donut That Ate Itself

little_sheba_ttt

5points
POST
#69

Super Tattoo For A Super Boy

Super Tattoo For A Super Boy

amaris_ink

5points
POST
#70

Finally Finished This Up!

Finally Finished This Up!

untappeddesigns

5points
POST
#71

Comparisons

Comparisons

noirdejais_tattoo

5points
POST
#72

Endless Stairs

Endless Stairs

doom_87

5points
POST
#73

I Love How This Tattoo Turned Out! Would Love To Do More Of This!

I Love How This Tattoo Turned Out! Would Love To Do More Of This!

svk.tattoos

5points
POST
#74

Okay

Okay

evenodds999

5points
POST
#75

Never Ending Armpits

Never Ending Armpits

thomas rousseau

5points
POST
#76

What Do You See First?

What Do You See First?

lilturry

5points
POST
#77

Not Magic, An Illusion

Not Magic, An Illusion

blackcatfriday

5points
POST
#78

Had Fun Doing This

Had Fun Doing This

pick_tats

5points
POST
#79

Optical Illusion Tattoo For Back

Optical Illusion Tattoo For Back

s0b1aq

5points
POST
#80

My New Optical Illusion

My New Optical Illusion

ayyehawks

4points
POST
#81

Astronaut

Astronaut

saeid_abtin_studio

4points
POST
#82

Space Themed Dotwork Skull

Space Themed Dotwork Skull

arkane_tattoos

4points
POST
#83

Your Eyes Are Not Crossed

Your Eyes Are Not Crossed

sharonhealyarts

4points
POST
#84

Heart Stopper

Heart Stopper

heather.mudtattoos

4points
POST
#85

A Fun Optical Illusion Tattoo

A Fun Optical Illusion Tattoo

sethpulsifertattoosphl Report

4points
POST
#86

Optical Illusion Tattoo

Optical Illusion Tattoo