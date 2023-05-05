Illusions and tattoos were destined to go hand-in-hand. Optical illusion tattoos are pieces of art that do as the name says — mess with the eyes. Though at first, it might seem like a simple work of ink on the skin, in reality, tattoos like these are some of the most creative things ever. A brilliant optical illusion tattoo is clever in its deception.

While optical illusion art paintings always stay static, tattoos are bound to move when the skin stretches. Fortunately, illusion tattoos can play into this. Unlike trippy tattoos, whose impact comes from the double vision effect or colors, illusionary tattoos manipulate our eyes. Optical illusions, in the form of tattoos, create endless loops or bottomless pits, allowing our minds to look for the end, which doesn’t exist. 

If you are out looking for an optical illusion to put on your skin, you are in luck. In the list below, we have compiled some of the best tattoo designs that play with our eyes. Be sure to upvote the cool tattoo ideas you think are the most mind-bending. Otherwise, if you have a similar tattoo already, be sure to share it with a comment below.

#1

#1
3D Illusion Tattoo

3D Illusion Tattoo

#2

#2
Get Ready To Trick The Eyes With This

Get Ready To Trick The Eyes With This

#3

#3
Insane Work

Insane Work

#4

#4
Internal Perspective

Internal Perspective

#5

#5
Optical Illusion Tattoo

Optical Illusion Tattoo

#6

#6
Hurricanes On Hurricanes

Hurricanes On Hurricanes

#7

#7
The Eye Of Providence Chest & Shoulders Tattoo

The Eye Of Providence Chest & Shoulders Tattoo

#8

#8
"I Want To Break Free!"

“I Want To Break Free!”

#9

#9
Just Some Typical Florida Activity

Just Some Typical Florida Activity

#10

#10
Out Of Frame Leo

Out Of Frame Leo

#11

#11
A Colorful One

A Colorful One

#12

#12
Roll Dice

Roll Dice

#13

#13
Optical Illusion Work Done

Optical Illusion Work Done

#14

#14
Two Faced

Two Faced

#15

#15
Full Pointillism

Full Pointillism

#16

#16
First Pass On This Optical Illusion Piece

First Pass On This Optical Illusion Piece

#17

#17
Knee Loop Tattoo

Knee Loop Tattoo

#18

#18
Skull Tattoo

Skull Tattoo

#19

#19
New Piece

New Piece

#20

#20
This Snail Is Lit

This Snail Is Lit

#21

#21
Optical Illusion Tattoo

Optical Illusion Tattoo

#22

#22
Interesting Positioning

Interesting Positioning

#23

#23
Love Is In The Air

Love Is In The Air

#24

#24
Deer Forest Tattoo

Deer Forest Tattoo

#25

#25
Optical Illusion Tattoo

Optical Illusion Tattoo

#26

#26
Optical Illusion Knee Tattoo

Optical Illusion Knee Tattoo

#27

#27
Fresh And Angry Ditch Optical Illusion Dot Work

Fresh And Angry Ditch Optical Illusion Dot Work

#28

#28
Abstract

Abstract

#29

#29
Optical Tattoo. Fresh Tattoo

Optical Tattoo. Fresh Tattoo

#30

#30
9 Point Star Representing Faith With A Trippy Twist

9 Point Star Representing Faith With A Trippy Twist

#31

#31
Fall In To The Portal

Fall In To The Portal

#32

#32
Butterfly Swirls

Butterfly Swirls

#33

#33
Serotonin And Dopamine Molecules For A Psych Major

Serotonin And Dopamine Molecules For A Psych Major

#34

#34
Which Image Do You See First?

Which Image Do You See First?

#35

#35
Illusion Off The Wall

Illusion Off The Wall

#36

#36
Optical Illusion Tattoo

Optical Illusion Tattoo

#37

#37
Optical Illusion Snake

Optical Illusion Snake

#38

Entropy

Entropy

#39

#39
Tricky Flower

Tricky Flower

#40

#40
Optical Illusion Lady

Optical Illusion Lady

#41

#41
A Whole Other World On An Arm

A Whole Other World On An Arm

#42

#42
Feels Like We're Next

Feels Like We’re Next

#43

#43
A Great Way To Spook Your Friends

A Great Way To Spook Your Friends

#44

#44
Good Thing It's On Their Back So They Don't See It Often!

Good Thing It’s On Their Back So They Don’t See It Often!

#45

#45
A Geometric Tattoo

A Geometric Tattoo

#46

#46
The Wale And The Wasp

The Wale And The Wasp

#47

#47
Cubes On Cubes

Cubes On Cubes

#48

#48
Couple Victor Vasarely Inspired Zebras

Couple Victor Vasarely Inspired Zebras

#49

#49
Optical Illusion

Optical Illusion

#50

#50
Optical Illusion Tattoo

Optical Illusion Tattoo

#51

#51
Poseidon In Amphora

Poseidon In Amphora

#52

#52
Optical Illusion Tattoo

Optical Illusion Tattoo

#53

#53
Endless Loop

Endless Loop

#54

#54
The Candle Tho

The Candle Tho

#55

#55
The Wave

The Wave

#56

A Skull

A Skull

#57

#57
Optical Illusion Tattoo

Optical Illusion Tattoo

#58

#58
Optical Illusion Whales!!!

Optical Illusion Whales!!!

#59

#59
Skull Hidden In A Garden

Skull Hidden In A Garden

#60

#60
Fun Optical Illusion Piece

Fun Optical Illusion Piece

#61

#61
Welcome To The Spooky Door

Welcome To The Spooky Door

#62

#62
Optical Illusion

Optical Illusion

#63

#63
Stay Focused

Stay Focused

#64

#64
Optical Illusion Tattoo

Optical Illusion Tattoo

#65

#65
It's A Duck, It's A Rabbit, It's A Tattoo

It's A Duck, It's A Rabbit, It's A Tattoo

#66

#66
Finally Finished. The Question Is Do You See A Skull Or Two Ladies?

Finally Finished. The Question Is Do You See A Skull Or Two Ladies?

#67

#67
Optical Illusion Tattoo

Optical Illusion Tattoo

#68

#68
Custom Sacred Geometry, Filled With Asanoha Pattern, And An Illusion Of A Diety In The Middle

Custom Sacred Geometry, Filled With Asanoha Pattern, And An Illusion Of A Diety In The Middle

#69

#69
Optical Flower

Optical Flower

#70

#70
Optical Illusion On The Back Of My Knee

Optical Illusion On The Back Of My Knee

#71

#71
Zoom Out Your Screen To See The Eye

Zoom Out Your Screen To See The Eye

#72

#72
Optical Illusion Tattoo

Optical Illusion Tattoo

#73

#73
Geometric Mandala

Geometric Mandala

#74

#74
Optical Tattoo

Optical Tattoo

#75

#75
Stair Madness

Stair Madness

#76

#76
Baby Yoda

Baby Yoda

#77

#77
If This Makes You Blink To Try And Focus Your Eyes Then I've Accomplished My Goal

If This Makes You Blink To Try And Focus Your Eyes Then I’ve Accomplished My Goal

#78

#78
Ted's Collision With A Stack Of Jenga Blocks Is Now Memorialised On His Lumpy Leg

Ted’s Collision With A Stack Of Jenga Blocks Is Now Memorialised On His Lumpy Leg

#79

#79
Double Face

Double Face

#80

#80
Optical Illustrious Tattoo

Optical Illustrious Tattoo

#81

#81
Seeing Double

Seeing Double

#82

#82
Flowerish Loop Tattoo

Flowerish Loop Tattoo

#83

#83
Escher Inspired Optical Illusion Piece

Escher Inspired Optical Illusion Piece

#84

#84
They Put This Tattoo Here Because It Reminded Them Of A Leg Cramp, And I Can't Stop Thinking About It

They Put This Tattoo Here Because It Reminded Them Of A Leg Cramp, And I Can’t Stop Thinking About It

#85

#85
Everything We See Is A Perspective, Not The Truth

Everything We See Is A Perspective, Not The Truth

#86

#86
Optical Illusion Lady Head Tattoo

Optical Illusion Lady Head Tattoo

#87

#87
Progress On This Half Sleeve

Progress On This Half Sleeve

#88

#88
This One Will Mess With Your Eyes