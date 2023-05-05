Illusions and tattoos were destined to go hand-in-hand. Optical illusion tattoos are pieces of art that do as the name says — mess with the eyes. Though at first, it might seem like a simple work of ink on the skin, in reality, tattoos like these are some of the most creative things ever. A brilliant optical illusion tattoo is clever in its deception.

While optical illusion art paintings always stay static, tattoos are bound to move when the skin stretches. Fortunately, illusion tattoos can play into this. Unlike trippy tattoos, whose impact comes from the double vision effect or colors, illusionary tattoos manipulate our eyes. Optical illusions, in the form of tattoos, create endless loops or bottomless pits, allowing our minds to look for the end, which doesn’t exist.

If you are out looking for an optical illusion to put on your skin, you are in luck. In the list below, we have compiled some of the best tattoo designs that play with our eyes. Be sure to upvote the cool tattoo ideas you think are the most mind-bending. Otherwise, if you have a similar tattoo already, be sure to share it with a comment below.