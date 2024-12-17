37 Vintage Pictures From The 1970s West Coast That May Change The Way You Look At This Iconic Era
The 1970s was the decade of lava lamps and shag carpets, but at the same time, it was full of contradictions: austerity, nature-loving hippies, and high-tech futurism.
In addition to the radical ideas of the Sixties that were accepted into American life and culture, disillusionment in government, advances in civil rights, and the women’s movement had also become major trends.
The West Coast was spearheading many of these changes, so we decided to pay homage to the iconic period and put together a list of pictures that perfectly illustrate its atmosphere. Continue scrolling to check them out!
Classic 70s Style
The Hollyw Sign - 1978
Looks like Bojack Horseman stole a couple more letters too
Looking Up Pier Ave. In Hermosa Beach - 1979
Marvin Gaye Driving On Sunset Blvd Towards Tower Records With His Girlfriend, 1975
Looking East On Wilshire Towards San Vicente - 1977
Keeping With The Westwood Theme This Morning - The Godfather Part II Playing At The Bruin In 1974
Sunset Blvd 1973
Lax Terminal 3 (1970s)
Girls Waiting In Line To Use The Telephone In Their Dormitory
Venice Beach, California, 1979 🛼
My knees are gone because of the darned skates... Many falls and never learned how to skate anyway....
Women Sitting At A Bus Stop On Hollywood Boulevard
Hollywood And Vine - 1970s. (Calling On The Car Buffs…)
The blue one is similar to what my folks had when I was a toddler, circa early 70s!
Hillcrest Rd. In Beverly Hills
And we all rode in the back of station wagons, facing the rear window, and no seatbelts! 🤣
A Model Wearing A Marianne Ohm Tunic And Pants By A Shop Window. Glamour Magazine, 1970s🛍
My mom had something very similar. And I totally love that handbag!!
The Rose Bowl Flea Market - 1976
My Grandmother And Dad On The California Coast In The 70s 💕
Morrison Hotel, Los Angeles, May 1972
Looking West On Sunset During Sunset With The Hollywood Athletic Club And The Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church In The Distance - 1976
This reminds me (vaguely) of The Eagles´ Hotel California album cover.
The @rosebowl_fleamarket - 1976
Looking Down Western From Above Franklin
Wilshire Blvd. As Seen From The East Side Of La Brea - 1976
Broadway Between 5th And 6th - 1978
The Century Plaza Towers Under Construction - 1973/74
Santa Monica Pier (1970s)
Wilshire And San Vicente, 1970s. I Believe That Big 5 Is Still There
Hollywood & Vine - 1978
Whittier & Soto In Boyle Heights With The Old Monterey Theatre In The Distance - 70s
🎶The Spirit of ‘76!🎶 Amazing the jingles that stay in your head!
Car Wash At Melrose And Cole - 1974
Outside Of The Metropolitan Public Market In City Terrace
Hollywood Boulevard East Of The 101 Freeway. (1970s)
Sunset Strip. 1978
Filthy McNasty's which later became the infamous Viper Room
The Theme Building At Lax
Jay’s Jayburgers On The Corner Of Santa Monica And Virgil, 1979
Venice - 1973
The drugstore in the background is today’s @greatwhite Pacific Ave. location.