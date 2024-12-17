ADVERTISEMENT

The 1970s was the decade of lava lamps and shag carpets, but at the same time, it was full of contradictions: austerity, nature-loving hippies, and high-tech futurism.

In addition to the radical ideas of the Sixties that were accepted into American life and culture, disillusionment in government, advances in civil rights, and the women’s movement had also become major trends.

The West Coast was spearheading many of these changes, so we decided to pay homage to the iconic period and put together a list of pictures that perfectly illustrate its atmosphere. Continue scrolling to check them out!

Classic 70s Style

    #2

    The Hollyw Sign - 1978

    #3

    Looking Up Pier Ave. In Hermosa Beach - 1979

    #4

    Marvin Gaye Driving On Sunset Blvd Towards Tower Records With His Girlfriend, 1975

    #5

    Looking East On Wilshire Towards San Vicente - 1977

    #6

    Keeping With The Westwood Theme This Morning - The Godfather Part II Playing At The Bruin In 1974

    #7

    Sunset Blvd 1973

    #8

    Lax Terminal 3 (1970s)

    #9

    Girls Waiting In Line To Use The Telephone In Their Dormitory

    #10

    Venice Beach, California, 1979 🛼

    lilgand avatar
    Phoebe Bean
    Phoebe Bean
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My knees are gone because of the darned skates... Many falls and never learned how to skate anyway....

    #11

    Women Sitting At A Bus Stop On Hollywood Boulevard

    #12

    Hollywood And Vine - 1970s. (Calling On The Car Buffs…)

    saderman avatar
    Shelli Aderman
    Shelli Aderman
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The blue one is similar to what my folks had when I was a toddler, circa early 70s!

    #13

    Hillcrest Rd. In Beverly Hills

    saderman avatar
    Shelli Aderman
    Shelli Aderman
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And we all rode in the back of station wagons, facing the rear window, and no seatbelts! 🤣

    #14

    A Model Wearing A Marianne Ohm Tunic And Pants By A Shop Window. Glamour Magazine, 1970s🛍

    lilgand avatar
    Phoebe Bean
    Phoebe Bean
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My mom had something very similar. And I totally love that handbag!!

    #15

    The Rose Bowl Flea Market - 1976

    #16

    My Grandmother And Dad On The California Coast In The 70s 💕

    #17

    Morrison Hotel, Los Angeles, May 1972

    #18

    Looking West On Sunset During Sunset With The Hollywood Athletic Club And The Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church In The Distance - 1976

    lilgand avatar
    Phoebe Bean
    Phoebe Bean
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This reminds me (vaguely) of The Eagles´ Hotel California album cover.

    #19

    The @rosebowl_fleamarket - 1976

    #20

    Looking Down Western From Above Franklin

    #21

    Wilshire Blvd. As Seen From The East Side Of La Brea - 1976

    #22

    Broadway Between 5th And 6th - 1978

    #23

    The Century Plaza Towers Under Construction - 1973/74

    #24

    Santa Monica Pier (1970s)

    #25

    Wilshire And San Vicente, 1970s. I Believe That Big 5 Is Still There

    #26

    Hollywood & Vine - 1978

    #27

    Whittier & Soto In Boyle Heights With The Old Monterey Theatre In The Distance - 70s

    saderman avatar
    Shelli Aderman
    Shelli Aderman
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    🎶The Spirit of ‘76!🎶 Amazing the jingles that stay in your head!

    #28

    Car Wash At Melrose And Cole - 1974

    #29

    Outside Of The Metropolitan Public Market In City Terrace

    #30

    Hollywood Boulevard East Of The 101 Freeway. (1970s)

    #31

    Sunset Strip. 1978

    crazycatlisa avatar
    Damned_Cat
    Damned_Cat
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Filthy McNasty's which later became the infamous Viper Room

    #32

    The Theme Building At Lax

    #33

    Jay’s Jayburgers On The Corner Of Santa Monica And Virgil, 1979

    #34

    Venice - 1973

    The drugstore in the background is today’s @greatwhite Pacific Ave. location.

    #35

    S. Broadway - 1974

    #36

    City Terrace Dr. Just East Of Carmelita

    #37

    Looking Down Sunset In Echo Park - 1976

