ADVERTISEMENT

The 1970s was the decade of lava lamps and shag carpets, but at the same time, it was full of contradictions: austerity, nature-loving hippies, and high-tech futurism.

In addition to the radical ideas of the Sixties that were accepted into American life and culture, disillusionment in government, advances in civil rights, and the women’s movement had also become major trends.

The West Coast was spearheading many of these changes, so we decided to pay homage to the iconic period and put together a list of pictures that perfectly illustrate its atmosphere. Continue scrolling to check them out!