ADVERTISEMENT

Today, we’d like to present you with a list of the finalists for the 2024 Siena Drone Photo Awards. As we read on the contest's website: “Siena Awards is an independent project born from the dream of making Siena and its territory the international capital of photography; a great curator of exclusive events that aim to include and involve great international photographers, amateurs, emerging talents, enthusiasts, and all those who love culture.”

We’re excited to share with you the list of 36 nominees in 7 categories. It’s important to mention there are 2 more categories - Series and Video - that we’d highly recommend you check out on the organizer's website. The winning images will be announced at the Siena Awards ceremony on 28 September 2024.

Scroll down to see the best drone photographs and to read our interview with one of this year's nominees, Ivo Danchev.

More info: sienawards.com | Facebook | x.com | Instagram