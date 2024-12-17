15submissions
15 Celebrities Who Were Diagnosed With Serious Diseases In 2024
From climate disasters to political unrest—and everything in between—2024 was a challenging year already, but for certain beloved celebrities, it was life-changing.
From shocking cancer announcements to battles with rare diseases, many stars opened up about their health struggles, sharing the powerful life lessons they've learned after facing their mortality head-on.
James Van Der Beek
The Dawson's Creek star delivered some devastating news to his fans in a candid and emotional post, opening up about having been diagnosed with cancer.
The 47-year-old confessed to having gone into "shock" as doctors informed him of his stage 3 colorectal disease, as his family had no previous history of cancer, and the actor had always put in the effort to take care of his body. Thus, he said he didn't have much reason to suspect anything was wrong.
"I'd always associated cancer with age and with unhealthy, sedentary lifestyles," he said in an interview with People Magazine. "But I was in amazing cardiovascular shape. I tried to eat healthy — or as far as I knew at the time."
Van Der Beek said he was "cautiously optimistic" about the whole process, although it hasn't been very easy.
"The trickiest thing is there are so many unknowns with cancer," he mentioned. "You think, 'How do I fix this? Is this healing me? Is this hurting me? Is this working? Is it coming back?' As someone who likes answers, not knowing is one of the hardest things."
Daisy Ridley
In August 2024, the lead of the Disney Star Wars trilogy shared with her audience that she had been living with Graves' disease for almost a year.
Ridley was first diagnosed with the illness in September 2024, after meeting with an endocrinologist due to experiencing symptoms she believed had resulted from stress.
"I thought, Well, I've just played a really stressful role; presumably, that's why I feel poorly," she explained to Women's Health.
Graves' disease is an autoimmune disorder that causes the thyroid gland to overproduce its associated hormone, a condition known as hyperthyroidism.
The disorder causes the patient to experience trouble sleeping, weak muscles, diminished libido, discolored skin, and eye inflammation. It currently has no cure, but it can be effectively managed by using antithyroid medications.
Graves isn't really that serious - it's easily treated with meds.
Elton John
One of the latest celebrities to join our list is Sir Elton John, who shared the devastating news of having lost his eyesight after battling an infection on December 2.
The 77-year-old musician revealed his condition at the gala premiere of his production The Devil Wears Prada: The Musical.
"As some of you may know, I have had issues and now I have lost my sight," John told the audience, explaining how although he wasn't able to see the performance, he was able to enjoy it by listening to it.
To be exact, Elton John's right eye is the one infected. He contracted the infection in July and, while he's undergoing treatment, the infection has progressed to the point where it might be permanent.
His left eye, however, has only limited vision, which, in combination with his infection, has severely impacted his day-to-day activities.
Oh NO! That's horrible. So sorry to hear that, Elton.
Jenna Fischer
Best known for the beloved and ever-relatable role of Pam on The Office, Jenna Fischer made headlines in October when she publicly shared her breast cancer diagnosis.
Despite her usual upbeat and lighthearted persona, the actress chose to be transparent about the emotional toll, not only of receiving such devastating news, but of the healing process that followed.
The 50-year-old actress said she was diagnosed with Stage 1 Triple Positive Breast Cancer in December 2023.
"Luckily, my cancer was caught early, and it hadn't spread to my lymph nodes or throughout the rest of my body; however, because of the aggressive nature of triple-positive breast cancer, it still required chemotherapy and radiation to be sure it didn't return," she shared.
The actress ended her statement by reassuring her followers that she's following treatment and "feeling great."
Dave Coulier
Full House actor Dave Coulier revealed on November 13 that he had been diagnosed with a very aggressive form of cancer just a month before.
The beloved comedian, known for his playful Uncle Joey character, shared the sobering news with fans, explaining that the diagnosis had come as a complete shock after a routine checkup revealed something was wrong.
The 65-year-old announced that he has stage 3 non-Hodgkin lymphoma, an advanced form of cancer that affects the diaphragm and requires aggressive chemotherapy regimens to be treated.
"Three days later, my doctors called me back, and they said, 'We wish we had better news for you, but you have non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, and it's called B cell, and it's very aggressive,'" Coulier said in an interview.
Coulier reassured his fans with a mix of resilience and humor that he remains in high spirits despite the diagnosis. "My joke is that in four short weeks, I've gone from a Virgo to a Cancer. I've tried to retain a sense of reality but also a sense of humor about it," he said.
Danielle Fishel
The 43-year-old actress, beloved for her role on Boy Meets World, opened up about receiving a breast cancer diagnosis in a heartfelt revelation on the August 19 episode of her podcast, Pod Meets World.
More accurately, the actress revealed that she had an early stage of breast cancer called ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS). The illness occurs when cells in the breast ducts become cancerous but haven't spread to nearby breast tissue.
The prognosis is very positive since the cancer is at stage 0, meaning treatment will be less invasive and more effective, with a survival rate of 99%, according to the National Breast Cancer Foundation.
The actress underscored the importance of regular mammograms and screenings, saying it was the reason her doctors were able to catch the cancer early.
"The only reason I caught this cancer when it is still stage zero is because the day I got my text message that my yearly mammogram had come up, I made the appointment," she said.
Rick Steves
The famous travel host announced he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer in August.
The 69-year-old shared how the diagnosis forced him to reflect on his life choices and the consequences of them as he feared his life was coming to an end.
"There's an awareness of what you might regret when you're wrapping up your life," he stated in an interview with The New York Times, expressing remorse about the effect his career in travel had on his personal life.
"[My career] has not been good for my family. I got divorced. It's not been great for relationships with loved ones," he stated.
"I would love to be the person I was before I was a travel writer," he continued. "But I've chosen a different path, and this is a path that is a mission for me."
Steves recently stated that he feels positive about his prognosis and that he's "doing as well as he can be."
"My prognosis is very good. If you're gonna get cancer, prostate's a good kind of cancer to get."
Michael Bolton
The legendary singer revealed via a post on Facebook on January 5 that he was diagnosed with a brain tumor, requiring immediate surgery.
Bolton nevertheless reassured his fans that the surgery was successful and praised his doctors.
"Thanks to my incredible medical team, the surgery was a success. I am now recuperating at home and surrounded by the tremendous love and support of my family," Bolton wrote.
"For the next couple of months, I will be devoting my time and energy to my recovery, which means I'll have to take a temporary break from touring."
The artist had to postpone his 2024 performances to focus on recovery, as well as his Valentine's Day 2025 concert, which was set to take place in Riverside County.
"Due to Michael Bolton's process of continued recovery, his show at the Special Events Center at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino on February 14, 2025, will be postponed until further notice," an October 22 statement from the venue read.
It's better to take care of yourself and make sure you're ready to resume your regular life AFTER you know you can handle it, especially being a celebrity.
Phil Robertson
The family of the patriarch of the famous Duck Dynasty, Phil Robertson, shared the heartbreaking news of his being diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease on December 6.
The 78-year-old's condition was revealed via his sons Jase and Al, who explained that their dad's Alzheimer's is still in its early stages, but that it has already started to affect his daily life.
The pair also delved into what they called an "incurable blood disease" that has negatively affected Robertson's health in recent years.
"We've got a team of doctors, and then we have another set of doctors who are looking at all the tests, and they're all in agreement that there's no cure for what he has," Al said.
The pair reassured their fans that, even with his worsening condition, Robertson is still eager to participate and contribute to their podcast.
Larry Mullen Jr
The famous U2 drummer was finally diagnosed with an illness that allowed him to comprehend why he struggled for years to understand simple arithmetic.
The musician revealed that he had been diagnosed with dyscalculia, a learning disability that makes it difficult to understand numbers, quantities, and counting, effectively gimping one's ability to do math.
The symptoms appear in childhood, but many of those who have it never get diagnosed, causing them to face mental health issues as they feel shame for not being able to keep up with their peers.
"I've always known that there's something not particularly right with the way that I deal with numbers. I'm numerically challenged," he said in an interview with Times Radio. "And I realized recently that I have dyscalculia, which is a sub-version of dyslexia. So I can't count. I can't add."
Mullen Jr.'s experience set an example for anyone with dyscalculia, as he has been able to become a successful drummer—a rhythmically intensive activity, regardless of his condition.
Christie Brinkley
The model and actress announced in March that she had been diagnosed with basal cell carcinoma, a common form of skin cancer.
Brinkley shared the news in a post on her Instagram page, informing her followers not only of her diagnosis, but of the fact that she'd already received treatment.
"The good news for me is we caught the basal cell carcinoma early. And I had great Doctors that removed the cancer and stitched me up to perfection," she wrote.
The model took the chance to remind her fans about the importance of using sun protection daily.
"I got serious a bit late, so now for this ole mermaid/gardener, I'll be slathering on my SPF 30, reapplying as needed, wearing long sleeves and a wide-brim hat. And doing regular total body checkups," she said.
Brinkley also praised her doctor, who was able to detect the cancer early after she complained of a tiny dot on her face while accompanying her daughter to a checkup.
"He took a look and knew immediately it needed a biopsy! He did it then and there! So make your own good luck by making that checkup appointment today."
Ian Smith
The 86-year-old actor shared the sobering news of being diagnosed with terminal lung cancer on December 2.
Smith, known for his role as Harold Bishop on the long-running Australian soap opera Neighbours, opened up about his illness in a heartbreaking way.
"They expect me to die," he told a local outlet. "I found out a few months back that I have cancer. That I have a very aggressive, non-fixable cancer."
The actor expressed his desire to live and fight, sharing that he had already undergone three rounds of chemotherapy and immunotherapy, while also stating that he felt like a "guinea pig" throughout the process.
The diagnosis also led him to reflect on life and the passing of loved ones, including his late wife, Gail, who departed in 2019.
"We're all dying. But when you find out specifically when you're going to die, you become a very different person," he pondered. "I've seen so many deaths. I've seen some good ones, and I've seen bad ones. I'm hoping I'll go the nice way."
Isabella Strahan
Former NFL player and TV host Michael Strahan revealed that his daughter, Isabella, had been battling brain cancer for over a year and delved into the strain the diagnosis put on the family in October.
The 52-year-old shared in his daughter's suffering as she was put through three brain surgeries and numerous rounds of radiation and chemotherapy.
"There were times when we said, 'We know it's painful and tough, but it's temporary.' The last year is one we hope to forget, but at the same time, it's shown us a lot of important things about who she is and about who we are and about how we show up for each other as a family," he said in an interview with Town & Country.
Isabella showcased her strength by remaining positive throughout the interview. "I feel like I've grown in many ways," she said. "I'm super-grateful for walking and talking again. You don't think of the things you can do until you live without them."
The father and daughter duo were happy to share that Isabella is currently cancer-free and that they are moving forward stronger than ever.
Samantha Harris
The former host of Dancing with the Stars shared that she was diagnosed with breast cancer on August 14, just months after celebrating 10 years of being cancer-free.
While being told she had to battle breast cancer for the second time was taxing for the TV personality, she revealed that talking about the illness with her daughters was even harder.
"[It] was a lot more challenging, emotionally," she said, explaining how, now that her daughters are older, they are able to fully grasp the gravity of the situation. "When they were three and six, they had never heard the word cancer."
Harris emphasized the importance of early detection, as her cancer was in the early stages, and she was able to get treated with almost no issues. "I never felt the effects of having this lump in my breast that was cancerous," she explained. "And I'm really grateful for that."
King Charles
One of the first celebrities on our list to be diagnosed with an illness in 2024 was none other than the King of England.
The crown revealed that Charles was suffering from a type of cancer but kept the nature of it private. However, they assured the public that it wasn't a case of prostate cancer. The diagnosis caused the monarch to take a temporary pause in his duties after the news was shared in February.
The King resumed his public duties at the end of April, taking the chance to visit a cancer treatment center alongside Queen Camilla.
While details surrounding the 76-year-old head of state's health have not been disclosed, Prince William recently said that his father is "fighting very hard" to keep the illness at bay.
So Christie Brinkley had a skin cancer removed but you couldn't include PRINCESS KATE??? The future queen? Duh.
