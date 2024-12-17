Former NFL player and TV host Michael Strahan revealed that his daughter, Isabella, had been battling brain cancer for over a year and delved into the strain the diagnosis put on the family in October.



The 52-year-old shared in his daughter's suffering as she was put through three brain surgeries and numerous rounds of radiation and chemotherapy.



"There were times when we said, 'We know it's painful and tough, but it's temporary.' The last year is one we hope to forget, but at the same time, it's shown us a lot of important things about who she is and about who we are and about how we show up for each other as a family," he said in an interview with Town & Country.



Isabella showcased her strength by remaining positive throughout the interview. "I feel like I've grown in many ways," she said. "I'm super-­grateful for walking and talking again. You don't think of the things you can do until you live without them."



The father and daughter duo were happy to share that Isabella is currently cancer-free and that they are moving forward stronger than ever.

