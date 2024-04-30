ADVERTISEMENT

If you spend quite a bit of time online, especially on social media platforms, you might have noticed a growing number of pictures with the caption saying, “You Wouldn't Last An Hour In The Asylum Where They Raised Me”. Chances are, you know exactly where the trend came from, however, if you don’t, the short version is—the phrase is a snippet from the lyrics of one of Taylor Swift’s recently released songs, taking the internet by storm in the shape of a meme.

In said memes, the pictures depict everything from snapshots of the game Sims, to old Tumblr posts, influencers that were famous years ago, or other aspects that have affected people either as they were growing up or later in life. If you’re interested in seeing what were some of the major influences for individuals back in the day—whatever the point in time the day refers to—scroll down to find some examples on the list below and enjoy.