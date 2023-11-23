ADVERTISEMENT

From ChatGPT and Duolingo to Great Britain and Canada, over the years, we at Bored Panda have covered a lot of meme niches, wide and narrow.

But we have a soft spot for those widely accessible universal ones, too. And the Instagram account 'Meme Goates' is full of them!

Touching on work, family, and other essentials of everyday life, its feed pokes fun at the highs and (mostly) lows of our relatable experiences. So, clear some space on your device because you'll probably want to save a bunch of these pictures. Happy scrolling!

More info: Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Funny-Relatable-Memes-Memegoates Shares stats

memegoates Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#2

Funny-Relatable-Memes-Memegoates Shares stats

memegoates Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
brendaspagnola avatar
Brenda
Brenda
Community Member
31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Mine was chemo. Worst diet plan ever, but I did lose weight!

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#3

Funny-Relatable-Memes-Memegoates Shares stats

memegoates , x.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#4

Funny-Relatable-Memes-Memegoates Shares stats

memegoates Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
boredpandasucksbigtime avatar
A B C the Third
A B C the Third
Community Member
27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

lol I first read "... and exercise". The reaction would stay the same though. :D

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#5

Funny-Relatable-Memes-Memegoates Shares stats

memegoates Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
williammaguire avatar
kazuha
kazuha
Community Member
26 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

screenshotting to send to my ex who keeps spamming me asking for another chance because "he's changed"😊💅🏻

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#6

Funny-Relatable-Memes-Memegoates Shares stats

memegoates Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#7

Funny-Relatable-Memes-Memegoates Shares stats

memegoates Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#8

Funny-Relatable-Memes-Memegoates Shares stats

memegoates Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Funny-Relatable-Memes-Memegoates Shares stats

memegoates Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
williammaguire avatar
kazuha
kazuha
Community Member
25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

and you wake up in the morning with a puffy face 😭

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
#10

Funny-Relatable-Memes-Memegoates Shares stats

memegoates Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#11

Funny-Relatable-Memes-Memegoates Shares stats

memegoates Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#12

Funny-Relatable-Memes-Memegoates Shares stats

memegoates Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
eliannaarellano avatar
️ ️~ lefty libra️ ~
️ ️~ lefty libra️ ~
Community Member
45 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

procrasination (yall im sorry if thats not how you spell it its 12 38 AM on a thursday and im on break) at its finest

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#13

Funny-Relatable-Memes-Memegoates Shares stats

memegoates Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#14

Funny-Relatable-Memes-Memegoates Shares stats

memegoates Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#15

Funny-Relatable-Memes-Memegoates Shares stats

memegoates Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#16

Funny-Relatable-Memes-Memegoates Shares stats

memegoates Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#17

Funny-Relatable-Memes-Memegoates Shares stats

memegoates Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

Funny-Relatable-Memes-Memegoates Shares stats

memegoates Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
hayley-im avatar
Mashmelo
Mashmelo
Community Member
26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Me reading a book and listening to music at the same time

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#19

Funny-Relatable-Memes-Memegoates Shares stats

memegoates Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

Funny-Relatable-Memes-Memegoates Shares stats

memegoates Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#21

Funny-Relatable-Memes-Memegoates Shares stats

memegoates Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
j-vagabond avatar
General Anaesthesia
General Anaesthesia
Community Member
1 minute ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Them than can, do; them that can't, teaches." - old saying.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#22

Funny-Relatable-Memes-Memegoates Shares stats

memegoates Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
allyssahomcfred avatar
Amalie Jaye
Amalie Jaye
Community Member
1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Also it will add value to your phone if you want to sell it :)

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#23

Funny-Relatable-Memes-Memegoates Shares stats

memegoates Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#24

Funny-Relatable-Memes-Memegoates Shares stats

memegoates Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#25

Funny-Relatable-Memes-Memegoates Shares stats

memegoates Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

Funny-Relatable-Memes-Memegoates Shares stats

memegoates Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

Funny-Relatable-Memes-Memegoates Shares stats

memegoates Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#28

Funny-Relatable-Memes-Memegoates Shares stats

memegoates Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#29

Funny-Relatable-Memes-Memegoates Shares stats

memegoates Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#30

Funny-Relatable-Memes-Memegoates Shares stats

memegoates Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#31

Funny-Relatable-Memes-Memegoates Shares stats

memegoates , x.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
bbbrohamer avatar
SonicAlchemy
SonicAlchemy
Community Member
40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don't necessarily "need it" but I do keep it to store the stupid little "pin key" to open the SIM/SD card slot and my Micro SD to USB adapter. Otherwise I'd lose both to a junk drawer and would never be able to find them.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#32

Funny-Relatable-Memes-Memegoates Shares stats

memegoates Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#33

Funny-Relatable-Memes-Memegoates Shares stats

memegoates Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#34

Funny-Relatable-Memes-Memegoates Shares stats

memegoates Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#35

Funny-Relatable-Memes-Memegoates Shares stats

memegoates Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

Funny-Relatable-Memes-Memegoates Shares stats

memegoates Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

Funny-Relatable-Memes-Memegoates Shares stats

memegoates Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#38

Funny-Relatable-Memes-Memegoates Shares stats

memegoates Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#39

Funny-Relatable-Memes-Memegoates Shares stats

memegoates Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#40

Funny-Relatable-Memes-Memegoates Shares stats

memegoates Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#41

Funny-Relatable-Memes-Memegoates Shares stats

memegoates Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#42

Funny-Relatable-Memes-Memegoates Shares stats

memegoates Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#43

Funny-Relatable-Memes-Memegoates Shares stats

memegoates Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#44

Funny-Relatable-Memes-Memegoates Shares stats

memegoates Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#45

Funny-Relatable-Memes-Memegoates Shares stats

memegoates Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#46

Funny-Relatable-Memes-Memegoates Shares stats

memegoates Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#47

Funny-Relatable-Memes-Memegoates Shares stats

memegoates Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#48

Funny-Relatable-Memes-Memegoates Shares stats

memegoates Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#49

Funny-Relatable-Memes-Memegoates Shares stats

memegoates Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#50

Funny-Relatable-Memes-Memegoates Shares stats

memegoates Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#51

Funny-Relatable-Memes-Memegoates Shares stats

memegoates Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#52

Funny-Relatable-Memes-Memegoates Shares stats

memegoates Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#53

Funny-Relatable-Memes-Memegoates Shares stats

memegoates Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#54

Funny-Relatable-Memes-Memegoates Shares stats

memegoates Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#55

Funny-Relatable-Memes-Memegoates Shares stats

memegoates Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#56

Funny-Relatable-Memes-Memegoates Shares stats

memegoates Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#57

Funny-Relatable-Memes-Memegoates Shares stats

memegoates Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#58

Funny-Relatable-Memes-Memegoates Shares stats

memegoates Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#59

Funny-Relatable-Memes-Memegoates Shares stats

memegoates Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#60

Funny-Relatable-Memes-Memegoates Shares stats

memegoates Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda