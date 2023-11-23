ADVERTISEMENT

From ChatGPT and Duolingo to Great Britain and Canada, over the years, we at Bored Panda have covered a lot of meme niches, wide and narrow.

But we have a soft spot for those widely accessible universal ones, too. And the Instagram account 'Meme Goates' is full of them!

Touching on work, family, and other essentials of everyday life, its feed pokes fun at the highs and (mostly) lows of our relatable experiences. So, clear some space on your device because you'll probably want to save a bunch of these pictures. Happy scrolling!

