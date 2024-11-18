ADVERTISEMENT

Teo Zirinis, an illustrator from Athens, Greece, has mastered the art of turning puns into delightful illustrations that brighten anyone’s day. With a series called On The Puntrary!, Teo pairs clever wordplay with playful drawings, bringing smiles through his whimsical sense of humor.

His inspiration comes from everyday life—random objects, animals, or even phrases he hears or reads—and he makes it a daily habit to jot down ideas, no matter how silly. Teo’s lighthearted approach to art shines in his goal: to spread happiness through his creations, whether it’s through t-shirts, online shops, or simple illustrations shared online.

More info: Instagram | handsoffmydinosaur.com | Facebook | Etsy

#1

#1

#2

#2

#3

#3

#4

#4

#5

#5

#6

#6

#7

#7

#8

#8

#9

#9

#10

#10

#11

#11

#12

#12

#13

#13

#14

#14

#15

#15

#16

#16

#17

#17

#18

#18

#19

#19

#20

#20

#21

#21

#22

#22

#23

#23

#24

#24

#25

#25

#26

#26

#27

#27

#28

#28

#29

#29

#30

#30

#31

#31

#32

#32

#33

#33

#34

#34

#35

#35

#36

#36

