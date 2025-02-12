ADVERTISEMENT

Yi Chul Hee is a South Korean sculptor who creates striking metal sculptures using stacked pipes. By carefully cutting and arranging these pipes, he forms detailed images that shift depending on the viewer’s angle. His work often depicts people, animals, and abstract designs, with empty spaces playing just as big a role as the metal itself. This unique approach gives his sculptures a halftone effect, making them look different from every perspective.

Beyond technique, Yi Chul Hee’s art carries deep messages. One of his works exhibited in Gwanghwamun in 2018, symbolizes anti-war and peace with the phrase "We are one." He expressed his desire to donate this piece to a meaningful place, emphasizing unity and hope. His sculptures have been exhibited internationally and are widely shared online, where viewers can see the depth and detail of his art.

More info: Instagram | yichulhee.com