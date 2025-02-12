ADVERTISEMENT

Yi Chul Hee is a South Korean sculptor who creates striking metal sculptures using stacked pipes. By carefully cutting and arranging these pipes, he forms detailed images that shift depending on the viewer’s angle. His work often depicts people, animals, and abstract designs, with empty spaces playing just as big a role as the metal itself. This unique approach gives his sculptures a halftone effect, making them look different from every perspective.

Beyond technique, Yi Chul Hee’s art carries deep messages. One of his works exhibited in Gwanghwamun in 2018, symbolizes anti-war and peace with the phrase "We are one." He expressed his desire to donate this piece to a meaningful place, emphasizing unity and hope. His sculptures have been exhibited internationally and are widely shared online, where viewers can see the depth and detail of his art.

More info: Instagram | yichulhee.com

#1

Metal pipe sculpture featuring two faces by Yi Chul Hee, displayed outdoors with a historical building in the background.

"This is a work that symbolizes anti-war and peace—We Are One. I would like to donate this piece to a meaningful place. It also represents reversal and peace. (2018, Gwanghwamun exhibition scene)."

Bored Panda reached out to Yi Chul Hee to learn more about his creative process and inspirations. We were curious about what led him to choose metal pipes as his primary medium. "The pipework was inspired by the sharp, cut surface at the tip of a syringe needle while receiving an injection," the artist shared. "So the meaning of a pipe is life. Every living thing has a blood vessel, and that blood vessel is a pipe. The pipe is the line of life.

We're talking about pieces of pipe, but they're actually pieces of space in a pipe, and these spaces are stacked together. You can feel a certain rhythm and feel the rhythm of the pattern that changes depending on the direction you see. Especially from the front, it is characterized by a transparent phenomenon that reflects the other side."
    #2

    A child stands by a metal pipe sculpture of a bull by Yi Chul Hee, set against a cityscape and blue sky.

    #3

    A captivating metal pipe sculpture by Yi Chul Hee, displayed outdoors in front of a modern building.

    When asked about the themes of his sculptures, Yi Chul Hee explained that love, life, and happiness are the central themes of his work. "It also contains the image of humans overcoming limits and the work of men and women facing each other. The main theme is love, the guardian god who protects humans, and the meaning of communication between them."
    #4

    Metal pipe sculpture depicting two figures embracing in an elegant indoor setting.

    #5

    Metal pipe sculpture of a human figure by Yi Chul Hee in a park setting under a clear blue sky.

    Working on such intricate sculptures presents its own challenges. For Yi Chul Hee, the material is not plastic or paper, making it difficult to sharpen with force. "So, architecture, mathematics, and science. It's a piece connected to the high-tech industry. The shape of thousands of pipes together forms a figure where thousands of aspirations come together as one. It's a symbol of unity, representing the whole through one."

    #6

    Metal pipe sculpture in an urban setting, featuring a figure with an illuminated shield and torch.

    #7

    Metal pipe sculpture of a rhino by Yi Chul Hee, displayed in a sunlit room with marble flooring.

    Many of Yi Chul Hee's works depict moving human figures or animals. According to the artist, they all represent human desires. "I want love, peace, happiness, stability, and success. What’s happening on Earth right now is none of those things. I hate war."
    #8

    Metal pipe sculpture of a rearing horse by Yi Chul Hee, displayed outdoors in an urban setting.

    #9

    Metal pipe sculpture by Yi Chul Hee in front of a modern building with geometric patterns, surrounded by greenery.

    #10

    Metal pipe sculpture of a bear in a snowy outdoor setting by Yi Chul Hee.

    #11

    Metal pipe sculpture featuring a face by Yi Chul Hee, displayed outside a modern building.

    #12

    Woman standing by a captivating metal pipe sculpture outdoors.

    #13

    Metal pipe sculpture by Yi Chul Hee in a modern glass building setting.

    #14

    Metal pipe sculpture in a park setting with onlookers, showcasing intricate design and artistry by Yi Chul Hee.

    #15

    Golden horse and rider atop intricate metal pipe sculpture by Yi Chul Hee, set against a scenic landscape.

    #16

    Metal pipe sculpture of a rearing horse by Yi Chul Hee, displayed indoors.

    #17

    Metal pipe sculpture of stacked heart shapes by Yi Chul Hee displayed in a modern urban park setting.

    #18

    Metal pipe sculpture by Yi Chul Hee depicting two large intertwined faces in a park setting.

    #19

    Metal pipe sculpture by Yi Chul Hee in a park with people observing, showcasing intricate design against a clear sky.

    #20

    A child poses in front of a large orange metal pipe sculpture on a sunny day.

    #21

    Metal pipe sculpture of a giant hand holding a cylinder, created by Yi Chul Hee, set against a blue sky.

    #22

    Metal pipe sculpture in a park, featuring a red abstract design with a shiny silver sphere, surrounded by trees.

    #23

    Yi Chul Hee's Striking Metal Pipe Sculptures

    "Pipe Innovation: The Innovative Technique of Art Sculpture"

