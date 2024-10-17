“Time Traveler”: Viral Woman Seemingly Predicted Liam Payne’s Passing 6 Days Before It Happened

ADVERTISEMENT

A woman on TikTok is going viral after seemingly predicting Liam Payne’s death, six days before it actually happened.

Ashtyn talked about her “newest One Direction theory” on October 10, saying, “One day, we will have a reunion and it’s gonna be four out of five. Except instead of Zayn being gone, it’s gonna be Liam being gone, so we’re gonna have a four for four.

Highlights A TikTok user predicted Liam Payne's death 6 days before it happened.

Fans jokingly called her a 'time traveler' and 'witch.'

Liam Payne died on October 16 after falling from a balcony.

“My only confirmation on this is that it’s 4:44 right now.”

Her caption read, “Im well aware that this is delulu. Im also well aware that many other directioners will support this theory.”

A woman goes viral after predicting Liam Payne’s death, six days prior to the incident

Share icon

Image credits: ashtyn4444

The video has now gained more than 6 million views, with upwards of 800K comments — many noting the eerie timing and calling her a “witch.”

“Oh girl. Lawyer up,” said one person.

“You just hit the pentagon,” wrote another.

One user said, “You unleashed a curse without realizing,” while someone else joked, “ho is you a time traveler.”

Many others said the video “did not age well” and poked fun at the creator, saying, “can you have a theory about me having clear skin and my dream body.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Liam Payne

Ashtyn later made a video addressing her previous clip, mentioning the numerous times her “intuition” had been correct.

“I am genuinely sorry for his friends and family and hope they are able to mourn however [they] need,” her caption read. “Unfortunately, as far as predictions go, this aint my first rodeo, just the first public one.”

Fans had been hoping for a One Direction reunion since the band split up back in early 2016

Share icon

Image credits: Liam Payne

The beloved boy group formed on July 23, 2010 when all five members individually auditioned on the British show The X Factor. Judge Simon Cowell put Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, and Niall Horan into the group — where they went on to become a global sensation.

Ever since the five split up to pursue solo careers, fans have been eagerly awaiting a reunion. Now, comments about the future have taken another turn.

ADVERTISEMENT

“i was a 1D fan growing up and liam was my favorite but i feel conflicted after hearing about all of his alleged abuse,” wrote someone in a Reddit thread. “at the very least I hope his family is doing okay.”

One user also said, “honestly broke my heart hearing the news. i wouldve never thought at the age of 24 id be hearing the words ‘a member of one direction has died.’”

Share icon

Image credits: Liam Payne

Katrina Liu, a longtime One Direction fan since 2012, shared her thoughts to Bored Panda.

“It’s been tough, it’s been weird, it hasn’t sunk in yet,” she said, also mentioning she expected to “feel like this maybe when I was 45, not when I’m 23.”

She added that when people are relatively young, “the people you look up to, who were once your childhood idols, they’re kind of immortal.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Liam Payne (@liampayne)

Liam Payne died on October 16 after falling from a third-floor hotel balcony in Buenos Aires. Medics confirmed his death on the spot.

ADVERTISEMENT

He is survived by his seven-year-old son Bear Grey Payne, his parents, and his two older sisters.

“Oh girl. Lawyer up,” read one of the comments

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon